Austin Rocked By Second Explosion Hours After Deadly Blast Kills One

Just hours after an earlier deadly blast killed a teen and injured a woman, ABC News reports that a second explosion has rocked Austin, Texas. According to Austin PD, the reported explosion took place in the 6700 block of Galindo Street.
APD responding to a reported explosion in the 6700 block of Galindo Street. The incident number is 180710681. The call came in as a nature unknown urgent at 11:50 this morning. PIO is en route and will tweet briefing time and location once determined. NOI— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018
The two package explosions come on the heels of another deadly package explosion on March 2. Austin police announced Monday morning the first two package explosion fatalities are linked, according to the Associated Press.
ABC notes that the first blast, reported about 6:44 a.m., killed a male teenager and injured a woman in her 40s.
APD responding to a reported explosion in the 4800 blk of Oldfort Hill Dr. The incident number is 180710340. The call came in as a nature unknown urgent at 6:44 this morning. PIO is en route and will tweet briefing time and location once determined. NOI— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018
It occurred at a single-family house in the northeast section of the city and appears to have been caused by a package that had been placed on the porch of a home rather than delivered by a mail service, police said.
Police believe the explosion happened after residents took the package inside to open it.
The second explosion injured another woman and authorities are evaluating whether a second person was also hurt, according to the Austin Police Department.
Local Fox13 reports that police are responding to another reported explosion in the 6700 block of Galindo Street on Monday.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, a woman in her 70s has been transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, authorities said the first Monday package that exploded inside the Austin home on Monday, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas’ capital city earlier this month.
Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because in each case, the package bombs were left on the victims’ front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. He said the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred Monday.
“Early this morning one of the residents went out front, and there was a package on the front doorstep,” said Manley. “They brought that package inside the residence and as they opened that package — both victims were in the kitchen — and the package exploded,” he said.
Manley said investigators believe the explosion is linked to a similar blast that killed a 39-year-old man on March 2. That explosion occurred about 12 miles north of Monday’s blast. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.
Until the cases are cleared Chief Manley had a message for residents. “If you’ve received a package that you are not expecting that is not from someone that you expected to receive a package from, or for some reason gives you case for concern, then call 911.”
In the March 2 explosion, Chief Manley told the paper that authorities received several calls reporting the incident. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.
Police were investigating that incident as a suspicious death, but have now been reclassified the case and are investigating it as a homicide.
* * *
Perhaps most ominously, authorities have warned residents that if they receive a package they are not expecting, they should contact the Austin Police Department.
🚨If you receive a package that you are not expecting or looks suspicious, DO NOT open it, call 911 immediately. RT- Help us spread this message. 🚨 https://t.co/j9bxbaaBce— Chief Brian Manley (@chief_manley) March 12, 2018
Investigators don’t yet know the motive behind the bombings but the Chief said, “We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages belonged to African Americans, so we cannot rule out that Hate Crime is at the core of this, but we’re not saying that that’s the cause.”
Police said they do know what type of explosive device was used in each explosion but aren’t releasing that information “to protect integrity of investigation.” There have been no possible suspects named in either case.
