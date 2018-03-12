Austin Rocked By Second Explosion Hours After Deadly Blast Kills One

Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:51

Just hours after an earlier deadly blast killed a teen and injured a woman, ABC News reports that a second explosion has rocked Austin, Texas. According to Austin PD, the reported explosion took place in the 6700 block of Galindo Street.

The two package explosions come on the heels of another deadly package explosion on March 2. Austin police announced Monday morning the first two package explosion fatalities are linked, according to the Associated Press.

ABC notes that the first blast, reported about 6:44 a.m., killed a male teenager and injured a woman in her 40s.

It occurred at a single-family house in the northeast section of the city and appears to have been caused by a package that had been placed on the porch of a home rather than delivered by a mail service, police said.

Police believe the explosion happened after residents took the package inside to open it.

The second explosion injured another woman and authorities are evaluating whether a second person was also hurt, according to the Austin Police Department.

Local Fox13 reports that police are responding to another reported explosion in the 6700 block of Galindo Street on Monday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a woman in her 70s has been transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities said the first Monday package that exploded inside the Austin home on Monday, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas’ capital city earlier this month.

Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because in each case, the package bombs were left on the victims’ front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. He said the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred Monday.

“Early this morning one of the residents went out front, and there was a package on the front doorstep,” said Manley. “They brought that package inside the residence and as they opened that package — both victims were in the kitchen — and the package exploded,” he said.

Manley said investigators believe the explosion is linked to a similar blast that killed a 39-year-old man on March 2. That explosion occurred about 12 miles north of Monday’s blast. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

Anthony Stephan House died in a package explosion in Austin on March 2


Until the cases are cleared Chief Manley had a message for residents. “If you’ve received a package that you are not expecting that is not from someone that you expected to receive a package from, or for some reason gives you case for concern, then call 911.”

In the March 2 explosion, Chief Manley told the paper that authorities received several calls reporting the incident. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police were investigating that incident as a suspicious death, but have now been reclassified the case and are investigating it as a homicide.

* * *

Perhaps most ominously, authorities have warned residents that if they receive a package they are not expecting, they should contact the Austin Police Department.


Investigators don’t yet know the motive behind the bombings but the Chief said, “We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages belonged to African Americans, so we cannot rule out that Hate Crime is at the core of this, but we’re not saying that that’s the cause.”

Police said they do know what type of explosive device was used in each explosion but aren’t releasing that information “to protect integrity of investigation.” There have been no possible suspects named in either case.

MK ULTRA Alpha MillionDollarButter Mon, 03/12/2018 - 16:01

Austin is in the middle of SXSW music festival. People came from all over the world.

The bomber could be trying to use SXSW music festival for publicity for the bombers political agenda.

There have been many mystery murders nationwide. I commented, this could be because of the DNC calling for a race war.

They've caught one an African American who went nationwide killing white people. He killed two in Washington and one in New Jersey.  He stated it was because he was on a Jihad against Americans. He was in a Jihad against white Americans.

The fires all along the west coast, look like arson. This came right after the antifa statue take down craze and the confrontation at a demonstration in which a young woman was killed.

When African Americans accused Trump of racism, it's strange when the DNC has been calling for a race war. What those who accused Trump of being a racist are saying is we must lay down and die.

It's one sided, any critical analysis of Obama was always, the person wasn't allowed to question Obama because that's racism.

An estimate of around 30% of the people of color in this country are trying to do the whites in. It's being stirred up by Khazar Gypsies controlled media.

One has to ask, with the media system controlled by Khazars, why would they try to divide the country?

 

Billy the Poet SethPoor Mon, 03/12/2018 - 16:26

We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages belonged to African Americans, so we cannot rule out that Hate Crime is at the core of this, but we’re not saying that that’s the cause.”

Since most black homicide victims are killed by other blacks wouldn't that be the more likely scenario? Unless there's something they're not telling us.

NoDebt Mr. Universe Mon, 03/12/2018 - 15:09

I'm working now so I haven't seen how CNN and the other MSM channels are reporting this.  I assume they've already blamed this on some white, racist, gun-hoarding Republican, despite there being no evidence whatsoever?

I already know they're probably lobbing in accusations about why this is Trump's fault.  You don't need to tell me that part, I already know it's standard operating procedure for them.

 

Expendable Container Bananamerican Mon, 03/12/2018 - 16:15

Amazingly, the 'Chief' - just because both victims were Black - already triggered the 'hate crime' B.S. ie if 2 Blacks are attacked let's assume its White 'hate'.....let's not take into account Blacks are disproportionately involved in drug trafficking and its more likely related to that network. No, let's play the 'White racists probably did it CARD'......whilst we (Trump doing it for the Deep State bankers) scheme to disarm Americans against the 2nd Amendment rights (look at his buddy Feinstein rubbing her hands with glee in true chosenite fashion, while he bullies the Senators to stop being frightened of the NRA: start 1.30min mark "The Ultimate Betrayal"  HERE

 

MK ULTRA Alpha Endgame Napoleon Mon, 03/12/2018 - 16:15

I live in Austin, bombs are going off around me. But it's not as bad as the 60's when hundreds of bombs went off in NYC on any given day.

The media was controlled, this wasn't reported on US media systems. It wasn't until later when I read a book about the bombings of the 60's.

It's been three bombings and people here are rattled. I was just talking to an army buddy, he was very concerned for his family. He told his wife, keep the kids away from the front door.

Also, the VA is going after veterans who own firearms. He let me listen to a voice recording of one of his army buddies who read the VA letter.

It is just more evidence, no one should join the military, it is a liability for life.

Interesting note, of the group of high school friends he went in the army with, he's the only one still alive. Each one killed themselves. That's what the VA does, they killed themselves because of the VA.

Why? because they believed in America, trusted the VA, not me, I have ZERO respect for the VA and government. ZERO.

The federal gravy train needs to be downsized and functions need to be assigned to the states.

Expendable Container MK ULTRA Alpha Mon, 03/12/2018 - 16:21

True. Its a communist endeavour to centralise control ie take it away from the States. Communism is a purely Jewish creation.

The US, like many other nations, is an Occupied Nation and ALL Presidents work for the Ashke-nazi occupiers including Trump who has surrounded himself with them. 'Adviser' is code for 'Controller' - its in the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion plan toward world domination.

RAT005 Killtruck Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:57

Or packages themselves.  Or maybe cardboard is the dangerous link.  Maybe start a department of packages department.  All packages must be brought to the regional office for opening.  Maybe the problem is people living in residences with free access to the outside where packages can be left.