Japan Markets Roiled As Moritomo Scandal Returns, Abe May Be Forced To Resign

It was exactly one year ago that the previously unshakeable administration of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was rocked by a crisis which prompted some to ask if Abe's government was on the rocks, and with it - Abenomics: the crisis was not one of bungled economic policies, party in-fighting or any of the other calamities that have brought down Japanese leaders in the past, including Abe's first administration as prime minister. No, Abe was struggling to shake off a scandal involving a kindergarten.
As we reported last March, Abe had been riding high in the polls and making plans to run for an unprecedented third term as head of the dominant Liberal Democratic Party, when questions first began to be asked about Moritomo Gakuen, a kindergarten operator in Osaka with what was initially described as a conservative curriculum, prompting the prime minister to declare that he shared many of the philosophies of the school’s president, Yasunori Kagoike.
It would emerge in swift succession that the premier’s wife, Akie Abe, had been named honorary principal of a new school being planned by Kagoike; that the school was being built on land purchased from the government by Moritomo Gakuen for a fraction of its estimated value; that Abe’s wife Akie allegedly donated 1 million yen to the foundation in September 2015 on behalf of her husband, and that the operator’s philosophies imposed upon his young pupils were not just conservative, but tended towards far-right pre-war nationalism.
The scandal raged for several months, resulting in Abe's approval rate tumbling, however at the last possible moment, Kim John Un's ICBM launches successfully distracted the Japanese population, and Abe's militant response was sufficient for the public to forgive and forget the entire Moritomo incident.
Until now... because as the Japanese press reported over the weekend, the Moritomo scandal involving PM Abe's connections with the operators of the right-leaning school implicated in fraud are again roiling markets in Japan.
As NHK reports, while Abe is not the focus of the current investigation and his position remains secure for now, fresh allegations that tax authorities involved may have even fabricated reports in favor of Moritomo could force the resignation of Deputy PM and Finance Minister Aso as the National Tax Bureau reports directly to him.
Specifically, Japan's Finance Ministry will admit to the Diet on Monday that alterations were made to documents on the controversial state land deal. As we reported a yea ago, the land in Osaka Prefecture was sold to private school operator Morimoto Gakuen in 2016 for only a fraction of its market value. The transaction sparked allegations of favoritism in part because the wife of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was acquainted with the school operator.
After the scandal came to light last year, the Finance Ministry submitted to the Diet settlement documents for the deal. But, earlier this month, a newspaper alleged that the papers had been altered before being submitted to the Diet. The ministry has since questioned its employees involved in the matter and concluded that changes were made to some wording in the documents.
In reaction to the Morimoto scandal coming back from the dead, six of Japan's opposition parties will demand Finance Minister Taro Aso step down to take responsibility for the matter, NHK reports. They also plan to demand the government release all related documents and that Nobuhisa Sagawa, who resigned last week as head of the National Tax Agency, be summoned to give testimony at the Diet. He was the ministry's Financial Bureau chief when the land deal was made.
Meanwhile, the ruling parties are urging the opposition parties, which have been boycotting Diet sessions since last week, to make facts clear through the debate in the Diet.
Meanwhile, analysts have already warned that a resignation by Aso would take the legs out of the current Abe administration, perhaps even forcing the PM to eventually resign as well, and forcing changes at the BOJ.
Furthermore, hitting much closer to home, Kyodo reported that Abe’s wife Akie was among names deleted from altered Finance Ministry documents pertaining to the sale of public land to Moritomo, putting Abe himself in jeopardy.
And one look at Japanese markets shows that investors are starting to get spooked with the USDJPY suddenly sliding taking a hit from concern that deepening of a scandal over alleged favors to a school with connections to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may prompt a retreat of Abenomics, said David Lu, director at NBC Financial Markets Asia in Hong Kong...
... while Japanese stocks are paring some of their strong early gains; while the implications of any Aso resignation are hard to fathom at this point, many believe the Nikkei would plunge, and risk-off sentiment could return fast, sending the JPY higher once again.
This, according to Reuters, would be especially the case now, with investors already nervous over possible trade wars and recent stock market volatility.
Comments
NIKKEI currently up 1.72%. #roiled
It's about time politicians followed THE LAW THAT CHANGED THE WORLD.
In reply to NIKKEI currently up 1.72%. … by OscarWhisky
quick abe, call the norks again, get them to send another missle!
In reply to ^^^ lloll <<< CHRONIC … by ZeroSpam
No doubt Qanon will post something like, "not a coincidence".
In reply to quick abe, call the norks… by spag
Done
Christians for Palestine ?? Seriously ??
In reply to Politicians! Same everywhere! by lloll
One tiny, insignificant land deal and Japan's gov is in turmoil.. kind if refreshing really. either there is actual law and order in Japan, or someone got stiffed.. whatever.
Bottom line is, hillary is getting a good chuckle out of this..
#Amatures
In reply to NIKKEI currently up 1.72%. … by OscarWhisky
The most humiliating violation of the social contract in Japan is getting caught.
In reply to One tiny, shitty land deal… by Theta_Burn
I thought about this whole Jubilee idea long and hard. I don't think there's going to be a debt Jubilee, because nobody gave the former Soviet Union a Jubilee, and the USSR was forced to dissolve. And in fact I don't think Russia is going to allow other countries to just say oh the debts all gone, after what happened to them.
"Investors are starting to get spooked." Why? If debt on the magnitude of 260 percent of GDP didn't "spook" you and keep you from picking up pennies in front of a bulldozer, why should a political scandal?
Abe, a new replacement, the little green man on the moon, it doesn't matter, whoever might replace Abe won't/can't change a thing.
The BOJ must keep printing or it will all come tumbling down.
Godzilla vs Abe. Godzilla, Godzilla, Godzilla.
Let the North Koreans hack another Japanese crypto exchange before Abe steps down!
It's always something?
Central banks are so buried in debt, the only thing they have left is the infamous, "Tape Bomb".
I don't have any yen exposure, but I like the pressure this is putting on the $usd. :-D
I'm amazed the yen is still a "risk off' currency?
"[W]ife Akie allegedly donated 1 million yen to the foundation in September 2015 on behalf of her husband, and that the operator’s philosophies imposed upon his young pupils were not just conservative, but tended towards far-right pre-war nationalism. " So there is the problem. Countries are swinging to the right. Is anyone surprised that has been paying attention? I am not.
Let them be nationalists. I don't see a problem with that. I didn't realize that Japan was infested with fucking lefties and the whole open-borders, new world order morons.
That's a very astute comment. It shows how far to the left that the "Global Cabal" has swung.
In reply to "[W]ife Akie allegedly… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What part of the world has not been infected with their idiocy?
Oh, and thank you for the compliment.
In reply to That's a very astute… by Yen Cross
Get a room.
In reply to What part of the world has… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Are you advertising a new form of feminine protection - I hate cunton - ?
In reply to Get a room. by I hate cunton
You mad bro?
In reply to Get a room. by I hate cunton
"What part of the world has not been infected with their idiocy"?
The Aliens or the Japanese?
I'm just joking, because I know you're smart enough to "get it".
Sincerely,
Mr. Rothschild
In reply to What part of the world has… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
They must all be killed off.
In reply to What part of the world has… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
the darpa fans have argued japan's 3/11(someone's number on a favorites list) event was a warning to japan to pull back from the hatoyama manifesto which said japan needs to plan for a post usa japan and forge closer ties to china and the rest of it's asian neighbors. it's a long story from there but this could be tied to it.
In reply to "[W]ife Akie allegedly… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Japan is just falling the hell apart, that's what they get for dancing with the devil beneath the pale moonlight. It's phony unemployment rate is 2.5% but it's probably really upwards of 25% like the U.S. Japan's people aren't reproducing their population, and 40% of Japanese women are virgins, and even more aren't interested in marriage. Japan is on it's last leg, standing on a banana peel.
This is basically a boring version of Crichton's Rising Sun without the erotic asphyxiation (so far) and exploding Ferraris (so far.)
so sweet. compared to the graft in the usa this is like anime innocence with th e doe eyed characters.
He hasn't been cooperating properly with the Americans so the CIA uses the Korean mafia to pressure him into submission.
" USDJPY is sliding..."
If the USD/JPY pair is sliding, then the yen is gaining on the US dollar, hence no concerns. So... WTF?
Over.
Technically Japan is surplus economy,SO the 320%debt/GDP> ZIRP JGB's are meaningless.
FWIW, Japan is just a vassal for UST.
In reply to " USDJPY is sliding..."… by SH_Resurrected
Is it Atkins?