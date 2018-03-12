February Budget Deficit Surges As Interest On US Debt Hits All Time High

February is traditionally not a good month for the US government income statement: that's when it usually runs a steep monthly deficit as tax returns drain the Treasury's coffers. However, this February was worse than usual, because as spending rose and tax receipts slumped, the US deficit jumped to $215 billion, the biggest February deficit since 2012.
According to the CBO, receipts declined by 9.4% from last year as tax refunds rose and the new withholding tables went into effect. On a rolling 12 month basis, government receipts rose only 2.1%, a clear slowdown after rising 3.1% in December after contracting as recently as March 2017. At this rate of decline, the US will post a decline in Federal Receipts by mid-2018.
Outlays meanwhile rose by 2% due to higher Social Security and Medicare benefits rose and additional funds were released for disaster relief.
Putting these two in context, in Fiscal 2000, Treasury receipts in the Oct-Feb period were $741.8 bn, nearly matching outlays of $741.6 bn. In Fiscal 2018 meanwhile, receipts in the Oct-Feb period are $1.286 tn while outlays are $1.677 tn. Receipts are growing an average 4% per year, while outlays are rising an average 7%.
Source: Reuters
Here is a snapshot of February and Fiscal YTD receipts and outlays.
But most troubling was the jump in interest on the public debt, which in the month of February jumped to $28.434 billion, up 10.6% from last February and the most for any February on record. In the first five months of this fiscal year, that interest is $203.234 bn, up 8.0% y/y and the most on record for any Oct-Feb period. The sharp increase comes as the US public debt rapidly approaches $21 trillion. And with the effective interest rate now rising with every passing month, it is virtually assured that this number will keep rising for the months ahead.
Source: Reuters
Comments
Defecits don't matter
Thank you, Dr. Krugman. I was starting to think you only said that when there was a D in the White House. Heh heh.
I would also like to remind all of you who bemoaned the lack of liquidity in the TSY market when QE3 was happening that all would be well. The Government will always be more than happy to create more paper debt for all of you to trade. And here we are.
- NoDebt, Clueless Economist
In reply to Defecits don't matter by Clueless Economist
Youngsters are SOOooo screwed...
Unless there's a debt jubilee. Even then, cheap, chrome plated plastic from China will skyrocket in U.S. $ price.
In reply to Thank you, Dr. Krugman. I… by NoDebt
At some not-too-distant time the interest payments alone will surpass tax receipts.
Unless everything falls apart before then.
In reply to Youngsters are SOOooo… by ThinkerNotEmoter
has this ever happened? And it never will...............(be allowed)
In reply to At some not-too-distant time… by directaction
The Empire is bankrupt, but guess what, no one cares anymore. Its all a farce.
https://silverliberationarmy.blogspot.com/2018/03/dan-oliver-our-bankru…
In reply to Defecits don't matter by Clueless Economist
Take out tax receipts for capital gains taxes and what are total government receipts?
What if all those people and businesses that are making capital gains suddenly had losses?
See why the stock market can't decline?
In reply to Defecits don't matter by Clueless Economist
Gold is up .32 cents! $10,000 any day now /s
Interesting thing about doomsayers prediction, so often when they are correct they are very correct. They make their predictions on the numbers and how off they are relative to historical averages. Reversion will happen sooner or later.
The markets will catch up with the doomsayers predictions.
You you laugh at the idea of $10,000 gold, I assume your market positions are "all in" with leverage.
In reply to Gold is up .32 cents! $10… by Bill of Rights
Re: Gold $10,000
What would be the "story" about the economy -and the dollar - if gold actually was trading at this level?
I think it would be a little different than the story we've been told for the last eight years.
... It was not $1800 gold that scared "them" in 2011, it was the possibility of $10,000 gold. This is still the scenario that terrifies them. Fortunately, they can prevent this from happening. And have.
In reply to Gold is up .32 cents! $10… by Bill of Rights
The FED can always print as much as we need to pay off interest on the debt, and we only owe it to ourselves!
s/
Less money coming in, more money going out, and interest rates rising. What could possibly go wrong?
The cubs could win the WS again?
In reply to Less money coming in, more… by asteroids
I told you when the Eagles won the Super Bowl that was the final sign of the Apocalypse. But did anybody believe me? NOOOOOOOoooooo. And yet here we are.
In reply to The cubs could win the WS… by FreeShitter
( raises hand ) I believed you !
In reply to I told you when the Eagles… by NoDebt
Thank you, Rainman. I know there were a hardy few, but I got decidedly mixed reviews on that comment when I first put it up.
By the time the final proof of my observations is in, most of us won't care about it. We'll be busy cannibalizing each other in the streets and eating bread made with sawdust.
In reply to ( raises hand ) I believed… by Rainman
As long as it's gluten free and BTW there is a side benefit to vegans, they don't cannibalize. Move to Portland, plenty of sawdust and vegans.
In reply to Thank you, Rainman. I know… by NoDebt
Who>
In reply to The cubs could win the WS… by FreeShitter
How much interest paid on public debt and debt owned by intergovernmental agencies like Social Security? I estimate 2.5% on $21T works out to about $44B per month. Am I missing something here?
Print more? lol
The M2 money supply is already skyrocketing. Where is all that printed money going ???
stormy daniels fund?
In reply to Print more? lol … by lester1
I'd give her a $20 bill to put her clothes back on
In reply to stormy daniels fund? by BullyBearish
"The historically high stock averages are another feature of make-believe America. The high price/earnings ratios do not reflect strong fundamentals, such as high rates of business investment, strong growth in real retail sales fueled by strong growth in consumer incomes. The Federal Reserve has used an increase in consumer debt to fill in for the missing growth in consumer income for so long that consumers have no more room to take on more debt. Without growth in wages and salaries or in consumer debt, consumer demand cannot drive the economy and business profits.
What explains the high stock prices? The answer is the trillions of dollars the Federal Reserve has created in order to stabilize the large “banks too big to fail” and bail out their extremely poor investment decisions. All of this liquidity found its way into the financial sector where it drove up the prices of stocks and bonds, enriching equity owners and denying retirees any interest income on their savings. The values of financial instruments are supported by money creation, not by underlying fundamentals. Yet, the stock averages are treated as proof of economic recovery and America’s first place in the world.
As I said, it is never-never-land in which we live."
https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/03/08/make-believe-america/
No one in the cesspool has lost any sleep over our nations debt. It's "free" money, just keep right on printing and borrowing.
Surely we can get to $30 trillion if we just try a little harder, and forget about the unfunded liabilities, who cares, can't pay for them anyway.
Peter Schiff said gold will go up anytime now. Buy gold not real gold but paper gold though.
Print moar.
Moar print.
Rip At Mr No
Tarp I Mr No
Armor Pint
Mortar Pin
Ramp Intro
Tramp Iron
Tram Prion
Apron Trim
Patron Rim
Ran Import
Minor Tarp
Rapt Minor
Trap Minor
A Trim Porn
A Trip Norm
A Trip Morn
Pain Mr Ort
Pukes are in charge. Obama's fault. Teflon Don playing golf. Believe me.
There is an informal agreement amount stocks fund families, bond fund families, and the middleman. Bond families want 2.5% interest rate, stocks families do not want a crash, and the middleman keeps printing the USD.
Now, we are working on the month to month interest payment plan.
And yes, the no-asset people will feel the most pain, and deserving so for being incompetent.