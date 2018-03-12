Goldman Names David Solomon Sole President, Next In Line To Replace Blankfein

So much for that Lloyd Blankfein tweet...
It's the @WSJ's announcement...not mine. I feel like Huck Finn listening to his own eulogy.— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) March 9, 2018
In an announcement that effectively confirms the Wall Street Journal story from last week, Goldman Sachs named David Solomon, currently a co-president of the investment bank, as next in line to replace CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
He will also take over sole responsibility as the bank's president. His former co-president and Goldman's CFO, Harvey Schwartz who last September unveiled the bank’s plan to boost revenue by $5 billion in three years, will retire.
The WSJ reported on Friday that Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was preparing to step down as Goldman Sachs chief executive as soon as the end of the year, ending his 12-year-plus run at the helm of the world's most influential investment bank, which, under his leadership, earned the affectionate sobriquet "the Vampire Squid".
Goldman shares initially kneejerked lower on the news, before turning higher, helping to carry the Dow higher.
Blankfein said during a television interview last year that he wanted to leave Goldman "stronger than it was when I found it," though he did initially appear hostile to the idea, as we pointed out above.
As Bloomberg notes, Solomon and Schwartz have been directly competing for a shot at the top job since being promoted to co-presidents in late 2016, after Gary Cohn left to join Donald Trump’s administration.
Solomon, 56, a former investment banker, has been boosted by the strength in that business, where Goldman Sachs posted record revenue in 2017. The firm’s fixed-income trading business, which produced Schwartz, is coming off its worst year in more than a decade.
Solomon is set to become the world's most important banker after rising through the financing business since joining as a partner from Bear Stearns and ran the firm’s top-ranked investment-banking business for a decade. He has also taken on a leading role in the firm’s diversity push and initiatives to improve working conditions for young bankers. The part-time disc jockey, who attended Hamilton College, is also a wine collector and an avid skier.
Comments
Meet the new pharisee, same as the last thousand.
Goy boys need not apply.
In reply to Meet the new pharisee, same… by FreeShitter
Wailing Wall Street...
In reply to Goy boys need not apply. by Pure Evil
CEOyvey
See you at Friday evening services
In reply to Wailing Wall Street... by Déjà view
Q, called this one.
In reply to CEOyevy by Shitonya Serfs
The Fed Bank, by and for the people.
In reply to Q, called this one. by JimmyJones
all four belong to the peruvian amish tribes...
wot? no fat lesbian females, no black dindus, no divörsity?
In reply to The Fed Bank, by and for the… by TahoeBilly2012
..nickname… “Irish”
In reply to all three belong to the… by HenryKissinger…
LMAO
In reply to Wailing Wall Street... by Déjà view
Jew #1, Jew #2 or Jew #3 . . . take your pick and meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
In reply to LMAO by EmmittFitzhume
Same old K!ke hit parade.
In reply to Jew #1, Jew #2 or Jew #3 . … by Dickweed Wang
90% of the members of the 1% are Jewish.
This is mostly stolen wealth, appropriated by the jew controlled central banks, not via production of innovative goods and services.
In reply to Goy boys need not apply. by Pure Evil
Check out the Group of 30 members. Dudley, Draghi, Carney, Bernanke, Geithner, Summers, Warsh, and even Paul Krugman.
An all time collection of rotten Bankster assholes if there ever was one.
http://group30.org/members
In reply to 90% of the members of the 1%… by tmosley
The part-time disc jockey, who attended Hamilton College, is also a wine collector and an avid skier.
Enjoys sunsets and puppies.
Posted to Grindr on his behalf.
In reply to Check out the Group of 30… by Bay of Pigs
horse thieves
they stole every bodies ride ...
In reply to Check out the Group of 30… by Bay of Pigs
Thanks for tainting a perfectly clever post with your misspelled non-sequitur of a "reply"
In reply to horse thieves… by new game
Welcome to the Jewish version of serfdom or slave colony. This cannot be allowed to stand.
In reply to 90% of the members of the 1%… by tmosley
90% of the members of the 1% are Jewish.
It just proves how effective their propaganda campaign since WWII is when a group that makes up around 2% of the overall population in the US and EU can control major parts of our society like the banking and financial system, education and the entertainment industry and no one seems to have a problem with that. If it was any other group that controlled that much of western society, such as the Chinese, Russians or Muslims people would be screaming to high heaven about it. It's time to break the bonds of our Jewish overlords . . . .
In reply to 90% of the members of the 1%… by tmosley
You've got NumberWang
In reply to 90% of the members of the 1%… by Dickweed Wang
It's what they do best...
In reply to 90% of the members of the 1%… by tmosley
Well they did have Corzine and Paulson running the place at various times, and they were not Jewish. But in the most recent past, the bagel boys (Schwartz and Cohn and Blankfein and Solomon) seem to be in control.
Religion probably plays no part in their decisions at Goldman, they do what is best for their pockets regardless of beliefs. I never had much respect for them and never did much business with them, because their prices were not competitive compared with other firms. I used to do a lot of business with Lehman, another firm considered to be run by Jewish guys, but they were always fair and competitive.
In reply to Goy boys need not apply. by Pure Evil
You dog, beat me to it. Has a Goy ever been top dog? Paulson I guess, but he was co-CEO if I recall.
In reply to Goy boys need not apply. by Pure Evil
King Solomon
In reply to Meet the new pharisee, same… by FreeShitter
As a hobby he performs monthly gigs as a D.J. under the stagename D.J. D-Sol in New York, Miami, and the Bahamas.[8]
hookers and blow!
What do you want? The other two look like d.bags. David Schlomon has the best picture.
You gotta look great to laugh at people's faces.
In reply to As a hobby he performs… by D.T.Barnum
Blankfein, Cohn, Schwartz, Solomon?
Dewey, Chetum and howel
In reply to Blankfein, Cohn, Schwartz,… by Herodotus
Howard, Howard, and Fein <nyuk nyuk woob woob woob woob>
In reply to Dewey, Chetum and howel by 1stepcloser
Their (Moe, Curley and Shemp) real last name was "Horowitz", therefore making each of them infinitely more eligible than you or me to be Chairman of Goldman Sachs.
In reply to Howard, Howard, and Fein … by D.T.Barnum
Nut'n'yahoo = Mileikowsky
In reply to Their (Moe, Curley and Shemp… by Bam_Man
An appropriate time for the Wisdom of Solomon, he is likely to over see some biblical shitsky in the world.
In reply to Blankfein, Cohn, Schwartz,… by Herodotus
Is that a law firm...?
In reply to Blankfein, Cohn, Schwartz,… by Herodotus
cueball heads housing pinball brains dedicated to greed
Representative of how close the goy will be fleeced
In reply to cueball heads housing… by small axe
Starting with circumcision...up to $3,000...
http://health.costhelper.com/circumcision.html
In reply to Representative of how close… by Pure Evil
pass me the Izmel so I can give it to the Mohel...hang tight while he sucks the blood off the last baby's penis....K---bring in yer' boy, this oughta be fun----then we all eat bagels and lox! Party!!!
In reply to Starting with circumcision... by Déjà view
Hmm? Still no story on Putin and jews?
There was a story on here yesterday morning about that.
In reply to Hmm? Still no story on Putin… by Falconsixone
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-10/putin-megyn-kelly-maybe-us-paid-hackers-maybe-they-were-ukrainians-or-jews
Found it, Thanks. Was Friday.
Should still be up top.
In reply to There was a story on here… by Juggernaut x2
Fuck the Vampire Squid.
With your dick.
what was wrong with Stephen Goldstein or Marty Friedman....who could forget Stan Epstein and Ed Rosenthal. Goldman had choices...just not anyone, anyhow, or plain old ever without a full on 100 percent all jew cast. How come the equal opportunity employer never pertains to anyone in the banking, financial, movie or media sector?
You are clearly an Anti-semite.
/s
In reply to what was wrong with Stephen… by Snaffew
an anti-semite or just a fucking realist? I guess there is no difference these days---Anyone questioning the jews abstinence from all the collective rules in regards to American employment policies must be an anti semite. Shalom!
In reply to You are clearly an Anti… by Bam_Man
You obviously missed the dripping sarcasm in his comment.
In reply to an anti-semite or just a… by Snaffew
i was too blinded by my anti semitism to see it---my apologies to Bam
In reply to You obviously missed the… by sodbuster
you also, missed more from the article above.
In reply to i was too blinded by my anti… by Snaffew
Hmm? Still no story on Putin and jews?--
Even the Hedge has limits how much truth will be told. Wouldnt be suprised to see vlad have a nailgun accident, I think he crossed a line...
Yesterday day morning there was a story on that.
In reply to Even the Hedge has limits… by gatorengineer
All bald, jewish guys.
They love diversity (yours).
Just goes to show that it pays to have a Mohel and a brise......