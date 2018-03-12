Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: "Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:02

Having already been hit by Andrew Left and the Citron gang, Netflix shares took another dip after Apple confirmed that it "would rather

As Forbes reported in January, Citi analysts sent a note to clients saying there is a 40% chance that Apple will buy Netflix, which garnered endless headlines and was discussed ad nauseam on the financial news networks.

The basis for the analyst's argument is that Apple will have $252 billion in overseas cash available to repatriate, and they need to do something with it.

But today, that rumor is crushed as Apple services head Eddy Cue said in comments at the South By Southwest conference in Austin:

"We don't know anything about making television," Apple "would rather build a studio than buy Netflix."

And Netflix is extending its early losses...

And given that Apple is the only one big enough to swoop up Netflix (at this price), one wonders just how big an acquisition premium is priced-in to the streaming media service.

Snaffew Shitonya Serfs Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

maybe they learned from the overpriced beats acquisition...perhaps it's not accretive to earnings if you buy a $150 billion dollar company for say $175 billion, and one which has massive negative cash flow and a manipulated p/e way north of 200.  A nflx acquisition would be good for nobody in any situation ever---except for nflx shareholders.  the company is a money pit with a jacked up share price.

Bone-Machine MadHatt Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

I'd rather do neither.

I can watch everything on Netflix, of which, most is product, plus 100,000,000 other choices for the cost of..............wait

NOTHING!

Paying is for the uninitiated.  I'm a card carrying member of the Disruption Party.

Disruptors are innovators, but not all innovators are disruptors -- in the same way that a square is a rectangle but not all rectangles are squares. Still with me?

Although, I just ponied up a tidy sum of $3 to SovietMoviesOnline to watch all of Andrey Petrovich Zvyagintsev masterpieces. Disclaimer: I am not Russian nor have I ever been Russian, if that matters.

His movie, "Loveless" was nominated for an academy award.  He crushes American cinema, which is the equivalent of the latest i-crap.  His movie, "The Banishment" will deposit you into an altered state.

Anybody suffer through Eastwood's "15:17" dog?  It may be the worst movie ever made.  I fast forwarded through the entire movie.  Eastwood has to be demented.  You don't believe it?  Take a look.

http://izismile.com/2009/10/29/clint_eastwood_a_real_grandpa_now_10_pic…

If anyone gave a shit about Clint they would have used Alan Smithee as the director instead of being the money grubbing POS that they are.

Back to Boneville for Bone....

DEMIZEN Bone-Machine Mon, 03/12/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

I have nothing to watch at night. SJW kaka makes me puke. I am combing through my wife's SE Asian flicks, western movies, anything American that is worth watching. I watched snowman w Fassbender last night, and i wanted to kill myself  at  0.35.+ fucking JK Simmons lured me in.

Do Soviet flicks come with subtitles?

LetThemEatRand Hubbs Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:15 Permalink

Or a perfect example of how the media works.  Publish fake news, create lots of stories and commentary based on said fake news.  The subject of the fake news eventually says "it was fake news," followed by lots of stories about whether it was fake news or not, and speculation about whether it should have been real news.   Meanwhile, the people who own the media or who are otherwise "in the know," trade and make money on the fake news and then on the debunking of the fake news.

Bobportlandor Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:42 Permalink

Ever bite into an apple and find rot inside?

 

$1000 banker dollars for a crappier quality sounding phone and what do you get?

On Apple, you get "wrapped up like a douche" and

"Can you hear me now" is said a billion times a day.

 

Vs. on a 1980s ATT / GTE free phone "wrapped up like a deuce" and "you can hear a pin drop"

 

These big companies need to be torn up.

DEMIZEN Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:47 Permalink

apple is losing their share in the device market.  it is not just the pricing, it lost its cool, it is used now by lame fat target-roaming pimple girls and chicks that have been out of college for at least ten years.

SomeAreMoreEqual Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Timeline:

  1. Apple: "We are not interested in buying netflix...."
  2. Netflix stock price drops like Seth Rich after he leaked the DNC emails...
  3. Apple: "Hey guys, we just bought Netflix for really, really cheap.."
  4. Apple profits.

 