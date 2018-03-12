Fact Or Fearmongering? World Health Chief Warns Of Imminent Global Pandemic

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:05

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

According to a World Health Organization doctor, a global pandemic is imminent, and no one will be prepared for it when it hits. Dr. Tedros Adhanom, director-general for WHO, has said that the next outbreak that will hit us will be a “terrible” one, causing a large death all over the world.

“Humanity is more vulnerable in the face of epidemics because we are much more connected and we travel around much more quickly than before,” said WHO specialist in infectious diseases Dr. Sylvie Brand.

“We know that it is coming, but we have no way of stopping it,” said Brand. 

According to Dr. Tedros, the flu is extremely dangerous to everyone living on the planet. This fear was also promoted by experts at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last month.

The claims came exactly 100 years after the 1918 Spanish flu that claimed 50 million lives and killed three times as many people as World War I. A mutated strain is the most likely contender to wipe out millions because it can join together with other strains to become deadlier.

This is not some future nightmare scenario. A devastating epidemic could start in any country at any time and kill millions of people because we are still not prepared."

"The world remains vulnerable. We do not know where and when the next global pandemic will occur, but we know it will take a terrible toll both on human life and on the economy,” said Dr. Tedros.

However, not everyone is so sure of Tedros' terrible warnings...

“Hidden underneath this fear-mongering message of a global pandemic is a far more sinister W.H.O. agenda,” warns Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, publisher of Medicine.news.

“The real agenda is a global push for blind, fear-based acceptance of unsafe, unproven vaccines that will be rolled out alongside the next global pandemic,” Adams warns.

“Fear circumvents rational thinking, which is why the vaccine-pharma cartels routinely turn to irrational fear propaganda to demand absolute and unquestioning acceptance of risky medical interventions that should always be scrutinized for safety and efficacy.” –Natural News

Dr. Tedros’ comments come on the heels of the plague outbreak in Madagascar, which was the most recent epidemic to receive international aid attention amid fears it would spread.

More than 200 people were killed during the outbreak that ravaged the island over the winter, which prompted 10 nearby African countries to be placed on high alert.

macholatte bluskyes Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:09

 

Solutions to the Doom Porn:
   Sterilize the Africans. Let the continent go back to nature.
   Sterilize the Brazilians. Let the Amazon go back to nature.
   Sterilize the Muzzies. Let the world relax.
   Sterilize the Democrats. Let the world become sane.
   Create a hybrid Avocado with a smaller pit.

 

serotonindumptruck Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:10

Anyone who believed that there were greater fear-porn proponents than ZH need look no further than the World Health Organization.

After all, even Infectious Disease Experts have to eat.

Soph Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:14

It will all be fine, Big-Pharma will look after you like they always do. They're here to help...just like the government.

swmnguy Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:15

Oh, goody.  Mac Slavo of SHTFPlan and Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, here to accuse somebody else of being a fearmonger.  It is rich.

What the guy from the WHO says is beyond dispute.  Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, gives away his interest by denigrating common sense when he says it's all a dastardly plot to have us all get vaccinated.  Well, that's the side of the street Adams works so it's not surprising he would work it.

If we didn't have vaccines we'd have much larger graveyards and a smaller global population.  We'd have family stories today like the page of one of my ancestor's family Bible from the 1840s, where in a 2-year stretch the poor bastard buried 4 of his 5 kids and his wife, all dead from diseases we don't even get vaccinated against anymore; smallpox and yellow fever.

But I suppose if half or more of our kids died in childhood, multiple spouses died in childbirth or just after, and everyone we knew was at risk from every outbreak, Mike Adams the Health Ranger would sell a lot more water purification systems and proprietary herbal remedies for whatever purpose it says on the label.

And Mac Slavo would be right there to reprint it, fuzzing it up, making it vague, selectively citing what feeds the fear and not citing what makes the source sound reasonable.

Jeez, talk about two crap-slingers.

DaiRR Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:23

Yep, that's all possible.  Luckily in my moderately sized niche in the country I can hunker down for more than a year and never leave and never let anyone on the property.  Not many are located and equipped to do that.  