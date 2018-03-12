Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: "Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix"

Having already been hit by Andrew Left and the Citron gang, Netflix shares took another dip after Apple confirmed that it "would rather
As Forbes reported in January, Citi analysts sent a note to clients saying there is a 40% chance that Apple will buy Netflix, which garnered endless headlines and was discussed ad nauseam on the financial news networks.
The basis for the analyst's argument is that Apple will have $252 billion in overseas cash available to repatriate, and they need to do something with it.
But today, that rumor is crushed as Apple services head Eddy Cue said in comments at the South By Southwest conference in Austin:
"We don't know anything about making television," Apple "would rather build a studio than buy Netflix."
And Netflix is extending its early losses...
And given that Apple is the only one big enough to swoop up Netflix (at this price), one wonders just how big an acquisition premium is priced-in to the streaming media service.
Comments
More liberal bullshit content, that's what we need.
Funny they'll waste money building a studio, rather than buy Netflix; since they bought Beats for customers (so they say), rather than just build head phones.
In reply to More liberal bullshit… by 0valueleft
Beats was a Black Lives Matter payoff......
In reply to Funny they'll waste money… by Shitonya Serfs
Tim Cook would rather 'build a studio', so he can then be heavily involved in providing hands on management in the casting operations of 10 year old boys, & then start a theme based franchise of delivery pizza stores.
In reply to Beats was a Black Lives… by ZENDOG
would he have his own special "ball" room?
In reply to "Tim Cook" would rather … by DillyDilly
Hey Apple...a company known for it's great tech-to-human interfaces....the iTunes interface completely sucks. And the search feature also sucks for movies and for music. It's ugly, slow and not wildly intuitive.
In reply to would he have his own… by Snaffew
it really was...bose made a far superior product for less than half the price and some late to the party big wig at appl thought it would be a great purchase. Next up, beanie babies, hoverboards and jerry curl.
In reply to Beats was a Black Lives… by ZENDOG
maybe they learned from the overpriced beats acquisition...perhaps it's not accretive to earnings if you buy a $150 billion dollar company for say $175 billion, and one which has massive negative cash flow and a manipulated p/e way north of 200. A nflx acquisition would be good for nobody in any situation ever---except for nflx shareholders. the company is a money pit with a jacked up share price.
In reply to Funny they'll waste money… by Shitonya Serfs
That makes sense. I figured Cook was doing it to see if he could get Corey Feldman to show up for a snuff flic.
In reply to maybe they learned from the… by Snaffew
at least hollywood allowed the ron swanson character on parks & rec......I still cant figure that one out.
In reply to More liberal bullshit… by 0valueleft
Scamazon will buy them shortly.
Next stop, the Pentagon.
In reply to More liberal bullshit… by 0valueleft
Id rather watch something on netflix than own an iphone.
I'd rather do neither.
I can watch everything on Netflix, of which, most is product, plus 100,000,000 other choices for the cost of..............wait
NOTHING!
Paying is for the uninitiated. I'm a card carrying member of the Disruption Party.
Disruptors are innovators, but not all innovators are disruptors -- in the same way that a square is a rectangle but not all rectangles are squares. Still with me?
Although, I just ponied up a tidy sum of $3 to SovietMoviesOnline to watch all of Andrey Petrovich Zvyagintsev masterpieces. Disclaimer: I am not Russian nor have I ever been Russian, if that matters.
His movie, "Loveless" was nominated for an academy award. He crushes American cinema, which is the equivalent of the latest i-crap. His movie, "The Banishment" will deposit you into an altered state.
Anybody suffer through Eastwood's "15:17" dog? It may be the worst movie ever made. I fast forwarded through the entire movie. Eastwood has to be demented. You don't believe it? Take a look.
http://izismile.com/2009/10/29/clint_eastwood_a_real_grandpa_now_10_pic…
If anyone gave a shit about Clint they would have used Alan Smithee as the director instead of being the money grubbing POS that they are.
Back to Boneville for Bone....
In reply to Id rather watch something on… by MadHatt
I have nothing to watch at night. SJW kaka makes me puke. I am combing through my wife's SE Asian flicks, western movies, anything American that is worth watching. I watched snowman w Fassbender last night, and i wanted to kill myself at 0.35.+ fucking JK Simmons lured me in.
Do Soviet flicks come with subtitles?
In reply to I'd rather do neither… by Bone-Machine
Paying to watch a video on the net is like owning a car and taking the bus.
Ive never had netflix, or owned an iphone... but, out of the two, Id still watch a movie vice own that phone.
In reply to I'd rather do neither… by Bone-Machine
Shitapples and shitflix, a perfect shitzacta of shitnifigance.
I wonder who started this "rumor" and how much they made?
Icahn
In reply to I wonder who started this … by FlKeysFisherman
"......one wonders just how big an acquisition premium is priced-in to the streaming media service."
about $290/sh worth...........
I agree. I stopped watching Netflix over a year ago, because they have nothing but crap or foreign movies. It was a good streaming service before but not now. I would value it at around $50 per share, that's it.
In reply to "......one wonders just how… by spastic_colon
Which means Apple wants to buy Netflix. Just trying to drive share price down.
Or a perfect example of how the media works. Publish fake news, create lots of stories and commentary based on said fake news. The subject of the fake news eventually says "it was fake news," followed by lots of stories about whether it was fake news or not, and speculation about whether it should have been real news. Meanwhile, the people who own the media or who are otherwise "in the know," trade and make money on the fake news and then on the debunking of the fake news.
In reply to Which means Apple wants to… by Hubbs
contestant: Alex, what is fraud?
Alex: Exactly!
In reply to Or a perfect example of how… by LetThemEatRand
appl p/e would go from 17 to 85 in an instant and continually get worse as the years went on. It would essentially be the end of appl if they bought that shit company.
In reply to Which means Apple wants to… by Hubbs
Apple would never buy anything that loses money. Period. End of story. Negative $3B in FCF is all you need to know.
Should have bought Sprint (3 years ago) when they could have picked it up for ~$5B.
In reply to Apple would never buy… by filmflam
are their customers really near sighted enough to squint-watch movies on their iphones?
today's S&P and Naz brought to you by AMZN, BKNG, GOOG, AAPL..........back to gay markets
"We don't know anything about making television"
Oh..Why have you employed Jay Hunt then ......?
Apple has the best support of any company in the world.
Said the 2 month old self made millionaire who bought BTC in 2007. Sloppy liar.
In reply to Apple has the best support… by VAL THOR
AAPL best thing ever done
Cook is smart enough to remember $9/share. Keep the pantry $$$stocked...
Ever bite into an apple and find rot inside?
$1000 banker dollars for a crappier quality sounding phone and what do you get?
On Apple, you get "wrapped up like a douche" and
"Can you hear me now" is said a billion times a day.
Vs. on a 1980s ATT / GTE free phone "wrapped up like a deuce" and "you can hear a pin drop"
These big companies need to be torn up.
apple is losing their share in the device market. it is not just the pricing, it lost its cool, it is used now by lame fat target-roaming pimple girls and chicks that have been out of college for at least ten years.
Timeline: