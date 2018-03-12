The 1130ET Bitcoin-Battering Continues

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:00

It appears the algos have found a pattern...

Even Saturday saw Bitcoin hit at around 1130ET (though Sunday, the machines rested)...

Bitcoin pushed up towards $10,000 over the weekend after falling last week on Mt.Gox overhang concerns, but as CoinTelegraph reports, talking about the Mt. Gox issue, FundStrat's Tom Lee was relaxed and urged calm.

“It's a short-term concern, but it doesn't change anything,” he told Barron’s the day of the release.

Notably, as UseTheBitcoin reports, at the moment, the next court proceeding for Mt. Gox is not scheduled until September the 18th, 2018. Before that date, Mr Kobayashi would not be able to sell the remaining Bitcoins. That may lead to a reduction of volatility in the markets, at least until September.

After an ugly week last week, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are now back in the red again and Bitcoin holding just positive from Friday's close...

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
macholatte Rickety Rekt Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:16 Permalink

 

Mr Kobayashi would not be able to sell the remaining Bitcoins

 

If they only knew then what we know now...

Federation freighter that served as part of the Kobayashi Maru scenario, a simulated Starfleet Academy training exercise wherein cadets had to decide what command decisions to make after receiving a distress call from the freighter.

The scenario is considered as unwinnable. But, as a cadet, James Kirk found a way around the test by reprogramming the simulation, thus changing the conditions of the test. In doing so, Kirk defeated the no-win scenario and received a commondation for original thinking.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Mementoil Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

Many got burnt. When I started off, I was telling many of my friends to get in on BTC. Nobody listened. Years went by. Last year I got plenty of phone calls though.

Most people are laggards, they only pay attention to it when its making rounds in the mainstream news, and usually by that stage its already in an advanced bull rally and almost out of steam. I recall in late 13' exactly the same thing happened.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
2rigged2fail Mementoil Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

Nocoiner is a person who has no Bitcoin. Nocoiners (usually Socialists, Lawyers or MBA Economists ) are people who missed their opportunity to buy Bitcoin at a low price because they thought it was a scam, and who is now bitter at having missed out. The nocoiner takes out his or her bitterness on Bitcoin Hodlers, by constantly claiming that Bitcoin will crash, is a scam, is a bubble, or other types of easily refuted FUD. Nocoiners have little to no computer skills or imagination; even when they see the price of Bitcoin go up and its adoption spread they consider all Bitcoin users to be in a collective delusion, with only themselves as the ones who can see what is happening. This attitude comes from being steeped in the elitistpriest cultures found at Harvard, Yale and Columbia, where anyone who is not part of their clique is treated with suspicion by default. The worst nocoiners are tenured academics and goldbugs. Nocoiners believe that the world owes them everything they want because they are part of an elite; they are hysterical liars, brats, prostitutes and losers.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
lester1 wmbz Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

Bitcoin is a gigantic Ponzi scheme that Bernie Madoff would approve of. The price collapses without new buyers. The price is too unstable to be used as a payment form. More and more people are waking up to this reality accept for that Smaulgold guy. He's total moron!