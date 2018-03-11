The $233 Trillion Dollar Dark Cloud Of Global Debt

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
Global debt has reached record heights without any signs of relief. While central bankers try to explain away the phenomenon of these out-of-control numbers, it’s not much of a mystery. Immediate consumption with the promise of repayment sometime in the future has consequences.
Global debt is staggering to the point most of it will never be repaid. Certainly not in our generation. Perhaps by our grandchildren, but as global debt keeps mounting, the picture is doubtful.
The per capita global debt is $30,000. Who, exactly, will be making repayments?
Economists insist that the 2007 financial crisis could not have been predicted. Yet, all the signs of out-of-control credit where there. Today, economists are repeating the same mantra, despite the spiraling world debt. The question is not if the next bubble will strike. It’s a matter of when.
The math is fairly simple. The more a country increases its debt to simply stay afloat, the more like the increasing debt will cause a tightening of credit. The next step in the equation is a burst bubble and economic crisis. This is what happened in 1929, happened again in 2007, and it’s happening now. Past behavior is the best predictor of future behavior.
Out-of-control credit will undoubtedly slow down the US’s current economic growth. It probably won’t cause an outright crisis. Other countries may not be as fortunate.
Countries such as China, Belgium, South Korea, Australia, and Canada are experiencing an unprecedented credit bubble, with few systems in place to control it. The resulted inflation or simply write-offs of debts could result in a global financial disaster we have not seen before. The current economic upswing is unlikely to continue.
Prior to 2007, globalization, the exchange of goods and services between countries, was at its highest level. Since then, globalization has leveled off. We may have seen the peak of globalization. Emerging countries, benefiting from globalization, have raised their standard of living and cheap goods are no longer crossing borders with the same abandon. Countries are instituting nationalistic protectionist measures to protect their own economy. Globalization is giving way to “islandization,” where the movement of capital and good across borders is being limited instead of expanded. This limited global trading, along with rising geopolitical tensions, will negatively affect global economic expansion, while the global debt is still spiraling out of control.
The global economy is also currently suffering from limited growth in productivity. The reasons for this are wide-ranging, from an aging labor force, reduced investments, neglected infrastructures, reduced entrepreneurship and the general uncertainty how to resolve these problems.
If a global crisis is to be averted, leaders need to act instead of remaining complacent. Proper skills training and greater emphasis on investments can lead to the productivity growth that can create the global expansion necessary to tame the current debt cycle.
If leaders make the right choices, our grandchildren may not face the economic crisis which currently appears to the only legacy they will inherit.
Comments
Repudiate the debt. Repudiate the central banks.
Looks like an opportunity for every country to create their own banks and issue their own money.
If you owe $233 trillion to the Rothschilds, it's THEIR problem.
In reply to Repudiate the debt. … by Miss Expectations
Multiple countries are already paying over 20% of tax revenues to service their national debts:
http://thesoundingline.com/sovereign-debt-crisis-interest-expenses-alre…
In reply to If you owe $233 trillion to… by DillyDilly
Great link!
In reply to Multiple countries are… by Four Star
It's amazing the twists of logic some use to argue debt doesn't matter...
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Great link! by stacking12321
Borrow buy gold silver and etherium. you will not have to pay it back.
Our kids will pay it back...NOT lol. None of this gets paid back. Deflation will unwind all this crap very quickly.
In reply to It's amazing the twists of… by skbull44
I thought it was over a quadrillion...
No problems! Give the corporations and welfare queens a few more hundred billion!
In reply to Borrow buy gold silver and… by DocMims
God put us on this earth for free. Everything is free.
The only thing we can value is the beneficial work of other humans.
In reply to I thought it was over a… by toady
Leaders? LOL
In reply to God put us on this earth for… by brianshell
Leaders. Nope. Money Addicts. Yes.
In reply to Leaders? LOL by max2205
We can easily get to 300. Come on!! Try a little harder!!!! Print you fuckers!
In reply to Leaders. Nope. Money Addicts… by lloll
^SPAM^ {courtesy of stizazz = pier = lloll}
In reply to Leaders. Nope. Money Addicts… by lloll
"The only thing we can value is the beneficial work of other humans."
That's some funny shit right there, bub.
They call it shopping.
In reply to God put us on this earth for… by brianshell
Debt is borrowing money. This isn't debt. This is fiat credit creation used to monetize outstanding liabilities and lower interest rates for the cause of appeasing a voter base. It's the malinvestment created by the currency creation that is the resultant cancer. Debt itself, based on free market principles, used to invest in capital improvements that have benefits that outweigh the borrowing cost improve our standard of living. Fiat creation to purchase votes is not debt. It's democracy.
In reply to Borrow buy gold silver and… by DocMims
Just think, it all started with Wimpy...he had to have that fucking hamburger today...
In reply to Debt is borrowing money. … by Caloot
Remember Benelux?
Belgium, Nederlands & Luxembourg.
But Nederlands should be call Holland.
So it should have been be+hol+lux
Behollux to the lot of them!
In reply to It's amazing the twists of… by skbull44
I usually just call them the nether regions.
In reply to Remember Benelux?… by Precious Hawk
The Land of Taint.
In reply to I usually just call them the… by toady
If leaders make the right choices, our grandchildren may not face the economic crisis....
keep dreaming.... the current leaders are incompetent Fuckers. This system we are in, will turn into a bloodbath - economically, socially, politically.
In reply to Great link! by stacking12321
"If a global crisis is to be averted, leaders need to act instead of remaining complacent. Proper skills training and greater emphasis on investments can lead to the productivity growth that can create the global expansion necessary to tame the current debt cycle.
If leaders make the right choices, our grandchildren may not face the economic crisis which currently appears to the only legacy they will inherit."
This guy is smoking crack. 5.5 billion people in the world live on less than $20 a day.....I am be generous with the $20.....probably more like $5. World debt represents $30k per person? And he thinks we ever pay that back?.....ever? I don't see us ever paying it down, much less back.
This never changes until the system collapses under its own weight.....and we rid the world of central banks for good. They need debt, we don't. They profit from debt, we don't. They scheme ways to increase debt, we look for ways to limit it. Debt is not the problem, banksters are the problem.
In reply to Multiple countries are… by Four Star
The reason we don't have inflation with all the QE is b/c majority (yuge majority) of that money has gone to derivatives, preventing them from blowing up and having a domino effect bank failures around the globe. Guess who has to pay back all that debt?
In reply to "If a global crisis is to be… by bshirley1968
@ Dilly,
Exactly! Their stolen wealth is about $500 Trillion. Not to mention the stolen productivity of Nations Peoples.
Global reset. Outlaw Usury in all its forms.
In reply to If you owe $233 trillion to… by DillyDilly
DEBT JUBILEE
it'll be the first world holiday when their stolen wealth is confiscated.
In reply to @ Dilly,… by Chupacabra-322
The Money Power Monopolist Debt-Star is now fully operational, Lord Rothschild. Deploy when ready!
(The Debt-Star is a more advanced version of the Death Star that leaves the planet intact and the plant's population dazed and confused because they don't have the ability to know what is being done to them.)
How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc
Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU
"The greatest shortcoming of the human race is its inability to understand the exponential function."
~Professor Albert Bartlett
The Crash Course - Chapter 3 - Exponential Growth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvVFTJMUEj4
The Crash Course - Chapter 4 - Compounding Is The Problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijf7UxI7EFE
In reply to @ Dilly,… by Chupacabra-322
They will never let the gentiles get unshackled...
Rothschilds need mour mansions
In reply to If you owe $233 trillion to… by DillyDilly
I'll take the other side...
It's all coming undone before your eyes.
The only ones still clinging to that sinking TITANIC anymore are:
- hillbilly wannabees like the Clintons
- the Shrub family
- Rockefeller inbred offspring
- undead Soros
- Netanyahu
and then the whole staff of WHITE STAR LINE employees manning the rowboats & letting Lloyd Blankfein get on along with the women & children.
It's OVER (except for all the screaming & wailing when flesh meets icy cold water).
In reply to They will never let the… by Yellow_Snow
As Jethro Bodine would say: Well golly. Theyz just a collection agency.
The Internal Revenue Service is not an agency of the United States government. It is true that not only can it NOT be found in Title 31, but it is nowhere to be found in the entirety of Title 5 U.S.C.
Congress THOUGHT it created it but it didn't. Just look at the 1100 manual and it tells you so. Congress only created the Commissioner's Office. He then hired the private collection agency people and used them as the tax collectors. In fact, I defy you to find any IRS employee listed as an Employee of the United States Government with a United States Employee Identification number that has been hired by any District Director in the country. Now I suggest you look at 27 Code of Federal Regulations Section 250.11 and therein you will find the definition of "Revenue agent." That definition reads "Any duly authorized Commonwealth Internal Revenue Agent of the Department of the Treasury of Puerto Rico."<------ too funny. Off shoring subcontractor.
illuminati news
In reply to They will never let the… by Yellow_Snow
Thanks for that! Cf. Anna Von Reitz!
In reply to As Jethro Bodine would say:… by Justin Case
Default on those losers.
In reply to If you owe $233 trillion to… by DillyDilly
Who exactly do we owe ALL this money to??
In reply to Repudiate the debt. … by Miss Expectations
Nobody.
In reply to Who exactly do we owe ALL… by Katos
>>Who exactly do we owe ALL this money to??<<
The Supranational Money Power Monopolists and their Mega-Corporate and Governmental Fronts.
Behold! The Supranational Money Power Monopolist Global Mega-Corporate Fascist Empire!
The answer to your questions resides in the proper name of the Big Bad on planet Earth.
John the Revelator simply described this current system as a "wealthy woman" who rides a "beast empire" system and has illicit relations with ALL the nation states.
In reply to Who exactly do we owe ALL… by Katos
That Johnny is such a cut-up.
In reply to >>Who exactly do we owe ALL… by All Risk No Reward
It's only debt if you intend to pay it back.
In reply to Repudiate the debt. … by Miss Expectations
But we owe it to ourselves... /s
Stock Market Trader: This Is Your Final Chance To Get Out Before The House Burns Down
And that doesn't account for all the bust-outs that are bound to occur.
Long broken promises.........that's the winning trade
The coming reset will bring massive pain to developed countries. There is no way out of this without pain: self imposed or by consequences.
We do not have the leadership with enough grit and character to self impose the discipline necessary that will lead to massive pain, so we are left with the consequential results that will play out in the progression of time and the pain will be that much worse.
The upside for leadership on just letting it happen is it will be hard to find just who to blame. When it happens, I intend to hold all current and past "leadership" responsible.
If it gets too painful, the people causing the pain will be exterminated like the rodents that they are.
In reply to The coming reset will bring… by bshirley1968
If that were true, Rothschilds would have been vanquished ages ago.
Start by freeing yourself and knowing who you are and what your standing is. Citizens stand under the sovereign.
In reply to If it gets too painful, the… by Sonny Brakes
We can always hope for such just results.
In reply to If it gets too painful, the… by Sonny Brakes
i think Trump is playing the hand he was dealt admirably...
we're getting ready to need more popcorn. can't wait to see the previews... coming soon
In reply to The coming reset will bring… by bshirley1968
>>The upside for leadership on just letting it happen is it will be hard to find just who to blame. When it happens, I intend to hold all current and past "leadership" responsible. <<
The Money Power Monopolists are to blame because they DICTATED MONOPOLISTIC CONTROL OF A DEBT INSTANTIATED MONEY SUPPLY...
How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc
Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU
“In our time, the curse is monetary illiteracy, just as inability to read plain print was the curse of earlier centuries.”
~Ezra Pound
In reply to The coming reset will bring… by bshirley1968
So we're in the red, drowning in a sea of green ink!
Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden are all in budget surpluses and paying back their government debt. What do they have in common? Zero or negative interest rates. Long term hyperinflation (effectively lowering the value of debt) or long term zero or negative interest rates, what might work?
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/economic-points-march-2018
Germany is not really paying back it is keeping the balance momentarily. Switzerland is okay. Netherlands and Sweden are increasing their debts as far as I know.
In reply to Germany, Switzerland,… by the_river_fish
Germany is not really paying back it is keeping the balance momentarily. Switzerland is okay. Netherlands and Sweden are increasing their debts as far as I know.
In reply to Germany, Switzerland,… by the_river_fish
It must be nice having someone else worrying about defending your nation.
In reply to Germany, Switzerland,… by the_river_fish
Nobody will payback. It is a scheme to cancel capital and to zombify the economies.