Most Limits Exist Only In Our Minds

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
Roger Bannister died last week.
Even if you don't recognize his name, you're aware of his legacy: he was the first human to run a mile in under 4 minutes.
It was a mind-blowing feat. Ever since the Ancient Greeks set their sights on attaining this "perfect" goal 3,000 years ago, no runner on the planet had been able to run that fast for that long.
For millennia of sport, breaking the 4-minute barrier was widely regarded as physically impossible.
But Bannister, a busy medical student at the time with often only 30 minutes available to train per day, had an unorthodox view -- one rooted in skepticism of the conventional training techniques and mindset.
He began with the assumption that the 4-minute mile was possible, and then challenged himself to develop a science-based regimen for attaining it.
During a brief lull on the otherwise blustery day of May 6, 1954, Roger Bannister made history by completing the mile-run in 3 minutes 59.4 seconds. The impossible had been achieved.
(Bannister crossing the finish line at the Iffley Road track, Oxford)
But what ensued next was equally momentous.
Just a month after Bannister first broke the 4-minute barrier, both he and another runner (John Landry) broke it again. The next year, 3 more runners (all in the same race) followed suit.
By the end of 1957, a total of 16 runners had achieved sub-4-minute mile times.
How could so many people suddenly overcome a challenge that had thwarted the best runners in the world for three millennia? The transition was so immediate and abrupt that it can't be attributed to advancements in technology, training or diet. Yet something changed that enabled this new era for speed.
What changed was Belief.
Prior to Bannister's shocking feat, elite runners just didn't believe it was possible to run that fast.
But once freed from that limiting mindset, those very same athletes found that not only could they match Bannister's record, they could beat it.
Today, 60 years later, over 1,300 people have run the mile in under 4 minutes. The fastest of them completed it in 3 minutes 43.13 seconds (Hicham El Guerrouj, July 7, 1999)
More than simply breaking a record, Roger Bannister's greater legacy was proving to the world that limits are largely set by the mind. When we fail (or more accurately put, fail to try hard enough), it's often because we believe we can't succeed.
Bannister's example showed us that by changing our mindset -- by being open-minded to success -- we can change our universe of potential outcomes. The 'impossible' becomes possible.
Others, before and after Bannister, have validated this to us time and again. Here are but a few of them:
-
Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay summiting Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain, in 1953
-
Billie Jean King defeating Bobby Riggs in The Battle of the Sexes in 1973, proving women can perform at the same level as men
-
Alan Turing cracking the "unbreakable" Nazi Enigma code during WW2 (and developing the first modern computer in the process)
-
Inexperienced novelist and near-penniless single parent J. K. Rowling in the early 1990s, writing a manuscript in various Scottish coffee shops that would become Harry Potter and ultimately make her a billionaire
Each refused to accept conventionally-defined limits as true. Each started with the belief that success was possible, and that they just needed to find the right path to unlock it.
A Mindset Needed More Today Than Ever
Today's world bombards us with dire headlines and intractable issues that can easily make us feel defeated and powerless. Rather than being retired by the march of progress, in many ways it feels like the limits on our future are multiplying.
Declining opportunity for the 99%, cartel-style rackets controlling much of industry, and an accelerating wealth gap between the elites and the rest of society define our economic situation.
Our political system prioritizes fear, divisiveness and war mongering -- getting precious little accomplished save a continued chipping away at our civil liberties. Social discord is growing in response.
Meanwhile, we're despoiling the natural systems we depend on. The past few decades have seen more mass species die-offs, pollution, climatic shifts, and chronic health epidemics than ever before. Our insatiable exploitation of resources and prioritization of quick profits have become existential threats.
Given the above, it's understandable to feel hopeless; that we're all simply screwed.
But as Bannister, Hilary, Turing et al have showed us, we have much more control over our destiny than we realize. Even in the face of nation-wide, even planetary, issues like those listed above, we have agency to change our situation for the better.
On the individual level, we work hard here at PeakProsperity.com to surface and showcase models we deem worthy of your consideration. Here are several that have helped many of our readers improve their quality of life today, while simultaneously improving their resilience against any challenges tomorrow may bring:
- Looking to improve your health and longevity? Learn how nutrition, functional exercise, sleep hygene and stress management are key success ingredients.
- How can humans grow (more) food by regenerating rather than depleting our soils? No-till farming practices are enabling just that.
- How can you become better valued and more supported by those around you? Here are a number of community-building steps that work.
- Want to protect and grow your money? Read this.
- How can you remain positive, and even thrive, in the face of adversity? By using these psychological strategies.
These are but a few examples of the very real pathways available to each of us to build better futures for ourselves. But to benefit from them, we need to first start with the belief that a better future is indeed possible for us.
If we do, then it becomes simply a math formula. With enough courage, discipline, and hard work, almost any goal is attainable within time.
And make no mistake, the world is in dire need of self-directed saviors. Too much of the population is mindlessly marching along to the status quo, blind to its dangers and unsustainability.
Chris Martenson's "giant canoe" parable captures our predicament well:
Our Giant Canoe
Think of our situation as if humanity were all together in a giant canoe and nearly everybody is paddling as hard as they can. After all, we’re trying to get somewhere: to improve ourselves, to grow our economy and increase our prosperity. There are goals to be met!
Along the way we’ve convinced ourselves that this canoe is the best one ever built and it cannot fail us. It is the very pinnacle of achievement. It looks great, and there are creature comforts and pleasant distractions galore. Food has never been more abundant or easier to obtain, new gadgets keep showing up, and (in theory, at least) you can determine for yourself where you want to sit in the canoe.
The people in the front love being there, as they feel powerful and in control. Ironically, though, it's the few people in the stern who are actually secretly and rather effortlessly steering, but nobody in the rest of the canoe seems to notice or care.
There's only one thing wrong with this canoe. It’s headed for a gigantic waterfall, and if it tips over the lip, very few will survive. It will be like going over Niagara Falls without a barrel.
A few in the canoe have woken up and noticed this. But their protests are limited to either pulling their paddles out of the water and refusing to propel the canoe any faster, or even trying to futilely paddle backwards against the rest of humanity’s combined efforts.
Neither approach is a solution, mind you. But at least for these 'awake' souls, it feels better than paddling mindlessly towards the roaring falls.
As it stand today, humanity’s canoe is destined to speed right over the edge. Unless we consciously do something about it. Which we could, if we really wanted to.
As there’s nothing preventing us from steering the canoe safely to land, I find this one of the most interesting and fascinating times to be alive. We are currently playing the role of our own destroyer, but the savior role is still there for the choosing.
But what stops us? What keeps us paddling furiously ahead even as the sound of the roaring falls gets louder and louder? The answer is at once both very simple and devilishly hard.
It’s our egos.
To save ourselves from ourselves, we have to begin doing things very, very differently. Truthfully, the only way we can save ourselves is to shift our consciousness.
Chris' follow-on report, How To Be, reveals the elements of psychology, neuroscience, behavioral economics and human culture that lie at the root of our self-limiting behavior, yet also hold the keys to our salvation. It explains why to start living differently, we first need to start thinking differently.
There’s an emerging huge body of work here that goes deeply into the 'Being' and Emotional Capital areas of our ongoing efforts to help people live with greater resilience. We’re talking about real inner change here. If you want things to be different on the outside in your life, the only certain way to go about doing that is to change things on the inside first.
If this line of exploration resonates at all with you, click here to read the 'How To Be' report (free executive summary, enrollment required for full access)
Comments
Well good. I'm going to flap my arms and fly now.
Actually, the article sounds like that crap they'd tell you in Amway.
I believe that it’s possible to reclaim banks from the jews, as well as reclaim the stolen lands of Christendom from them and the dune coons. And then reclaim our countries from the nonwhites.
No one will ever do it, and we’ll be the last generation of whites, but I believe it’s possible.
In reply to Well good. I'm going to flap… by Blue Dog
I tried that once. I told the cop that the posted speed LIMIT was all in his mind - that I had been liberated from such limits. He said I still had to pay the fine or go to jail. :-(
In reply to I believe that it’s possible… by Tallest Skil
BJK beating Riggs did not prove anything. That was pure spectacle. Riggs was not a top mens player.
In reply to I tried that once. I told… by IH8OBAMA
It proved that the media could use social-engineering themes as a cash cow.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Just about any book by visionary Emmet Fox will give you more practical details on how to break almost any barrier.
Worked for me...
In reply to I believe that it’s possible… by Tallest Skil
AND, how many "billionaires" did AMWAY "produce"? Pyramids do good work, eh? As did Mr. Ponzi.
In reply to Well good. I'm going to flap… by Blue Dog
The ZH comment line is like the stark, flat-black border around the airy, ice-cream-sherbet sentiments in an office motivational poster.
In reply to AND, how many "billionaires"… by Alananda
Nah, you're just one of those defeatist losers that's incapable of thinking outside of the box, which explains why the article went right over your head.
In reply to Well good. I'm going to flap… by Blue Dog
Thought combined with emotion manifests reality....and the kicker is.....you can do it in real time. That's a fact and it's not based on reading any one thing or someone telling me. I've done it with cameras rolling and it brought on a lot of grief via the controllers.
It's all about balance between the anima and animus.
Perhaps a bit of insight may be gained from some renaissance era artwork like, Guido Reni' "Christ Embracing Saint John The Baptist", Leonardo da Vinci "St. John the Baptist", and Michelangelo's work on Medici Chapel, Dawn and Night in particular,,, also The Mona Lisa, to name a few.
The truth is hidden in plain sight.
Btw, Most everything that you believe to be the truth is actually a lie.
Audacity, always audacity Spit.............
edit: You might take a closer look at the work of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel- "The Creation of Adam" as well as the Statue of George Washington by Horatio Greenough for some more hidden in plain sight clues.
Take a look at Beyonce’s Black Sequined Pucci Dress. http://stylefrizz.com/201105/beyonces-black-sequined-pucci-dress-for-me…
In reply to Well good. I'm going to flap… by Blue Dog
"Each refused to accept conventionally-defined limits as true. Each started with the belief that success was possible, and that they just needed to find the right path to unlock it."
Central bankers with their money printing ways are right with you...
I guess this is meant to cleanse the pallet of the 20,000 scientists telling us we are doomed? Swirl and spit.
This gives me hope for humanity curing itself of the Jewish problem.
I once had a teacher who taught "Everything beLIEved is a LIE." Foolish me, I beLIEved him. I spent a few years extricating my Self from that conundrum, learning a lot about Mind in the process. Then, along came "The Secret", prayer as "wishful thinking" -- your wish is my command! P.T. Barnum said it all.
Really? I'd wish I knew that because I blew a 4 minute mile out of the water 15 years ago. Oh well, a lot of things that break records aren't on record, and neither are inventions. Well, it's like the stuff people could invent, but don't, you'll never know, because you're a bunch of fcking asshoIes.
In the Mexican standoff between Chinese debt and US debt and global debt, which limit of debt will implode first?
Confucius debt management quote:
"It does not matter how slowly you go (into debt) as long as you don't stop."
Winners never quit.
Quitters never win.
But if you never win and never quit, you're an idiot.
Ability, careful training, and working your nuts/tits off makes far more of a difference than belief.
Helps to be a lucky, lucky b@stard also ;)
You believe in yourself enough it becomes a delusion. Humble, strong, and tenacious seems to be a better combination.
Am I the only one who sees a contradiction in this article? It said Bannister, a guy who only had 30 minutes per day to allocate to training due to his school schedule, used a “science-based” training solution, and then it attributed the Bannister record-breaking run, in addition to the 4-minute runs of others that followed in rapid succession, to “belief,” which is emotional and not science-based. Maybe, Bannister let the cat out of the bag, sharing his science-based approach with others, leading to a change in how people prepared for running competitions.
In reply to You believe in yourself… by SergeA.Storms
Fuck humility. Humble people never achieve anything hard. I remember my first few years in the music industry before I landed my first good touring gig... if it hadn't been for sheer arrogance I would have quit. The competition is insane, and if you don't believe you deserve it more than those other assholes you're going to give up.
That said, let's not be childish. There are of course hard physical limits to anything. The article is full of shit.
In reply to You believe in yourself… by SergeA.Storms
"Our" political system?
slow down there turbo
Most limits exist in our own stupidity. When I got out in 83 (cut 84) I met Peter Daniels. Have followed him ever since, when I could. My favorite human being, ever. Donald Trump is a close 2nd,
Know Peter Daniels. HERO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUuuHLaSLR0
so far.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vWTtx_PxPo
Got your back, sir. ATWA in Hellifornia.
1 of 1. I was studied and mocked by RJM In Living Color, and studied as the model for shoprat for 5 pc FF movies. Those are my one off machines you're trying to copy, Musk. Try to keep up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOafGkbgQis&list=PL36C1D9F819DF10A7
Unless your name is Uncle Sam, many limits exist in paycheck stubs and bank accounts.
In reply to Most limits exist in our own… by Rex Andrus
Can anybody give the negativity a rest for one evening?
You fcking apes will never know what you missed. Notice how your monkey conversations revolve around the same crap.