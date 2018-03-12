House Intel Committee Ending Russia Probe, Says No Collusion Found; Schiff Responds

Update: Rep. Schiff has responded to the Intel Committee report (via @ChadPergram) :
"The House Majority has announced it is terminating the Russia investigation, leaving to others the important work of determining the full extent of Russian interference in our election."
"By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the Majority has placed the interests of protecting the President over protecting the country, and history will judge its actions harshly."
"The Majority was not willing to pursue the facts wherever they would lead, would prove afraid to compel witnesses like Steve Bannon, Hope Hicks, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump Jr, Corey Lewandowski... to answer questions relevant to our investigation."
"Ironically, even while they close down the Russia investigation, they plan to continue trying to put our own government on trial: this is a great service to the President, and a profound disservice to the country."
"It is not Mueller’s job to tell the American people what happened, that is our job, and the Majority has walked away from it."
"If the Russians do have leverage over the President..the Majority has simply decided it would rather not know."
* * *
In a surprise announcement, Republican Rep. Mike Conaway - who has been overseeing the committee's probe into whether or not Trump and his associates colluded with Russia - said that the committee is closing its probe with the conclusion that there was no collusion, as President Trump has insisted all along:
-
US HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE ENDING INTERVIEW PHASE OF TRUMP-RUSSIA INVESTIGATION, SENIOR REPUBLICAN COMMITTEE MEMBER CONAWAY SAYS IN FOX NEWS CHANNEL INTERVIEW
-
SENIOR HOUSE INTELLIGENCE REPUBLICAN SAYS PANEL FOUND "NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION" BETWEEN TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIAN MEDDLING IN 2016 U.S. ELECTION - FOX NEWS CHANNEL INTERVIEW
Conway made the announcement during an interview with Fox News. Per Fox, the committee will interview no more witnesses and Republicans are in the process of preparing a final report. A draft of that roughly 150-page report will be delivered to committee Democrats for review on Tuesday.
"We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians," Conway said.
Furthermore, after an investigation that lasted more than a year, the committee came to the conclusion that the intelligence community’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "supposed preference" for then-candidate Trump isn't accurate.
“The report’s completion will signify the closure of one chapter in the Committee’s robust oversight of the threat posed by Moscow—which began well before the investigation and will continue thereafter,” Conaway said.
It seems the Republicans were unable to see what Democrat Rep Schiff saw so plainly...
"There is already, in my view, ample evidence in the public domain on the issue of collusion if you're willing to see it," Schiff told reporters last month.
"If you want to blind yourself, then you can look the other way."
According to the Associated Press, which was briefed by aides about the draft of the committee report, lawmakers spent hundreds of hours reviewing documents to support their contention that the US intelligence community was wrong.
According to Conaway, the report will agree with the intelligence assessment on most details, including that Russians did meddle in the election. It will detail Russian cyberattacks on U.S. institutions during the election and the use of social media to sow discord.
It will also show a pattern of Russian attacks on European allies - information that could be redacted in the final report. It will blame officials in former President Barack Obama’s administration for a "lackluster" response and look at leaks from the intelligence community to the media.
Unsurprisingly, the Democrats on the committee - led by Schiff, who never missed an opportunity to grandstand about the "lies and corruption" supposedly endemic to the Trump administration - are expected to disagree with the report.
The report is expected to deflect attention away from Trump and toward the Clinton Campaign, which had its fair share of shady dealings with the Russians. The draft report included 40 other findings, including how Russians used social media to "sow discord" in 2015 and 2016, a "lackluster" pre-election response to Russian measures, how "anti-Trump research" made its way from Russian sources to the Clinton campaign, and "problematic contacts between senior Intelligence Community officials and the media."
It will include at least 25 recommendations, including how to improve election security, respond to cyberattacks and improve counterintelligence.
A committee source told Fox News that the "investigation" portion of the probe was complete, meaning the committee would not interview any additional witnesses as part of its effort.
"I’m sure [committee Democrats] will disagree with bringing the interview phase to a close," Conaway told Fox News. “I’m sure they will have specific folks they wanted to interview.”
Republicans on the committee wanted to interview former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, but Schiff "wanted to delay us," Conaway said. Once Manafort was indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, the committee decided not to call him for an interview, per the Associated Press.
"We found no evidence of collusion," Conaway told reporters Monday, suggesting that those who believe there was are reading too many spy novels.
"We found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings, inappropriate judgment in taking meetings. But only Tom Clancy or Vince Flynn or someone else like that could take this series of inadvertent contacts with each other, or meetings or whatever, and weave that into sort of a fiction page turner, spy thriller."
The public will not see the report until Democrats have reviewed it and the intelligence community has decided what information can become public, a process that could take weeks. Democrats are expected to issue a separate report with much different conclusions.
Conaway also said that he did not "anticipate" pursuing contempt proceedings against former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon or any other witnesses who did not respond favorably to the committee's questioning.
To be sure, there are two more Congressional committee investigations, each pursuing evidence into Trump and his associates' relationships with Russian entities.
Conaway took the reins of the probe in April after House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes stepped down amid accusations of making “unauthorized disclosures of classified information, in violation of House Rules, law regulations, or other standards of conduct,” according to the House Ethics Committee which investigated the allegations.
Nunes, R-Calif., thanked Conaway and other top lawmakers for leading the investigation.
“After more than a year, the committee has finished its Russia investigation and will now work on completing our report. I’d like to thank Congressmen Trey Gowdy, Tom Rooney, and especially Mike Conaway for the excellent job they’ve done leading this investigation," Nunes said in a statement.
"I’d also like to recognize the hard work undertaken by our other committee members as well as our staff. Once the committee’s final report is issued, we hope our findings and recommendations will be useful for improving security and integrity for the 2018 midterm elections.”
In a development bound to further infuriate Democrats, Republicans on the committee have expanded their investigation of the Trump dossier, seeking answers from a former staffer for Joe Biden and other Obama administration officials. Nunes sent a questionnaire to a former Biden staffer, whose husband worked for Fusion GPS, the firm behind the dossier, seeking answers to when the administration was made aware of the dossier.
Comments
Well...duh.
I think there is a 50/50 chance Mueller will try to make an obstruction charge stick for Trump firing Comey. If he tries there is going to be hell to pay by Mueller and the Dims.
Is Hillary up next or the Clinton Foundation Scam?
In reply to Well...duh. by vortmax
When will the announcement come to prosecute the real russian collusionists....Dem's and Deep State?
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
What about the Hillary(!)/DNC/Russia collusion? Why didn't you look for that, House Intel Committee?
In reply to When will the announcement… by y3maxx
Exactly. They didn't even try to find DNC/Hillary/Obama connections and they kept popping up!
Why no prosecutions?
In reply to What about the Hillary(!)… by ThinkerNotEmoter
What a complete, utter waste of time & Tax Payer Money all based on a PsyOp.
So much time & money could of been saved Indicting & arresting the real perpetrator. Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Hillary Clinton.
Tyrannical Lawlessness at its finest.
In reply to Exactly by toady
"What a complete, utter waste of time & Tax Payer Money all based on a PsyOp."
Not at all, it worked and is working exactly as intended. Most sane Americans, but not the neocon/neolib deep state types, want normalized relations with Russia. The last thing most Americans want is another war. Most people also would much rather let Russia deal with syria, end this shit show in Iraq, etc. All of that is now off the table. The new cold war is rapidly heating up, Russia is vilified more than ever, we keep adding more foolish sanctions on them, and we are becoming more deeply involved in the Syrian fiasco that ever before. Much of this is related to trump having to do so and constantly having to 'prove' he isn't in cahoots with Putin. The deep state or whatever you want to call them gets what they want, at our expense, as usual.
In reply to What a complete, utter waste… by Chupacabra-322
I'm confused I was expecting to see Russian whores jumping up and down in a bed Obama had slept on pissing and squirting, yes squirting Soviet Sluts in sheets the Obama's had slept on.. what happened where's the pics?
We spent all this money and no soviet squirting slut show?
In reply to "What a complete, utter… by greenskeeper carl
I guess the only way to see all this "ample evidence" is through Schiff's exophthalmic bug-eyes.
In reply to I'm confused I was expecting… by Dilluminati
Where are the pics of Soviet Squirting Sluts as was described by the Democrats in the dossier? I need to see for myself as Schiff suggests.. inquiring minds want to know.. The grave national security situation of Soviet Squirting Sluts must be examined very carefully we need a few million and a couple months to investigate that carefully.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
The Soviet Squirting Sluts® are a product of the imagination of Sergei Skripal, the sole witness who can expose the whole fake dossier as being a bought-and-paid-for Clinton Foundation production. This is why he and his daughter are in critical but stable condition in a UK hospital.
I fully expect the CIA and/or MI6 to finish the job. "Oops, he didn't pull through. Hand of Putin, not otherwise."
In reply to Where are the pics of Soviet… by Dilluminati
Sell the Newz then BTFD?
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
+1 for exophthalmic (if it's even a word? aw who cares)
almost as good as roadside shitting Chinese citizenism--those were fun days on here
Schiff, of course, is a chosenite tribesman--never a reason to miss this point.
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
He gets those eyes by sucking on whatever max and nancy shove into the crack pipe he's smoking.
A good anti drug poster would be a picture of "buggsy" schiff, with the caption " ...this is your brainz on drugz."
In reply to … by Shemp 4 Victory
You know the end is nigh when the national narrative of the mighty US of A has fallen down to the intellectual level of a 6 year old child.
At the end of the day, every people ultimately deserve their leadership.
The dumbed down culture has permeated all aspects of society. The collapse will be self-inflicted.
In reply to "What a complete, utter… by greenskeeper carl
Bring on the giant meteor. Then we can settle some scores.
All of the little shits who are complaining about those of us who want the rule of law, i.e. follow the fucking Constitution, will learn very quickly that, nope, they wanted it all along too. We're civil because we choose to be. You don't want us in a situation where we can't be.
In reply to You know the end is nigh… by Brazen Heist
.
In reply to "What a complete, utter… by greenskeeper carl
Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge
In reply to What a complete, utter waste… by Chupacabra-322
Isn't it interesting that when Putin mentions the Jews and dual citizens they end the probe the next day?
In reply to Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or… by D.T.Barnum
I agree Usa of Murica is a train wreck.
In reply to What a complete, utter waste… by Chupacabra-322
You stupid canucks are worse, asscheese... you elected a muzzy-lovin' faggot drag-queen married to a 75 year old.
In reply to I agree Usa of Murica is a… by canadian shenanigans
House Intelligence Committee... never heard of... has anyone proof that US Congress has House Intelligence Committee or Senate Committee... isn't that like military intelligence?
** SNARK SNARK **
In reply to What about the Hillary(!)… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Comey served at the pleasure of the President and can be fired for cause or not. No case. No causation. No Mueller. Fire him now Mr. President.
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
DJT fired Comey under recommendation from RR.
It was a setup the entire time or was it the "Insurance Policy".
In reply to Come served at the pleasure… by blueskyranch
Impossible. It falls within his well defined powers as president. They may try but, they will die on that battlefield.
We need a new Special Counsel and Mueller knows his whole sham will be subject to that investigation. Given that he was into Uranium One up to his eyeballs, he needs to lawyer up and shut up. That is why he is wrapping up.
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
Mueller will be keel hauled
In reply to Impossible. It falls within… by OCnStiggs
I just don't see how with what has come to light on FBI "operations" but we can humor you.
In other news, a crowd funding site has started raising money to fund a Schiff keel hauling event for July 4th 2018 to be held in the San Francisco Bay. Depending on the funds raised, there will be other CA politicians keel hauled as well while snowflakes shriek and convulse along the shore line.
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
Why should we care what you think?
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
Mueller is a very poor prosecutor, always has been. The glorified bureaucrat couldn't even put Sonny Barger in jail or any of his Hell's Angels associates when he had them dead to rights.
He was even worse FBI boss.
Neo cons like these little bureaucrats love the spotlight and do what they are told.
However, Mueller isn't stupid . He wiill insinuate things about Trump, drag the investigation till after the 2018 elections, put out a few'sensational but meaningless' accusations against Trump or associates.
But after taking a hefty paycheck he will not charge Trump pack up his bags in first quarter 2019.
If he goes after Trump he knows there will be a shitstorm right back at him that he won't survive, the swarmy prick.
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
Mueller became head of FBI on Sept. 4 2001 (8-04-2001). 9-11-2001 happened roughly one month later.
So, Mueller had to be privy to all of the false flag data from 9-11 and subsequent cover up.
Because we never prosecuted 9-11 culprits, then you get knock on effects of same criminals doing continuous cover-ups.
The Truth always matters.
In reply to I think there is a 50/50… by IH8OBAMA
Duh?
can't you see what this means? Putin infiltrated the investigation somehow!
We're in much deeper trouble than we realized. the Putinistas in this country will destroy us all!
In reply to Well...duh. by vortmax
What did you do, take a hit of acid before school let out for the day?
In reply to Duh?… by zoo
I think he spoke with David Hogg.
In reply to What did you do, take a hit… by blindfaith
Putin's agents are fighting the agents of Putin. In general, Putin will win again.
In reply to Duh?… by zoo
You need to change your laxative, dude.
In reply to Duh?… by zoo
House/Intelligence = Oxymoron
In reply to Well...duh. by vortmax
Was just listening to good old Wolf Blitzer on CNN in the car via Sat radio...His head is exploding on this...he is such a partisan hack piece of shit. Wolf...you are a piece of SHIT. He is getting Dem Senators on...saying back and forth...."Nothing is Credible" this is all politics even though there was collusion.
LET IT GO...YOU LOST YOU FUCKS.
Hillary lost...Democrats Lost. 7 more years.
MAGA
KAG "His new 2020 Slogan"
In reply to Well...duh. by vortmax
Wolf “AIPAC” Blitzer is most likely a CIA/Mossad plant. He most certainly isn’t a credible journalist.
In reply to Was just listening to good… by takeaction
He give a great rimjob though... ask Donnie Lemonella.
In reply to Wolf “AIPAC” Blitzer is most… by Bay of Pigs
Wait till you hear the screams of "Nooooooooo!" tomorrow.
It'll be like election night all over again.
In reply to Well...duh. by vortmax
Shit-bag Schiff has gone full retard... seriously... they guy should not own a firearm.
He is psychotic.
In reply to Well...duh. by vortmax
BOOM!
ha
NOW, MUELLER and DEM LAWYERS ONWARD FOR OBSTRUCTION!
(loud voice to appeal to ethos of courage) "You kill 5,000 people with drugs because you're smuggling them in and ya making a lot of money and people are dying. And they don't even put you in jail. They don't do anything. But you might get 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, you might get a year. But you're not gonna get...(Don the Con plants the thought into his stupid followers at this point in his Authoritarian, big government speech). (Now transitions to soft voice to appeal to the ethos of kindness) And then you wonder why we have a problem. That's why we have a problem folks. And I don't think we should play games."
In reply to NOW, MUELLER and DEM LAWYERS… by DosZap
Soooooooo, how much did that cost We the People?
$123M, most for bribes.
In reply to Soooooooo, how much did that… by BarryD
No, no , no!
How dare you describe their consultancy fees as bribes.
In reply to $123M, most for bribes. by VAL THOR
You need to change that M to a B....
Inflation don't ya know.... or somebody missed a digit or two on the billable hours.... it's not 8k an hour, it's 80k!
In reply to $123M, most for bribes. by VAL THOR
no problem, just put it on our tab.
In reply to Soooooooo, how much did that… by BarryD