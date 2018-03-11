Not Even The Pentagon Thinks Tariffs Are Needed For National Defense

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,
When politicians run out of good arguments, their last refuge is often the claim that what they want is "necessary for national defense."
Given that there are no economic arguments in favor of tariffs, it makes sense that the administration has resorted to the political "national defense" argument instead.
So, even if the Trump administration were forced to admit that, yes, tariffs are bad for the incomes and standards of living for most Americans, they could still argue that everyone must make sacrifices for the sake of national security.
But do these arguments hold any water?
In a Defense Department memo, in response to the President's tariff proposal, the Secretary of Defense states that the tariffs are not necessary:
... the US military requirements for steel and aluminum each only represent about three percent of US production. Therefore, DoD does not believe that the findings in the reports impact the ability of DoD programs to acquire the steel or aluminum necessary to meet national defense requirements
"The reports" mentioned here are Commerce Department reports pushing for the tariffs.
The Defense Department memo goes on to advocate for a far more limited tariff than what the Trump administration wants, stating "DoD continues to be concerned about the negative impact on our key allies regarding the recommended options within the reports ... targeted tariffs are more preferable than a global quota or global tariff."
The memo then concludes by noting that if the administration must have steel tariffs, it should at least wait on imposing aluminum tariffs.
Given that it is in the best interests of the Pentagon to overstate the security threats to the United States, the Department's opposition to the scope and severity of the administration's tariffs highlight just how truly unnecessary the tariffs are.
The DoD worries, as it should, that tariffs harm the American relationship with allies, and thus harm American security efforts.
Even worse, tariffs are harmful to domestic economic strength, which is the real source of both hard and soft American power internationally.
Implementing policies that are likely to diminish American productivity and competitiveness ultimately poses a direct threat to long term security efforts.
As political scientist John Mueller has compellingly argued, it has long been the potential military production of the US, and not the current military budget or the current manufacturing output that has made other regimes fearful of conflict with the US military. That potential power is measured in current economic power and productivity.
How Much Steel Does the US Get From China?
But even if the US needed to gear up and start churning out steel for equipment overnight, how much of that would really depend on domestic sources?
Well, as the Pentagon itself notes, it only needs three percent of US production.
Let's ignore that number, though, and just pretend that the DoD would need foreign steel for military purposes.
How much of that would need to come from China?
Well, as it now stands, according to the Commerce Department's own data, the US imports 2.2 percent of its steel from China.
Now, the administration has attempted to gin up this number by claiming that the Chinese are engaged in shadow imports of steel through the process of "transshipment." This happens when the Chinese export to some other country, and then that country adds value to the steel and exports the new product to the US.
The Trump Administration is implying this happens a lot, although they haven't managed to provide any actual supporting data.
Researchers outside the administration, however, have estimated that if transshipment-sourced steel is included, then total Chinese steel imports amount to about four percent.
Why is this important? Well, the whole national-defense argument behind the administration's claims is based on the idea that hostile foreign powers will cut off US access to steel. At the top of the list of these "hostile powers" of course, is China. The argument also relies on the idea that if certain hostile powers cut off access to steel, it would also be impossible to make up the difference in imports from allies.
But, as we've seen, China is a very small source of steel for the US, and out of the ten top foreign sources for US steel, seven of them are longtime US allies, including Canada, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany. Canada, which has been at peace with the US for 200 years, is by far, the largest exporter of steel to the US, making up 16.5 percent of all imports into the US. EU countries, the UK, and Australia combined offer an additional 15 percent.
And yet, the administration has seen fit to impose a massive tariff hike on all of these allies in addition to the hike imposed on China.
Only China is being accused of "dumping" and other unfair practices, but it's a bevy of US military allies with whom trade will suffer even more given their more prominent role in trading steel with Americans.
It's easy to see why the Department of Defense expressed caution toward the imposition of Trumps' global tariff scheme. Needlessly antagonizing allies hardly contributes to successful national defense.
And finally, there's the fact that steel tariffs are likely to actually hurt the productivity of defense contractors (an manufacturers in general) in the US.
Remy Nathan of the Aerospace Industries Association writes:
This [aerospace] industry contributes to America’s economic and national security in part by leveraging access to a global supply chain to produce the best products at the best price for our customers in a highly competitive international market. We need global sources of aluminum and steel to remain competitive, and demand for these products is increasing. Quotas risk reducing our access to these basic materials. Tariffs do not address all the necessary market conditions, such as energy costs, for new U.S. aluminum production to remain viable.
Before issuing tariffs or quotas on aluminum and steel, Trump should consider the impacts of increased costs, decreased supply and disruption to the supply chain on a successful industry that is a key contributor to the U.S. economy. Our country’s history of imposing tariffs on raw materials like steel is not a good one. A study funded by the Consuming Industries Trade Action Coalition Foundation in 2003 found that raised prices resulting from the most recent tariffs imposed on imported steel in 2002 cost more jobs in the broader economy than existed in the steel industry at the time.
In other words, driving up the cost of steel and aluminum simply reduces the amounts of resources that are available in the US for military purposes.
But this isn't likely to change the mind of anyone in the White House. Like so many politicians before him, Trump justifies his foreign policy by invoking the most hysterical sand unlikely scenarios imaginable — while pretending that there is no opportunity in planning for such scenarios.
The current claim is that the US must be prepared for the possibility that all foreign trading partners will cut the US off from steel — something that has about a zero percent chance of happening.
Besides, the administration obviously doesn't actually believe this is likely to happen since it has no problem with entering into enormous weapons export deals with foreign states. The Trump administration has been openly pushing for greater arms sales to foreign regimes, including the terrorist-supporting regime in Saudi Arabia. Other recipients of American military weaponry and aid include Turkey, India, Iraq, Egypt, and South Korea. The US even sends weapons to Vietnam.
The US State Department also provides billions in financing to purchase weapons to Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Pakistan.
So, we're supposed to function under the paranoid assumption that the whole world is likely to cut off the US from trade — while at the same time shipping weapons and aid to those same countries that we assume will conspire to crush American access to steel.
Obviously, these claims aren't especially convincing once we consider the full context.
But none of that really matters, since it's fairly clear that the real motivations behind the administration tariffs lie elsewhere . The national-defense argument is just part of a larger political strategy to throw every possible justification at the wall and see what sticks. One minute, the administration pushes tariffs because of "unfair trade." The next minutes, it's to "create jobs." The next minute, it's about national defense. The tariffs are designed to protect specific industries so the President can score political points with a populist constituency.
It's always been clear that good economics never had anything to do with the the President's trade policies. But his unconvincing claims about military defense show that his other arguments aren't much better.
The fact that government agencies do not agree, gives me hope.
Trump heads up a government agency. But you seem to have some completely wacky, unfounded faith in him.
In reply to The fact that government… by Oldwood
It's not a wacky faith, it's simply what it has always been, the lesser of evils.
Our economy has a great number of fundamentals that were supposed to predict our ultimate doom, yet here we still are. There is only ONE fundamental that is an absolute necessity and that is optimism, and without it we have nothing but a downward spiral. If Trump or anyone else can provide some level of optimism, it is our ONLY chance given the headwinds of debt and progressive self destruction.
Has years of wallowing in negativity on ZH not taught you anything?
In reply to Trump heads up a government… by crossroaddemon
Maybe China can build everything then. Hell, maybe they should just have our babies for us. One thing is for sure though, China didn't get big by practicing Ayn Rand type Libertarnism.
In reply to It's not a wacky faith, it's… by Oldwood
As to National Defense, let's get onboard with defending our own...
"Trump WH expected to support raising minimum age to buy long guns"
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/03/11/trump-wh-expected-to-support…
In reply to Maybe China can build… by Gaius Frakkin'…
You just have to have the right mindset, and the first thing is to accept deep down that the political system isn't going to do anything for us EVER. Then you go out and build yourself something worth having within the context of the system we have. And once you do that, you really don't want it torn down by some idiot who THINKS he can build a better mousetrap.
In reply to It's not a wacky faith, it's… by Oldwood
Hugo Salinas Price, president of the Mexican Civic Association for Silver, remarking on President Trump's tariffs and potential trade war to eliminate the trade deficits of the United States, notes today that no country can issue the world reserve currency without running trade deficits to spread its currency throughout the world.
Salinas Price writes: "So the exorbitant privilege of the United States, the production of the world's fundamental currency -- which allows it to purchase anything in any amount, in any place, at any price -- produces automatically the fundamental need of foreign countries to undersell U.S. producers."
If the dollar is no longer to be the world reserve currency, Salinas Price concludes, the only replacement will be gold.
In reply to The fact that government… by Oldwood
Well, don't look now but our "world reserve currency" status is coming under pressure from many different directions, but regardless of how or when, when it does happen we will be standing with our shorts around our shoes without critical industries, without a willing an educated workforce and an infinite mountain of debt. And when all of that no longer needed currency returns home, it will devalue the dollar big time.
In reply to Hugo Salinas Price,… by Pearson365
So then Trump's trade policies will just accelerate the end of the USD as the reserve currency. What's not to like about that? Hehe
In reply to Well, don't look now but our… by Oldwood
When the Pentagon needs money, they simply lose what they have and then ask for more.
WTF does the Pentagon know? They don’t even know what hit it on nine eleven.
Dude, where's my 20 Trillion? Um, 200 Trillion?
So the guys that think Fags and Trannies belong on the front lines don't believe in Tariffs?
Color me shocked
Truth!
In reply to So the guys that think Fags… by Peak Finance
If you look, there are great big books in libraries about the 1940’s when very bad men decided they wanted the world for their playground. In those books, you’ll find lots of discussions about raw materials shortages needed for massive weapons manufacturing, ships, tanks, airplanes.
In the day and age of missiles, submarines and satellites, where MAD keeps us alive, do we need to remain concerned about raw materials?
Oh yes. Absolutely.
For once I agree with the pentagon. Any policy decision that pushes prices up, even a little bit, I am opposed to unless you can show me a plan to push wages up to match.
How about just luring the entitlement dependent off the bench and into a job?
If you have any inkling of economic theory you will understand that pressure on labor resources is the ONLY REAL means of increasing wages.... unless you just want monetary inflation through more printing.
What is YOUR plan to raise wages? Government dictate? Wage and price controls?
Do you REALLY think we will EVER see wage increases with growing trade deficits, the continuation of offshoring our jobs through import consumption?
Our are you going to continue to blame corporations for YOUR buying preferences? Just give it to me cheaper, right? To hell with everyone else, to hell with the future? Just give me my cheap stuff, billions per year spent on imported crap we barely (if at all) need, while running up debts, deficits and running down wages and jobs. Or are you still clinging to correlation is not causation?
Your right. It just CAN'T be OUR fault.
In reply to For once I agree with the… by crossroaddemon
Personally I think anybody who works for a wage is a fucking sheep, and anybody who actually wants a dirty, backbreaking factory job is an idiot. Break free of the box and make your own damn rules.
But yes... I want shit to be cheap. I keep my work hours down so I can raise my kids, and increased prices means having to do more. If US manufacturing is incapable of being globally competitive (which it is and you know it) than it SHOULD die. Don't push your inefficiencies off on my wallet.
In reply to How about just luring the… by Oldwood
Trumptards think we need Tariffs that is all that matters.
Okay genius. How are YOU going to fix an eight hundred billion trade deficit?
Just keep printing and paying people not to work?
In reply to Trumptards think we need… by Best President Ever
You're not going to fix it. Any attempt to do so is likely to be catastrophic. I personally am not chomping at the bit for a catastrophe.
In reply to Okay genius. How are YOU… by Oldwood
Fuck the Pentagram. We have to pay for those mf'er too so they dont get a say.
Let them eat yellow cake. These are the same myopic fucks that have Chinese parts in our military stuff.
By the same argument offered by the Pentagon, we might as well put our military out to the lowest bid, including whatever foreign militia that comes along.
"Don't need no American steel and aluminum", means we don't need no American military parasites either.
Maybe the Russkies could do the job for 1/10th the cost.
In reply to Fuck the Pentagram. We have… by Falconsixone
True, cut the budget by 50%....like yesterday. Close down the FBI.....
Give that money to ZENDOG, he knows where to spend it.
In reply to Fuck the Pentagram. We have… by Falconsixone
Then, sorry, MIC, we can no longer fund you due to lower tax receipts as a result of outsourcing.