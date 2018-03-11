Aramco IPO Delayed Until 2019 As New York Listing Grows Increasingly Remote

For more than two years, investment bankers in the US and London have been salivating over the prospect that Aramco, the state-owned Saudi oil company that’s believed to be one of the most valuable companies in the world, could choose to list shares representing a 5% stake in the company on the London Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, or Nasdaq.
But despite reports that the royal family had “shortlisted” New York, London and Hong Kong as possible venues for the offering - news that intensified an already escalating geopolitical “Game of Thrones” between bankers and politicians - the Kingdom is continuing with a Financial Times-assisted campaign of mixed messaging, suggesting that the IPO could either be delayed for another year or two, or possibly being shelved indefinitely in favor of a direct sale to a coterie of Asian sovereign wealth funds or possibly even directly to the Chinese government (much to the US's chagrin).
In its latest inside-baseball report on the endlessly fraught back-and-forth, the Financial Times is saying a public offering won’t happen until 2019 at the earliest - if it happens at all. However, in an unusual twist, the paper is sourcing its story to UK officials, not the Saudis, as has often been the case in the recent past.
Saudi Aramco’s listing is unlikely to go ahead this year, according to British officials who have been warned by their Saudi counterparts that the world’s biggest flotation was expected to be delayed.
Several people briefed on the talks said London still had a good chance of securing the listing, which Riyadh said could value the state energy company at $2tn, but any foreign flotation was likely to happen in 2019 at the earliest.
Saudi Arabia wants to sell 5 per cent of the world’s largest oil-producing company as part of an economic reform programme driven by Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, who visited the UK this week.
As we’ve pointed out many times in the recent past, there is one overwhelming impediment to the deal, and that’s the price of oil.
Saudi Arabia has dominated world oil supply for half a century, but in recent weeks, US crude production has overtaken The Kingdonm.
With global oil prices repeatedly faltering around the $60 a barrel mark, bankers are having a hard time swallowing the $2 trillion valuation that the Saudis have ascribed to what many consider to be the Kingdom’s “crown jewel” asset.
At that valuation, a 5% stake would be worth $100 billion - but bankers in all three potential venues have raised doubts about this price, with some reportedly claiming the stake would be worth half that number.
Delays on IPO decision-making come as advisers have struggled to achieve the $2tn valuation that Prince Mohammed wants. Saudi Aramco’s finances and internal operations have been shrouded in secrecy for decades and its close relationship with the state has raised financial, legal and regulatory challenges.
MbS visited the UK last week - a visit that undoubtedly included some discussion about the IPO - and is planning to embark on his second Trump-era White House visit later this month. But despite President Trump doing everything he can to lobby on the US’s behalf (who could ever forget that indelible shot of him touching the orb?) the chances of an offering coming to the US are looking increasingly remote...as Aramco’s leaders have expressed reservations about the possibility of a legal crackdown, as OPEC price cuts and other state-sanctioned maneuvers to bolster the price of oil could be interpreted by US regulators as blatant market manipulation. Plus, there’s also the question of that pesky lawsuit brought by the families of 9/11 survivors who are seeking to hold the Kingdom accountable amid suspicions about its role in the World Trade Center attacks.
Khalid al-Falih, the energy minister, told CNN this week:
“I would say litigation and liability are a big concern in the US...
...Saudi Aramco is too big and too important to be subjected to that kind of risk.”
Initially, Aramco had targeted a late-2018 offering, with shares slated to list on both the Tadawal - Saudi Arabia’s domestic exchange, which was only recently opened to foreign investors - and one of the three venues mentioned above.
The FT also broke the news about the possibility of a sale to the Chinese government, or possibly a group of private investors.
UK officials said if Riyadh decided to list abroad they expected a domestic and foreign listing to take place around the same time. One person close to the talks said this could take place in the first or second quarter of 2019.
...
London, New York and Hong Kong are among foreign bourses competing for the share sale. A private sale to strategic investors has been another option under consideration.
Saudi officials have been split on where to list. Prince Mohammed, ultimate head of the kingdom’s oil affairs, has ambitions to list in New York and is hoping US officials will make regulatory concessions to pave the way for a deal there when he visits this month.
But senior ministers and Saudi Aramco executives have said privately that London might be a better fit.
Aside from low oil prices, a dispute between MbS and the officials in charge of Aramco has also contributed to the sale’s delay:
Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive, said at a conference of British and Saudi business leaders on Thursday in London that all preparatory work required from the company would be completed in the latter half of 2018.
This is a shift from previous comments from the kingdom’s officials who had said that preparations had already been completed and any final decision lay with the highest authorities in Saudi Arabia.
Indecision in Riyadh about the IPO structure has caused frustration among company executives and advisers. Decision-making timelines have slipped and other options for a privatisation have emerged, as the complexities of executing the IPO have become clear — from legal risks to disclosure rules.
Of course, these details are probably a distraction; the price of oil is the paramount factor. As it climbs, Saudi officials will have more leverage to demand the coveted $2 trillion valuation. Given MbS’s strongman posturing (remember his “corruption purge”) it’s likely that Saudi Arabia will resort to increasingly desperate measures to push the price of oil higher.
...And what better way to boost the oil price than an armed conflict between KSA and its regional archrival Iran. The two powers are already engaged in a proxy war in Yemen, and Saudi has reportedly been developing an unlikely partnership with Israel to counter Iran’s growing influence in the region.
Indeed, the money gleaned from MbS’s shakedown of the country’s corporate elite (including dozens of his own family members) will quickly run out as the $100 billion he’s believed to have acquired is barely enough to plug this year’s budget shortfall.
With MbS's US visit looming, look out for some more “developments” pertaining to this conflict in the coming weeks...
As Bloomberg notes, Aramco’s IPO will put a price tag on the future of petroleum just as Saudi Arabia is fixing its sights on the end of its own oil age.
Comments
I want to drop $100 billion into a stock that a single ‘ruler’ can turn into $0 with a wave of his hand. Any reason for delay is more likely due to that same ‘ruler’ arresting and fleecing other rich Saudis. If he would do it to them, why not to a grandma in Kansas?
Not to mention that they already nationalized Aramco once, fleecing American investors.
In reply to I want to drop $100 billion… by NoWayJose
trump was offended that the king went to london first instead of washington. it showed a luck of respect for the Don.
In reply to Not to mention that they… by gregga777
Jon Corzine can show 'em how it's done
In reply to I want to drop $100 billion… by NoWayJose
"I want to drop $100 billion into a stock that a single ‘ruler’ can turn into $0 with a wave of his hand"
It's not about you or I or anybody buying the stuff. They'll take care of that. It's about getting the claws into a monster whale of an asset that can be leveraged 100 to 1!!! Yippeee! The'd quietly buy futures on margin if they knew it was coming. The Ponzi could get 4? 8? more quarters.
But it's not gonna happen.
Not in NYC anyhow. Too late in the collapsing empire cycle.
Fwiw, it doesn't even need to be real. In our financialized economy, the wells could be full of saltwater. As long as no one is checking the can could be kicked. Bonuses paid. New highs attained.
In reply to I want to drop $100 billion… by NoWayJose
Jim Willie debunked this crap a long time ago. Aramco isn't worth half the money the Saudis are asking for, and everybody with half a brain knows it...
In reply to "I want to drop $100 billion… by Conscious Reviver
The 95% water cut will probably increase to 98/99% by then.
Saudi Delusion 2030 says it all.
Saudis must be thinking their national oil reserves are getting low otherwise they wouldn't be looking to sell.
Increasingly remote that dollar$hegemony can be maintained.
You know when companies go up for sale? After it's looking like a pile of suck is coming down the road. Because any business that is doing super great is always private.
1. They're only selling 5%, not the whole company
2. They're still pumping over 10 million barrels a day it costs them less than 10 bucks a barrel to pump, so they're netting, NETTING over $200 million a day ... so none of that looks "like a pile of suck."
But you can imagine what you like
In reply to You know when companies go… by MusicIsYou
Those sick Wahhabi bastards want chaos in the ME in the hope it reflects positively on price of oil. A war with Iran could move that 'price'; hell yeah, they're that twisted, fighting for their existence.
Their largest trading partner China says, be careful what you wish for, as do their major Oil competitor, Russia.
Chaos in the ME might be goid for Aramco shares, but this -
"..And what better way to boost the oil price than an armed conflict between KSA and its regional archrival Iran."
Is not going to boost the Aramco share value because one of the first things going up in smoke as part of the Iranian response will be all things Aramco.
Plus Saudi is a military basket case.
In reply to Those sick Wahhabi bastards… by WTFUD
you really think those guys have the brains or the drive or care about doing anything in the middle east??? get real ... they are a bunch of illiterates ... this new so-called king is a 30 year old stupido
In reply to Those sick Wahhabi bastards… by WTFUD
WTF? We were sure they would act in OUR best interests, not THEIRS.
Its pushed back because that's when the war will start and the price of oil will be extremely high.
They can sell all their oil at produced barrel free market prices. 5% of a pig in a poke is not a deal anyone needs to make even if the buyer can hear the pig squealing.
This is very fishy. There are so many scenarios hidden between the lines:
1. They are not getting the amount promised in negotiations with underwriters. I was involved in a public offering. I know how hard this is to do and get all you want.
2. There is LESS interest due to waning oil demand.
3. There is MORE interest from China than we can imagine.
4. They are re-assessing the entire decision. Maybe the NEED is no longer there?
5. They are holding out for MORE money from other exchanges, after making promises to NY.
6. They want to see a higher percentage or a lower percentage than the 5% figure floated around.
There are so many intangibles.