Trump: "You Would Be So Bored" If I Acted "Presidential"; Unveils 2020 Slogan

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 23:24

President Trump slammed critics, talked up tariffs, unveiled his 2020 slogan, brought up executing drug dealers (again) and noted how "bored" people would be if he acted like a regular old president at a Saturday night rally for Republican Rick Saccone in Moon Township, PA.

“Remember I used to say how easy it is to be presidential?” Trump reminded the audience. “But you would all be out of here right now. You would be so bored. I'm very presidential.”

Trump then gave a mock-campaign speech where he robotically delivered "boring" presidential remarks.

“See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do,” said Trump. “But this is much more effective. This got us elected. If I came like a stiff you guys wouldn't be here tonight.”

Trump also slammed "sleeping son of a bitch" Chuck Todd, and "very low IQ" Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.

“It was 1999. I was on “Meet the Press” a show now headed by sleepy-eyes Chuck Todd. He’s a sleeping son of a bitch. I tell you.”

“We have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a low IQ individual,” Trump then said - going back into another impression, this time of Waters: 

“Do you ever see her? We will impeach him!” President Trump said mockingly.

New slogan

Trump also rolled out his 2020 slogan during the rally; "Keep America Great!" 

"But we can only do that if we elect people who are going to back our agenda and fight for our values," he added.

More highlights from Saturday night:

  • Trump warned voters "We need Republicans. We need the vote," warning that Democrats would take away "your Second Amendment Rights" to bear firearms, among other things.
  • There should be a national discussion about executing major drug dealers because each one is responsible for thousands of deaths. “I don’t know if that’s popular. I don’t know if that’s unpopular," Trump told the crowd. 
  • Trump says his new economic are paying off, saying that his 25% tariffs on steel imports would boost Pennsylvania's economy. “Your steel is coming back. It’s all coming back,” Trump said. 
  • Trump vowed to resist retaliatory trade measures by - as an example, slapping imported European cars with taxes. 
  • Oprah Winfrey better watch out if she runs for president in 2020. “I’d love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness,” said the President, who added that the upcoming presidential race "would be a painful experience for her."
  • Trump singled out his wife Melania amid an ongoing scandal involving an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels - who CNN recently stalked at a live strip club performance, and says she's "more in demand" due to the recent controversy. “You think her life is so easy folks? Not so easy,” Trump said of the First Lady. 

 

Tags
Human Interest
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
Aeonios Pearson365 Sun, 03/11/2018 - 04:26 Permalink

Seriously? Mr. "Just take the guns and fuck due process" is pretending to care about the second amendment? Executing drug dealers? Awesome, now we're just like the fascist era of the Philippeans. Jesus christ.

Bernie Sanders 2020! I mean if we're gonna get fucked it might as well be by a corrupt socialist so that the idiots learn their damn lesson.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
BobEore Pearson365 Sun, 03/11/2018 - 04:28 Permalink

Don't knock it!

Drumpf 'brought the boys home again.'

Now... every Oleg, Boris, Tevik, Igor, Sergei and Alexy can walk the streets o

NYC... safe in the knowledge that their dual-citizened, Lubavitcher status will protect them from all pesky interlopers... of the American kind...

and capital will be free to flow wherever the best returns pon stolen OPP can be gained.

FREE TRADE. The[chosen] people spoke. Drumpf listened. WTF more do ya want?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Pearson365 BobEore Sun, 03/11/2018 - 05:15 Permalink

I like how you get little wake up calls when I reply.  And your special knowledge that I work with 2 Ukies from NYC, Boris and Alexy, is impressive.  R U a bot?  What's your mission?  Why would you care enough to save me instead of sacrifice me?

Note to ZH readers.  Every post you make on ZH is being watched.

I fully expect to be banned now.  Good bye honeypot.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BobEore Pearson365 Sun, 03/11/2018 - 06:19 Permalink

When I told you gold holders (in the western world)were doomed... you refused to believe me.

When I told you I bought this board out.... you refused to believe me.

Now ... you think I want to ban you> jus cause I can track every player from behind scenes?

get on that 36.5' now.... and don't call in till you're at least off the coast of Barbados! You've flipped (agin!)

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Mementoil The Transpirator Sun, 03/11/2018 - 03:15 Permalink

In order to make America great again, the Federal government needs to cut its spending, DRAMATICALLY. Now, this will inevitably lead to a recession, which is why no politician dares to do it, but its either this or a complete collapse down the road.

Trump was probably the last president who could have averted this disaster. At the beginning of his term he had enough support to reform entitlements and roll back government. But instead he chose to make it even bigger. So, I'm sorry. He won't get to make America great AGAIN because he hasn't made America great AT ALL.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NiggaPleeze Manthong Sun, 03/11/2018 - 06:58 Permalink

Can we expect Trump to put the drug dealers (pharma company CEOs) who sell opiates which kill tens of thousands in the US annually first on the death list?

No, of course not, Oligarch Orangutan will give them a huge tax break and have them for dinner in Largo.

Vote up!
 26
Vote down!
 11
LetThemEatRand wcole225 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 23:51 Permalink

He's fucking hilarious and good at riling up the base, but he's done nearly everything he said he'd do?  Like what?

1) reduce foreign entanglements?

2) drain the swamp?

3) reduce the budget deficit?

4) build the wall and have Mexico pay for it?

5) put Hillary in jail?

6) not suck banker cock?

He's playing you wclole225.  He's good at talking to you. 

Bring the downs Red Team asshats.

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 3
ACP Blano Sun, 03/11/2018 - 00:27 Permalink

Exactly - "red team" McStain voted against even the light 0bamacare repeal and didn't show up during the tax vote.

With friends like these, who needs enemies?

For someone who practically the entire government-media complex is opposing, he's done a lot in a year.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 4
exlcus ACP Sun, 03/11/2018 - 00:39 Permalink

What has Trump gotten done that just a regular generic Republican would not have done? (So in other words, forget the tax cut.)

As someone fairly up to date on the news on zerohedge, off the top off my head, I honest can't think of anything!

But surely my memory fails me! Enlighten me!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 6
LetThemEatRand Billy the Poet Sun, 03/11/2018 - 00:53 Permalink

He named a corporate conservative to the Supreme Court (the kind who sees corporations as persons).  As for the TPP and Paris Accord, I give him credit for that.  But you're okay with everything else because he did two (or three) good things in over a year?  For fuck's sake, why is the bar so low now?  Obama did some good things too, but overall he was a fucking asshole.   

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Sun, 03/11/2018 - 04:06 Permalink

It seems absurd that an anarchist like me should have to tell a statist like you how it works but here goes.

Politicians have to make promises to get elected and often they can't keep those promises. If you are committed to a statist system you'll accept that fact and then work in support of those you elected in accomplishing goals rather than attack them because they didn't wave a magic wand and fix your life overnight.