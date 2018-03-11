Ryan Bundy Is Running For Nevada Governor

Having successfully defended his family against the government's "epic corruption" in attempting to rig the trial against his father, Fox News reports that Ryan Bundy announced Thursday he is running for governor of Nevada.

The 45-year-old said he decided to run for governor because he doesn’t believe anyone else vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval will do enough to protect states’ rights.

"We will do whatever it takes, and that means whatever it takes," Bundy told FOX 5 in Las Vegas. "If running for governor is what it takes to preserve our freedom, well then that's part of it."

Ryan Bundy said he intends to file the proper paperwork next Wednesday in Las Vegas before beginning a statewide speaking tour.

For a sense of where Ryan is coming from, here are some excerpts from his opening statement in the now-dismissed trial against his father and brother: