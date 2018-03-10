US Still Pouring Massive Supply Of Weapons Into War-Torn Yemen

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:30

Authored by Jason Ditz via TheAntiMedia.org,

Three years into the 2015 Saudi-led invasion of Yemen, untold thousands are dead. Northern Yemen has been through the worst cholera outbreak in human history, and civilians continue to die in bunches from Saudi airstrikes against the region.

To call Yemen war-torn is really putting it mildly. Yemen is in a disastrous state, with a Saudi-led naval blockade threatening to starve millions. If there’s one thing Yemen has no shortage of, however, it’s weapons, with the US  ensuring a massive supply continues to pour into the hands of Saudi and Emirati forces.

US arms sales are themselves at a record high during this war, in no small part because of purchases by the United Arab Emirates, and particularly by the Saudis, who are dropping US bombs on northern Yemen as fast as they can buy them.

And while bombs and warplanes are the big dollar amount of sales, they also include large numbers of US-made automatic rifles and small arms ammunition. The UAE is particular bought $60 million in small arms in 2016 alone, both for their own direct involvement in Yemen and to arm their allied factions on the ground. The Saudis bought another $11 million.

Yemen isn’t a place to send weaponry that you want well-documented and carefully tracked, either. The Pentagon has confirmed they can’t account for about $500 million more in weapons that they’d given to the Hadi government up to 2015.

So the Saudi and UAE-bought small arms are being sent to Yemen to replace those “lost” weapons, but it’s not as if those weapons literally disappeared. Rather, they’re just not in the hands of officials, or at least not in any above-board way. That’s virtually certain to be the fate of this new influx as well.

At the same time, US arms sales are ensuring that the Saudi and coalition warplanes never run out of bombs to drop, despite those airstrikes seemingly accomplishing nothing but killing more and more civilians in the Shi’ite-dominated north.

A January UN report faulted the Saudis for soaring civilian deaths, and particularly the deaths of Yemeni children, saying that the efforts to prevent harm to civilians “remain largely ineffective.” The strikes continue to increase.

US arms sales to Saudi Arabia are a major driving force in allowing them to continue the Yemen War. Saudis use US planes, US bombs, and are refueled by the US Air Force during this campaign. US culpability in the humanitarian disaster, and probable war crimes, are fueling growing concern.

This is particularly because Congress never authorized US military involvement in Yemen. The US Senate is soon to vote on a bill which would require an end to US military involvement in the wr, as Congress never authorized the conflict. Those wishing to contact their senators to urge them to support SJ Res. 54 should call 1 (202) 899-8938.

The US War Powers Act requires that Congress authorize any US military operations of the sort being carried out in Yemen. Since 2015, the US has conducted mid-air refueling for Saudi warplanes, and committed warships to the naval blockade which is fueling starvation across Yemen.

*  *  *

Disgruntled Goat topspinslicer Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:58 Permalink

This is a huge mistake .... taking a side in what is essentially a centuries old Shia Sunni dispute .... Yemen originally consisted of 2 seperate countries, North Yemen and South Yemen .... they united in the 90s I believe to make one country, then several years ago lapsed into civil war .... its a fucking trainwreck ... why should we be involved at all

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

Every us president is a satan worshiper, otherwise at least one of them would have some sympathy on all these babies and kids they are killing directly or indirectly.

 

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Davidduke2000 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

I have come to realize that much of what the US does is determined not by the president but by perennial bureaucrats who have been in their jobs for 2 or 3 decades. Their actions may or may not align with the goals of the current administration, but they don't care. They just do what they want, and no one holds these people accountable for their actions.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Wild E Coyote navy62802 Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

Not entirely true. Bureaucrats do not what they want. They follow strict instructions on paper signed by Foreign Ministers such as guaranteed supply of weapons when demanded by an ally. 

President and Congress can do some about it if they consider it A problem. But our foreign minister is busy in Korea. Yemen children dying is apparatus not a problem. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
Is-Be Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:42 Permalink

Behold the behaviour of monotheists

"We have met Satan and he is us."

Edit: So much for their promise of "Peace and Brotherly love".

Wake up, fools. You've been had.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

  Another culture neither myself or several generations after me will ever be able to visit or share ideas with.

 I'm getting pretty tired of these asshole globalists spending the wealth, and discovery of unborn harmless future generations.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
serotonindumptruck Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Yemen is a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the Saudis have been routinely getting their asses handed to them.

Now the US is becoming actively involved, so perhaps Tehran can teach The Great Satan a thing or two about guerilla warfare.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
two hoots Sat, 03/10/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Why not?  It hasn't worked anywhere else.   Why use your brain (it pays the same) when you can rotely throw money and guns at every desired change?  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
WTFUD Sat, 03/10/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

Saudi & vassals are rogue states propped up by the biggest terrorist organisation in the world, the US. The history books will confirm this, however sadly, the genocide will continue until morale improves. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Son of Captain Nemo Sat, 03/10/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

And Syria (https://www.rt.com/news/420948-ghouta-false-flag-chemical-attack/)!...

I just wonder if the CIA/DOD are smart enough this time to ensure the warning labels on the bags of chemical weapons are NOT in English like we've seen in Aleppo before Ghouta!!!

P.S.

May the United States of Israel be vaporized by these weapons (https://southfront.org/us-defense-undersecretary-for-policy-confirms-ru…) SOON if the American people continue to be indifferent to there use!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
veritas semper… Sat, 03/10/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

What is happening in Yemen is a shame for  the West (western values? ) .A genocide done by our ally ,Saudi Arabia ,which now leads the Human Rights Council ,placed there by Britain/US(what a joke) .

The genocide is done with the help of the self appointed representatives of the Western Civilization and Human Rights=US and UK ,through weapons sold ,pilots flying the Saudi planes, MSM covering up the murders.

What ,no tears from Yael and the Donald for the beautiful babies killed ,millions of them? Not beautiful enough for them?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Sat, 03/10/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

Of course, because Rex Tillerson was the CEO of Exxon/Yemen before he was the CEO of Exxon international. It's like I said before, the dictatorship of the U.S is operated from the office of the state department. The POTUS is just a salesman. You think it's complex, but it's just that simple.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Sat, 03/10/2018 - 20:14 Permalink

The UK just signed a bunch of agreements to sell Eurofighter Typhoons and other weapons to the Saudis. That in addition to US/UK intel agencies and military training and directing the Saudi sword dancing savages against Yemen.

The Anglo-American establishment is complicit in war crimes against Yemen along with the Saudis and the UAE.

Its freedom, democracy and human rights only when it suits them, otherwise, money and power trumps everything. Such are empires, - they rely chiefly on illusions to perpetuate the myths they are based on. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
TeraByte Sat, 03/10/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

Isn`t it touching we are so deeply concerned of “an indiscriminant bombing of Ghouta” in Syria. Our humane ordnance must be provided with anti-collateral damage devices.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
dunce Sat, 03/10/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

Yemen deserves every death and more. I have not forgotten the USS Cole or the murder of as bunch of bleeding hearts providing free modern healthcare to these vicious goat herders.