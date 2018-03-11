China Accuses US Of Fabricating Trade Data, Warns "Trade War Would Be A Disaster"

While Canada and Mexico and soon other US "allies" have so far been spared the brunt of the Trump import tariffs on aluminum and steel imports as a result of "indefinite" exemptions for the duration of Nafta negotiations, China - the country that is the target of Peter Navarro's trade scorn - has not been so lucky, and the result has been an outpouring of increasingly hostile jawboning by Beijing, which while taking the Trump gambit in stride so far, is clearly concerned how far Trump could ratchet up protectionist measures.
As a result, on Sunday China said that it will not initiate a trade war with the United States, but vowed to defend its national interests in the face of growing American protectionism.
"There are no winners in a trade war, and it would bring disaster to our two countries as well as the rest of the world," China's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said at a briefing on the sidelines of the country's annual parliamentary session according to AP.
"China does not wish to fight a trade war, nor will China initiate a trade war, but we can handle any challenge and will resolutely defend the interests of our country and our people," he said.
Shan's statement was Beijing's latest official remark on "problems in Sino-U.S. economic trade and cooperation," alluding to Trump's plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
To be sure, Chinese leaders have threatened in the past to retaliate against raised trade barriers, but have yet to take direct action following Trump's announcement. Earlier in the week, China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, vowed a "justified and necessary response" to Washington’s initiative, but that too has yet to take any concrete shape.
Prior to signing the order, Trump urged Beijing to come up with a concrete proposal to reduce their trade deficit with the United States, although according to experts Trump tweeted a wrong number and meant for a $100 billion reduction in the US-Chinese trade deficit, rather than the $1 billion number he tweeted.
“China has been asked to develop a plan for the year of a One Billion Dollar reduction in their massive Trade Deficit with the United States,” Trump tweeted. “Our relationship with China has been a very good one, and we look forward to seeing what ideas they come back with. We must act soon!”
Meanwhile, in the latest unexpected twist, Shan said that according to Chinese researchers, the U.S. has been overstating its trade deficit with China by about 20 percent every year. This is surprising as traditionally it has been China that has been accused of fabricating its trade data to make its economy appear strong that it actually is; Beijing turning the tables on Washington is therefore a first, and threatens to bring far greater scrutiny to China's trade numbers which on numerous occasions have been revealed to be completely made up.
Shan gave no details on how this figure was reached, but the U.S. and Chinese governments generally report widely differing trade figures because Beijing counts only the first port to which goods go instead of their final destination.
The U.S. reported a $375 billion deficit with China last year, so a 20% reduction would still be among the largest trade gaps that the U.S. has with any country, and would almost fill Trump's desired $100 billion reduction.
Zhong blamed the trade imbalance in part on controls over U.S. high-tech exports to China, repeating a Chinese claim that Washington could narrow its trade deficit if it allowed China to buy more "dual use" technology such as supercomputers and advanced materials with military applications.
Translation: if only the US would allow China to reverse-engineer its latest technological achievements, Beijing would be far more eager to grant Trump's his wish, although in light of the recent fallout from the Broadcom-Qualcomm merger attempt, which now has the CFIUS is involved, that is hardly in the cards. It also explains the official US response, that such sales make up only a few percent of the deficit while possibly threatening American national security.
To be sure, the Trump tariffs are only the latest shot across the bow in trade wars that originally started under the Obama administration, as shown in the table below:
Furthermore, several weeks prior, the Trump administration approved higher tariffs on Chinese-made washing machines, solar modules and some other goods, prompting Beijing to accuse Washington of disrupting global trade regulation by taking action under U.S. law instead of through the World Trade Organization.
* * *
In an attempt to ease trade tensions, Liu He - the top economic advisor to President Xi Jinping - visited Washington earlier this month in an attempt to smooth strained ties. Zhong said China would continue to "relax market access" to China and said China would also attach greater importance to intellectual property right, another point of tension with the U.S.
China absorbed $136.3 billion in foreign investment last year. The country has long been among the top global destinations for investment, but foreign enthusiasm is cooling. Surveys by business groups show companies are shifting emphasis to other Asian economies seen as more profitable or less restrictive.
"We have noticed that some foreign-funded businesses have complained about China's investment environment," Zhong said. "The fact that they have complaints indicates that they are still paying attention to China's development and have confidence in China's market."
That... or they are merely complaining because, well, it's kinda impossible to invest in a centrally-planned economy in which the massive state support for local enterprises has led to an tide of undead, zombie companies which recently prompted the IMF highlight "The Walking Debt: Resolving China’s Zombies."
Meanwhile, for all the posturing and rhetoric, Trump actually appears to be right in his demands for "fair" trade treatment by Beijing, which has a documented history of lying about what it will do as opposed to what it actually does: as a confirmation, watch how CNBC's Eunice Yoon was "Harassed" By Police After Exposing China's "Dirty" Steel Secret.
CNBC reporter escorted out of 'steel-free' town in China from CNBC.
For now, however, it appears that China's response has been that if the US will mitigate its trade terms with Beijing, it will allow US investors to invest in its various ponzi schemes. We doubt that the Trump administration will find that particular offer even remotely appealing.
Comments
Here is an article that looks at the three largest trading partners with the United States and how large their trade surplus has become:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2018/03/united-states-and-its-ongoi…
It is pretty obvious why Donald Trump's rally cry of "Make American Great Again" resounded so profoundly in the former industrial heartland of the United States.
Considering almost every hot war has been about economic interests (see US Marine Corps Major General Smedley Butler's War is Racket), we should expect some serious heating up on that front soon...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
The passing of the torch to Trump will require a long overdue and reasonable tribute to be paid....for the betterment of America, and it's workers.
They will come around, there will be no trade war.
In reply to Considering almost every hot… by skbull44
The US trade deficit with China is larger than with all other countries in the world combined:
http://thesoundingline.com/us-trade-deficit/
In reply to The passing of the torch to… by Theta_Burn
My God What have Bill & Hillary Done with the Help of Richard Nixon, Connolly, Volker, Larry Summers, Robert Rubin, Bernanke, Greenspan, Geithner, Yellen.
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/ROWFDNQ027S ($3.6 Foreign Investment USA)
http://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/GPDI ($2.86 Private Domestic Investment)
http://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/iip_glance.htm ($32 Trillion in Foreign Ownership in Property in the US compared to $26 Trillion of US Ownership in foreign countries)
http://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/GINIALLRH (Gini Ratio/Coefficient, what? discontinued?)
Constant Dollars, Weekly Earning same in 1979 as 2016.
https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LEU0252881600
Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey
https://www.bls.gov/cps/earnings.htm
https://www.bls.gov/cps/cpswktabs.htm (Historical Data, Table 2, constant dollars, all workers)
https://www.bls.gov/webapps/legacy/cpswktab2.htm
----
Negative - 780 Billion Trade Balance
http://www.economist.com/node/21604509 (Tab to Data)
Trade balance ths, $bn % of GDP, 2016* Feb 16th, per $ year ago, per $ % of GDP 2016* 3-month latest 10-year government bonds, latest United States -790 Dec2017
Total Current Account Balance for the United States (BPBLTT01USA637S) 2006 = - $800 Billion?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BPBLTT01USA637S
http://tpis1.trade.gov/cgi-bin/wtpis/prod/tpis.cgi
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
China Accuses US Of Fabricating Trade Data, Warns "Trade War Would Be A Disaster"
My response: ROFL!!! The EMPEROR (CHINA) has no clothes. They have been caught in lie after lie. Their economic data is a FABRICATION based on lies and deception. If CHINA would come clean, it would be refreshing.
The POTUS has called their BLUFF and they don't like it.
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
Sounds like China has the most to lose in a trade war. 🤔
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
Don't get sucked into this us against them rallying cry. Nor am I pro-China. But read the following piece from Zerohedge yesterday that refers to "mobile capitalism". How many hundreds of billions of dollars of trade (and profits) emanating from China is financed and pocketed by American, European and non-Chinese Asian companies? I believe it's the vast majority, and due to antiquated trade accounting practices, the donkey has been pinned on the back of China.
Sure, the lives of many Americans have been destroyed over the past few decades due to offshoring and free trade. And high tariffs against China may be due, but the majority of the benefits of this long-running scam may very well have flowed into the coffers of our very own multi-nationals! The Chinese nation, itself, has been a mere bit player in it all, a pawn and convenient scapegoat.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-09/forget-free-trade-its-all-abo…
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
It's odd though. Where does the middle East fit in on that chart?
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
So..... China is saying all those containers rolling along our tracks and at our ports, are actually empty containers from China and fully-loaded with American-made products when reloaded onto their ships. Jeez. You would think the Chinese were Democrats, the way they tell you they're not pissing on your leg.
In reply to The US trade deficit with… by Four Star
Judging from your foolish statement, you're your own worst enemy. You're a mindless slave.
In reply to The passing of the torch to… by Theta_Burn
If you can fake a whole currency, faking trade numbers should be easy.
In reply to Considering almost every hot… by skbull44
LOL. A fiat trade deficit.
In reply to If you can fake a whole… by researchfix
Exactly.
Will the conservatives ever learn? Unlikely.
Second, MAGA is a total joke. How will make some steel manufacturer selling their goods to the American consumer at a higher price help US business?
All the while:
Not funding healthcare help employment?
Taking the waiters tips will help wage growth?
Cutting teachers’ salaries will help the middleclass?
Giving a tax-cut to the middleclass that expire while the rich get to keep theirs.
As the say goes: “If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit.” ― W.C. Fields
And there's no one better than Trump in the art of bullshitting. No one.
In reply to LOL. A fiat trade deficit. by Oldguy05
Please keep your comments in your own country. Thanks!
In reply to Exactly… by Escrava Isaura
Escrapa
Steel is many grades. Only a fool like you would think otherwise. Would you like your oats before they enter the horse or coming out the other end. I have a lower price- just for you.
In reply to Exactly… by Escrava Isaura
Those greedy chinks, and American business owners who outsource to China because they're too cheap to hire Americans, can go fuck themselves
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
I will allow it........carry on
In reply to Those greedy chinks, and… by Stu Elsample
Do you own/run a business here in the U.S...?
Lest you think I'm being snarky, I agree with (in part) your sentiments. Realize however, that a good portion of American business owners outsource to China (and other countries) out of Necessity - i.e., escape from a regulatory leviathan gone completely insane...
In reply to Those greedy chinks, and… by Stu Elsample
But it was all planned in advance by financial interests. They had to gobble up competition and raid those who they could not buy. With only a hand full of players, those who remained had to outsource to compete.
The regulations should not be that onerous now that the regulators have been captured.
In reply to Do you own/run a business… by Consuelo
A huge portion of Chinese steel mills are more antiquated then steel mills shut down and scrapped in the U.S. Only slave labor wages and ZERO pollution control laws make China competitive (and a little help from the Chicom Party and Bank of China.
First, then came and destroyed our industry. And I said nothing....
In reply to Do you own/run a business… by Consuelo
China seems worried? Resorting to Deep State tactics.
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
Bingo. Negative $811 Billion as per BEA. https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_releas…
- $811 Billlion
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
Trade deficit with China has gone up from 300 billion in 2011 to 380 billion now. It is true that trade war with China would be a disaster for China. China does not want don't want fair trade. Right now the US is going into debt paying for government jobs and persons to attend college. The biggest employers by states are either Wall-Mart or Universities except for Washington that is listed as Boeing. At least we have one state that makes something exportable. Imagine factories coming back and persons getting high paying business jobs instead of working at Wall-Mart.
In reply to Here is an article that… by NickyGall
Our Lies, Must not match Their Lies.
The Don and his Team are over the Target since they're receiving heavy flak.
Expect to pay more for your plastic flowers and stick furniture. The Don is bringing all the globalist onto the stage.......
What to do with them all?......?......?
In reply to The Don and his Team are… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Buy a chink product 3 times or a U.S. product once...
In reply to The Don and his Team are… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
The people who got rich off of screwing the US factory worker are sitting and laughing their asses off.
The biggest culprits are Apple, Amazon, and Walmart.
Stop their trade with China and 70% plus of the trade deficit disappears overnight.
It is an easy thing to do. China is not a free trading economy. They lie, cheat and steal and all you have to do is put a 100% tariff on all Chinese goods. The Chinese Communist Party would disappear almost overnight if a trade war broke out with the US.
Of course, Amazon, Apple and Walmart would suffer but who really cares?
It took 40yrs. to reach this point. pressure needs to be ratcheted slowly, the Chinese will accept this...but if Trump pushes to hard who knows.. are there other markets China could turn to?.. not at these deficit #'s.. it's cheaper for the Chinese to play along/negotiate... for now.
Trump and China playing the long game.
In reply to The people who got rich off… by truthalwayswinsout
'For now' - indeed...
The Chinese have not been buying up natural resource property, making agreements, buying gold, etc., all over the world for the past decade as trinkets, nor are their plans & actions towards the One Belt initiative for the purposes of geopolitical bluster.
The worlds largest land mass and 2/3 of the global population demand it, and they are going to bring it. Playing 'nice' and being accommodating to the U.S. (consumer), days are numbered anyway, and the Chinese know this. Unfortunate that our political class (aside from President Trump), don't...
In reply to It took 40yrs. to reach this… by Theta_Burn
We should at least spread the outsourcing around to other nations equally. Why should China get all the contracts. Their labor is not much less than ours now and they are subcontracting to third parties. We can do that ourselves.
In reply to The people who got rich off… by truthalwayswinsout
LOL it may be bullshit, but it will goose stawks
The 5 Top January-December 2017 U.S. Partners : Total Merchandise Trade, 2011-2016 ($BILLION)
http://tpis2.trade.gov/TPIS_PUBLIC/tpis_ustopctys1.aspx
COUNTRY, FLOW, JAN-DEC2016, JAN-DEC 2017,
.WORLD, EXPORTS, $1,451.01, $1,546.730, 100.00
Canada, EXPORTS, $266.80, $282.47, 18.26%
Mexico, EXPORTS, $229.70, $242.99, 15.71%
China, EXPORTS, $115.60, $130.37, 8.43%
Japan, EXPORTS, $63.24, $67.70, 4.38%
UK, EXPORTS, $55.29, $56.33, 3.64%
.WORLD, IMPORTS, $2,187.80, $2,342.91, 100%
China, IMPORTS, $462.62, $505.60, 21.58%
I heard that Bitcoin Cash is the real Bitcoin. They “forked” it so that they could keep their equity via BCH and then monetize the big runnup via selling BTC to the suckers. BTC is worthless. BCH is the future of the universe.
I heard that Bitcoin Cash is the real Bitcoin. They “forked” it so that they could keep their equity via BCH and then monetize the big runnup via selling BTC to the suckers. BTC is worthless. BCH is the future of the universe.
Only a total moron would not believe there is a massive trade deficit with China. The evidence is overwhelming. Even if his 20% was accurate, the trendline makes it irrelevant. Not a great first response.
If you are an American billionaire that set up a manufacturing plant in China that exports ten billion dollars of merchandise to the U.S. of A. every year, that would create a $10 billion trade deficit with China. But is that the fault of China, the American entrepreneur or the American government that lets the merchandise be imported tariff-free?
In reply to Only a total moron would not… by ItsDanger
80% of F#cking Sh!t is still F#cking Sh!t
This trade deficit overstatement could very well be true. As we all know, many of the numbers published by .gov are frequently over/understated as need be to suit the narrative.
edit: Example - Unemployment numbers not counting those in the target age group no longer looking for work.
The Chinese are liars and thiefs. They only respect power. I've dealt Taiwanese and they are no better. Maybe even worse.
Hateful of outsiders too. Money is basically the only motivation.
In reply to The Chinese are liars and… by Seasmoke
China only needs to ignore US to win the so called trade war. What trade war? You mean US consumers have to pay for the tariffs? Nice tax hike! Good move, Trump! Gain votes while not losing a dime! US people, who are they? Who the f*** cares!
Consumer prices have been rising all along. Everyone already charges what the market will bear. Did prices go down when outsourcing began? None that I saw.
It's also inflationary to keep printing fiats to provide benefits to unemployed Americans. And millions of Chinese buying real estate here at inflated prices is very inflationary and destructive to communities.
Chinese no longer work for low wages either.
In reply to China only needs to ignore… by ilovetexas
Fuck China! Why should I use my hard earned USD's to support a Chinese family when there are American fathers and mothers and families struggling?
To benefit global monopoly corporations with no alliegance to any nation. They thought the Chinese would open their markets but the Chinese developed Chinese versions of the same products.
Now the traitorous monopolies want to come back after being burned. And Trump gave them tax cuts to compensate for anticipated lower profit margins.
In reply to Fuck China! Why should I use… by ThrowAwayYourTV
You US Gubbermin peopur Rie! No Way Joe! We wirr use Nukurar missirs!
Sorry....mixed in a little Filipino there:)
cutting off the pacific fork of silk road won't sit well with Chinese. I have my popcorn ready.
China is a big boy country now... Stop whining bitches and figure it out, without us, by yourselves.
Not so easy now is it. Well guess what? We have been fighting uphill trade forever. It's our turn for some prosperity.
Take the tariff money and pay down the debt or moar nukes....
More bullshit thrown at symptoms, rather than the actual problem: the Keynesian central banking rackets across the globe.