California High-Speed Rail Is A Budgetary Trainwreck As Cost Soars 20% To $77 Billion

California's bullet train will be coming in over budget and behind schedule, after its estimated cost was revised from $64 billion to $77 billion - a 20% increase, and an estimated completion date of 2033, four years later than originally projected. The new estimates, contained in a 114-page business plan, was issued in draft form on Friday by the rail authority ahead of public hearings and a formal legislative review in approximately two months.
The rail authority previously argued that it had just enough money to build the grade-separated tracks for its route between San Francisco and Los Angeles at speeds of up to 220 mph.
The new estimates will force California's leadership to double down on its political and financial commitments if it wants to see the system completed, against a backdrop of rising costs, years of delays, strident litigation and backlashes in communities where homes, businesses, farms and environmental preserves will have to give up land to the rail's right-of-way. -LA Times
The revised plan will leave California legislators scrambling to grapple with higher costs amid an uncertain economic future in the state with the nation's worst poverty rate and already strained balance sheet.
While the endgame will be to connect Northern and Southern California, from upper San Francisco to San Diego - the new plan is to focus on the track between San Francisco and the Central Valley - the primarily agricultural and less populated region of California, which is set to be completed in 2029.
One of the current hurdles is how to content with traveling through California's mountainous regions - which designers are still trying to figure out.
The $77 billion cost, a 20 per cent increase, is a baseline estimate, but Kelly also included high and low ranges in the plan based on potential risks.
It says 119 miles (192 kilometres) of track in the Central Valley is scheduled to open by 2022, which would make it the first operational segment. That's 14 years after voters approved a $10 billion bond for high-speed rail in November 2008.
A summary of the plan reviewed by The Associated Press offers limited details on the portion from Central Valley to Los Angeles. The agency hopes to complete all necessary environmental reviews for the entire line by 2022, a delay from initial timelines that planned for environmental clearance by 2017 for most parts of the track.
...
The state has spent $2.5 billion in federal stimulus money and has an additional $930 million in federal money on the table. That's on top of the $10 billion bond from voters. -CNBC
So - they'll basically make it up as they go along.
The largest near-term driver of the cost increase has been the Central Valley section, where 119 miles of track between Wasco and Madera will cost $10.6 billion, up from an original estimate of around $6 billion. Senior consultant Roy Hill told the rail authority board, "The worst-case scenario has happened."
[insert: monorailguy.JPG]
Some legislators aren't so excited at this point.
"Let's cut our losses and use the billions not yet wasted on (high-speed rail) to instead improve freeways, highways and roads and perhaps improve existing rail systems throughout California," Said state Sen. Andy Vidak (R).
"Heavy sigh" tweeted Elon Musk following Friday's announcement. Musk pitched
Heavy sigh— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018
Of note, Musk pitched a "Hyperloop" - an sealed tube with a "pod" traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles at 760 MOH, allowing for a 35 minute commute.
Of course he can pic.twitter.com/pDSJUxqnse— Adryan (@adryantjs) March 9, 2018
If only there was another way... pic.twitter.com/xcTTLLfnbH— David Gamboa (@DaveedGamboa) March 9, 2018
Musk says it would cost around $7.5 billion for a passenger version of the Hyperloop, however critics argue there's no way that's reasonable considering that part of the California high-speed rail's enormous budget is approximately 1,100 pieces of land they have to acquire.
The Hyperloop concept has been "open-sourced" by Musk and SpaceX in the hopes that the technology will be further developed by companies and interdisciplinary student-led teams.
Comments
Destroying the hyperloop nonsense with math and physics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNFesa01llk&t=916s
Why would you want to destroy it? Are you racist?
In reply to Destroying the hyperloop… by Stackers
This is only the latest estimate. Looking back at the Bay Bridge rebuilding they have a few hundred billion to go. The costs so far, is laying the track in the easiest section. How about the tunnels they are going to need and tearing up city infrastructure? This is a government socialist wet dream come true.
In reply to Why would you want to… by Liberal
Government steals. That's WHAT THEY DO.
In reply to This is only the latest… by Mr. Universe
Debt to GDP of every state in the US:
http://thesoundingline.com/limitations-quantitative-easing/
In reply to Government steals. That's… by lloll
California is going to try to get the other states taxpayers to pay for their "train to nowhere." Otherwise it is going to finish bankrupting Cali.
In reply to Government steals. That's… by lloll
The prisonets will pick the fruits! I mean the hyperloop..... uh .... I mean build the High Speed Rail ... The prisoners will do it !
In reply to Destroying the hyperloop… by Stackers
Elections have consequences, libtards. lmfao!
In reply to The prisonets will pick the… by Disgruntled Goat
For now at Zero Hedge, typical worthless and unfunny comments by self important, boring posters. Los Angeles' main auto problem are the commuter traffic jams, which could be alleviated by requiring a 4 day work week. But peons must work at least 5 days a week, just like they must have Daylight Savings Time. And fluoride in the water, to dumb them down. Instead of this payoff to the highway lobby and connected landowners, it would be cheaper for California to provide free bus service between LA and San Francisco.
In reply to Destroying the hyperloop… by Stackers
Who saw that coming?
It's California. I'm smiling.
Dumb fucks in love with themselves.
You just don’t get the vision. This will allow transgender people from San Francisco to date cross-dressing Q’s in Los Angeles! And we can send/bring Antifa heroes whenever some freedumb-loving racists com to town to put everyone in harm’s way by speaking or something.
In reply to It's California. I'm smiling… by JustPastPeacefield
What you see here is a perfect example of corruption. Of course, the California government is no better than Detroit, Baltimore, Chicago et al and soon we will have an entire ghetto state.
It's too much.
These fuckers got champagne tastes and a beer budget. What could possibly go wrong?
wait until they actually start digging and find some prehistoric Chumash and Comanche memorabilia.
even if they eventually get it together it will take me 6hrs+ to union station at a time of projected completion considering traffic congestions will continue to grow at the current rate.
#winning
200B is peanuts compared to Calpers black hole.
Costs goes up to pay for their yearly raises...
The Libtard politicians know how bankrupt the state is.
They use special interest projects like this to schlep Federal and State money from the taxpayers to re-appropriate into their private pension funds in some third world domicile, without extradition.
Kalifornia is over $1.5 trillion in debt. I'll keep saying this until it sinks in_ Kalifornia wouldn't exist in it's current state, with out all of the Military bases it has.
2015 figures, and don't get me started on Calpers.
'Sanctuary California' Faces Bankruptcy if Trump Withholds Funds
Who do you think pays for all the maintenance in the national parks, and on federal land? It isn't the fucking state<
Can you imagine what a third world shithole Kalifornia would be if the Libtrards ran the National Park Lands?
Welcome to Yosemite homeless village. It's the conservatives that want to preserve the beauty of California, not the tree hugging libtards.
What is the primary point of this system, other than to shuttle Hollywood D-bags and Techie D-bags from LA to San Fran? Aside from a day trip for San Fran, everything worth seeing in California is outside of the cities, and you can't get there on foot from a train station, so there's no use there.
This isn't Europe, and never will be; there's very little about America and its development patterns that lends itself to high-speed rail. The only thing worth installing might be a cross-country mag-lev system 10 or so stops total, covering each major region, with car rental desks at the station. Waste of money; if you want to do social spending, make health care reasonably priced or free.
Why is it the Fucknutz in Cali don't float a bond issue to cover the underfunding of their health care & Pension benefits way before pissing $77 Billion down the shitter ??
20% overrun? Do I hear 40... 70... 100... 150%
With time delays to equal. Gov Jerry Clown is still sucking wind. Go retire you Libtard.
Worst case scenario? Ha! What a joke. I'm a professional cost estimator by trade and passion. When it comes to public works projects 20% cost growth is at the low end of the cost risk curve. So people don't remember the "Big Dig"? How about the Washington DC "Mixing Bowl"? There are way too many incentives to low-ball the estimate, and the cost uncertainty, never mind the factors, are never publicized. The official estimate was probably a 20% confidence estimate to use as a negotiating position with the contractors. Everyone knew that and sold it to the public as the "Most Probable" estimate, which is probably 50% above the advertised pint estimate.
Skywest 4921 SFO to LAX: 55 minutes (high speed travel)
UAL 816 SFO to LAX: current speed = 493 mph (high speed travel)
Acela Trains, BOS - NYC - WAS: Maximum Speed 150 mph (low speed travel)
Northeast Regional Trains, BOS - NYC - WAS: Maximum Speed 125 mph (low speed travel)
California 'High Speed' Train Fantasy, SFO to somewhere: Maximum 'hoped for' Speed 220 mph (moderate speed travel)
We already have efficient, widely available, comfortable, reliable and flexible high speed travel.
Unfortunately, it's not a government run racket with tens to hundreds of billions of tax dollars up for grabs and no accountability required.
We've seen this movie before. We know how it ends. Shouldn't they go to jail this time?
no one could see this coming