House Intel Committee Ending Russia Probe, Says No Collusion Found; Schiff Responds

Update: Rep. Schiff has responded to the Intel Committee report (via @ChadPergram) :

"The House Majority has announced it is terminating the Russia investigation, leaving to others the important work of determining the full extent of Russian interference in our election."

"By ending  its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House,  the Majority has placed the interests of protecting the President over  protecting the country, and history will judge its actions harshly."

"The Majority was not willing to pursue the facts wherever they would lead, would prove afraid to compel witnesses like Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, Jeff  Sessions, Donald Trump Jr, Corey Lewandowski... to answer questions relevant to our investigation."

"Ironically, even while they close down the Russia investigation, they plan to continue trying to put our own government  on trial: this is a great service to the President, and a  profound disservice to the country."

"It is not Mueller’s job to tell the American  people what happened, that is our job, and the Majority has walked away  from it."

"If the Russians do have leverage over the President..the  Majority   has simply decided it would rather not know."

*  *  *

In a surprise announcement, Republican Rep. Mike Conaway - who has been overseeing the committee's probe into whether or not Trump and his associates colluded with Russia - said that the committee is closing its probe with the conclusion that there was no collusion, as President Trump has insisted all along:

  • US HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE ENDING INTERVIEW PHASE OF TRUMP-RUSSIA INVESTIGATION, SENIOR REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEMBER CONAWAY SAYS IN FOX NEWS CHANNEL INTERVIEW

  • SENIOR HOUSE INTELLIGENCE REPUBLICAN SAYS PANEL FOUND "NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION" BETWEEN TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIAN MEDDLING IN 2016 U.S. ELECTION - FOX NEWS CHANNEL INTERVIEW    

Conway made the announcement during an interview with Fox News. Per Fox, the committee will interview no more witnesses and Republicans are in the process of preparing a final report. A draft of that roughly 150-page report will be delivered to committee Democrats for review on Tuesday.

"We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians," Conway said.

Furthermore, after an investigation that lasted more than a year, the committee came to the conclusion that the intelligence community’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "supposed preference" for then-candidate Trump isn't accurate.

“The report’s completion will signify the closure of one chapter in the Committee’s robust oversight of the threat posed by Moscow—which began well before the investigation and will continue thereafter,” Conaway said.

It seems the Republicans were unable to see what Democrat Rep Schiff saw so plainly...

"There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you're willing to see it," Schiff told reporters last month.

"If you want to blind yourself, then you can look the other way."

According to the Associated Press, which was briefed by aides about the draft of the committee report, lawmakers spent hundreds of hours reviewing documents to support their contention that the US intelligence community was wrong.

According to Conaway, the report will agree with the intelligence assessment on most details, including that Russians did meddle in the election. It will detail Russian cyberattacks on U.S. institutions during the election and the use of social media to sow discord.

It will also show a pattern of Russian attacks on European allies - information that could be redacted in the final report. It will blame officials in former President Barack Obama’s administration for a "lackluster" response and look at leaks from the intelligence community to the media.

Unsurprisingly, the Democrats on the committee - led by Schiff, who never missed an opportunity to grandstand about the "lies and corruption" supposedly endemic to the Trump administration - are expected to disagree with the report.

The report is expected to deflect attention away from Trump and toward the Clinton Campaign, which had its fair share of shady dealings with the Russians. The draft report included 40 other findings, including how Russians used social media to "sow discord" in 2015 and 2016, a "lackluster" pre-election response to Russian measures, how "anti-Trump research" made its way from Russian sources to the Clinton campaign, and "problematic contacts between senior Intelligence Community officials and the media."

It will include at least 25 recommendations, including how to improve election security, respond to cyberattacks and improve counterintelligence.

A committee source told Fox News that the "investigation" portion of the probe was complete, meaning the committee would not interview any additional witnesses as part of its effort.

"I’m sure [committee Democrats] will disagree with bringing the interview phase to a close," Conaway told Fox News. “I’m sure they will have specific folks they wanted to interview.”

Republicans on the committee wanted to interview former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but Schiff "wanted to delay us," Conaway said. Once Manafort was indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, the committee decided not to call him for an interview, per the Associated Press.

"We found no evidence of collusion," Conaway told reporters Monday, suggesting that those who believe there was are reading too many spy novels.

"We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings, inappropriate judgment in taking meetings. But only Tom Clancy or Vince Flynn or someone else like that could take this series of inadvertent contacts with each other, or meetings or whatever, and weave that into sort of a fiction page turner, spy thriller."

The public will not see the report until Democrats have reviewed it and the intelligence community has decided what information can become public, a process that could take weeks. Democrats are expected to issue a separate report with much different conclusions.

Conaway also said that he did not "anticipate" pursuing contempt proceedings against former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon or any other witnesses who did not respond favorably to the committee's questioning.

To be sure, there are two more Congressional committee investigations, each pursuing evidence into Trump and his associates' relationships with Russian entities.

Conaway took the reins of the probe in April after House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes stepped down amid accusations of making “unauthorized disclosures of classified information, in violation of House Rules, law regulations, or other standards of conduct,” according to the House Ethics Committee which investigated the allegations.

Nunes, R-Calif., thanked Conaway and other top lawmakers for leading the investigation.

“After more than a year, the committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report. I’d like to thank Congressmen Trey Gowdy, Tom Rooney, and especially Mike Conaway for the excellent job they’ve done leading this investigation," Nunes said in a statement.

"I’d also like to recognize the hard work undertaken by our other committee members as well as our staff. Once the committee’s final report is issued, we hope our findings and recommendations will be useful for improving security and integrity for the 2018 midterm elections.”

In a development bound to further infuriate Democrats, Republicans on the committee have expanded their investigation of the Trump dossier, seeking answers from a former staffer for Joe Biden and other Obama administration officials. Nunes sent a questionnaire to a former Biden staffer, whose husband worked for Fusion GPS, the firm behind the dossier, seeking answers to when the administration was made aware of the dossier.

IH8OBAMA vortmax Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:14 Permalink

I think there is a 50/50 chance Mueller will try to make an obstruction charge stick for Trump firing Comey.  If he tries there is going to be hell to pay by Mueller and the Dims.

 

Is Hillary up next or the Clinton Foundation Scam?

 

Vote up!
 28
Vote down!
 3
Chupacabra-322 toady Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:38 Permalink

What a complete, utter waste of time & Tax Payer Money all based on a PsyOp.  

 

So much time & money could of been saved Indicting & arresting the real perpetrator. Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton.

Tyrannical Lawlessness at its finest.

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 1
greenskeeper carl Chupacabra-322 Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

"What a complete, utter waste of time & Tax Payer Money all based on a PsyOp."

 

Not at all, it worked and is working exactly as intended. Most sane Americans, but not the neocon/neolib deep state types, want normalized relations with Russia. The last thing most Americans want is another war. Most people also would much rather let Russia deal with syria, end this shit show in Iraq, etc. All of that is now off the table. The new cold war is rapidly heating up, Russia is vilified more than ever, we keep adding more foolish sanctions on them, and we are becoming more deeply involved in the Syrian fiasco that ever before. Much of this is related to trump having to do so and constantly having to 'prove' he isn't in cahoots with Putin. The deep state or whatever you want to call them gets what they want, at our expense, as usual.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Dilluminati Shemp 4 Victory Mon, 03/12/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

Where are the pics of Soviet Squirting Sluts as was described by the Democrats in the dossier?  I need to see for myself as Schiff suggests.. inquiring minds want to know..   The grave national security situation of Soviet Squirting Sluts must be examined very carefully we need a few million and a couple months to investigate that carefully.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Shemp 4 Victory Dilluminati Mon, 03/12/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

The Soviet Squirting Sluts® are a product of the imagination of Sergei Skripal, the sole witness who can expose the whole fake dossier as being a bought-and-paid-for Clinton Foundation production. This is why he and his daughter are in critical but stable condition in a UK hospital.

I fully expect the CIA and/or MI6 to finish the job. "Oops, he didn't pull through. Hand of Putin, not otherwise."

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero Brazen Heist Mon, 03/12/2018 - 19:27 Permalink

Bring on the giant meteor.  Then we can settle some scores.

 

All of the little shits who are complaining about those of us who want the rule of law, i.e. follow the fucking Constitution, will learn very quickly that, nope, they wanted it all along too.  We're civil because we choose to be.  You don't want us in a situation where we can't be.  

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
OCnStiggs IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/12/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Impossible. It falls within his well defined powers as president. They may try but, they will die on that battlefield.

We need a new Special Counsel and Mueller knows his whole sham will be subject to that investigation. Given that he was into Uranium One up to his eyeballs, he needs to lawyer up and shut up. That is why he is wrapping up.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
JRobby IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/12/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

I just don't see how with what has come to light on FBI "operations" but we can humor you.

In other news, a crowd funding site has started raising money to fund a Schiff keel hauling event for July 4th 2018 to be held in the San Francisco Bay. Depending on the funds raised, there will be other CA politicians keel hauled as well while snowflakes shriek and convulse along the shore line.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
107cicero IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/12/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

Mueller is a very poor prosecutor, always has been.  The glorified bureaucrat couldn't even put Sonny Barger in jail or any of his Hell's Angels associates when he had them dead to rights.

He was even worse FBI boss.

Neo cons like these little bureaucrats  love the spotlight and do what they are told.

However, Mueller isn't stupid .  He wiill insinuate things about Trump, drag the investigation till after the 2018 elections, put out a few'sensational but meaningless' accusations against Trump or associates.

But after taking a hefty paycheck he will not charge Trump pack up his bags in first quarter 2019.

If he goes after Trump he knows there will be a shitstorm right back at him that he won't survive, the swarmy prick.

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MEFOBILLS IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/12/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

Mueller became head of FBI on Sept. 4 2001 (8-04-2001).  9-11-2001 happened roughly one month later.  

So, Mueller had to be privy to all of the false flag data from 9-11 and subsequent cover up.  

Because we never prosecuted 9-11 culprits, then you get knock on effects of same criminals doing continuous cover-ups.

The Truth always matters.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
takeaction vortmax Mon, 03/12/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

Was just listening to good old Wolf Blitzer on CNN in the car via Sat radio...His head is exploding on this...he is such a partisan hack piece of shit.  Wolf...you are a piece of SHIT.   He is getting Dem Senators on...saying back and forth...."Nothing is Credible" this is all politics even though there was collusion. 

LET IT GO...YOU LOST YOU FUCKS.

   Hillary lost...Democrats Lost.  7 more years.

MAGA

KAG   "His new 2020 Slogan"

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
Simplifiedfrisbee DosZap Mon, 03/12/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

(loud voice to appeal to ethos of courage) "You kill 5,000 people with drugs because you're smuggling them in and ya making a lot of money and people are dying. And they don't even put you in jail. They don't do anything. But you might get 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, you might get a year. But you're not gonna get...(Don the Con plants the thought into his stupid followers at this point in his Authoritarian, big government speech). (Now transitions to soft voice to appeal to the ethos of kindnessAnd then you wonder why we have a problem. That's why we have a problem folks. And I don't think we should play games."