Ron Paul Institute Exposes The State Department's War On Political Dissent

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:36

The US State Department is spending millions of dollars spreading its own disinformation and propping up NGOs to destroy any individual or organization that does not toe the official US government line on the US global military empire.

Through its "Global Engagement Center," the State Department establishes in fact - in the open - what it accuses the Russian government of doing without any evidence.

Social media companies are colluding with the US government to make organizations who oppose the US global military empire disappear.

RPI's Daniel McAdams joins the Corbett Report to discuss the neocon/Washington war on dissent in America:

Source: The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity

Tags
Politics
War Conflict
Investment Management

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
Give_me_liberty_or Sat, 03/10/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Ron Paul needs to go way harder on Israel or get out of the way.  His awkward wussy speaking style is not appropriate to be the leader of this cultish Libertarian movement. 

 

Also, he garnered a bunch of donations for being a 9/11 truther and then abandoned it -->

RON PAUL SLAPS DOWN 911 TRUTHER QUESTION DURING S.C DEBATE - YouTube

Using euphemisms like "deep state" and labels like "neocons" is doing us no favors.  Name the real problem: zionism