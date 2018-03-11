Ryan Bundy Is Running For Nevada Governor

Having successfully defended his family against the government's "epic corruption" in attempting to rig the trial against his father, Fox News reports that Ryan Bundy announced Thursday he is running for governor of Nevada.

The 45-year-old said he decided to run for governor because he doesn’t believe anyone else vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval will do enough to protect states’ rights.

"We will do whatever it takes, and that means whatever it takes," Bundy told FOX 5 in Las Vegas.

"If running for governor is what it takes to preserve our freedom, well then that's part of it."

Ryan Bundy said he intends to file the proper paperwork next Wednesday in Las Vegas before beginning a statewide speaking tour.

For a sense of where Ryan is coming from, here are some excerpts from his opening statement in the now-dismissed trial against his father and brother:

My family and I are charged with some grievous things and they are not true and evidence will show they are not; force, manipulation, extortion, violent—my family is not a violent family and I am not a violent man. For 20+ years we turned to local law enforcement. Rights are real property. The fact is that we create government to protect rights.

To have rights you must claim, use and defend… man only has rights he is willing to claim, use and defend. There is a difference between rights and privileges. Rights you own. Privilege is afforded. Like renting or owning a house. Government asserts there are no rights, only privileges and unless we pay, we can’t be there. The State of Nevada says differently. These are my father’s rights. Everything we have comes from the land. That is wealth, not the dollar bill. The things we use all come from the land. Who controls the land, controls the wealth.

We create government to preserve and serve us. These are some of the beliefs of my family. That we have said we will do whatever it takes to defend is not a threat, it is a statement. Being right here before you today is part of doing whatever it takes. The Founding Fathers pledged whatever it would take… their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor, to defend rights.

...

They have forgotten they are servants of the people. We the people are the sovereign and ultimately, we the people are the government formed to meet needs that are better met by a group than by individuals. We are not slaves. We need to remember that. I think that’s forgotten. The definition of freedom is lost in America. When we have to have a license or ask permission to do everything, we are subjects.

...

I love my family. I love them. I love this land. I love freedom. I am from the State of Nevada. I’m a true Nevadan. I mentioned before that Nevada became a state on Oct. 31st and we always got out of school on that day… I always thought we got out because it was my birthday. I’m a true Nevadan. I believe you are, too, and love freedom as much as I do. Freedom’s not being lost overseas - it’s lost right here at home in our back yards, our front yards. Until we are willing to do whatever it takes, liberty will be, is being lost.

We are not anti-government! Government has its proper place and duties to perform. I want government to do its job. Nothing more. Nothing less.

When government does more or less than its job, it becomes the criminal. When government damages our rights, it becomes the criminal. When someone harms or damages another’s life, liberty or property that is the definition of a criminal.

