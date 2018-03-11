Is A Dollar Funding Crisis Imminent: Libor-OIS Blows Out The Most Since 2012

Call it the latest paradox of bizarro centrally-planned markets.

On the same day when the Nasdaq hit a new all time high, when the Dow soared and when the payrolls report reincarnated the Goldilocks narrative with one flashing red average hourly earnings headline ("surging jobs + subdued wage growth = an economy that can handle 10Y yields at or above 3.0%"), one of the most closely followed leading indicators of an imminent funding crisis and global credit crunch finally broke above its 6 year range, when the USD Libor-OIS spread jumped 2bps on Friday, rising to 44.23bps.

This was the widest this key spread has been since January 2012, when the latest European sovereign debt crisis was roiling the markets and forced the Fed to open unlimited swap lines with the rest of the world to avoid a global dollar funding crisis and, well, effectively bail out the world - which according to the BIS is synthetically short the USD to the tune of over $10 trillion - for the second time in 4 years.

The move will not come as a surprise to regular readers, as we have been covering it extensively since late 2017:

However, while the overall move wider was expected, the speed of the blow out has taken most analysts by surprise, and the result has been a scramble to explain not only the reasons behind the move, but its sharp severity.

While this is a simplification of the various catalysts behind the spike in Libor-OIS, here is a quick summary of what is going on - the expansion of Libor-OIS and basis swaps have been impacted by a complex array of factors, which include:

an increase in short-term bond (T-bill) issuance rising outflow pressures on dollar deposits in the US owing to rising short-term rates repatriation to cope with US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and new trade policies, and concerns on dollar liquidity outside the US risk premium for uncertainty of US monetary policy recently elevated credit spreads (CDS) of banks demand for funds in preparation for market stress

In recent posts (see above) we have taken a detailed look at each of these components, of which 1 thru 3 are the most widely accepted, while bullets at 4 through 6 are within the realm of increasingly troubling speculation, and suggest that not all is well with the market, in fact quite the contrary.

Whatever the cause of the ongoing blow out in Libor-OIS, this move is having defined, and adverse, consequences on both dollar funding and hedging costs. This alone will have a severe impact on foreign banks, because as DB wrote recently, "the rise in dollar funding costs will damage the profitability of hedged investing and lending by [foreign] financial institutions. Most of the bond investors we have talked with shared a strong interest (and concern) in this topic." However, the most immediate consequence is that it is now more economical for Japanese investors to buy 30Y JGBs, with their paltry nominal yields, than to purchase FX-hedged 30Y US Treasuries which as of this moment yield less than matched Japanese securities. The same logic can be applied to German Bunds, as the calculus has made it increasingly unattractive for European investors to buy FX_hedged Treasuries.

It's not just rates: the consequences of rising dollar funding costs will eventually impact every aspect of the fixed income market, even if simply taken in isolation due to the ongoing spike in 3M Libor which still is the benchmark reference rate for hundreds of trillions in floating-rate debt.

The reality, however, is that without a specific diagnosis what is causing the sharp surge wider, and thus without a predictive context of high much higher it could rise, and how it will impact the various unsecured funding linkages of the financial system, it remains anyone's guess how much wider the Libor-OIS spread can move before it leads to dire consequences for the financial system.

* * *

And while we wait to see if this sharp move will continue, or it will moderate and perhaps reverse, here is a useful primed courtesy of Bloomberg on "why it matters that the Libor-OIS spread is widening."