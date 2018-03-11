"Happy You Day": Introducing Gender-Neutral Mother's Day Cards

Just in time for mother's day, UK supermarket chain Waitrose has the perfect card for all the gender-neutral mothers out there!
"Happy You Day" reads the card included in the retailer's Mother's Day range, reports The Sunday Times.
The company says the cards are aimed at "broadening out who the cards can go to, whether it's grandmas or transgender mums."
Waitrose has been joined by other retailers, including Scribbler, whose Mother’s Day offerings include a “Two mums are better than one” card for same-sex couples and a “Dad, thanks for being the most amazing mum” card.
The changes come after calls by some trans activists to rename Mother’s Day. Suggestions include Guardian’s Day and Carer’s Day. -The Sunday Times
Several schools, including High Bank School in West Yorkshire and Consett Junior School in Durham have changed the holiday to "Special Person's Day" or "Mother's and Special Person's Day."
Pick a gender, any gender, or don't
Waitrose's "Happy You Day" card the latest gender-neutral accommodation in what has been a year of change. Canada, for example, passed a bill in February to change the lyrics of its national anthem so that they will be “gender-neutral” - replacing the lyrics “in all thy sons command” with “in all of us command,” according to CBC News. Former member of the Canadian House of Commons Mauril Bélanger first introduced the legislation in 2016.
Mauril’s bill to make O Canada gender neutral passed third reading in the Senate tonight - another positive step towards gender equality. #inallofuscommand— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2018
Meanwhile, last week Campus Reform reported that the Kennesaw State University LGBT Resource Center has conveniently produced a new pamphlet that adds “ne,” “ve,” “ey,” “ze,” and “xe” to the list of gender neutral pronouns.
The “Gender Neutral Pronouns” pamphlet, a copy of which was obtained by Campus Reform, tells students that “some people don’t feel like traditional gender pronouns fit their gender identities,” and thus lists alternatives that students can use instead. -Campus Reform
The pronouns are accompanied by a conjugation chart listing how they should be used as a subject, object, possessive, possessive pronoun and reflexive.
For example, to refer to a student who identifies as “ne,” one could say “Ne laughed” or “That is nirs.”
To refer to a student who identifies as “ve,” the pamphlet explains that one would say “Vis eyes gleam” or “I called ver.”
The pamphlet - which lists seven different types of gender neutral pronouns - encourages students to ask their friends, classmates, and coworkers how they identify before making any assumptions.
The guide also reminds those who might assume one's gender that students "may change their pronouns without changing their name, appearance, or gender identity." Talk about low effort. In order to remedy this, Kennesaw State recommends that people's preferred pronouns be re-confirmed during regular "check-ins at meetings or in class."
“It can be tough to remember pronouns at first,” the guide notes. “Correct pronoun use is an easy step toward showing respect for people of every gender.”
Comments
"Happy you day"
sounds like a sarcastic joke you would make to a selfish person.
What’s a gender-neutral equivalent of a “Dick-Measuring Contest”? ;-)
Looney
In reply to Is this satire? by Cesare de Borgia
sex·ism
noun: sexism
prejudice, stereotyping, or discrimination, on the basis of sex.
The war on Men.
The prevailing mental state shall be Controlled Insanity.
In reply to … by Looney
@Looney ~ Barry vs. Chewbacca
In reply to … by macholatte
I am offended when others fail to ask about my preferred second person pronoun. It isn't "you," it's "zyxmunsch."
In reply to Barry vs. Chewbacca by DillyDilly
My wife (a mother) asks that all gender nazis please go fuck themselves in a neutral sort of way.
In reply to "Happy You Day": Introducing… by Billy the Poet
All in the name of "gender equality". Too bad that doesn't exist, one look and a child can see the men and women are not equal. It's like trying to say Lemons and Limes are equal, it's just not true.
In reply to … by macholatte
Depends...you want them to measure hole depth, or inside diameter? Seems too many of our decision makers would wind up with negative numbers.
In reply to … by Looney
When are we going to stop allowing these retarded fuckers to ruin everything?
In reply to Is this satire? by Cesare de Borgia
When Bruce Jenner gives birth to a javelin, I'll send him a HAPPY YOU card.
When they come for my guns, I'm gonna tell them that 'IDENTIFY' as a non-gun owner & that my guns 'IDENTIFY' as super soakers.
Not to worry. When faced with possible danger police officers identify as mushrooms and seek cover.
In reply to When they come for my guns,… by DillyDilly
"UK supermarket chain Waitrose"
Good. I just wanted to see who offered the card, so that they wouldn't receive any of my $$, even by accident.
GDS, (Gender Dysmorphic Syndrome) does not alter chromosomes and never will. Wishful thinking or not..... it needs to be called what it is. A mental disorder.
Fuck that faggot Trudeau and his communist agenda
we are headed toward "Greetings and Salutations"
Yep they done went and jumped the shark folks. Nobody fucks with Mothers day!
Don't call pregnant patients 'mothers': Doctors are banned from using the word over fears it will upset those who are transgender
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4167632/Don-t-call-pregnant-patients-mothers.html#ixzz59SwmGpju
In reply to Yep they done went and… by VWAndy
Man....when judgement arrives for America, it is gonna be ugly. And we are just begging for it.....
Who sends cards out today anyway? Fake News and RACIST!
.... i don't think moms are gonna like this...
The third rail for feminist. Nice way to get shunned!
Control the the Language, Control the Narratives.
Psychological Operations, Social Engineering & Propaganda programs are “Generaltional.” For a PsyOps to be truly effective it must cross Genertions or Muliti Generational.
The idea is to plant (Gas Light) the narrative in impressionable minds. (Children have the most impressionable minds).
They’re absolutely NO such things as “Hate Speech”, “White Privilege.” or “Assault Rifles”. They are made up terms are used to create Chaos, Divide & imaginary “Groups.” Refuse to be Gas Lighted.
And, it was a LEAK not a “Hack.” His name was Seth Rich.
Control the Language, Control the Narratives.
Yep just look at all the strange names they have for fraud or corruption.
In reply to Control the the Language,… by Chupacabra-322
(((zey))) can suck my dick
This is what happens when a person or country becomes too successful and you no longer have to be concerned with basic necessities to survive. You suddenly start focusing on the minor issues in your life and over analyzing them. Is that cough the onset of flu? Is that lump caused by cancer? What can I do to prevent anything from ever going wrong?
In a matter of time you are Howard Hughes naked in a hotel room bed spending 24-7 paranoid of germs. You've got bottles of piss, 2 foot long fingernails, and a giant pile of tissues by your bed.
how are the little kids today gonna know who to fuck to have babies when they grow up?
They don't want babies. That's what third world immigrants are for.
In reply to how are the little kids… by besnook
we are living in a Kurt Vonnegut-esque dystopian satire
How futile.
Wasting their lives trying to change the unchangeable.