Rigged? NYFed Slams Study Showing Alleged Collusion Between Fed, Banks Around FOMC Meetings

Back in 2015, we detailed a study by researchers at Duke University and the University of California at Berkeley pointing to quantitative evidence that The Fed consistently leaks non-public information about its meetings.
The study, first reported by The Daily Californian, considers historical patterns in stock prices relative to the distribution of non-public Fed information. “The Fed uses ‘informal communication channels’ on even-numbered weeks after FOMC meetings,” the report said, pointing to leaks making it into media stories such as the Wall Street Journal as well as showing up in private financial advice.
To support their claims, researchers point to private advice received by financial investors and news reports that contained non-public information discussed in FOMC meetings. “The informal communication can steer market expectations by engaging with private forecasters and newsletters that influence market inference of current and future policy,” the report stated, citing the goal of managing market expectations. “Informal communication facilitates learning by the Fed from the financial sector about how the Fed’s assessment of the economy compares to that of the financial sector and about how markets are likely to react to a particular policy decision.”
At the time, the report dovetailed with a recent insider trading investigation of the Fed, which was mentioned in the report. The report authors pointed to a lack of concern regarding being investigated or prosecuted for the wide-spread if brazen leaks:
We provide a list of Fed leaks of the FOMC outcome (or key determinants thereof) or the FOMC minutes to private financial institutions, again being constrained in seeing only the leaks that emerge in the public domain. The most well-known example is the October 3, 2012 leak to Medley Global Advisors (MGA), a policy intelligence firm. It is clear from that document that Regina Schleiger, the MGA analyst, had a copy of the FOMC minutes from the September 2012 FOMC meeting, which were due to be released the day after her article. In addition, she provides a step-by-step account of the policy debate among FOMC members ahead of the September 2012 FOMC meeting, information that goes beyond the content of the minutes.
Two things are notable about this example beyond the leak itself. First, it is informative that the analyst wrote the newsletter without a concern for the legality of extracting and conveying inside information to those who could trade ahead of the minute release announcement. One possible interpretation of this is that leaks are commonplace and not prosecuted. Second, the subsequent investigations of the MGA leak offers evidence of the systematic nature of informal communication between the Fed and the financial sector.
We noted at the time that in some respects, the lack of concern regarding legal consequences for its actions reflects a growing trend after 2008 where elite financial players didn’t believe their transgressions would be investigated much less prosecuted.
Three years later and still no prosecutions... and now a new report by University of Chicago Booth School of Business Ph.D. candidate David Finer, has exposed The Fed's clear manipulation and rigging of financial markets through 'leaked' information.
As The Wall Street Journal reports, Finer found a jump in New York City taxi cab activity between the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major Wall Street banks around the time of central bank policy meetings, and the study’s author says the findings suggest an increase in informal communications between Fed employees and individuals in the private sector could be occurring.
Mr. Finer used government-provided GPS coordinates, vehicle information and other travel data to track taxi traffic between the addresses of the New York Fed and major banks. His research pointed to increased traffic between the destinations around lunch and late evening hours, which suggested informal meetings were taking place.
“The paper does not say anything illegal is happening,” Mr. Finer said in an interview. But “the pattern of interactions suggest these meetings are happening, and there’s the potential for information to be shared” between Fed employees and those in the private sector at these types of gatherings, he said.
“Their geography, timing and passenger counts are consistent with an increase in planned meetings causally linked to the incidence of monetary-policy activities,” he wrote. “I find highly statistically significant evidence of increases in meetings at the New York Fed late at night and in off-site meetings during typical lunch hours,” which is suggestive of “informal or discreet communication.”
The time surrounding the signing of Dodd-Frank saw a shocking rise in bilateral commercial-bank, Fed travel...
It seems 2012 was a big year for Fed leaks...
Of course, a spokesman for the New York Fed said the paper’s claims were fundamentally flawed.
“Many of the working paper’s inferences are flawed and misleading,” the bank spokesman said. “It is simply not credible to imply that an increase of a few taxi rides by unknown passengers between densely populated areas of the city—business, transportation and hospitality hubs—increased the risk of inappropriate communication,” he said, noting the Fed has strong policies governing how its staff interact with financial institutions.
As a reminder, just last year, then Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker stepped down after revealing he had accidentally confirmed sensitive information about a Fed bond-buying program to a financial information firm and then failed to report the disclosure.
Comments
It's probably Nothing.
(sarcasm)
Now that's some collusion that should be investigated!
In reply to It's probably Nothing… by 1981XLS
Not so discreet.
Wink, wink nudge nudge.
Say no more, say no more.
In reply to Now that's some collusion… by boattrash
His name was Hilsenrath.
Now he is no more.
In reply to Not so discreet… by Arnold
Those banks on the list OWN the fucking NY FED.
There's 12 FED Districts and major banks in those districts OWN their local FED.
Jamie and Lloyd told the NY FED to slam the stats!
In reply to His name was Hilsenrath… by Arnold
Great intentions by our friendly bankers to boost the wealth of taxi drivers!
That’s why they’re the chosen ones.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
It's only collusion when we say it's collusion. Otherwise it's simply an open communications policy with those who are more than equal when everyone is equal.
The secret to the Fed's sauce is to magnify your voice ten fold by including other 'influential' voices in the messaging. It's a symbiotic relationship of scratching each other's backs to achieve control.
And if a few select fulcrums become obscenely rich in the process....well, you've got to break a few middle class eggs if you wish to make kings and control the world.
In reply to Great intentions by our… by Liberal
There wouldn't be a problem if the Fed stuck to their mandate. They can only buy securities that are guaranteed by the US government.
pods
In reply to It's only collusion when we… by Cognitive Dissonance
Spit on the study, then remove publishing the GPS data to the public. Next.
In reply to There wouldn't be a problem… by pods
The current US stock market (and debt markets as well) are so completely rigged by the 5 major banks, the Fed, and the Exchange Stabilization Fund's dirty, dark money, that a Las Vegas casino would turn green with envy.
In reply to Spit on the study, then… by auricle
LMAO. What a clever researcher can find out with a smart idea!
In reply to The current US stock market … by el buitre
~"It's only collusion when we say it's collusion."~
Wait, isn't it actually called "Steering"? You know, like in "Guidance". As in "It's for the National Good". I mean, they are "Federal", aren't they?/s
In reply to There wouldn't be a problem… by pods
The only thing worse than the Fed treating us like children (this won't hurt a bit) is when they also steal our candy.
In reply to ~"It's only collusion when… by Theosebes Goodfellow
Stop me before I kill..er..collude...uh.. steer again
In reply to ~"It's only collusion when… by Theosebes Goodfellow
So why don't stories like this get traction? Only 52% of families own any stock and the top 10% of American households, as defined by total wealth, owned 84% of all stocks in 2016, thus making the remaining 42% an insignificant minority and the other 48% non owners irrelevant. Not enough people "own" enough to matter. Those that do are doing well and won't complain....until.
And: The Federal Advisory Council (FAC), which is composed of twelve representatives of the banking industry, consults with and advises the Board on all matters within the Board's jurisdiction. This admixture of public/private/quazi money control is not reasonably auditable...as it is the darkest of all nebulous factions. It would be like trying to count the wind. And when one is living paycheck to paycheck who cares about a Federal Reserve? They (- the bobbing head appointments) have more staying power than any elected officials.
There is no reasonable conclusion or action other than abolishing the Federal Reserve which, unfortunately, is the buyer of last resort of US debt which feeds SS, SSI, welfare, Medicare/caid and all else which many depend. They, the Fed, has created the optimum necessary evil.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Great point! Can't even find a wiki on this POS j-boy.
In reply to His name was Hilsenrath… by Arnold
The communist central bank scheme is corrupt to the core. If you think drug dealers should be executed well they don't hold a candle to the destruction of a communist central bank
In reply to Now that's some collusion… by boattrash
The US Gov. has given itself the right to control all markets as we are under the un"Patriot" act and a continually re-ratified state of emergency. The Fed as a whole is a Foreign Agent and colludes with other central banks.
The lack of prosecution of the Fed is no different than the Commodity Futures Commission refusing to stop or prosecute those responsible for rigging the gold and silver markets.
In reply to The communist central bank… by topspinslicer
The FED is the Pimp and It's top 5 whores in pecking order are Goldy Goldman, Chanell Chase,Botox BOA, Cassandra Citi and Wonder Girl Wells. They launder the fiat for the Ponzi and keep the circle jerk going .You don't need to be a science rocket to understand the process and why the whores are TBTF.
In reply to Now that's some collusion… by boattrash
Fully agree w/ you and tops as well. Also tops comment below, @ 10;47.
In reply to The FED is the Pimp and It's… by tahoebumsmith
+1000 "science rocket" he he heeeee
In reply to The FED is the Pimp and It's… by tahoebumsmith
Is anyone actually surprised?
In reply to It's probably Nothing… by 1981XLS
FED up?
In reply to It's probably Nothing… by 1981XLS
thou doth protest too much:
In reply to FED up? by Déjà view
Are they immune from selective street justice?
In reply to thou doth protest too much:… by wildbad
Think of this in a coming movie. Select taxis cruise these addresses and pick up the bankers for the return trip only they don't make it back. Separation shields show gases coming up in the back seat while drivers slip on protective masks. The taxis all drive to garage locations where the "meat" is removed by chemical suited teams. Within 15 minutes the airwaves are crackling with calls reporting missing bankers. Panic strikes THE STREET
In reply to Are they immune from… by topspinslicer
Thanks for the link Dune, looks like you just burned an hour of my Sunday...LOL
In reply to ~~~~))?((|-|-|-|mm |-|-|-| … by DuneCreature
Trump has an executive order that allows him to do just the asset seizure you're talking about.
Edit: I had missed your link. Great. It's hard to see in that format. Here it is again :
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j9A-lHTYrNU
In reply to ~~~~))?((|-|-|-|mm |-|-|-| … by DuneCreature
The Fed reserve is a club and you aren't in it.
Long bike messengers
Accusing banks of collusion
aka anti-Semitism
It would be if in fact the bankers were Semites. Fake Hebrew does not qualify.
In reply to Accusing banks of collusion… by 1.21 jigawatts
Gomer Pyle...Surprise,Surprise,Surprise
Fake Hebrews gonna joo.
In reply to Gomer Pyle...Surprise… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Why are 300 million people so afraid of these lying criminal Banskters, dual citizens of the Tribe ??
It's well past time to grow some fucking balls and say enough is enough.
Don't private banks own the Fed anyway?
privately held. no/never an audit, not that that would reveal the owners. no law abiding /accountable way to know, unless of course they were abolished and destroyed against thousands of sub-ordinates receiving the graft of millions including the dod/mic,gov.org and willful idiots-all of us forced to live under the dolla counterfeit regime. even if the were destroyed some would survive only to re-emerge with all their ill gotten wealth to rule another day. kinda just the way it is...
In reply to Don't private banks own the… by Captain Nemo d…
What A Surprise ! <<< NOT.
The NY Fed trading desk is a little too close to Goldman, JP Morgan, Citadel and other crony fronts for the plutocracy.
Of course there is collusion, its active and the rigging is real. We here at ZH knew this long ago. To deny it would mean one is full of shit. Kinda like denying that when powerful people with inside knowledge get together, there is no incentive at all to fuck over everybody else.
Here is a piece of news for you all: money corrupts. And plutocrats tend to make less conscionable decisions in life because they live in a bubble protected from the consequences of their bad decisions. No skin in the game.
Why haven't any of those Harvard cocksuckers made a study to investigate the detrimental effects of big money on human choice, conscience and behaviour? They're too busy arming these "future leaders" i.e overcompensated cretin skimmers with MBAs, that's why.
Yea. If you make any kind of logical deduction and/or educated guess that powerful people would come together and make a plan, you are a tinfoil person. We are just supposed to assume powerful people wouldn't collude/plot to insure and increase their power.
In reply to The NY Fed trading desk is a… by Brazen Heist
Fuck the whole lot of them and their corporate media!
So you're a corporate clown who can skim millions through fraud and inside knowledge? Wow, I couldn't care less. Now you just expect to purchase your way through life without putting in the hard yards. Big fucking deal. If that's what we as a society look up to as the top of humanity, I'm Jesus Christ.
In reply to Yea. If you make any kind… by Give_me_liberty_or
I am just IN AWE that there are White Hats at Berkeley, Chicago, Duke who have been able to publish these data and connections (and havn't been eliminated). It's a START!
In reply to The NY Fed trading desk is a… by Brazen Heist
"Her teachers really don't know what to do with her because she is an honors student..." Well done, Dad
In reply to We are saddling up for the… by Manipuflation
13 and doesn't have a job? WTF? <sarc>
Seriously though, keep up the good work, as parents are the primary educators of their children.
In reply to We are saddling up for the… by Manipuflation
Rand Paul has been given a big stick, will he use it, talk about it, or go back to wrestling with his neighbor? \S
oops
In reply to Rand Paul has been given a… by RagaMuffin
You mean the game is rigged?. Oh N0 !!!.