A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
If you’re getting the sense that stocks always go up, that’s because they’ve been doing so for a really, really long time. From CNBC today:
On the bull market’s ninth birthday, here’s how it stacks up against history
• The Dow has quadrupled during the bull market, which turned 9 on Friday.
• This is the biggest and longest bull market for the Dow post-WWII, according to Leuthold Group.
The bullish run in the Dow Jones industrial average — which celebrates its ninth birthday Friday — is the longest ever and the greatest percentage gain since World War II, according to Leuthold Group.
The corresponding run by the S&P 500, notes LPL Financial, is that benchmark’s second-largest and second-longest bull market ever, with only the 1990s stock market run led by technology stocks in the way.
Despite a more than 10 percent correction in equities last month following a burst of bullish activity, Leuthold’s Doug Ramsey doesn’t think the bull is done yet.
“Assuming the Dow Jones industrial average can exceed its late-January high on March 9th or thereafter, this cyclical bull market will become the first one ever to last nine years,” said Ramsey, his firm’s chief investment officer. “Historically, cycle momentum highs are usually followed by a push to even higher price highs over the next several months.”
The Dow hit an all-time high of 26,616.71 on Jan. 26, the same day the S&P 500 clinched its own record of 2,872.87. The major indexes are off their record highs 6.4 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.
This chart from Leuthold Group shows where the Dow bull market stacks up since 1900. It’s far and away the longest in modern financial times. In terms of percentage gains, it’s third behind two bull markets pre-WWII.
LPL chief investment strategist John Lynch, who measured the S&P 500, says the index is in the middle of its second-longest and second-greatest run ever.
The S&P 500 posted a 418 percent gain from October 1990 through March 2000, well ahead of its current 302 percent climb as of Jan. 26 as technology stocks boosted the index more so than the Dow.
To sum up, there have been a lot of bull markets over the past century, and they all ended eventually.
Why did they end? Usually because equity bull markets are part of broader expansions that eventually build up imbalances that force a retrenchment. The longer the good times go on, the more cocky investors and entrepreneurs become and the more dumb investments they make. These don’t generate sufficient cash flow to cover the interest on the related debt or otherwise satisfy backers, and eventually fail. Investors who lose money on failed projects stiff their creditors and so on, down the food chain until everyone is shell-shocked and risk-averse. Stock prices plunge, the economy contracts and the cycle begins again.
The key sentence here is “the longer the good times go on,” because the malinvestment is both cumulative and progressive. That is, the number of bad decisions rises as people become convinced that “this time it’s different” and they can’t lose.
Why the current expansion/bull market has so long is open to debate. What’s undeniable, though, is the vast amount of malinvestment that has accumulated. The biggest example might be corporations borrowing hundreds of billions of dollars to buy back their stock at record high prices. See Record Buybacks at Worst Possible Time. If those equities subsequently fall by half in a future bear market, today’s buybacks will end up as an object lesson in corporate hubris.
Another undeniable fact is that based purely on historical precedent, this bull market is ancient, which puts it near, if not at, its end.
Comments
The Bear market will be one for the ages!
patience....closer to next prez election....or more tariffs
(((they))) showed they werent ready last month - the thing was trying to crash, but they propped it back up
trump needs to get out in front, like andrew jackson did -- telling everyone what nyc is going to do in response to the nationalism movement and the dismantling of their parasitic globalism
In reply to The Bear market will be one… by PunchyBinThinkn
If those equities subsequently fall by half in a future bear market, today’s buybacks will end up as an object lesson in corporate hubris.
and the dirtbags who created the mess will be on their islands sipping mint juleps with their boytoys...
In reply to patience....closer to next… by cheka
buy low, sell high
In reply to If those equities… by BullyBearish
Is there an echo in here?
In reply to buy low, sell high by rccalhoun
Rob Kirby had an interview with SilverDoctors on Friday. Bull market could possibly be propped up for quite a while longer if he is correct in that 21 Trillion was moved/stolen and put in the Exchange Stabilization Fund (PPT?) and that the Treasury can secretly continue to buy U.S. debt using the stolen 21 Trillion. It's all a shell game and total fraud. But that doesn't mean TPTB can't keep this going much longer than we think they can.
Missing $21 Trillion Used to Manipulate Markets?
https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/missing-21-trillion-…
In reply to Is there an echo in here? by The_Juggernaut
.
In reply to If those equities… by BullyBearish
2-15--DO NOT WASTE MONEY BETTING AGAINST STOCKS-HERE'S WHY=
*******************************************************
I have a good friend/colleague who works at big public pension fund. He did a “stress test” study with the data available to him on all big public pensions. He concluded that, based on the current stated amount of underfunding at every big pension fund, if the Dow/SPX declined 10% or more over a sustained period of time – where “sustained period” is defined as 3-4 month – every public pension fund in the country would collapse.
*****************************************************************
The Fed added $11 billion to its SOMA account for the week ending yesterday. It purchased $11 billion in mortgage securities directly from banks. This injects $11 billion into the banking system. Cash is “high powered” money, meaning it can be leveraged 10x (banks need to hold 10% in reserves against “high powered” money. $11 billion is $110 billion of leverage for the banks to use for activities such as propping up the stock market.
***************************************************
This certainly explains why there appears to be another “V” recovery in the stock market after a near-10% drawdown in the Dow and the SPX. This is very similar to the 10% market plunges in August 2015 and January 2016, both of which were followed with highly unusual “V” recoveries.
***************************************************
You’ll note in the graphic above that the three 10% drops in the Dow since August 2015 were followed with sharp, “V” recoveries. Each one encompassed 10% drawdowns which were remarkably brief. The latest 10% plunge has been met with an equally forceful recovery, with the 10% decline allowed to persist for less than three trading days.
*********************************************************************
These factors discussed explain why the Fed will not let the stock market sustain a meaningful sell-off
***************************************************************
In reply to patience....closer to next… by cheka
yes and when do you suppose they will end this experiment in saving the pensions? I mean the gig will have to be up at one point. When COLA adjusted pensions are growing at the same pace as inflation I think you have pretty much screwed the pooch. School administrators, retired fireman and street cops getting a monthly check of 500,000 and the rest of the working class is eating dog food?
In reply to 2-15--DO NOT WASTE MONEY… by Richard640
Massive extinct 'Short' Faced Bear...museum display...
In reply to The Bear market will be one… by PunchyBinThinkn
.
In reply to The Bear market will be one… by PunchyBinThinkn
Bull markets don't die of old age, they die when financial levers are pulled back, one might argue by design
In reply to The Bear market will be one… by PunchyBinThinkn
A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly 2013
A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly 2014
A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly 2015
A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly 2016
A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly 2017
A Bull Market For The History Books - Bear Market To Follow Shortly 2018
Sooner or later you'll be right, maybe.......
was anyone punished for the last market crash...other than savers?
This time will be NO DIFFERENT. The market is the mission....central banks now own stocks....so they will always have to rescue their investment....
In reply to A Bull Market For The… by Liberaldisdain
The stock market will break new highs until the first nuclear missile is launched.
In reply to was anyone punished for the… by venturen
But, this time is different.
They said that in 2007 as well.
In reply to But, this time is different. by wmbz
they crashed at the end of bush. pushed it straight up during all of obomba....now crash it on trump
blankfein/schumer 2020
In reply to They said that in 2007 as… by FreeShitter
Remind me again what the Zimbabwe market looked like when they were at this point in their collapse
Part of the weekly "The skies are falling" ZH series
"If you’re getting the sense that stocks always go up, that’s because they’ve been doing so for a really, really long time..."
Oh thanks for that - none of us had noticed. Would you like to manage my stock portfolio.
I don't really know why it's called a "bull market for the ages" or record or whatever. Never before in the history of the world has so much money been created out of thin air. The fact that the fake money goes to prop up Wall Street, which, without it, would have the Dow probably around 14,000 today...maybe. Or where it was in 2008.
The markets are literally floating supported by nothing, you can look underneath the markets there's nothing there, it's levitating suspended by nothingness.
In reply to I don't really know why it's… by Pigeon
What is this "market" thingy this guy talks about? FED funny money, Japanese yen, Euros, pounds, Swiss francs... all being created out of thin air and thrown at stocks... that is not a marklet... that is a scam of epic proportion.
In reply to I don't really know why it's… by Pigeon
how much duration for bear markets?
There's always a Bear Market coming, then a Bull Market, then a Bear Market...well you get the point.
Pump and Dump parasites are always plump.
In reply to There's always a Bear Market… by FlKeysFisherman
Always goys and cryptos talking about a collapse. Sit down and shut the fuck up.
That's the way they keep the markets afloat, by talking about it collapsing.
In reply to Always goys and cryptos… by Alexander De Large
BEEN HEARING ABOUT A BEAR MARKET ON ZERO SINCE 2009- STOP WITH THE BEAR SHIT
Do a bear shit?
In reply to BEEN HEARING ABOUT A BEAR… by joeyusa
Does the Pope shit in the woods?
In reply to Does a bear shit? by UmbilicalMosqu…
The picture on the main page would actually have been a much better statue to add to the Wall Street Bull site, instead of that annoying 'Brave Girl'...Is the bull dead, or only asleep? Who knows?
Maybe someone will place a large bear trap over that girl's head...in the night, when its quiet. Then move the statue over, beneath the bull's hooves. As a metaphor.
BIS warns about China, Hong Kong and Canada:
https://www.bnn.ca/canada-among-nations-most-at-risk-of-banking-crisis-…
B.I.S. - It is not a bank, it is the private club of the New World Economic Order central bankster Mafia...World "Smart" Governance.
http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_bisimfwb.htm
In reply to BIS warns about China, Hong… by Herdee
Gee I wonder who's going to buy the dip of the bear market? Because 99% of people no longer have much to put in there. And I know when it starts going down the mega rich will get the heck out and stay out for a long long time. You'll likely not see the markets ever climb again in your lifetimes.
"If you’re getting the sense that stocks always go up, that’s because they’ve been doing so for a really, really long time..."
Its called confirmation bias.
Never mine the CRIMINAL manipulation!...What goes around, will come back around.
I'm gonna be rich, I tell ya!
why bother....they no longer even pretend in actual capitalism....After printing $10 Trillion in the US alone....they are all on board rescuing the richest...PERIOD!
Swiss and Japanese are buying stock....and they can just print more money to increase their investment....to INFINITY!
And how many of those other bull markets had central banks buying equities outright? Sorry, but the CB's can't let equities go down.... short this market at your peril.
I imagine in that day they will be rioting for their rights to have the stock market remain in a continual bull run.