Is Banning 'Booth Babes' & 'Grid Girls" An Upside-Down Form Of Feminism?

Grid girls, walk-on girls, booth babes: Say goodbye to the lot of them. Thanks to pressure from the now-wildly-overdone #MeToo movement, scantily clad females are being banished from international sporting events.
As Danielle Ryan writes, in February, both Formula 1 and the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) decided to end the practices of hiring ‘grid girls’ and ‘walk-on girls’ for their events. Now, ‘booth babes’ are being banished from the Geneva Motor Show opening on March 8.
The hashtag movement that started as reaction to Hollywood abuses is having a knock-on effect throughout the US and many other parts of the world. To that I say, great… if it means ridding workplaces of rampant sexual harassers and abusers. On the other hand, banning women from doing certain jobs because another group of women has decided that they are being exploited — do we really need to go down that road?
There are women who enjoy dressing up (or down, however you want to look at it) and having their bodies on display. It’s fun and enjoyable to them — and most importantly, it’s their own personal choice. Are they being exploited, objectified or degraded? You could argue that they are — but is it up to the rest of us to decide?
In ending the practice of hiring ‘grid girls’ Formula 1 wrote in a statement that it is “at odds with modern day societal norms” and is not “appropriate or relevant” to F1 fans.
In a way, this makes sense to me. Personally, I have never understood how women walking around in bikinis, or sprawling themselves across car bonnets had anything to do with cars — but that’s a matter of perspective. I’m not going to tell anyone they can’t do it or enjoy doing it. If the women enjoy it — and the fans enjoy it (which they clearly have done for a long time) — then is this really a problem we need to fix?
Ironically, a week after F1 announced grid girls would become a thing of the past, Formula One’s chief executive, Chase Carey, confirmed there would still be “pretty girls at races.” This was because racing is a sport of “glamour and of mystique”.
What really makes the furor over these jobs hypocritical is that often the same people who argue that ‘grid girls’ and ‘booth babes’ are detrimental to society will also insist that women are free to dress how they please - and that what a woman is wearing should have absolutely no bearing on how she should be treated.
If that’s the case (which it is) then what’s wrong with allowing women to enjoy jobs that require skimpy clothing? We can, I assume, all agree that the women who do these jobs should not be harassed or abused while doing them — so where’s the problem? Are they now arguing that the clothes these women are wearing at car shows are encouraging harassment and disrespect?
If bikinis and skimpy clothing aren’t allowed on the Formula 1 tracks or at car shows, let’s just ban them altogether. It’ll be great for the burkini industry. Although, speaking of burkinis, Geneva has banned those too, so it seems people will have a problem with it whether women strip down or cover up.
Feminists — and I would count myself as a feminist insofar as I believe in completely equal rights and opportunities for men and women — have become overly eager to defend women who don’t feel the need to be defended. This kind of overzealous approach completely distorts what feminism is supposed to be about, which is choice. Some women claim they feel empowered and fulfilled by working in the porn industry. It’s not up to me or anyone else to tell them that they’re wrong — or to ban them from doing it — if that’s what they want. Ironically, many feminists agree that porn is “empowering” to women.
“The current public moral space has no coherence or consistency,” wrote one columnist for The Spectator. While F1 girls are outdated and exploitative, he wrote, porn is apparently fine according to the same people.
Likewise, “it’s okay for singers whose target audience is pre-teen girls to be crudely sexual and dress half-naked as long as they’re woke; ditto films and television being sexually graphic, as long as everyone makes the right vacuous points on Oscar night.
Sex work likewise is a morally neutral issue because it’s empowering; except when it’s not. Women enjoying lifestyle choice is good; except when it isn’t,” he wrote.
We’ve entered a weird, upside-down phase of feminism where we’re telling women they can’t do something that they want to do because someone else feels it is violating their rights. If we continue down this road, there are a whole lot of other things we could start banning, too.
Maybe, for example, we should ban makeup. After all, the cosmetics companies are essentially telling us we don’t look good enough as our natural selves. So yes, let’s ban them and force women to stop using makeup because we should all be happy and confident in our natural states.
Maybe we should also ban plastic surgery, too. What could send a worse message to women and girls than an industry that says come on in and we’ll surgically re-alter your entire appearance to make you look better? Yep, let’s go ahead and ban that too.
While we’re at it, let’s ban women from being housewives and force them to also have careers outside the home. It is their right to be ‘fulfilled’ according to today’s definition of self-fulfillment.
But let’s be realistic here. If automakers and sports bodies want to do away with the practice of grid girls, it’s not the end of the world either. It’s not an industry which employs millions of women full-time. Swathes of women are not going to find themselves totally prospectless because car manufacturers won’t employ them to draw attention to their newest models anymore.
It’s just unfortunate that the #MeToo movement has become so distorted that it’s now about telling women what they can and can’t do. And at that narrowly defined by politically-correct Oscar night speeches.
Comments
Equal opportunity doesn't mean equal ability. It is no more sexist for women to choose to wear short dress for a publicity stunt than it is for men to not want to.
Of course only the feminist that are smart enough to decide what is best for everyone else should be offended at the choice and opportunity of another woman.
In reply to Rush has long said that… by BlindMonkey
Rush also invests in NFL low IQ thugs that protest the anthem, and run around a field for no particular reason while destroying the small brains they do have. Rush is about Rush.
In reply to Rush has long said that… by BlindMonkey
Well, with talent on loan from God, he is having more fun than a human being should be allowed to have.
In reply to Rush also invests in NFL low… by MusicIsYou
There is no coherent philosophy coming from the Left and its current apologists.
The current Right is doing better, but the absolute mark of the faux liberals is their shameless, hypocritical power grab.
In reply to Rush has long said that… by BlindMonkey
The Left is fueled by the 'cause du jour'. This is another example of the liberals rebelling against a conservative mindset in the 50's and 60's by celebrating the freedom of a women using their body however they want including free love, posing nude in Playboy, etc.
Here we are fifty years later and they are now decrying the act of women doing exactly what they were celebrating as 'freedoms'.
In reply to There is no coherent… by Ignatius
This is just an extension of feminism. It's really just a hate of the so called 'male patriarchy', which some women still feel exists somewhere somehow or in someway. Another covert man-hating agenda.
In reply to Rush has long said that… by BlindMonkey
But if your raped by two illegal aliens... it isn't rape. #metoo
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Attorney-Teens-Charges-to-be-D…
These women are merely collateral damage in the war on men. It's no deeper than that. Men like it; therefore feminists must war against it.
I thought women should be able to choose what they do with their bodies. I guess not. The feminists are making the choice for them.
In reply to These women are merely… by Sanity Bear
PoundMeToo exposed the quid-pro-quo of services rendered for advancements given in Hollywood. Anyone who could profit from it, kept silent. Everyone knew.
Everyone has a price. Some are pretty low.
Well put, and along those lines, I am most interested to hear from the women who said NO to Hollywood's offer of wealth and fame in exchange for sexual favors. I have not heard of any, and they actually have the most to complain about: No shame and they lost out materially. In fact, I don't see what "legal" grounds the YES sayers have, but the NO sayers definitely have potential legal standing....if it hasn't expired.
In reply to PoundMeToo exposed the quid… by Metalredneck
I think saying no will just them to send people after you to harass you to change your mind. The answer should always be no.
In reply to Well put, and along those… by RAT005
Amerikan men struggle to implode their natural appetites and please their mommies - while the world laughs, rakes in the chips and moves beyond.
This is one reason why Islam has been very deliberately cultivated and installed as an Evildoer - Islam continues to recognize what western liberality cannot afford to, lest it immolate itself - that men are morally and rationally superior, and natural and objective killers.
You strive to forget that, try to legislate natural law away ... eventually you get rolled. That is how it is.
Feminism? NO. Spoiled pampered western women don't know what this truly means. The only true feminists are women in countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia .... removing the hijab and protesting the repressive yoke of a Medieval Death Cult masquerading as a religion ..... the current feminist movement in the states is ersatz activism .... anti Trump, anti heterosexual, anti White Male, pro collectivist, pro immigrant, nicely packaged in a feminist wrapper .... ask yourself this .... why would bull dyke lesbian groups support Linda Sarsour? Find the answer to that and you will know all you need to know about the western "feminist" movement...
What about the scantily clad Jager/Titos/Baccardi/"jelloshotgirls" at any random bar? will they be exempt? don't they need to work?
When it is done well, good feminism is very libertarian. It is about choices for everyone, male or female. Don't need nanny state telling you if you can or cannot wear your Burka or your bikini.
I was a spokesmodel for quite a few things when I was in my late teens and early 20s. Charmglow grills, G.E., an interior wall coating that is out of business, and more. I learned a lot and had fun. Traveled all over. Got to sell the appliances and keep the commissions besides being paid to be there. I learned sales. I was only harassed a little bit by customers. Did have a handsy co-worker but it got dealt with. I would not want to "take it all back."
"When it is done well, good feminism is very libertarian."
Bullshit.
Feminism is the opposite of libertarian. It's about enforcing a one-sided morality through laws and threats of violence. That is the very opposite of "do whatever you want as long as it does no harm" libertarianism. In this respect it's no different than a theocracy.
In reply to When it is done well, good… by MsCreant
What you're talking about is bad feminism.
MsCreant's feminism was about making a choice and accepting responsibility for her actions and not blaming the white male patriarchy.
In her opinion that's good feminism.
In reply to "When it is done well, good… by quesnay
If you can't see the connection between banning grid girls, banning advertising billboards with women on them (in London) and banning booth babes then it's time to open your eyes and look at the numerous changes in our way of life since 'Islamification by Legislation' commenced and it's only just begun.
How long before the bikini is banned? Never you say? We'll see.
