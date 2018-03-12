Dropbox Set To Go Public At $6.7BN Market Cap, A Huge Haircut To Its Private Valuation

Dropbox has filed the terms of its long-awaited IPO, according to which it aims to raise as much as $648 million, by marketing 36 million shares range from $16 to $18 apiece, resulting in valuation between $7 and $7.9 billion.
Dropbox's proposed market cap would be $6.7 billion, far below the $10 billion private company valuation that made it one of the world's highest valued companies 4 years ago; the market cap is also below the valuation range as Dropbox will also sell restricted stock and options, pushing its value on a fully diluted basis higher than its market value.
Still, despite the deep haircut, the cloud storage company - which has pitched itself as unleashing creative energy and inspired work - would be the first big tech company to go public since Snap which went public last spring. First Data Corp went public at a market value of about $14 billion in 2015, making it the biggest such IPO in the past five years.
According to Bloomberg, while the company is inching closer to profitability, Dropbox outlined in its deal prospectus its focus to get more of those users to pay up. Investors are sure to have questions for the file-sharing technology leader as it embarks on its marketing roadshow.
As the FT notes, like Snap, Dropbox will go public with a dual-class share structure that hands more voting rights and control to executives.
The company’s revenue increased more 30% last year to $1.1 billion from $845 million in 2016. In the same period, the company’s net losses shrank to $112 million from $210 million. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Allen & Co. are leading the offering.
The company plans to list on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol DBX.
Comments
Ridiculous
how does this turd of a company monetize anything?
In reply to Ridiculous by Vendetta
Hold individual's files. Hmm. Sounds like another CIA/NSA IPO
In reply to how does this turd of a… by stinkhammer
Msft offers free cloud storage and so do others. What's the point of buying shares when they offer nothing unique?
In reply to Hold individual's files. Hmm… by Shitonya Serfs
All the company has is a room full of servers. WTF?
In reply to Msft offers free cloud… by Baron von Bud
As Baron said above - the low valuation is because Microsoft’s Office365 has totally taken over the market for corporate clients.
Now dropbox is only used for independent contractors and people sharing Katee Owen videos.
In reply to All the company has is a… by silverer
The "Cloud" is the simplest, most convenient way for govt's to spy on citizens and companies. Never lose sight of the fact that if it is digital it is public. Act accordingly.
In reply to Msft offers free cloud… by Baron von Bud
I assume this is another incubation funded with your tax dollars and later sold to you again thru IPO. Meanwhile, the execs are rewarded/motivated with stock options, all the while maintaining control of the company.
The motto is, "Own nothing, control everything".
In reply to The "Cloud" is the simplest,… by Ghost of PartysOver
cloud storage companies are to now what fiber optic companies were to the dot-com boom/crash
In reply to Ridiculous by Vendetta
Sorry for the positive remark, but I must say that Dropbox is my absolute favorite file storage/sync system....and I use other systems, too (google drive, iCloud, Onedrive). The Dropbox service somehow manages to be quick, very obvious/easy to use, and has great cross-platform support. I'm not a paying user, though....not sure how they make a profit.
The same way the First National Change Bank does: volume.
First National Change Bank ad from old SNL episodes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4OXXCOqNDg
In reply to Sorry for the positive… by ohBehave
I'm not a paying user, though....not sure how they make a profit.
think about it for a minute. nothing is free.
In reply to Sorry for the positive… by ohBehave
"Dropbox will go public with a dual-class share structure that hands more voting rights and control to executives."
As wonderfully appealing as your request for my money with no attendant voting rights may seem, I'll pass. Somehow a "cloud" company that seems like little more than a giant network drive you can share with others just doesn't seem all that "high tech" any more.
So the CIA is taking their company public? Is that allowed?
In reply to "Dropbox will go public with… by NoDebt
CIA has gone public with Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc.
In reply to So the CIA is taking their… by silverer
I used to love dropbox. Been using it for 15 years. Now the app wont even let you share a link to a file anymore... it gives an error and when you google the error you get basically no info.
Years ago I tried Dropbox. At the time, I wasn't able to delete any files I uploaded. I felt like once it went out, I no longer had control, so I stopped using it even though at the time I could continue. I don't like the cloud, I don't trust the cloud, I won't use the cloud. With memory cheaper than ever, you can back up your files and keep them in two places. What's the big deal?
You can encrypt anything you put into your dropbox...
In reply to Years ago I tried Dropbox. … by silverer
And today I stop using Dropbox. They are probably already selling your data, but when they have to appease investors, it's guaranteed they'll sell anything of yours they can. Oh well.
a rush fire sale means a looming bankruptcy within a couple of years.
i'm in! what a bargain. probably the only
tech company that lost 33% of its "value"
over the past 4 years. how unique!
of course, i'd pay double is they just renamed
it "longdropchainboxcloudcoinspamgram"