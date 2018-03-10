Trump: "You Would Be So Bored" If I Acted "Presidential"; Unveils 2020 Slogan

President Trump slammed critics, talked up tariffs, unveiled his 2020 slogan, brought up executing drug dealers (again) and noted how "bored" people would be if he acted like a regular old president at a Saturday night rally for Republican Rick Saccone in Moon Township, PA.
“Remember I used to say how easy it is to be presidential?” Trump reminded the audience. “But you would all be out of here right now. You would be so bored. I'm very presidential.”
Trump then gave a mock-campaign speech where he robotically delivered "boring" presidential remarks.
“See, that's easy. That's much easier than doing what I have to do,” said Trump. “But this is much more effective. This got us elected. If I came like a stiff you guys wouldn't be here tonight.”
Trump also slammed "sleeping son of a bitch" Chuck Todd, and "very low IQ" Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.
“It was 1999. I was on “Meet the Press” a show now headed by sleepy-eyes Chuck Todd. He’s a sleeping son of a bitch. I tell you.”
🚨 Trump just called ‘Sleepy-eyes @chucktodd’ a “sleeping son of a b*tch” and then ripped “fake as hell” @CNN pic.twitter.com/zZEdg4Jy11— Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) March 11, 2018
“We have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a low IQ individual,” Trump then said - going back into another impression, this time of Waters:
“Do you ever see her? We will impeach him!” President Trump said mockingly.
Trump calls Maxine Water a "very low IQ individual" during his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Emtkuz8fMv— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) March 11, 2018
New slogan
Trump also rolled out his 2020 slogan during the rally; "Keep America Great!"
"But we can only do that if we elect people who are going to back our agenda and fight for our values," he added.
Pres. Trump on 2020 campaign slogan: "We can't say 'Make America Great Again' because I already did that." pic.twitter.com/KXYumDk2j4— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 11, 2018
More highlights from Saturday night:
- Trump warned voters "We need Republicans. We need the vote," warning that Democrats would take away "your Second Amendment Rights" to bear firearms, among other things.
- There should be a national discussion about executing major drug dealers because each one is responsible for thousands of deaths. “I don’t know if that’s popular. I don’t know if that’s unpopular," Trump told the crowd.
- Trump says his new economic are paying off, saying that his 25% tariffs on steel imports would boost Pennsylvania's economy. “Your steel is coming back. It’s all coming back,” Trump said.
- Trump vowed to resist retaliatory trade measures by - as an example, slapping imported European cars with taxes.
- Oprah Winfrey better watch out if she runs for president in 2020. “I’d love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness,” said the President, who added that the upcoming presidential race "would be a painful experience for her."
- Trump singled out his wife Melania amid an ongoing scandal involving an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels - who CNN recently stalked at a live strip club performance, and says she's "more in demand" due to the recent controversy. “You think her life is so easy folks? Not so easy,” Trump said of the First Lady.
Comments
Brilliant.
I guess he failed to mention how he was planning on joining forces with Diane Feinstein and John Cornyn to implement a new assault weapons ban.
Watch Dianne Feinstein Erupt With Glee After Trump Seems To Endorse Her Assault Weapons Ban
Has Trump Opened The Door For Gun Confiscation In America?
In reply to Brilliant. by Saucy-Jack
Make America Exciting Again.
In reply to I guess he failed to mention by Pure Evil
Make America Fuck Again
In reply to … by Manthong
CNN and Trump have a special infotainment relationship. Fucking boring.
In reply to Make America Fuck Again by IridiumRebel
Seriously? Mr. "Just take the guns and fuck due process" is pretending to care about the second amendment? Executing drug dealers? Awesome, now we're just like the fascist era of the Philippeans. Jesus christ.
Bernie Sanders 2020! I mean if we're gonna get fucked it might as well be by a corrupt socialist so that the idiots learn their damn lesson.
In reply to CNN and Trump have a special… by Pearson365
Bernie Sanders 2020?
Put down the crac pipe. I mean... if ya wanna get fucked /// do it right!
BOLTON/CHENEY 2020!
MEGA MAGA!
In reply to Seriously? Mr. "Just take… by Aeonios
Trump voters have a 2 min attention span.
In reply to Seriously? Mr. "Just take… by Aeonios
That's much longer than the 2 second attention span of Obama's voters.
In reply to Trump voters have a 2 min… by MusicIsYou
1:55 seconds better than the shit fuck libtard sky screaming masses of Soetero voting asses....
puke
In reply to Trump voters have a 2 min… by MusicIsYou
Don't knock it!
Drumpf 'brought the boys home again.'
Now... every Oleg, Boris, Tevik, Igor, Sergei and Alexy can walk the streets o
NYC... safe in the knowledge that their dual-citizened, Lubavitcher status will protect them from all pesky interlopers... of the American kind...
and capital will be free to flow wherever the best returns pon stolen OPP can be gained.
FREE TRADE. The[chosen] people spoke. Drumpf listened. WTF more do ya want?
In reply to CNN and Trump have a special… by Pearson365
I like how you get little wake up calls when I reply. And your special knowledge that I work with 2 Ukies from NYC, Boris and Alexy, is impressive. R U a bot? What's your mission? Why would you care enough to save me instead of sacrifice me?
Note to ZH readers. Every post you make on ZH is being watched.
I fully expect to be banned now. Good bye honeypot.
In reply to Don't knock it!… by BobEore
guilty of? free speech to much...
In reply to I like how you get little… by Pearson365
When I told you gold holders (in the western world)were doomed... you refused to believe me.
When I told you I bought this board out.... you refused to believe me.
Now ... you think I want to ban you> jus cause I can track every player from behind scenes?
get on that 36.5' now.... and don't call in till you're at least off the coast of Barbados! You've flipped (agin!)
In reply to I like how you get little… by Pearson365
And just how do you plan on tracking me mid Atlantic? You got a spy satellite too? Or do you prefer P3 Orions? Why wouldn't you just drone me? Why do you even care?
Oh, and your knowledge of the future is well, awesomely god-like.
In reply to When I told you gold holders… by BobEore
Sounds like you two are VIPs if everyone is tracking you, watching your every move.
In reply to And just how to you plan on… by Pearson365
Flushing Liars And Swampies Homeward
In reply to Make America Fuck Again by IridiumRebel
In order to make America great again, the Federal government needs to cut its spending, DRAMATICALLY. Now, this will inevitably lead to a recession, which is why no politician dares to do it, but its either this or a complete collapse down the road.
Trump was probably the last president who could have averted this disaster. At the beginning of his term he had enough support to reform entitlements and roll back government. But instead he chose to make it even bigger. So, I'm sorry. He won't get to make America great AGAIN because he hasn't made America great AT ALL.
In reply to Flushing Liars And Swampies… by The Transpirator
making merica broke(n) beyond repair.
bankrupt with a whole lotta weapons.
not a good combo to go.
desperate situation.
i think everyone knows that feeling,
totally tapped out ...
national parks for sale,
liquidation sale
national forests
blm land up for bid.
lots of assets
gold too!
In reply to In order to make America… by Mementoil
I don't think anyone will be too keen to buy an American national park, what with all the taxes and regulations this kind of "investment" will undoubtedly come with.
But they will be glad to take America's gold any day.
In reply to making merica broke(n)… by new game
?
Nobody does recession these days. They do inflation instead.
In reply to In order to make America… by Mementoil
Department of Education is on the chop-chop block after the midterms.
EPA is eviscerating itself.
In reply to ?… by css1971
"Make America Fuck Again"
What! you mean it isn't already?
In reply to Make America Fuck Again by IridiumRebel
Can we expect Trump to put the drug dealers (pharma company CEOs) who sell opiates which kill tens of thousands in the US annually first on the death list?
No, of course not, Oligarch Orangutan will give them a huge tax break and have them for dinner in Largo.
In reply to … by Manthong
Oligarch compromise as part of a self serving group, to get their advantage.
Tyrant is the word you want.
In reply to Can we expect Trump to put… by NiggaPleeze
You haven't learned that he just says shit? How do u bitch when he's been the only politician to do nearly everything he said he'd do? He's not perfect but he's light years better than the Hag and the Kenyan.
In reply to I guess he failed to mention by Pure Evil
He's fucking hilarious and good at riling up the base, but he's done nearly everything he said he'd do? Like what?
1) reduce foreign entanglements?
2) drain the swamp?
3) reduce the budget deficit?
4) build the wall and have Mexico pay for it?
5) put Hillary in jail?
6) not suck banker cock?
He's playing you wclole225. He's good at talking to you.
Bring the downs Red Team asshats.
In reply to You haven't learned that he… by wcole225
Swamp drains yu.
Year Two.
In reply to He's fucking hilarious and… by LetThemEatRand
He's been GEOTUS for a year, relax.
In reply to He's fucking hilarious and… by LetThemEatRand
And he has a Red Team Congress and Supreme Court and he still has accomplished jack fucking shit in one year and three months. For fuck's sake, what does it take for people to not believe in a cult of personality or tribalism?
In reply to He's been GEOTUS for a year,… by ACP
Red Team Congress my ass. Half of those RINOs spend their time sucking Democratic dick. And he doesn't call the shots at the SC either. Open your fucking eyes.
Imagine how much he could do if most of the GOP scum in DC would support him.
In reply to And he has a Red Team… by LetThemEatRand
Exactly - "red team" McStain voted against even the light 0bamacare repeal and didn't show up during the tax vote.
With friends like these, who needs enemies?
For someone who practically the entire government-media complex is opposing, he's done a lot in a year.
In reply to Red Team Congress my ass… by Blano
What has Trump gotten done that just a regular generic Republican would not have done? (So in other words, forget the tax cut.)
As someone fairly up to date on the news on zerohedge, off the top off my head, I honest can't think of anything!
But surely my memory fails me! Enlighten me!
In reply to Exactly - "red team" McStain… by ACP
Make zerohedge gush for new york donny again
'trump is different!'
In reply to What has Trump gotten done… by exlcus
What has Trump gotten done that just a regular generic Republican would not have done?
First of all he beat Hillary. I seriously doubt that the party which nominated McCain and Romney could have done that or wanted to do that.
In reply to What has Trump gotten done… by exlcus
That's exactly right.
No other "R" candidate would've won the presidency, or even wanted to.
The Romneys and McStains are totally content whining and bitching, while out of power, then acquiesing to the left like the cocksucking bitches that they are.
In reply to What has Trump gotten done… by Billy the Poet
"What has Trump gotten done that just a regular generic Republican would not have done?" He hasn't started his own war yet.
In reply to What has Trump gotten done… by exlcus
Please provide evidence that Trump did not end US participation in TPP and the Paris Accord, that he did not name a constitutional conservative to the Supreme Court and that he did not double the standard deduction and child tax credit.
In reply to And he has a Red Team… by LetThemEatRand
He named a corporate conservative to the Supreme Court (the kind who sees corporations as persons). As for the TPP and Paris Accord, I give him credit for that. But you're okay with everything else because he did two (or three) good things in over a year? For fuck's sake, why is the bar so low now? Obama did some good things too, but overall he was a fucking asshole.
In reply to Please provide evidence that… by Billy the Poet
I give him credit for that
You had said he "accomplished jack fucking shit in one year and three months" and now you've recanted. Not sure why you're extrapolating beyond that.
After all, YOU voted for him.
In reply to He named a corporate… by LetThemEatRand
"After all, YOU voted for him."
I also voted for Obama. And Perot. And Ron Paul. A lot of good it did me. Einstein would call me insane, and he'd probably be right.
In reply to I give him credit for that … by Billy the Poet
I hope someone can stop you before you vote again. Do they have a twelve step program for that?
In reply to "After all, YOU voted for… by LetThemEatRand
If you figure it out, please tell America.
In reply to I hope someone stops you… by Billy the Poet
It seems absurd that an anarchist like me should have to tell a statist like you how it works but here goes.
Politicians have to make promises to get elected and often they can't keep those promises. If you are committed to a statist system you'll accept that fact and then work in support of those you elected in accomplishing goals rather than attack them because they didn't wave a magic wand and fix your life overnight.
In reply to If you figure it out, please… by LetThemEatRand
That's all GOP generica. One doesn't need a Trump for this.
In reply to Please provide evidence that… by Billy the Poet
Then by all means elect a Bush next time.
In reply to That's all GOP generica. One… by youshallnotkill
You live in dreamland. You're gonna be miserable for life because what you want isn't happening anytime soon. What's the freaking alternative? How would u like that crooked bitch for 8 years? How'd you like Obama for 8? This is nirvana compared to those two assholes. Count your blessings and quit bitching
In reply to And he has a Red Team… by LetThemEatRand
By this point, anyone who doesn't get the reality of Trump vs the hype probably can't or won't. I've given up railing against the stupidity and ignorance. It's like being on HufPo with all the commenters having Tourette's. It's helpful to read most of the comments and pretend like it was said by Napoleon Dynamite.
In reply to And he has a Red Team… by LetThemEatRand
What hype? Trump has always been like this. And we elected him anyway.
In reply to By this point, anyone who… by dirty fingernails
Red and Blue teams are both controlled by the same jews.
In reply to And he has a Red Team… by LetThemEatRand