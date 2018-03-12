Could The Trump-Kim Summit Succeed?

Authored by Ramesh Thakur via Project Syndicate,
Last year, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump were hurling kindergarten insults at each other – “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission,” said Trump of Kim; “mentally deranged US dotard,” Kim retorted – while threatening to reduce East Asia to a post-atomic wasteland. Now, in a stunning and dramatic development, the two are to meet by May. Kim reportedly is willing to denuclearize and eager to talk directly to Trump, who has agreed.
But optimism about this turn of events must be tempered with cautious realism. North Korea is the nuclear problem from hell. Neither South Korea nor the United States can control the narrative; definitions of success or failure are highly relative; and Trump must enter the talks with no exit strategy. The six decades since the Korean War ended in 1953 – with a ceasefire but no peace agreement – have hardened an increasingly dangerous stalemate. Although neither side is likely to launch a premeditated nuclear attack, the risk of warfrom miscommunication, misperception, or miscalculation is real.
All key announcements so far have come from Seoul, not Pyongyang or Washington. President Moon Jae-in, a son of refugees from North Korea, was elected on the promise of a two-track approach to the North: sanctions and diplomacy. This led to the Olympic initiative whereby Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, attended the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, and the two countries competed as one team. Afterwards, Moon’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, and intelligence chief Suh Hoon traveled to Pyongyang and Washington, where, standing on the White House lawn with Cho Yoon-je, South Korea’s ambassador to the US – but with no US officials present – they announced the summit.
North Korea conducted the first of six nuclear tests in 2006. The regime’s nuclear program has many components, and discussions could founder on what is to be proscribed, permitted, and reversed, and in exchange for what concessions by the US. Will the deal require freezing North Korea’s capability at current levels, or complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization? The answer will depend on North Korea’s motives in getting the bomb and agreeing to talk.
For the Kim regime, the main lesson from the fates of Slobodan Milošević, Saddam Hussein, and Muammar el-Qaddafi was that only nuclear weapons can neutralize US efforts at regime change. But the US never attacked North Korea in the decades after 1953, when it clearly did not have the bomb. Conversely, the North’s growing nuclear capability provoked the US into quietly preparing for war while hoping to avert one. Sanctions are an ineffective tool to force North Korea’s compliance with the UN’s demand that it give up nuclear weapons, and it could prove dangerous to conclude that their pain brought Kim to the talks.
Similarly, the threat of US military strikes did little to concentrate Kim’s mind: even Western analysts do not find that threat credible. The US lacks the ability to identify, locate, and destroy all three categories of nuclear targets: warheads, bomb production infrastructure, and delivery vehicles. North Korea also has formidable conventional military capabilities, and estimates of human casualties could total as many as 25 million, depending on the types of weapons used, the geographical theater of the conflict, and the countries sucked into it.
In February, Moon said: “The United States needs to lower its bar for dialogue and the North, too, must show its willingness to denuclearize” as critical first steps. The summit became possible because the US acceded to that counsel, turning its demand for denuclearization, which had previously been a precondition for talks, into a goal of negotiations.
But Kim will not trust unilateral US guarantees. Therefore, any deal would require the support of China and Russia, economic and energy assistance from Japan and others, and endorsement by the UN Security Council. China and Russia have welcomed news of the direct talks, but Japan is uneasy.
All parties will explore six elements of a deal that North Korea is seeking: a peace treaty to replace the 1953 armistice, comprehensive sanctions relief, an end to US-South Korea military exercises, diplomatic recognition, acceptance of North Korean space activities, and nuclear energy assistance.
The North must halt all nuclear and missile tests until the summit, and sanctions will remain in place. But will the US and South Korea suspend military exercises? To North Korea, complete denuclearization means the withdrawal of US extended nuclear deterrence from the peninsula.
The Kim-Trump summit is an opportunity that will be difficult to seize and easy to squander. For example, if Trump decertifies the Iran nuclear deal on May 12, ahead of the summit, the move would almost certainly call into question America’s good faith and ability to honor negotiated international agreements.
Moreover, there is the general matter of Trump’s ignorance, lack of foreign-policy experience, and the many unfilled posts in the US State Department. There is still no US ambassador in Seoul, and Joseph Yun, US Special Representative for North Korea Policy, retired this month. Without extensive diplomatic groundwork, the wily Kim could outsmart Trump. Participation in the Winter Olympics and willingness to sit down with Trump have already given the North a propaganda boost, and a summit with the US president will confer legitimacy on Kim.
Yet Trump has proven to be pragmatic, not ideological. His transactional approach could prove the key. Whether genuine or tactical, Moon has constantly praised Trump’s tough stance of maximum pressure as helpful to gaining Kim’s interest in a possible diplomatic solution.
Moreover, Trump carries no historical baggage, and his decisiveness, even if rooted in impulsiveness, could provide the necessary breakthrough to overcome decades of accumulated inertia. Trump’s ability to reverse himself and deny having done so could be equally advantageous. If a good deal is on the table, nothing the US has done, or that Trump has said in the past, will stop him from seizing the moment. On such slender threads of hope hang nuclear peace.
Ramesh Thakur, a former assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, is Director of the Center for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament at Australian National University.
"...if Trump decertifies the Iran nuclear deal on May 12, ahead of the summit, the move would almost certainly call into question America’s good faith and ability to honor negotiated international agreements."
The Obama deal with Iran was never ratified by Congress. So, it is meaningless. Just like Obama.
But, I don't see Kimmy honoring a deal even if he strikes one with Trump.
Can Kim Jong-Un Trust America?
Obviously not.
Rocketman has already agreed to terms. He was hostage but has been set free. Humans are winning!
P.S. Imagine that there are many white hats long embedded in the intelligence infrastructure who are working quietly with Trump as their mascot/bully pulpit and victory for humanity is being seized from the jaws of evil. Imagine that they have had a plan to restore America for a long time and that they helped Trump get elected. Evil is being flushed from their dens and slaughtered - literally and figuratively. The dark covers that have been shielding truth are being pulled back slowly so as not to shock the uninitiated. The whole truth is too much to bear for most.
The summit is scheduled. It's gonna be at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlson.
Never trust Chinks
Travel more.
Many people outside the US will tell you, “America never keeps its word, or honors its own agreements.”
The Sioux would agree.
So, "never trust Chinks" is Retardinese for "always trust Americans" eh?
Yes it could. We are existing in that fantasy land they said couldn't ever happen right now. Trump and Kim could draft a treaty which would end the 7-decade state of war and unite the two Koreas. Anything is possible right now.
you have a better chance of shoving food up your ass and shitting out of your mouth that this succeeding.
Probably. But if no one is willing to take a chance, we will never succeed. Trump is that ballsy president we have never had. He's willing to take a chance. And it looks like he might take it all the way home.
Hopefully Trump will succeed. End the war, sign a peace treaty, bring US forces back to US.
But you have zero understanding of Koreans if you sincerely believe Korea will reunite as a result of any peace treaty or deescalation.
Agreed.
For anyone who has spent a significant amount of time Korea, you pick up pretty quickly that most of the younger generation (35 and under) have no interest in reunification and have no ideals of kinship with their brothers to the North.
They certainly aren't prepared to sacrifice their lives and Seoul in order to make reunification a possibility.
Trump can strike a peace deal, its possible, but the possibility that reunification as one of the requisite terms for peace being accepted by either side is extremely, extremely low.
Really, can you trust anything from someone who kills his uncle and brother in painful ways.
In the past Kim just buys time and looks for weaknesses, then breaks agreements when it is convenient.
Didn't someone recently do that though? Some drug mule didn't poop for over 30 days? So, yeah, I'd guess it already succeeded.
Upvoted just because this made me laugh.
Regan united Germany, why not Trump unite Korea?
Yeah, and thanks to Nixon we got all those mouths to feed in China.
Mc-Donald—Kim-chi Burger...perhaps...
I keep a small glass container full of kimchi for trips to In N Out.
Double-Double w/cheese but nothing else.
Then I put my kimchi on top.
Delicious!
Regan united Germany, why not Trump unite Korea?
Because Koreans are nothing like Germans.
They are two countries, now.
Southern Koreans don’t want to pay to bring North Korea, up.
Then there is the matter of North Korean government leaders’ many atrocities and crimes against the People.
They will not get a pass.
If the peninsula is free of US presence then there may be agreement to pickup the tab to get the North up to speed between China, S. Korea and Russia. I don't see either China or Russia signing off to having US troops even closer to the border than they are today.
While I appreciate the optimism, there are a number of factors that make the Korean Peninsula a much more difficult diplomatic maneuver than what the Regan faced in Germany.
For starters, unlike East Germany, North Korea is a nuclear power and has stated in no uncertain terms that they are prepared to use them if the Kim regime is threatened. Secondly, even ignoring the nuclear threat, you are still stuck with the reality that the Norks have enough conventional artillery pointed at Seoul to reduce the city to rubble, well before the allies could incapacitate the Norks border forces.
Any talks of peace or any concessions made by the Kim Regime will almost invariably involve guarantees that the Kim regime is left in power and their existence ensured. Whether Kim is stupid enough to believe such terms offered by the US, or whether Trump has enough of a handle on the US Deep State and Armed Forces, to honor such a deal remains to be seen.
My prediction is that Kim agrees to scheduled denuclearization and a cessation to all further rocket tests in return for economic relief, removal of sanctions, and foreign aid to his malnourished populace. He can spin such a concession back home as a victory of his hard-line nuclear policies which forced the US to remove sanctions, etc.
No!
Depends on Kim's very pathology + China's control and influence of/over it.
maybe kim is just buying time will he puts the finishing touches on his war toys
What needs to be successful?
We'll stay on our continent, they'll stay in their little portion of their continent.
I think a Trump - Kim summit has about zero chance of working out. Because I think there's a structure in North Korea that's going to think Kim is going soft, and they'll think "What the fck have we been doing for the last 60 years then, if we're just going to kowtow to the west now?" Because any good dictator that puts his goal and country first plans a contingency of high priests (we'll call them) just in case his heir goes soft in his absence. I think America doesn't understand the ancient "Art" of being a ruthless SOB dictator with a goal.
It's extremely unlikely that they'll even meet following Trump's
colleague, Theresa May's, BS false accusations against Kim's ally,
Russia.
Which is fine with Trump as he knows he is only going to appear
as a clown if they were to meet.
World's worst dick-measuring contest.
Meeting will never happen. Screw your heads on straight
If Kim Jong Il put his country and goal first before even the concept of Kim Un going soft, there's no way NATO is invading North Korea without North Korea wiping out 10's of millions. A president is nothing even close to a dictator who practices from the old book. America had just better hope that Kim Il didn't practice from the old book.
I think KimUn is going soft.
First of all I don't think the meeting would be " with Kim " some more important handlers would be invited along.
second any normalization would be thru economic trade labor swaps etc. third thing that would help but hard to get thru the DMZ would be some cushy Smuggling north and south.
I'm betting Trump will get schooled by Kim on the 'art of the deal'
No way. We are here because Trump has done a series of crazy ass things:
MOABd Afghanistan for no reason
Attacked Syria based on a lie
Altered the Nuclear posture to permit just such a nuke attack on the NorKs as what is threatened
Trump is or is playing the role of the loose cannon to some interesting effects and this is why the NorKs are at the table. Kim is coming to sit down with someone who has no fear of brinksmanship. He is not prepared.
Trump will succeed and come out way ahead on this. North Korea opens the gate to Asia through China and Russia and will make a big contribution to South Korea, Japan, and the USA when NK-SK are allied. It will fuel an entry to the Silk Road projects and with the North Korean hard working and intelligent force, it will be the global engine of growth to the next global growing phase.