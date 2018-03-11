It's Official: China Repeals Term Limits, Allowing Xi To Stay In Power Forever

As expected (and predicted, and propagandized), China's National People's Congress overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment to eliminate presidential term limits, paving the way for President Xi Jinping to stay in power after his second term ends in 2023.
The vote was as follows, per the AFP's Joanna Chiu: 2958 in favor, 2 against, 3 abstentions, 1 invalid vote.
As we noted previously, Sunday’s move will make Mr. Xi much more powerful than he already was, and will "dampen any remnants of resistance to his rule", said Zhang Baohui, professor of international affairs at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.
"Once people know he will serve for who knows how long, it will strengthen his power and motivate everybody to bandwagon with him," said Mr. Zhang. "Any rival will think he will be almighty."
In other words, "Dear Leader" has returned.
* * *
This historic shift was predicted by many since last fall, when Xi refused to appoint a successor as his power would begin to wane in a year or two as he entered what would've been a lame duck period for his presidency - the second half of his second term.
At the same party congress, Mr. Xi conspicuously broke with precedent by choosing not to name a pair of much younger officials to the Politburo’s ruling inner circle, the seven-member standing committee, to serve as his heirs-in-waiting. Instead, Mr. Xi chose men — no women — who were closer to his own age or older.
Mr. Xi’s strongman style has been compared to that of the Russian president, Vladimir V. Putin. But even Mr. Putin, who has amassed considerable personal power, did not try to erase his country’s constitutional limit on serving more than two consecutive terms as president as he approached that limit in 2008.
Instead, he arranged for a close adviser with limited personal influence, Dmitri A. Medvedev, to serve as president for a single term while Mr. Putin held the post of prime minister. Mr. Putin then returned to the presidency in 2012, and is running this year for re-election to another term.
Mr. Xi may now have even greater power, and the question will be how he chooses to use it.
"Xi Jinping is susceptible to making big mistakes because there are now almost no checks or balances," said Willy Lam, an adjunct professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who is the author of a biography of Mr. Xi in 2015. "Essentially, he has become emperor for life."
In another Xi-approved break with tradition, Wang Qishan, a close ally of the president's who helped carry out Xi's campaign against corruption and disloyalty in the party, appears set to return to power as vice president. Wang, 69, stepped down from a party position last year because of his age.
In kneejerk response, some China commentators had rather harsh words for the dramatic change, with WSJ commentator Li Yuan noting that:
"even though this has been talked about for a few years, it still feels like one man’s Pearl Harbor attack on the whole country."
And as Axios' Bill Bishop writes, rather ominously,
Xi is working to obliterate any boundaries between party and state and to reinsert the Communist Party of China (CPC) into all aspects of China's economy and society - all while ensuring he's the unchallenged embodiment of the CPC. The end result will be Xi's complete dominion over all parts of Chinese government and society.
However, GoldMoney's Alasdair Macleod has a slightly different view of this move:
The days when China was the cheapest cost-base for labour in manufacturing are over. Manufacturing for export markets is being increasingly mechanised, lowering unit costs and releasing labour for future expansion in other higher-value industries. The Communist party’s plans include the upgrading of infrastructure and the transition of the economy towards serving the growing middle classes.
Together with proposals to extend her own industrial revolution into the wider Asian landmass, the full transition will probably take up to twenty years.
This is the reason, according to the better-informed China experts, that the National Party Congress currently being held is doing away with the limit on the duration of Xi’s presidency, so that he can complete the plans of which he is the principal architect.
It is not, as reported in Western media, only the glory for Xi of being a dictator for life.
This year’s NPC, in granting Xi the facility to oversee his plans, fully endorses them and their progress. The move away from depending on cheap exports to America and elsewhere is likely to gain momentum, reducing the relative importance of Trump’s tariffs. Instead, China is creating what amounts to a large free trade area throughout Asia with her partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Why should you care about China's seemingly totalitarian shift? Mike Krieger concludes poignantly:
The reason is because a major shift in the polices of the second largest economy in the world, populated with over a billion people and run by leadership intent on establishing a far more dominant position on the world scale militarily and politically, will affect everyone.
Comments
Must be terrible to be always right.
The history of China since 1600 BC:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-china-every-year/
In reply to Must be terrible to be… by Troy Ounce
Xi eeesh! Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
In reply to The history of China since… by Four Star
Excellent news. I like this guy. He's competent, compassionate and patriotic.
We could use a few more like that in the USA and Europe, too.
In reply to Xi eeesh! Absolute power… by LargeHardonCollider
China can accomplish its goals 'with' term limits. Anyone who thinks one person is responsible for a nations success or failure is delusional. The money interests in China want to consolidate power. They need the same governing body to accomplish this.
In reply to Excellent news. I like this… by directaction
The Federal Reserve has been impoverishing citizens for over a 100 years. Time for change there.
In reply to China can accomplish its… by auricle
Welcome to the era of the Neo Empire(s). The 1st Soviet was the 1st and USSA the 2nd. China is announcing itself officially as the 3rd. History tells us that empires always collide.
In reply to The Federal Reserve has been… by oddjob
Chinaman love make pie!
In reply to Welcome to the era of the… by Luc X. Ifer
Absolutely Xirious...
In reply to Xi eeesh! Absolute power… by LargeHardonCollider
Yea until you realise you paid for a nail, when you really needed a screw, and all you have is a hammer.
In reply to Must be terrible to be… by Troy Ounce
When you can't vote people out of power, you have to kill them. Watch for things starting to become politically violent in China.
The elites repeatedly forget that the rules exist for their health, not that of "the people".
In reply to Must be terrible to be… by Troy Ounce
dragon is dead, long life new dragon
Another brilliant example of humans never learning from the past. The species is so damn dumb. Amazing it's gotten this far.
Study Roman History, while they didn't officially have term limits, their reign often was measured in days, months, and occasionally years. We, as a nation/society, could still benefit from their model.
I think it's called "accountability".
In reply to Another brilliant example of… by shimmy
So,
How many terms will Merkel hold power?
Does the Saudi King have a life-long tenure?
Maybe we think that's not such a good idea.
However, who are we to be telling the Chinese (or others) what they should do politically?
Next, "we" will be (already are) interfering in their internal politics.
But should the Chinese emulate what they see as "democracy" in the USA?
Is the rule through two (Blue-Red) wings of a self-serving Oligarchy party
the best political alternative we can offer?
elections? The oligarchy's vetted candidates for
who can best dupe the mass-ass into believing he/she is the least worst candidate.
Best chosen during never-ending campaigning
at 4-year intervals by mass popularity based on the dumbest of lies,
the dumbest of reasons, and the dumbest of divisive prejudices.
Maybe what we should do is stop the bashing of other countries long enough
to offer something better by first "fixing" the USA.
Why the us is triggered if the Chinese want their leader to be on for few years?? the yank's presidential election cost at least $2.5 billion in buying votes which is very far from a Canadian democracy that cost about $250,000
the us congress election cost $1 trillion, this is vote buying of the highest order, and all this is to manage 325 million people, how much would cost the us in election if they had 1.4 billion people??
because as Twain said, "politicians are like diapers. They should be changed often and for the same reasons."
Time in political office always creates deep ruts of corruption
In reply to Why the us is triggered if… by Davidduke2000
Pres elections are underspent.
US spends more, every year, on greeting/Christmas cards than the once per 4 year executive election.( 3+ billion, every year vs 2.6 billion once every 4)
2016 Congressional $4 billion. Roughly $7,5 per member, per election. Or, $15 per citizen per election.
In reply to Why the us is triggered if… by Davidduke2000
Keep in mind what happened to the vote in Crimea where they voted to rejoin Russia. The west was invited in by Russia to observe the vote, and the west declined. Then the west rejected the result. I'm wondering what the official comment of the EU and US will be on the Chinese vote?
This guy would last one day if the US defaulted on its Treasuries
Trump is itching to default and declare bankruptcy..
In reply to This guy would last one day… by Juggernaut x2
All while China's debt burden expands exponentially, partly due to 'One Belt/One Road' projects. While the US engages in military imperial over-reach, China engages in commercial imperial (and eventually, military) over-reach.
When the global economic bubble pops, those Chinese workers unemployed courtesy of automation will have a lot of time on their hands to revolt. Xi thinks consolidating power will blunt that. He's kept the lid on so far, but that only means the pressure has had more time to build.
To me this suggests that all is not well in China. They are preparing for a populace uprising, IMO.
China is really not even the lowest wage bidder anymore. That spells doom for a population of 1.4 billion that have been riding the high tide for awhile.
Running the country is at a critical juncture, and only he can do it. What a novel situation.
It's internal affairs of China.
El Presidente of China. Was he installed as a military dictator by the CIA (ha,ha)
Is this not asking for trouble????
You would think people would not be this stupid.
Apparently, there are riots daily there. Their media is just better at lying about it
In reply to Is this not asking for… by FIAT CON
Dicktater for RIFE!
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/6e/96/bc/6e96bc8bf56f47eaeffe44dc08207e2…
Great man, great man.
Meet the new emperor, same as the old emperor.
Another fairy story -
China – Argentina – the Falklands
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017). Oh dear...
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
The emerging supposedly multipolar world with China uncontested dominance scheduled for 2032 may be another holograph for Plebs since at present Rothschilds are in the banking system of China unlike Russia whose banking system is today run by their own. This new Emperorship of Xi reinforcing ancient Chinese values and rejecting Western values encroachment into their society would be positive IMHO IF not for the blatant totalitarian control talked about in another article on ZH recently. Using Tech to Behavior Modify each Individual into government-only sanctioned behaviors is chilling to Free Will of Human Beings. It's the possible use of AI to completely control Humans and their bodies while imprisoning their Free Will and Souls. This is WORSE than the control now enforced upon all of us. If they can do this in China, it will simply change the locus for control from the West to the East with the same people remaining in charge and enslaving all of us.
What America plans in 5 minutes, China plans in 100 years.
Beam me up!
by Tuesday, no one will care.
China's Xi to remain 'president for life' https://goo.gl/1CrHvJ #astrology
To me this is one of the biggest stories out there. China returns to communist dictatorship. This most likely will be a long-term blow to their progress.
What if China repeals term limits for the US president?
China, like India, is about to become a cashless society and go full digital.
http://m.scmp.com/business/companies/article/2130400/china-moves-further-towards-cashless-society-payment-giants
Just watched a Deutche Welt neux report on this; what a slimy, but typical soft shoe tap dance for a Communist pig and their Sty. The NY Slimes most popular front men; Thomas Friedman and Krugman, whole heartedly approve....'they're so efficient.'
YES! Trump should and will be the President of the USA for life...
Like Hitler before Xi, he has a wet dream to take over the world with a 1,000-year reign of Chinese domination. And like Hitler before him, Xi's power grab is nothing more than premature ejaculation meets mental masturbation. Premature in military--would lose to the U.S. in a heartbeat. Might be better challenger to the military throne by 2030.
On top of that, Xi and the CCP corrupt mafia cronies, who have stolen money from the Chinese people, will have a harder time hiding its massive debt or transferring to poor nations for China's going-to-fail One Belt, One Road infrastructure project that plans to cut the West out of trade.
Trump is the greatest President of all time and Obama was the worst and the most racist of all time...
Taiwan better prepare.
Trump will be President for life in the USA.
After Donald Trump retires Donald Trump JR will be President.
After Donald Trump JR retires Ivanka Trump will be President.
After Ivanka Trump retires Eric Trump Will be President.
After Eric Trump retires Baron Trump will be President......
[Realize], that America in 1868 POTUS Andrew Johnson was to be impeached and the constitution changed regarding the power of veto and limiting the Presidency (The Executive, Judicial, and Congress [U.S.House Rep's. voted their U.S. Senators], to that of a Prime Minister's (a figure head) functions,... with all the Power now in the hands of Congress.
POTUS Johnson was acquitted by one vote!
The Presidency survived?
The new power elite were the 'Radicals' (Aristocratic Conservatives from the North) whom cared little for the constitution, nor the laboring people.
Note: all this shit was brought about by a 'civil war' that could have been averted if not for the meddling of British propaganda, as we ourselves today as a gov't interfere in foreign gov't elections to better our commerce and power. Note2: natural progress would have emancipated slavery, and yet post 'civil war reconstructionist' made life worse for the freedmen negroes.
Ref: http://history.furman.edu/benson/hst41/purple/stevens5.htm
How soon would the 2 who votes against disappear? +/-30 days?
In power forever, next stop kill off any and all civil liberties. A good chinese is an obedient chinese to the man. The irony is in the US we have a massive movement to go in a similar direction and forgo all of our constitutional rights for the almighty social justice warrior.