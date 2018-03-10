Trump: "You Would Be So Bored" If I Acted "Presidential"; Unveils 2020 Slogan

President Trump slammed critics, talked up tariffs, unveiled his 2020 slogan, brought up executing drug dealers (again) and noted how "bored" people would be if he acted like a regular old president at a Saturday night rally for Republican Rick Saccone in Moon Township, PA.

“Remember I used to say how easy it is to be presidential?” Trump reminded the audience. “But you would all be out of here right now. You would be so bored. I'm very presidential.”

Trump then gave a mock-campaign speech where he robotically delivered "boring" presidential remarks.

“See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do,” said Trump. “But this is much more effective. This got us elected. If I came like a stiff you guys wouldn't be here tonight.”

Trump also slammed "sleeping son of a bitch" Chuck Todd, and "very low IQ" Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.

“It was 1999. I was on “Meet the Press” a show now headed by sleepy-eyes Chuck Todd. He’s a sleeping son of a bitch. I tell you.”

🚨 Trump just called ‘Sleepy-eyes @chucktodd’ a “sleeping son of a b*tch” and then ripped “fake as hell” @CNN pic.twitter.com/zZEdg4Jy11 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 11, 2018

“We have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a low IQ individual,” Trump then said - going back into another impression, this time of Waters:

“Do you ever see her? We will impeach him!” President Trump said mockingly.

Trump calls Maxine Water a "very low IQ individual" during his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Emtkuz8fMv — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) March 11, 2018

New slogan

Trump also rolled out his 2020 slogan during the rally; "Keep America Great!"

"But we can only do that if we elect people who are going to back our agenda and fight for our values," he added.

Pres. Trump on 2020 campaign slogan: "We can't say 'Make America Great Again' because I already did that." pic.twitter.com/KXYumDk2j4 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 11, 2018

More highlights from Saturday night: