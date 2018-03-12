Happy Perjury Anniversary, James Clapper

Via JonathanTurley.org,
Today is an important anniversary for former intelligence chief James Clapper. No it is not his marriage anniversary or conventional milestone. Clapper can celebrate the running out of the statute of limitations on his alleged perjury before Congress — five years and Clapper is now beyond the reach of the law.
I recently wrote a column on the approaching anniversary and how it reaffirms the widely held view that powerful people in Washington are immune from laws used against the rest of society.
Clapper appeared before the Senate to discuss surveillance programs in the midst of a controversy over warrantless surveillance of the American public. He was asked directly, “Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans?”
There was no ambiguity or confusion and Clapper responded, “No, sir. … Not wittingly.” That was a lie and Clapper knew it when he said it.
Later, Clapper said that his testimony was “the least untruthful” statement he could make. That would still make it a lie of course but Clapper is a made guy. While feigned shock and disgust, most Democratic leaders notably did not call for his prosecution. Soon Clapper was back testifying and former president Obama even put Clapper on a federal panel to review the very programs that he lied about in Congress. Clapper is now regularly appearing on cable shows which, for example, used Clapper’s word as proof that Trump was lying in saying that there was surveillance of Trump Tower carried out by President Barack Obama. CNN and other networks used Clapper’s assurance without ever mentioning that he previously lied about surveillance programs.
News organizations now regularly feature Clapper who has denounced Donald Trump and members of his government, as discussed in an earlier column.
It is the latest chapter in America’s Animal Farm as average citizens are criminally charged with small discrepancies in statements to investigators while people like Clapper and David Petraeus and Sandy Berger are protected from serious repercussions for alleged criminal acts.
Orwell wrote the fanciful account of a farm society of animals at the end of World War II during a period of authoritarian power and government propaganda. The farm government proclaimed equality of all animals but, as the pig Squealer explained, “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
Of course, none of our politicians is nearly as open and honest as Squealer. There will be no sign proclaiming the different treatment of the governing and governed classes. They prefer the barnyard to return to its previously sleepy existence once the offender has been put away. That is why Clapper’s anniversary is a point of celebration in the Beltway as a reaffirmation that, in Washington, “all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
Comments
Sure Clapper is a fuckhead...but I was interested in what people thought about whether Merkel really is Hitler's daughter as suggested by Qanon. After the independent revelations that Justin Trudeau was actually the son of Fidel Castro what level of collusion could this be...
So now we're just posting irrelevant twaddle? Great.
But as long as we've veered wildly off topic has anybody noticed that Tyler seems to be selling park benches on the side?
http://abcmedialtd.com/
In reply to Sure Clapper is a fuckhead… by Cracker Pipes
Thanks for the insight Billy but the Clapper is in the Crapper...what more has to be said after you go and throw up...
In reply to So now we're just posting… by Billy the Poet
Don't forget Obama arranged for Eric Holder to leave town just before the formal lying bastard to congress charge was voted. It's a club. But spear and shield waving social justice warriors have arranged a lifetime statute of limitations exemption for grabbing a butt or talking rude to a commoner female. Unless you are a former president DEmocrat with the initials B.C.
" The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to tell which was which."
George Orwell, Animal Farm
I find Animal Farm to be superior to 1984 perhaps because allegory ages better than science fiction. While 1984 is undeniably prescient in important ways Animal Farm has a timeless fairy tale quality to it which lends it a veracity along the lines of Aesop's Fables or the works of Hans Christian Anderson.
In reply to " The creatures outside… by An Shrubbery
This would matter in a country where the rule of law is still "alive" and valued, but it isn't, so this matters not, and Mr.Clapper knows it. As a matter of fact, allot of people know it, people like; Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, George Bush {old man and the younger}, The Clinton Crime Family, Hank Paulson, on, and on, and on. The only people who the rule of law applies to is "the little guy", the average citizen who doesn't pay all of the taxes that the government says they owe, the farmer selling fresh, non-homogenized milk, the rancher that grazes his livestock on public lands, etc. Notice that we always here about how big multi-national corporations are over taxed and over regulated, but you NEVER here about how over taxed and over regulated the individual is. That right there tells you all you need to know.
To lower tax rates for hardworking Americans, we nearly doubled the standard deduction for everyone. Now, the first $24,000 earned by a married couple is completely tax-free. We also doubled the child tax credit.
A typical family of four making $75,000 will see their tax bill reduced by $2,000 — slashing their tax bill in half.
This April will be the last time you ever file under the old broken system — and millions of Americans will have more take-home pay starting next month.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trum…
In reply to This would matter in a… by TheObsoleteMan
I would observe James Clapper is a corrupt establishment member who unfortunately was / has not been imprisoned....
Clapper set himself up as Trump's enemy with this hanging over his head and not one of Trump's people could rid him of this meddlesome creep?
In reply to I would observe James… by whatisthat
I don't think there is any statue of limitations on treason and sedition.
This may not be over yet.
Did Our Butt Boy Barry O Have His Playhouse Seized?
Don't forget The HAMMER in Fort Washington MD.
Live Hard, This Might Be Just Getting Started, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
That's Democracy for You. Do Enjoy it. :-)
Fuck'n traitors!
Trumptard Biscuits