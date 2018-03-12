The 1130ET Bitcoin-Battering Continues

It appears the algos have found a pattern...
Even Saturday saw Bitcoin hit at around 1130ET (though Sunday, the machines rested)...
Bitcoin pushed up towards $10,000 over the weekend after falling last week on Mt.Gox overhang concerns, but as CoinTelegraph reports, talking about the Mt. Gox issue, FundStrat's Tom Lee was relaxed and urged calm.
“It's a short-term concern, but it doesn't change anything,” he told Barron’s the day of the release.
Notably, as UseTheBitcoin reports, at the moment, the next court proceeding for Mt. Gox is not scheduled until September the 18th, 2018. Before that date, Mr Kobayashi would not be able to sell the remaining Bitcoins. That may lead to a reduction of volatility in the markets, at least until September.
After an ugly week last week, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are now back in the red again and Bitcoin holding just positive from Friday's close...
Comments
It will be ok, BTC will be at $100,000.00 by the end of the year, or else someone will be eating their penis.
You use singular they. I frown on you.
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Yeah, my SWJ mentor said. Ur spelling and tense are wrong. So everything with you must be wrong
In reply to You use singular they. I… by saldulilem
As always, TPTB have found away to manipulate/control yet another financial instrument.... even (especially?) "the one" that was supposedly beyond their control...
Computers are a horrible/wonderful thing.
In reply to Yeah, my SWJ mentor said. Ur… by Panic Mode
Battering?!?! Just a bunch of jealous loser no-coiner old people afraid of this new disruptive technology.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to As always by toady
Muh Beanie Baby investments aren't falling like this. Although my pet rocks have had their ups and downs much like bitcoin.
In reply to Battering?!?! Just a bunch… by Coinista
Your SWJ Mentor sucks.
In reply to You use singular they. I… by saldulilem
And what's an SWJ anyway? The French version of SJW (Social Justice Warrior)?
Social Warrior le Justice?
In reply to As always by toady
Not sure.... I was thinking sjw also.... but whatever entity told him to post multiple duplicates is messed up.
In reply to And what's an SWJ anyway? … by ThinkerNotEmoter
Tourette's on the send button.
In reply to As always by toady
Ehh, I am long Etherium no plans on panic selling, no plans on buying more unless it drops down to 650.
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
IMO Neo is better when you compare ETH and Neo on paper. I shifted to NEO
In reply to Ehh, I am long Etherium no… by JimmyJones
Mr Kobayashi would not be able to sell the remaining Bitcoins
If they only knew then what we know now...
Federation freighter that served as part of the Kobayashi Maru scenario, a simulated Starfleet Academy training exercise wherein cadets had to decide what command decisions to make after receiving a distress call from the freighter.
The scenario is considered as unwinnable. But, as a cadet, James Kirk found a way around the test by reprogramming the simulation, thus changing the conditions of the test. In doing so, Kirk defeated the no-win scenario and received a commondation for original thinking.
In reply to IMO Neo is better when you… by Rickety Rekt
Only a jew would dream up the awarding of a prize for cheating. Had this happened today, Kirk would also be facing felony charges for unauthorized system access.
In reply to … by macholatte
Mr Kobayashi should be sued for malfeasance. He knows or he should have known to sell them off market at auction to get the best price for his constituency...unless there's a turd in the punch bowl here...
In reply to … by macholatte
The court should as an investment strategy (almost universally accepted in law) alow divestiture, at least into like type assets of no tax consequence.. considering the activities of Nicehash, I would not doubt that such is already going on and driving this cyclic market.
In reply to Mr Kobayashi should be sued… by Michigander
I have Stellar and Zilliqa, both should be amazing this year.
In reply to IMO Neo is better when you… by Rickety Rekt
How are you guys HODLing on?
Is the pain getting to you yet?
We gold investors have had to put up with this kind of thing for 5 years now.
Can you imagine HODLing that long?
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Can you imagine I've been hodling / trading BTC since 2012? Gold is child's play compared to the volatility I've encountered in crypto. The crash of 2013/14 was worse than this.
Gold is even more manipulated than BTC and not very liquid when you want to sell.
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
Keep in mind that you are not the typical Crypto investor.
Most of them have only entered the space in 2017.
In reply to Can you imagine I've been… by Brazen Heist
Many got burnt. When I started off, I was telling many of my friends to get in on BTC. Nobody listened. Years went by. Last year I got plenty of phone calls though.
Most people are laggards, they only pay attention to it when its making rounds in the mainstream news, and usually by that stage its already in an advanced bull rally and almost out of steam. I recall in late 13' exactly the same thing happened.
In reply to Keep in mind that you are… by Mementoil
I started arguing hard for BTC in 09 against smart people with dumb points. They wrote me off as crazy for years, then last year I heard from a few of them, they wanted to congratulate me and completely capitulated. They're still dumb.
In reply to Many got burnt. When I… by Brazen Heist
In my case, they were just very risk-averse people.
The fun in life however, is where the risk is at.
In reply to I started arguing hard for… by 0valueleft
They're dumb, because they were right, they just didn't profit from it.
In reply to In my case, they were just… by Brazen Heist
I start buying in 2017 at $2000/BTC.. oh the pain is killing me here.. more than when I bought gold at $1600 more than five years ago.. oh the pain of holding BTC only up 500% in less than a year..
In reply to Keep in mind that you are… by Mementoil
Gold is even more manipulated than BTC
Every market is manipulated and always has been.You simply whine about manipulation when everyone who has ever traded any market knows that all markets are manipulated all of the time. Learn to live with it.
In reply to Can you imagine I've been… by Brazen Heist
correcdomundo.. that is unless you are in the business of using gold. Investor beware, you activity has been legislated as 'illegal'.
In reply to Can you imagine I've been… by Brazen Heist
HODLing Au and Ag 35 years now. After 20 yrs I checked it, still looked the same. Not worried that it might become a paper weight or door stopper or ever go below what I paid. I have to buy silver. It's so cheap compared to Au I can't resist. 80:1 ratio is a steal. Bitcon bubble popped, just some people can't grasp that.
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
Ugh
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
" We gold investors have had to put up with this kind of thing for 5 years now.
Can you imagine HODLing that long? "
With the kind of single-digit percentage returns you guys get? Not a fucking chance!
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
So you picked your cult, good for you.
In reply to A Nocoiner is a person who… by 2rigged2fail
I think there are many metals-holding (Au/Ag) Nocoiners too.
In reply to A Nocoiner is a person who… by 2rigged2fail
Made so much money I'm still quitting work in a month and a half.
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
Um, no you're not.
How many +50% corrections has gold had in the last 5 years?
But BTC is still up over everything except the last 5 months.
In reply to How are you guys HODLling on… by Mementoil
Me thinks Wall Street has moved into trading crypto...
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Your catching on, might have to reconsider your Parrot status. Actual revolutions require blood. Good for you Y/S.
In reply to Me thinks Wall Street has… by Yellow_Snow
Yeah...Fraud Street wants a cut of the action.
In reply to Me thinks Wall Street has… by Yellow_Snow
Give Goldman Sachs a few months, Poleniex will short everything.... When they bought it, it changed the dynamic of the crypto market. I expect other financial warlords to buy other crypto exchanges.
Best Wishes...
In reply to Me thinks Wall Street has… by Yellow_Snow
By owning exchanges, Fraud Street can now move markets with these fronts.
Centralized exchanges will have their heyday. However, atomic swaps/side chains/decentralized exchanges will pop their bubble.
In reply to Give Goldman Sachs a few… by JibjeResearch
Little liar barry will volunteer, gladly! Dick eater from way back!
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Bullshit it will be on trillion or maybe a quadrillion.
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Have to match the cumulative debts owed in total to zero out the balance sheet. And boy do they all owe a fuck tonne of money.
In reply to Bullshit it will be on… by The central planners
Five yesterday in a helicopter 'accident'. Eventually the shit head will have to leave their house to go somewhere and all be waiting for them. Bring them out to a big dinner we've got planned for them and their friends and family.
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Bitcoin is a gigantic Ponzi scheme that Bernie Madoff would approve of. The price collapses without new buyers. The price is too unstable to be used as a payment form. More and more people are waking up to this reality accept for that Smaulgold guy. He's total moron!
In reply to It will be ok, BTC will be… by wmbz
Fully integrated into the machine at this point. Wake up romantics, you're so 2009.