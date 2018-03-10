Ron Paul Institute Exposes The State Department's War On Political Dissent

The US State Department is spending millions of dollars spreading its own disinformation and propping up NGOs to destroy any individual or organization that does not toe the official US government line on the US global military empire.
Through its "Global Engagement Center," the State Department establishes in fact - in the open - what it accuses the Russian government of doing without any evidence.
Social media companies are colluding with the US government to make organizations who oppose the US global military empire disappear.
RPI's Daniel McAdams joins the Corbett Report to discuss the neocon/Washington war on dissent in America:
Comments
