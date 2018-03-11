The New Atomic Age: Nuclear Fusion And Beyond

Authored by Gary Norman via OilPrice.com,
The energy market is undoubtedly in a state of flux. The current power play between the U.S., OPEC and Russia is symptomatic of the changing geopolitical and economic dynamics of the entire market, U.S. tight oil seems set to completely upset the apple cart, and rapid technological advances are putting hitherto unattainable reserves within our reach. These are just a few of the factors that are currently calling to question everything we know about the market, but perhaps the biggest paradigm shift is still on the horizon - the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy.
When we think of clean energy we usually discuss wind, solar, hydro and geothermal.
Hydro and geothermal are extremely good sources of reliable energy, but they are of course location specific, meaning you either have access to it or you don’t.
Another type of clean energy that has enormous potential is wave, or ocean energy. However, as of writing, this potential is yet to be cost effectively harnessed. Although we are making great strides in this field, we can hardly include it as an energy game changer until we see much more substantial progress.
That leaves us with solar and wind energy. Solar can be split into several types, most notably photovoltaic solar energy and solar hot water. Aside from issues with efficiency, wind and solar share a common problem - availability. We can only generate power when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing, and that means that we cannot rely on them as a primary power source. Efficiency is constantly being improved in both areas, and breakthroughs in energy storage mean that both systems are on their way to usurping the dominance of fossil fuels. That day is still a long way off, so for now at least, it seems fossil fuels are in complete control.
But what about atomic power? What happened to the promise of clean, inexpensive and abundant energy that so many households in the 50s were seduced by?
While some may argue that nuclear fission is vastly cleaner than the burning of fossil fuels, incidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima are still very fresh in our minds. Indeed it is Fukushima that led to a dramatic shift in German energy policy which has set them on a path to completely phase out its nuclear reactors by 2022. Germany is certainly not alone in this decision, and with phasing out being the rule rather than the exception, we appear to be at the end of the era of atomic power.
This is where another player steps in - nuclear fusion. Nuclear fission generates energy by the splitting of large and unstable isotopes (atoms with the same number of protons but different number of neutrons) into smaller ones, which in turn go on to create a chain reaction. Fusion occurs when 2 light isotopes are combined to create a single heavier isotope, and a much vaster amount of energy. The major disadvantages of fission are the byproduct of radioactive waste, and the potential for the failure of containment of the chain reaction, such as happened in Chernobyl.
The reason it has taken us so long to turn to fusion is the extremely high temperatures and pressures involved. In order to successfully create a fusion reactor we need to heat and pressurize plasma to equal those found on the surface of the sun. Perhaps surprisingly, it is not achieving this heat that is the challenge, it is sustaining it.
Now it seems that feat is within our grasp. Scientists from 35 nations are currently building the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (Iter) in Southern France. This vast and extremely complex undertaking is currently at around 50 percent completion, putting the team on course for their initial firing, when they will generate ‘first plasma’. This plasma will reach 150,000,000?C, which is ten times hotter than the sun, and then be contained in giant magnets that are cooled to -269?C. Should this test be successful, the team anticipate that we could see our first fusion reactors coming online by 2040.
Director general of ITER, Dr Bernard Bigot talked with no uncertainty about fusion being a viable energy source that will replace fossil fuels, going on to say that “[p]roviding clean, abundant, safe, economic energy will be a miracle for our planet.” This may sound very familiar to those that were sold on the idea of nuclear fission, but we will soon see whether the new atomic age can deliver where the previous one failed.
Tesla was first
2040?
I wonder the date if we'd spent trillions on cracking the fusion 'nut' instead of spreading "Freedom and Democracy"?
In reply to Tesla was first by topspinslicer
Contrary to widely held opinion, renewable energy sources are quite sufficient to provide ample and reliable electricity for the United States.
For instance, the wind energy potential of Midwestern and Rocky Mountain states is 2 1/2 times the entire electricity production of the United States. Utah's neighbor, Wyoming, has almost as much wind energy potential as all 104 U.S. nuclear power plants combined. Solar energy is even more plentiful. The sunshine falling on rooftops and parking lots alone can provide much or most of the electricity requirements of the United States. Utah also has geothermal resources it can tap.
Wind energy is already competitive with or more economical than nuclear energy — about 8 cents per kilowatt hour in very good areas. A recent independent assessment by the Keystone Center, which included industry representatives, estimated nuclear costs at 8 to 11 cents. Intermittency is not a significant issue until very high levels of penetration. For instance, a 2006 study prepared for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission found that an increase of just over 2 percent in operating reserves would be sufficient to underpin a 25 percent renewable energy standard supplied by wind.
http://ieer.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2012/02/15-1.pdf
In reply to 2040?… by FireBrander
The year is 1717:
>83 years until the invention of the battery.
>120 years until the invention of the telegraph.
>155 years until the liquid-fueled internal combustion engine.
>213 years until the Jet Engine.
>228 years until the microwave oven.
>279 years until the first Teraflop Computer.
In reply to Contrary to widely held… by Perimetr
Fixed
In reply to The year is 1717:… by FireBrander
Viable fusion is always 25 years away, always has been and looks like it always will be.
In reply to 2040?… by FireBrander
There's a reason the sun is in the middle of space 93 million miles from earth, but they're too arrogant to figure that part out. I get the sense there's going to be a huge nuclear accident in France. It's that the cold vacuum around the sun can't possibly fail and it maintains itself without fail.
In reply to Viable fusion is always 25… by zippedydoodah
The first fission pile was put together in a week or so, on the floor of a gymnasium. From there (1942) to atomic bombs (1945) was only a few years.
Based on how easy fission was, we were cocky with fusion, and thought it would be just as easy. That was 75 years ago, and we're still not there, but it always seems to be just around the corner.
The first attempt was a donut shape, but the plasma migrated from the center to the outer wall as it traveled around the donut. So they made the figure-8 shape, so the plasma would slosh from being near one outer wall, to being near the other outer wall, with the opposing bends. But that still didn't contain the plasma, so they went to extremely high-tolerance machining of complex shapes that were hugely time-consuming and expensive to machine to spec, but again, they couldn't keep the plasma in a tight enough containment to achieve fusion. So they started adding electromagnets at various points, to help further contain the plasma. But those magnets required cooling, so that now, cryofluid needed plumbed in around the magnets. Then they had to add control logic to pulse the magnets at the right time, and more cooling, etc., etc., etc.
The problem just keeps growing hair. The ITER is not some great advancement in theory. It's just another design in the 70 year string of designs. Only now, it has grown so fucking much hair, that it now takes the resources of multiple countries and thousands of man years to build the next attempt.
Now, let's imagine they succeed and the damn thing actually creates more energy than they put into it. Now what? Build 10,000 of them around the world? Given it's complexity, even "free energy" won't amortize away the cost of the thing. Especially when you factor in that eventually, these things have soaked up enough neutrons that they become brittle, and the whole damn thing needs to be replaced. Oh yeah, and those neutrons that made it brittle in the first place, also made it unsafe to be near, so you still have nuclear waste to deal with, only now, it's big piles of radioactive precision tolerance metal tubes and electronics instead of some used uranium rods and contaminated cooling water.
This ITER beast is just a money suck. Even if it works, it's too complicated to be used as a model for power plants around the world.
In reply to There's a reason the sun is… by MusicIsYou
Yep, I get it. Also the thing is that the people are control freaks which means they're going to tightly control who gets a fusion power plant. Hey your water utility company isn't called the water authority for no reason. They are the deciders.
In reply to The first fission pile was… by Kafir Goyim
Glad I won't be around in 2040.
New ways to boil water show how little we will have progressed...
In reply to The first fission pile was… by Kafir Goyim
In reply to 2040?… by FireBrander
Or more precisely....containing it. And the temps needed to be reached are many tens of times hotter than found on the surface of the sun. Which is why they need to use magnetic fields to contain the plasma. Because it is so hot, it instantly vaporizes any physical matter it comes in contact with.
Forgive me for being a bit cynical here, but considering the total and absolute insanity of the human race....is this really the stuff we should be messing with?
The answer, considering we are insane, is (of course) yes.
In reply to Tesla was first by topspinslicer
This why after the things come online in 2050 the first massive disasters will wipe out cities by 2080. Clean up operations will be shorter due to less radioactivity but a similar amount of insurance claims from the massive levels of damage. We could have stuck with steam power and we would be in the same situation......
In reply to In order to successfully… by Cognitive Dissonance
It will immediately be declared an Act of War/Sabotage, thus no insurance will be paid, because such an occurrence will have been deemed 'impossible' in order to sell it to the public.
I remember such public declarations about building nuclear power plants back in the late 60's and 70's when I was protesting nuclear power. Sadly I have lived long enough to witness three such 'impossible' events, not counting the dozen or so other 'smaller' ones never admitted to and covered up.
In reply to This why after the things… by Maghreb
Yep. And they took care of his ideas & materials real good...
In reply to Tesla was first by topspinslicer
In reply to Yep. And they took care of… by Consuelo
Remember when a MIT nuclear physicist spoke out about the rampant fraud in research? And was beaten to death in his home shortly thereafter...
https://youtu.be/6y98YwJ2GEE
In reply to Tesla was first by topspinslicer
Wrong. He beat himself to death.
Either get on message or get beating on yourself.
/sarc
In reply to Remember when a MIT nuclear… by Common_Law
Fusion. Always just 25 years away.
I recall a bad comedy movie about a doomed home renovation. When the homeowners asked any contractor how long a job would take they would invariably stare blankly ahead and say, "two weeks."
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
The Money Pit a BAD COMEDY! enjoy your down vote.
In reply to I recall a bad comedy movie… by Banana Republican
I'll bet you're a plumbing contractor.
In reply to The Money Pit a BAD COMEDY! … by free_as_in_beer
I'm David Pumpkins.
In reply to I'll bet you're a plumbing… by Banana Republican
As with any contractor, the "change order" becomes the operative parameter.
Once the contract has been awarded, the contractee becomes beholden to the whims of the contractor.
In reply to I recall a bad comedy movie… by Banana Republican
Is "vaster" even a word?
Molten Salt Reactors are inherently safe, much more practical and much closer to reality. Take a look at this site: moltexenergy.com
In reply to I recall a bad comedy movie… by Banana Republican
Fusion power: just 5 years away like it's been for the last 40 years
International Symbol: An honest politician blowing a unicorn
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
500 years ago, how many "years away" was nearly every-single-thing you use today?
Fusion is real, it works, the sun proves it; it's not a matter of will it work, it's just a matter of figuring out formula.
In reply to Fusion power: just 5 years… by RafterManFMJ
nobody knows for sure how the sun works. NASA's still trying to get probes close enough to try to figure it out. The corona paradox:
https://science.nasa.gov/news-articles/the-mystery-of-coronal-heating
The plasma in the sun is only 15 million degrees Celsius, but on earth, 10 times that value is thought to be required to make fusion happen due to sun's size/density/Earth's atmosphere. We have nothing that can hold those temperatures - it just doesn't exist on the periodic table.
In reply to 500 years ago, how many … by FireBrander
Thanks for saying it...nice to know there are people who 'get it'
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
I have been to the tokamak in San Diego a few times - kind of an inside track thing. When I was there last, they were touting sustainable containment and net positive energy in 10 years. That was 15 years ago.
The interesting bit there is the museum. They have a slice of the wall where containment failed. Looks like it was just erased. I wonder how long iter lasts if it loses containment? Not that there's a risk of contamination or anything. But the requirements for field shape and uniformity will be hard to achieve with a big friggin hole in the wall.
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
The containment 'wall' is there to provide a psychological barrier. Because any physical wall will vaporize in milliseconds in a reactor large enough to be 'profitable'.
I understand the physical barrier might hold just long enough for the operators to say "Oh Shit".
The power of these research reactors is so low the physical containment will 'hold' long enough for the plasma to dissipate. In other words, the 'containment' will absorb the plasma energy before it is breached. Not so with commercial sized reactors.
In reply to I have been to the tokamak… by DisorderlyConduct
They have made a lot of progress the last few decades. From now on it will be always just 22 years away.
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
Don't get your hopes up. It used to be 20 years away.
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
In reply to Fusion. Always just 25 years… by css1971
If this actually happens (and I have my doubts) investing in utilities stocks will take a whole new dimension.
All fusion stories have an interesting way of quietly disappearing online.
Since 1994....
They fall into the blackhole created by the large hardon collider.
Maybe we all go out in a ball of fire instead.
In reply to All fusion stories have an… by Dr. Bonzo
Is Stormy Daniels involved with research at the large hardon collider by any chance?
In reply to They fall into the blackhole… by free_as_in_beer
Forget fusion - work on creating a mini black hole in space and harness the gamma rays, bitches.
Director general of ITER, Dr Bernard Bigot
How unfortunate.
millennial nuclear power plant worker: we have an overload? cool, yeah, cool. not a problem. okay, yeah, cool, okay, got it.
Hey "Mother" Theresa (https://www.rt.com/uk/421078-may-skripal-russia-parliament/)...
Why not give the Bear an ultimatum to see if his "FIRST STRIKE" dog and pony last week is legit?!!!...
We know you would never be "honourable" enough with Forrest Gump pox Americana to tell U.S. who killed those 22 Russian Federation diplomatic services personnel since the Ukraine coup...
So why don't you get your partner in crime to back up the words (https://southfront.org/u-s-officially-threatens-to-strike-syrian-army-i…) with a "walk" this time vous aussi included!
Plus the fact... I really want to know how good our shit is given the money I've spent on it since I became a workin man at the age of 16!!!
LOLZ Dumb fucking question:
"But what about atomic power? What happened to the promise of clean, inexpensive and abundant energy that so many households in the 50s were seduced by?"
Those promises went to die on the same hill as the promise of space travel, mars & moon bases and functional flying cars. We could have had these things but spent it on welfare and wars instead.
Even if successful, if it takes 10x the energy of the sun to do what the sun does every day there is a really good chance that the effort is built on erroneous assumptions.....
2040. Far enough away top scientists will be dead or retired and everyone will have forgotten the original prediction. Like usual. Then they can confidently make a new prediction for working fusion in 2070 or whatever.
Once we actually understand what quantum mechanics is, I think we will see a revolution in science similar to discoveries of gravity, electricity and relativity.
There have been no significant breakthroughs in physics theories for the last 70 years. So don't hold your breath.
In reply to Once we actually understand… by navy62802
Correct, but can we learn to control subatomic particles and waves and create matter and transition it to energy at whim and vice versa.
That seems a few steps beyond controlled fusion lol. That may be the alien dark energy drive on their flying tic tacs.
In reply to There have been no… by quesnay
They had a functioning thorium reactor running in the 1970s.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Molten-Salt_Reactor_Experiment
In reply to There have been no… by quesnay
Left out OTEC.