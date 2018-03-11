"Let Them Call You Racists" Bannon Tells France's Nationalist Party

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told members of France's National Front Party to brush off liberal backlash over their nationalist stance on migrants entering Europe and other controversial topics.
"Let them call you racists, let them call you xenophobes, let them call you nativists, wear it as a badge of honor," Bannon sad to an annual gathering of NF members in the French city of Lille, adding that "history is on your side."
Bannon, who has repeatedly expressed support for Europe’s far-right movements, fired the opening salvo at the gathering, even if the head of Macron’s Republic on the Move party, Christophe Castaner, earlier dubbed him “the king of fake news and of white supremacists” according to France24.
Bannon said he agreed with Le Pen’s expressed belief that “it is not about left versus right. That’s too simplistic and it’s the way the opposition party, media, has always kept us out of power.
“She described it perfectly: it’s do you consider the nation state an obstacle to be overcome or a jewel to be polished, loved and nurtured?”
Bannon said he was in Europe “as an observer and to learn. And what I learned is you’re part of a worldwide movement that is bigger than France, bigger than Italy, bigger than Hungary, bigger than all of it.”
Speaking in Paris before Bannon’s address, former party head Jean-Marie Le Pen, from whom Marine took over the leadership in 2011, dubbed the American’s visit “paradoxical” and “not exactly the definition of ‘de-demonisation’” his daughter has sought to give the party.
* * *
Bannon showed no sign of bad blood with the Trump campaign despite being ousted from his West Wing post last year, along with several recent barbs traded with the President. While praising Trump's "economic nationalism" platform that Bannon says "does not care about your race, your religion, your ethnicity," he stated "It cares about one thing: Are you a citizen of the United States of America?"
Bannon said that it took "someone like Donald Trump, that they run down as a racist every day, to solve the problem of the black and Hispanic working class."
To wit:
"Because of the low levels of human capital and the fact that they often lack adequate English-speaking skills, the vast majority of illegal immigrant workers are employed in low skilled occupations. Even those few with higher skills are often forced to work in the low skilled sector because their illegal status means that they often cannot use their credentials to get better jobs. Thus, the estimated 7.4 million illegal immigrant workers (who are about one-third of the total foreign-born labor force) compete for jobs and income with the other 43 million adult members of the low skilled labor force who are legally entitled to work in the civilian labor force (i.e., native born workers and the remainder of the foreign-born work force who are naturalized citizens, permanent resident aliens, and non-immigrants with visa authorizations to work)."
"Given the inordinately high unemployment rates for low skilled black workers (the highest for all racial and ethnic groups for whom data is collected), it is obvious that the major looser in this competition are low skilled black workers. This is not surprising, since if employers have an opportunity to hire illegal immigrant workers, they will always give them preference over legal workers of any race or ethnic background." -Vernon M. Briggs Jr., Emeritus Professor of Labor Economics, Cornell University (2008)
It seems that from Bannon's perspective, illegal is the operative word in "illegal immigrant," and economic nationalism has nothing to do with race, although after his recent fall from grace, having lost both his access to Trump and Breitbart, he may have some trouble convincing mainstream America, which is perhaps why he is now squarely focused on Europe as the NYT reports in its extensive profile of Trump's former advisor "Steve Bannon Is Done Wrecking the American Establishment. Now He Wants to Destroy Europe’s."
* * *
Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen is running unopposed for a third term and her address Sunday will see her try to turn a page on the openly racist party of her former paratrooper father. “Without a name change we will not be able to forge alliances. And without alliances we will never be able to take power,” she said last month.
This week Le Pen appeared heartened by the strong gains made by the allied anti-immigrant League party in Italy’s election. Yet her appetite for battle appears dented.
The 49-year-old mother of three told French radio recently she would gladly step aside before the 2022 presidential election if another candidate was “better placed to unite people and help our ideas triumph”. All eyes instantly turned to her glamorous niece, 28-year-old former MP Marion Marechal-Le Pen.
Le Pen is hoping for a rematch with Macron in next year’s European elections by forming alliances with other eurosceptic parties around the bloc. At home, she is banking on divisions between pro-Macron centrists and rightwingers tearing his party apart, making the FN France’s biggest party of the right.
Comments
Don't let "racist" be an epithet that can be used against you. Embrace not only the label, but the act. Support your own kind over others.
That is certainly the way Uncle Schlomo rolls.
http://www.vox.com/platform/amp/world/2018/3/6/17059744/israel-deport-a…
In reply to Don't let "racist" be an… by tmosley
Is Bannon trying to be relevant again.....?
In reply to That is certainly the way… by BlindMonkey
Bannon and Breitbart are deep state phoney conservatives voices. They have never said anything about the controlled demolition of the WTC buildings on nine eleven.
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/03/30/bannon911/
In reply to Is Bannon trying to be… by Stan522
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” ― Vladimir Lenin
In reply to Bannon and Breitbart are… by BigCumulusClouds
I would not be a member of any club that would let me join ---- Marx
In reply to “The best way to control the… by Give_me_liberty_or
Breitbart is a right wing echo chamber.
In reply to I would not be a member of… by SethPoor
Yep. Wear those nasty labels as badges of honor. It signifies that you "get it". And remember, those (((behind-the-scenes-string-pullers))) in every anti-right movement are themselves the world's premier "racists" by definition.
In reply to Breitbart is a right wing… by Pollygotacracker
I wear my R-Badge with pride! Helluvit is, as a merchant mariner working with people from all over the globe, of every color, those co-workers don't consider me racist. It seems to be the MSM only, that considers me racist.
In reply to Yep. Wear those nasty… by J S Bach
Calling out 'liberals' must STOP. They ARE LEFTISTS.
Most of the liberals I know think the Leftists are destroying society. These "LEFTISTS" are soros hired thugs enlisting the MSM and Frackbook mindless, lifeless, soulless, dummies who falsely believe they are saving 'humanity' ( that is as long as humanity does not park it's ass in their yard).
In reply to Yep. Wear those nasty… by J S Bach
Calling out the liberals gives them too much attention, on their platform, using their lexicon.
Calling someone racist is thought police.
Calling out actual instances of discrimination in a public venue (housing, employment, etc.) are the only legitimate violations of law.
In reply to Calling out 'liberals' must… by blindfaith
Those social facts are due to the underlying mechanisms of the ways that the methods of organized crime most successfully work by being as deceitful and treacherous as possible. Those were selected through the history of Civilization, as the history of the manifestation of organized crime on larger and larger scales, to become the best at being dishonest.
The public discussions of those phenomena are based on the sets of consistent contradictions which arise due to the biggest and best organized gangsters dominating society, such that their bullshit becomes the dominate stories, which are built into the structure of the dominate natural languages and philosophy of science.
After one recognizes how and why the mechanisms of the methods of organized crime actually work, it becomes painfully obvious that the biggest and best organized gangsters dominated society, to the degree that they can mostly get away with egregious hypocrisies. However, there are NO groups of people who do not live in similar ways. The ONLY differences are the relative degrees to which different groups actually are able to do so.
Globalized Neolithic Civilization is now suffering from the ironies of overwhelming hypocrisies going into hyper-drive, as the about exponentially advancing technological powers and capabilities are enabling Civilization to become about exponentially more dishonest, as Scientific Dictatorship develops better ways to enforce its frauds.
The ruling classes of the Anglo-American (Zionist) Financial Empire are leading the ways that Civilization is headed towards final failures from too much success based on being able to become as deceitful as possible, by maximizing their maliciousness, as they become increasingly psychotic psychopaths.
In my view, the deeper problems are the degrees to which the layers of controlled "opposition" which surround the central core of excessively successful organized crime continue to stay within the frames of reference based on on false fundamental dichotomies and the related impossible ideals.
As the link was already posted above by BigCumulusClouds:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/03/30/bannon911/
Is Steve Bannon plotting another 9/11?
I regard one's opinion regarding the terrorist events on 9/11 as a kind of political litmus test. So far, those events were the most spectacular ways in which the ruling classes were able to get away with carrying forward their overall agenda in the most deceitful and treacherous ways possible. Indeed, the social successfulness of the methods of organized crime applied through all aspects of the political processes have resulted in the government of the USA becoming as treasonous as possible.
The tragic trajectory of Civilization becoming about exponentially dishonest is exemplified by these trends:
Colonel Says Israel Is Dragging The United States Into World War III
The almost infinite tunnels of looping deceits that dominate Civilization make it practically impossible to fully comprehend what is actually happening. I agree that, by definition, Israel is currently the most racist country. However, consider the deteriorating fate of those whites in South Africa after they stopped their apartheid.
In my view, human beings necessarily live as groups of reproducing robbers. However, Globalized Neolithic Civilization has become about exponentially more psychotic due to the ways that Civilization became dominated by the biggest and best organized gangsters, the banksters, whose enforced frauds achieved symbolic robberies, via vicious feedback loops in the funding of the political processes, which enabled the ruling classes to become more wealthy and politically powerful, to the degree that there are practically no publicly significant "opposition" groups which are not controlled.
Almost everyone thinks and communicates in ways which mostly take for granted the biggest bullies' bullshit, which became the banksters' bullshit. It was inside that context that it was possible for society to become about exponentially more dishonest, due to everything becoming based on being able to enforce frauds in ways which have become about exponentially more dishonest.
Globalized Neolithic Civilization, which is clearly dominated by (((them))) at the present time, is headed towards series of psychotic breakdowns ... while I do not see anything which is politically possible which could either effectively prevent or prepare for that to happen.
There are NO "good guys." There are only different kinds and degrees of "bad guys," while the paradoxical problems increase that the currently worst "bad guys" dominate society by being able to publicly promote the bullshit that (((they))) are the "good guys."
As long as the DUALITIES of false fundamental dichotomies and the related impossible ideals are used to analyze those political problems, then there can only be bogus "solutions" which stay within the same frames of reference.
What I recommend is starting to use more UNITARY MECHANISMS regarding how and why human beings and Civilization necessarily operate according to the methods of organized crime. However, so far, while physical science has made prodigious progress through using more UNITARY MECHANISMS to better understand various general energy systems, political science has NOT made any genuine progress, other than by becoming worse and worse Scientific Dictatorships, which get better and better at enforcing frauds, and thus become increasingly psychotic.
In reply to Yep. Wear those nasty… by J S Bach
Groucho Marx
In reply to I would not be a member of… by SethPoor
Bannon and Breitbart are zio wailing wall Schlomo types. I do not trust them. Bannon supposedly does not like Jared Soros but Breitbart-Likuid probably does.
In reply to Bannon and Breitbart are… by BigCumulusClouds
There are likely a good number of Zio trolls here on ZH. Bannon called himself a Christian-Zionist at the ZOA and gave much praise to Sheldon Adelson. I have lost all respect for the man. He is the quintessential lickspittle.
In reply to Bannon and Breitbart are zio… by Freddie
" Bannon and Breitbart are deep state phoney conservatives voices. "
And Alex Jones is just another 'looser' version of that same controlled op.
In reply to Bannon and Breitbart are… by BigCumulusClouds
Bannon who was sold as an "American firster", but in reality was a former Goldman Sachs employee playing a roll for the lying press. Selling Trump as something he certainly was not, racist, or an American firster...
What Washington is really about, then and still:
https://russia-insider.com/en/aipac-returns-washington/ri22721
In reply to Is Bannon trying to be… by Stan522
Israel is now trying to deport the 'Black Hebrews' it imported into the country from Ethiopia during 'Operation MOSES' in the 1980's and 'Operation SOLOMON' in the 1990's.
There are Jews and then there are 'Jews'. Some Jews are more Jewish than others, I guess...
In reply to That is certainly the way… by BlindMonkey
You are right about that. I met some of those people on my trip to Israel. Apparently, way back in history, the tribe was visited by one of the originals, and converted and started a new area of Judaism. Then many came to Israel.
In reply to Israel is now trying to… by Kagemusho
"What? You look nothing like a Khazar. GTFO."
In reply to You are right about that. I… by silverer
fucking lying Ayatalloh cucksuxer
In reply to Israel is now trying to… by Kagemusho
It's ok when Israel does it, yet every Jewish organization is supporting the mass migration of Africans and M.E. peoples into Europe.
In reply to That is certainly the way… by BlindMonkey
What a simp, a virtual pimple brained nothing. "every?" Not even close. And btw, some of the most supportive Jewish org promoting open borders into EuroTrashland and Amerika, also promote this for Israel. GED on EBT?
In reply to It's ok when Israel does it,… by headless blogger
Aaaaahhhh: we caught you red handed.
Jewish people definitely have their share of culpability in everything. Now, if you don't like what people say about you, then go live in Israel, you fucking filthy traitor.
In reply to What a simp, a virtual… by falconflight
The Man said in 1964: "Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice"
Today - Racism in pursuit of Freedom is no vice.
In reply to Don't let "racist" be an… by tmosley
Racism is using institutions to promote the concept that a racial or ethnic group is innately superior. Factionalism is warring racial / ethnic groups, vying for advantage, based on factional-group membership.
A strong, Republic-style nation state is the antidote to both oppressive racism and the divisive, destructive factionalism feared by America’s Founders, in that a nation-state Republic is glued together by common citizenship and a shared commitment to a set of civic ideals, not by loyalties to bloodlines, racial / ethnic factions or creeds that supersede the interests of the nation state.
Just because they are minorities—and said to be oppressed due to being minorities—it is not okay when minorities put factional-group loyalty ahead of the survival of their own nation state.
When government institutions are used to put the interests of noncitizens ahead of the interests of underemployed citizens in the nation state, it is racism. Racial group loyalty is not a valid reason for putting fellow citizens last.
It undercuts minorities, too, as when employers prefer hiring illegal aliens over white or Black citizens, specifically illegal aliens working for a pittance to stay below the earned-income limits for monthly welfare that covers their rent and groceries and child-tax-credit welfare up to $6,444, while producing more and more welfare-eligible US-born children that increase the monthly welfare allotment of their noncitizen parents with every birth, making it easy for them to accept low pay.
It is racism when liberals and progressives bolster arguments for favoring illegal aliens over citizens by referring constantly to the racial identity of illegal aliens, even if the race-loyalty pitch is made by accusing defenders of the nation state of being racists.
It is likewise racist to suggest that cheap, welfare-buttressed, noncitizen laborers are innately harder workers, when their welfare-enabled ability to accept rock-bottom pay is contingent on 1) womb productivity instead of work productivity and 2) staying below the low earned-income limits for welfare programs via low amounts of [traceable] income from a male breadwinner.
In reply to The Man said in 1964: … by Omen IV
Well said. Factionalism has been enshrined as official policy. It can only end in civil war.
The word racist is used when one faction thinks another faction is getting more of the crumbs thrown down to us by the elite.
In reply to Racism is using institutions… by Endgame Napoleon
Bannonism
In reply to Don't let "racist" be an… by tmosley
That is what Bannon is all about, giving rags like the NYTimes material to slam white Americans as racists.
In reply to Bannonism… by Deep Snorkeler
Butt hurt liberal. Go back and fix your own shit hole country.
In reply to Bannonism… by Deep Snorkeler
Bannon is definitely being used by the Deep State, which is owned and operated by Liberal White Elites and Jewish Elites.
The guy is doing damage wherever he goes. Mainstream media's job is there to point out what this guy is doing and link it to "racism", since that Key-word is widely used to control the masses.
In reply to Bannonism… by Deep Snorkeler
Unregulated immigration is called an invasion.
The flow of immigration to and from every country to Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
In reply to Unregulated immigration is… by spanish inquisition
SHUT THE FUCK UP, who fucking cares about Europe, Latino migration in America dwarfs all migration anywhere.
I know Chump is a zionist whore, because he started off with the same Zionist anti Muslims nonsense. Most Muslim migration is caused by Washington's wars for Israel upon the Middle East. Stop bombing innocent people, and stop the migration.
Yet in America, we are not causing Latino INVASION, except for the fact that Washington is run by the Zionists who wish a eternally compliant America, filled with Latinos and mulatto trash, that can't speak the language, but will take orders without question.
I don't give a shit about Muslims, I live in DC, a city filled with Zionist Jews and their Latino servants. And if all you care is about Muslims, you are part of the problem.
https://russia-insider.com/en/aipac-returns-washington/ri22721
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
Yes, correct. With Asians quickly catching up. But MSM diverted attention to Muslims who are only about 6 million here and are mainly professionals.
In reply to SHUT THE FUCK UP, who… by nevertheless
A lot of us care about Europe. The Jews (why don't you just call them what they are instead of hiding behind the word "Zionist") are one of 2 groups that are supporting the mass migration into Europe.
It looks like you are trying to create Division on this topic. Why is that?
In reply to SHUT THE FUCK UP, who… by nevertheless
Not if you live in Dearborn Michigan. You can't swing a cat without hitting 5 jihadi Muslims.
I'm sure White people would gladly trade them for Mexicans.
At least you can eat Mexican food.
In reply to SHUT THE FUCK UP, who… by nevertheless
Really cool animated map, Four Star. Thanks!
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
The moozlems have a 100 yr plan to takeover the West. It was implemented about 20 yrs ago.
The Crusades never ended and these parasitic sub-humans will have to be destroyed in the end.
Any cult that worships a meteorite have defective brain genes.
In reply to Unregulated immigration is… by spanish inquisition
I'm starting a new line of 'fashion' pink pussy hat burkas.
http://thepeoplescube.com/images/various_uploads/Pussyhat_WomensMarch_B…
In reply to The moozlems have a 100 yr… by VAL THOR
Could you do me a favor, adding pink toe burkas to your line. Feet are the most unsightly part of the human body, but women insist on flashing their toes constantly in public. Ugh....summer....
In reply to I'm starting a new line of … by DillyDilly
That made my day.
Sent it to my poor 'oppressed' working daughter. The flaming will commence shortly.
What's the point of having kids if you can't annoy the shit out of them once in a while?
In reply to I'm starting a new line of … by DillyDilly
Nice name you're hiding behind, Shlomo of Mossad troll farm. Very Nordic.
Muslims would probably prefer to stay home if their societies had not been systematically destroyed at the behest of Judaia. And the destruction of Western nations with the detritus of those societies is also at the behest of Judaia. This hundred year old plot, unlike the one you mention, actually exists. It's been conveniently spelled out by our teacher, the author of the Protocols. It's actually gone pretty much according to plan. If the world is to have peace we must root out this criminal ideology. The propagation of Talmudism (aka Judaism) must be made a capital offense.
In reply to The moozlems have a 100 yr… by VAL THOR
I am not buying that. The Jews occupy a tiny sliver of land, surrounded by huge, often hostile Muslim countries, and many (if not most) of the Muslims refuse to tolerate even that tiny Jewish presence in their midst to the point where radical Muslims commit one terrorist mass murder after another.
Now, that is racism.
Your blaming of Israel is like blaming the USA for defending our country, when a bunch of well-treated Muslim students, here on visas, intentionally drove two planes into twin office towers, murdering 3,000 Americans and forcing many office workers to either jump to their deaths or burn to death.
American foreign policy has certainly not been perfect. The CIA should not have interfered in the Shah of Iran thing, for instance, but America does not deserve all these bloody, murderous terrorist acts, no more than Israel does. Both countries are run by elected governments, and both countries give a full range of rights to their Muslim citizens.
Muslims countries are not immersed in violence primarily because of the foreign policy of America and Israel; they are warring due to factionalism between different Muslim groups. Should the USA stay out of it unless we are attacked? Yes, we should. But no, Muslim violence is not the fault of the USA and Israel.
In reply to Nice name you're hiding… by sarz
Wholly shit.
In reply to I am not buying that. The… by Endgame Napoleon
Other races are farther along and have 5 and 10 year plans.
In reply to The moozlems have a 100 yr… by VAL THOR
It's called Zionist policy in America...
In reply to Unregulated immigration is… by spanish inquisition
I think we should start using it for everything. Don't like my car? Your a RACIST. Cut me off in traffic....you RACIST. Boss wont give you that raise, well thats because he's a RACIST.
Use it for everything, water it down, make it a national joke. We're all racists, everything is racist. RACIST...you're a RACIST. Racist for reading my post, racist you again tomorrow.
Some skank won't go down on me? RACIST!
In reply to I think we should start… by brushhog
Reminds me of what the blacks did with the word "nigger", they embraced its use between one another as common descriptive slang. Yet demonize it's use by others. Perhaps the same can be done by Deplorables with the word "racist"? The way we embraced "deplorable".
In reply to Some skank won't go down on… by Give_me_liberty_or