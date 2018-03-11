Lawrence Solomon: The Real Reason For Trump's Steel Tariffs? He's Preparing For War

Authored by Lawrence Solomon via Financial Post,
Those who see Trump as threatening a free market in steel should see the world as it really is and welcome, rather than berate Trump’s initiative...
President Trump’s decision to apply steep tariffs to steel imports on grounds of national security met with a loud chorus of protests at home and abroad, by many trying to divine what could possibly be going through Trump’s mind. Trump is an economic illiterate, he’s a protectionist, some reasoned; he’s targeting Canada to get concessions on NAFTA, he’s playing to his base, others pronounced.
These explanations miss the mark. Though Trump doubtless sees taunting Canada on NAFTA and playing to his political base as furthering his agenda, these are but freebies, sideshows to the main event. Trump is acting sincerely, and legitimately, in the national security interests of the United States. Canada isn’t his target; China is.
Trump is old enough to know that during the Korean War, president Harry Truman seized the U.S. steel industry to maintain production for America’s then-vulnerable wartime economy. During the Second World War, when the U.S. dominated the world’s steel production, rationing was nevertheless needed - the public was even exhorted to donate their automobile bumpers to the war effort as scrap steel.
Today, the U.S. has not only lost much of its steel capacity, it’s at risk of losing the balance, making it dependent on a host of countries: Canada, its largest and most reliable foreign supplier, meets just five per cent of U.S. needs. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, the United States is now at risk of finding itself “in a position where it is unable to be certain it could meet demands for national defense and critical industries in a national emergency.” If dependent on a foreign country, the department warns, the U.S. would not have the legal authority to commandeer supplies as it could within the U.S.
“Our steel industry is in bad shape,” Trump tweeted. “IF YOU DON’T HAVE STEEL, YOU DON’T HAVE A COUNTRY!”
Those who believe war is for the history books, never to inconvenience us in our daily comforts, naturally view Trump as some kind of madman, senselessly protecting a few steelworkers in an economically irrelevant industry at a great cost to the rest of the labour force and economy. But those with a longer time frame and a sense of history — and especially those who can sense the gathering storm of war — make different calculations.
Trump, like president Ronald Reagan before him, believes in peace through strength. He wants a military so dominant, and an economy so robust, that no adversary would ever dare challenge it. At the same time, Trump wants to take on today’s Evil Empire, the country that represents a future existential threat to the U.S. — China. An uncompromising ally in this project to neuter China — a man Trump calls a visionary — is Peter Navarro, his chief trade adviser, formerly a professor of economic and public policy at University of California and the author of Death by China, a 2011 book that warns, “China’s perverse form of capitalism combines illegal mercantilist and protectionist weapons to pick off American industries, job by job. China’s emboldened military is racing towards head-on confrontation with the U.S.” Navarro’s other China book, The Coming China Wars published in 2006, described China as a ruthless emerging power likely to succeed in its ambitions of dominance.
The Trump-Navarro policy of confronting China through tariffs on grounds of national security is not a cynical excuse to justify protectionism. It reflects profound alarm over America’s preparedness in confronting a China that through government subsidies has acquired a stranglehold over the global steel industry: China now accounts for half of the world’s entire steel production. Without countering foreign steel subsidies in general and those from China in particular, the U.S. steel industry will be unable to survive.
The world’s steel exporters will doubtless challenge Trump’s claim that he’s acting in the interest of national security before the WTO. They will need to wait in line: The U.S. currently has 169 antidumping and countervailing duty orders in place on steel, 29 of them against China, along with 25 ongoing investigations. And the world’s steel exporters should also be prepared to lose. Under WTO rules, national security is a valid ground for levying tariffs and both the U.S. Commerce Department and the U.S. Department of Defence agree that national security is at stake.
Those who see Trump as threatening a free market in steel should see the world as it really is and welcome, rather than berate Trump’s initiative. He is now the world’s best hope — perhaps only hope — for bringing a semblance of free-market discipline to the global steel industry.
Comments
BINGO!
But in actuality the crypto mining services getting kicked out of China and Russia are the REAL reasons why the tariffs on aluminium and steel are not only hollow given the fact the U.S. can no longer compete having given too much of it away to the Far East better than 30 years ago -but will be the excuse that the Americans will BUY in order to commit themselves to their own mass financial extinction which started in earnest after the bank bailouts 10 years ago!!!...
I actually believe that if Trump can make enough of an economic argument that China, Iran and Russia are to blame for the demise of the U.S. Dollar he probably won't even need a 9/11 pretext in order to sell them on giving up their "lives"!
It's either fight them over there!... Or live in destitute poverty that WILL BE AS BAD IF NOT WORSE then the poorest of the poor under sanctions in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya and of course North Africa!...
We'll of course leave out the part about your government in Washington D.C. being to blame for ALL OF IT!!! But the beauty is he and Congress both know how DUMB YOU ARE... And that you will never blame them for what happened after the Gulf War, the Balkans or "9/11 (http://www.ae911truth.org/)" and that it doesn't make any difference in the Nanny State once the welfare checks, social security, pensions and credit go into permanent "lock up"!!!
1975...last year U.S. had a trade surplus...
MAGMA!
In reply to BINGO! by Son of Captain Nemo
Somebody tell the dumbshit Larry Solomon that Donald Trump builds high-rises...
In reply to 1975...last year U.S. had a… by Déjà view
We need to get our steel and aluminum industries back.
I can't wait to see how Trump gets our rare earths mining industries going again. China has devastated our ability to mine those strategic metals, too.
In reply to Somebody tell the dumbshit… by Team_Huli
"Trump, like president Ronald Reagan before him, believes in peace through strength. He wants a military so dominant, and an economy so robust, that no adversary would ever dare challenge it."
Well, this ain't 1980, Trump isn't Reagan, and both of those ships sailed long ago. Due to Russia's latest announcement regarding its military capability, the military dominance of the US is on the downhill slide. The economy will never recover under the debt load it is carrying.....no matter how many tariffs or how much steel and aluminum we make.
In reply to We need to get our steel… by IH8OBAMA
The flow of goods to and from every country in the world, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-global-goods-trade/
In reply to "Trump, like president… by bshirley1968
There's enough steel to make an army of flippy the greasy hamburger twirlers.
China doesn't care. They like KFC.
In reply to The flow of goods to and… by Four Star
TRUMP is preparing for war because Israhell told him to.
A BIG FALSE FLAG will kick it off.
In reply to There's enough steel to make… by DillyDilly
Ships are able to change course are they not?
In reply to "Trump, like president… by bshirley1968
Ever hear of Area 51?
In reply to "Trump, like president… by bshirley1968
do you mean the rare earth's not found in the
north american continent?
In reply to We need to get our steel… by IH8OBAMA
Trying to get those industries back when they're not even remotely competitive is a pipe dream. It won't happen. We'll keep getting our shit from overseas; it'll just cost more.
In reply to We need to get our steel… by IH8OBAMA
1. Corp tax reduced √
2. HC 'taxing' gdp@19%...†
3. Tort reform...†
MAGMA!
In reply to Trying to get those… by crossroaddemon
We can't all make a living teaching guitar 15hrs a week.
In reply to Trying to get those… by crossroaddemon
You know who has a lot of rare earth minerals? North Korea. If Trump is intelligent, he will make a deal with NKorea... and put those in the deal to screw with China.
In reply to We need to get our steel… by IH8OBAMA
In the case of war, we don't need steel tariffs. The Russian hypersonic missiles would sink all the USA carrier groups in 5 minutes and then we could recycle the steel. A win-win situation.
In reply to 1975...last year U.S. had a… by Déjà view
<< China is an existential threat to the US
<< Israhell is an existential threat to the US
(IMO, China is not an "existential" threat, but a "competitive" threat.)
In reply to BINGO! by Son of Captain Nemo
Duplicitous troll of epic proportions.
In reply to BINGO! by Son of Captain Nemo
On the Chinese TV side, I do have to admit that I've seen way more militarism in the past 2 years. The main talk show, "Happy Village," has been having the military on regularly when they were rarely or never present a few years ago.
The citizens are the last to be told what's going on, but we'll find out soon enough if this is going to be a new Cold War, or a hot one. If the latter, it will likely also mean the end of the Petrodollar.
Yes. I believe this. You can not have a war without your own steel production.
And I guess we should do something now that japan admits it has been selling crap steel to everyone for years. Don't you think that's reason enough?
That's why the Titanic sunk. Cheap, brittle steel hull plates.
In reply to And I guess we should do… by Davilis
Lawrence Solomon, you are another example of TDS.
The Chinese wont use the military to conquer the US, they will use the military to defend against US attacks, and to control an already defeated US, should they get the opportunity. The one caveat being, if they have to choose between a civil war, and a war with the US, then they will gladly expend the revolutionary energies of their youths in an offensive battle against the US, particularly with the US's history of post war treatment.
China prob needs Taiwan in order to run an endgame FRN hit.
In reply to The Chinese wont use the… by jmack
More warz 4 Israel?
I don't think the military brass (monkeys) are gunning for the Chiners. It's Iran, they're told, that is somehow our nation's enemy.
If we're really serious about going to war, we had better get the damn budget under control not just the steel supply. This is an important point. I don’t know how anybody within the USA can believe that we can continue to service a $20 trillion dollar national debt, import endless amounts of cheap crap by maintaining massive trade deficits, dole out welfare and transfer payments to an ever-growing population of dependents, and somehow fight a war with Russia and China at the same time. It is easy to see that any general mobilization would completely destroy the American domestic arrangement that has been taking for granted for so long. Just about everything we assume to be the ordinary condition of our daily life, all the assumptions upon which we make our plans and weave our actions, would go crashing to the ground and quite other conditions would take their place. This is why all our military threats are hollow. America simply cannot afford to go to war.
Who's left to even mobilize?
Even patriotic Whites (especially veterans like myself) are speaking out against war more and more. What's the point of going when we're the ones who'll bear the brunt of it all and get no benefit?
What citizens do we even have? What loyalty can the US muster even from it's own troops in a multi-cultural society where everyone is fighting for their own interests? And what about all the gangs on every single base, largely based around ethnic lines....how will that play out? It was bad enough 10 years ago when I was in, and it's worse now.
And how will the Trannies perform? Are you really going to send in MTF weirdos? They're already mentally unfit for jobs at Wal-Mart let alone the psychological stresses of war.
In reply to If we're really serious… by GooseShtepping Moron
less-than-30%-of-young-americans-qualified-to-serve-marine-corps-commandant-tells-congress
In reply to Who's left to even mobilize?… by Mazzy
this is the most logical reason, good work. well referenced. clear. going on www.globalintelhub.com great work!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Solomon
The guy is a Kanukistan libtard! Read his BIO^
Soros is probably "hips deep" in this guys rectum.
Solomon is no "libtard". He was the first journalist to tell the world that man made global warming was bs.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by Yen Cross
I suggest that you read a little deeper.
In reply to Solomon is no "libtard". He… by northern vigor
No,
Trump is
either
an idiot who will be outmaneuvered by the 1%
(properly applied tariffs could be beneficial, but Trump's are not)
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/03/09/trumps-travesty-of-protectionis…
or
a very devious servant of the 1%
(deliberately setting up dumb tariffs to fail, in order to resurrect & reinvigorate the push for a "free trade" TPP )
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/03/09/globalization-demands-a-new-pre…
Mmm, yeah I'll buy into the idea that Trump is protecting U.S assets because he's putting the U.S on a war footing. Because only an idiot doesn't know the U.S is going to declare war on China and Russia before the U.S ever lets them pass the U.S economically and militarily. And President Xi of China had term limits removed so he can remain a wartime leader.
Relax the real reason for the tariffs is the same reason he performed a 180 on NK. It is the president's urgent need to distract from the Mueller investigation and the Stormy Daniels PR disaster.
So yes, there will be war once he requires the ultimate distraction.
Um no, it's because war is coming. Get it through your thick head the U.S will war against China and Russia before the U.S ever allows them to be better.
In reply to Relax the real reason for… by youshallnotkill
Why do all you people spew out the same exact rhetoric... it's downright fascinating.
In reply to Relax the real reason for… by youshallnotkill
Because they have a lot of walls in their brains that keeps them bouncing the same idea off the brain like smacking a tennis ball off a concrete wall.
In reply to Why do all you people spew… by Cabreado
1) stormy is a lying wh*** without a shred of proof looking for payday, and nobody cares
2) stormy is telling the truth, and no body cares because Trump didnt run as a family values candidate, and if anything will receive a high five from the guys in the locker room for having better taste than bill's chunky intern under the desk or bho's "special friend" reggie
3) the only people who get burned on this no matter which is true is melania and the kids, so this is just more scorched earth from deranged leftists.
In reply to Relax the real reason for… by youshallnotkill
This place is becoming a hotbed of propaganda.
It sounds we are still using tanks, cannons and rifles to fight WWIII.