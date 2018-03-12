February Budget Deficit Surges As Interest On US Debt Hits All Time High

February is traditionally not a good month for the US government income statement: that's when it usually runs a steep monthly deficit as tax returns drain the Treasury's coffers. However, this February was worse than usual, because as spending rose and tax receipts slumped, the US deficit jumped to $215 billion, the biggest February deficit since 2012.

According to the CBO, receipts declined by 9.4% from last year as tax refunds rose and the new withholding tables went into effect. On a rolling 12 month basis, government receipts rose only 2.1%, a clear slowdown after rising 3.1% in December after contracting as recently as March 2017. At this rate of decline, the US will post a decline in Federal Receipts by mid-2018.

Outlays meanwhile rose by 2% due to higher Social Security and Medicare benefits rose and additional funds were released for disaster relief.

Putting these two in context, in Fiscal 2000, Treasury receipts in the Oct-Feb period were $741.8 bn, nearly matching outlays of $741.6 bn. In Fiscal 2018 meanwhile, receipts in the Oct-Feb period are $1.286 tn while outlays are $1.677 tn. Receipts are growing an average 4% per year, while outlays are rising an average 7%.

Here is a snapshot of February and Fiscal YTD receipts and outlays.

But most troubling was the jump in interest on the public debt, which in the month of February jumped to $28.434 billion, up 10.6% from last February and the most for any February on record. In the first five months of this fiscal year, that interest is $203.234 bn, up 8.0% y/y and the most on record for any Oct-Feb period. The sharp increase comes as the US public debt rapidly approaches $21 trillion. And with the effective interest rate now rising with every passing month, it is virtually assured that this number will keep rising for the months ahead.

Thank you, Dr. Krugman.  I was starting to think you only said that when there was a D in the White House.  Heh heh.

I would also like to remind all of you who bemoaned the lack of liquidity in the TSY market when QE3 was happening that all would be well.  The Government will always be more than happy to create more paper debt for all of you to trade.  And here we are.

- NoDebt, Clueless Economist

Interesting thing about doomsayers prediction, so often when they are correct they are very correct.  They make their predictions on the numbers and how off they are relative to historical averages. Reversion will happen sooner or later.  

The markets will catch up with the doomsayers predictions. 

You you laugh at the idea of $10,000 gold, I assume your market positions are "all in" with leverage.  

Re: Gold $10,000

What would be the "story" about the economy -and the dollar - if gold actually was trading at this level?

I think it would be a little different than the story we've been told for the last eight years.

... It was not $1800 gold that scared "them" in 2011, it was the possibility of $10,000 gold. This is still the scenario that terrifies them. Fortunately, they can prevent this from happening. And have.

Thank you, Rainman.  I know there were a hardy few, but I got decidedly mixed reviews on that comment when I first put it up.

By the time the final proof of my observations is in, most of us won't care about it.  We'll be busy cannibalizing each other in the streets and eating bread made with sawdust.

 

 

How much interest paid on public debt and debt owned by intergovernmental agencies like Social Security?  I estimate 2.5% on $21T works out to about $44B per month.  Am I missing something here?

"The historically high stock averages are another feature of make-believe America. The high price/earnings ratios do not reflect strong fundamentals, such as high rates of business investment, strong growth in real retail sales fueled by strong growth in consumer incomes. The Federal Reserve has used an increase in consumer debt to fill in for the missing growth in consumer income for so long that consumers have no more room to take on more debt. Without growth in wages and salaries or in consumer debt, consumer demand cannot drive the economy and business profits.

What explains the high stock prices? The answer is the trillions of dollars the Federal Reserve has created in order to stabilize the large “banks too big to fail” and bail out their extremely poor investment decisions. All of this liquidity found its way into the financial sector where it drove up the prices of stocks and bonds, enriching equity owners and denying retirees any interest income on their savings. The values of financial instruments are supported by money creation, not by underlying fundamentals. Yet, the stock averages are treated as proof of economic recovery and America’s first place in the world.

As I said, it is never-never-land in which we live."

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/08/make-believe-america/

No one in the cesspool has lost any sleep over our nations debt. It's "free" money, just keep right on printing and borrowing.

Surely we can get to $30 trillion if we just try a little harder, and forget about the unfunded liabilities, who cares, can't pay for them anyway.

Print moar.

Moar print.

There is an informal agreement amount stocks fund families, bond fund families, and the middleman.  Bond families want 2.5% interest rate, stocks families do not want a crash, and the middleman keeps printing the USD.

Now, we are working on the month to month interest payment plan.

And yes, the no-asset people will feel the most pain, and deserving so for being incompetent.