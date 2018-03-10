Visualizing 35 Years Of American Protectionism In One Chart

Judging by the 'end of the world' rhetoric and 'catastrophic' scare-mongering gushing forth from every orifice of the establishment, one might be forgiven for believing that Trump is the first president to 'dare' to impose tariffs on unfair trade 'bad actors' in recent decades... he is not!
As BofAML details in the table below, Presidents Obama, Bush, and Reagan have all imposed sizable tariffs on steel in the past...
And here is the performance of the S&P 500 during the Reagan administration's era of protectionist lashings on the world...
Notice the rise then drop after each of the times Reagan imposed tariffs on Steel products.
As GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod concludes, the back story appears to be far deeper than some relatively minor tariffs on steel and aluminium would suggest. It comes after a prolonged period of shadow-boxing between America in the blue corner and Russia and China in the red. To pursue the boxing analogy, China and Russia have been soaking up America’s punches on the basis America would simply tire herself out. It has been a replay of Muhammed Ali’s dope-on-a-rope strategy in the rumble-in-the-jungle, with America cast as George Foreman.
However, in the last few days, China and Russia seem to have lost patience with America. Instead of patiently letting America gently decline through her own errors, the Asian superpowers are accelerating their own agendas regardless.
We do not know the real reason China and Russia appear to have changed their generally patient approach to American aggression. Perhaps it was inevitable that at some stage the internal politics in President Trump’s administration would lead to this conclusion. Perhaps it’s a twist in the financial war, with China’s oil and commodity suppliers pushing for of greater yuan liquidity in financial markets. China has finally agreed to this by setting a date for the new yuan-denominated oil futures contract to start trading. Anyway, the inevitable has happened: President Trump has finally decided to impose trade restrictions on China, and the Asian powers are accelerating their imperial plans.
America’s trade wars could have unintended consequences. They could end up with the two economic titans, the US and the EU, imposing destructive tariffs against each other. The effect on both economies will be to simply increase prices for consumers, when other price-inflationary factors are also coming into play.
Fortunately for the rest of the world, the days when the dollar was tied to gold and trade protectionism by America threw the world into the 1930’s depression no longer apply. The dollar can be expected to decline instead of commodity prices falling, as they did in the depression. The impact of America’s protectionism on the global economy today is therefore likely to be significantly less than following the Smoot-Hawley Act. But from an American standpoint, the principal victim of the trade war that commenced this week will be America herself.
As usual, Washington is attacking the wrong target. China is the symptom not the problem. The deficit with China is for the most part benefiting US Global Corporations who manufacture in China then keep the profits offshore in tax havens through a combination of IP fees, royalties and transfer pricing. Only a very small part of the proceeds remains in China, mostly wages and a small contract manufacturing margin.
The simplest way to address this problem without penalizing the consumer, especially now that US Corporate tax rates have become competitive, is to tax US Corporations on realized profits wherever they are earned, not as now, when they are repatriated to the US (For accounting purposes).
Canada and Mexico were exempt ( for the time being ) in an effort to gain leverage in current NAFTA renegotiations. Doubtful if Trump's overall policy will escalate to the extreme.
I'm a fan of tariffs but Canada and Mexico should be exempt.
Unless they import dumped material from China and then turn it into products in effect sold as Made in Canada or Mexico. That's been part of the work around China has used.
In reply to I'm a fan of tariffs but… by Xena fobe
You fool! Canada and Mexico should be conquered and enslaved for the good of the empire...LONG LIVE THE EMPIRE!!!
Not quite right. It is about pressuring countries into buying more American weapons, as it happened with Australia. And then comes tariff 2.0, more money squeezed out again, and again, and again. It's about pressure on Japan to change their constitution. Apply for an exemption and get it when you send soldiers into the conflicts.
The hegemon no longer wants to pay for its dominance.
In reply to Canada and Mexico were… by Tippoo Sultan
Well, whatever your beef with tarrifs might be, $800 billion in deficits isn't going to just evaporate. It comes at a cost that has been buried by Dept and financial shit will eventually catch up with us.
Whiney little bitches can cry about the cost of beer, but reconciliation is going to be a bitch.
Countries like China are accepting dollar dominance and the holding of our debt because it gives them something... ultimately our balls, and hearing the fearful cries before anything has even happened only illustrates the firmness of their grip.
Trumps job is to protect American workers, not other countries workers, do you think the Chinese give two shits about Americans?
Who is they?
The corporation's that are controlling our economy are not American, they are multinational and will sell anything to anyone without conscience.
If Americans demanded American products, they would have them on your doorstep in 24hrs. But we don't, because we don't give a fuck, and our government and corporations actually tell us to give a fuck is a despicable, hate filled (and likely racist) act.
Our liberties are found in CHOICE, and if we fail to choose wisely, well, who are we going to blame?
When was the last time you purchased something made in the EU?
I sell stuff made in the EU. Italian high tech machinery. Five and six figure machines.
Peace and contentment are unknown in America.
We all must live in quiet agreement with nature
and the rest of the world.
As long as we all buy American weaponry or accept the initial freebie tester like Ukraine.
If the Russians or Chinese would buy American weapons tomorrow, they'd be in the good books.
Ramirez's cartoon is iconic fiction on who actually benefits from all the perverse trade agreements. Like George Carlin said...ain't none of the vast majority of american consumers is in THE Club let alone truly benefits...just "net-net-net" all the decades of the CBankster's fuckery out of our sacred "pursuit of happiness" USA!USA!USA!
Ramirez drank too much libertarian koolaid
So basically, tariffs had no effect at all on stocks. OK then.
I beeleeve in the intentions of the powers that be when I see a trillion dollars added to the income of actual workers.
and, all the while India soaked-up the entire planets 'gold specie'
"But from an American standpoint, the principal victim of the trade war that commenced this week will be America herself."
That's what all those Ivy League educated pundits and experts said about cutting income taxes.........
Nothing wrong with the US being Lord of it's own Steel and Aluminum production. It makes strategic sense and likely makes the Globablists nervous if the US manages to resurrect it's own Industrial Renaissance.
Let me see if I understand how a trade war works:
If the US changes the above to:
We have an trade war?
Anything big business, the wealthy, and wall street, hate can't be all that bad.
The only thing the UK and EU export are Global Warming hoaxes. The smokestacks in Europe were destroyed to please the greens and ALgore. They assemble not manufacture. Same as us pretty much. Than there was Trump.
