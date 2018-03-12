"If Mueller Doesn’t Get You, Stormy Will" Maxine Rages After Trump Knocks Her "Low IQ"

Mon, 03/12/2018 - 07:21

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told MSNBC that she's "not intimidated" by President Trump, while repeating her own worn out threat that Trump's impeachment was just a matter of time.  Waters then suggested that if special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation doesn't result in an impeachment, Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) will. 

"This business about Stormy is not going away," Waters said. "If for some reason Mueller does not get him, Stormy will. So we know that this is going to go on.”

As a reminder, Waters has been robotically repeating about Trump's imminent impeachment for over a year.

Trump told a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday night that "We have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a low IQ individual,” Trump then said - going back into another impression, this time of Waters:  “Do you ever see her? We will impeach him!” President Trump said mockingly.

Waters hit back; "I’m not gonna run from it, I’m not intimidated by by him, and so he can keep calling names. I’ve got plenty for him. As a matter of fact, everybody knows he’s a con man, he’s been a con man all of his life."

The irony here is that "very low IQ" Maxine, who's been a legislator for 41 years, believes Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels could actually lead to his impeachment - which so far not one legal expert has suggested. Trump would only risk impeachment if he perjured himself under oath like Bill Clinton did - when he lied to congress about the affair he had with a subordinate in the Oval Office, as President.

Of note, when impeachment proceedings were brought against Bill Clinton in December, 1998, Waters denounced the "tawdry and trashy thousands of pages of hearsay, accusations, gossip and telephone chatter" (NYT Oct. 9, 1998) which she said came nowhere close to proving impeachable offenses against Clinton. 

Waters added: "It is time to move on, reprimand the president [Clinton], condemn him. But let's move on ... These grossly unfair procedures will only tear this Congress and this nation apart."

Apparently Maxine Waters only cares about tearing the nation apart when it's a Democrat in the hot seat. 

deez_f_nutz Mon, 03/12/2018 - 07:24 Permalink

MY president banged a porn star BEFORE he was in public office....

(so what)

This doesn't change the fact that there is *SOMETHING* wrong with that dingbat Maxine Waters... she is senile, insane, coerced, or SOMETHING.... but that woman is fuckin' deranged.

DillyDilly HopefulCynical Mon, 03/12/2018 - 07:41 Permalink

Maxine waters low IQ shouldn't be the problem. It should be a problem because the IQ Test questions she was getting wrong were like this.

 

Which of the following was best known for composing operettas?

Johann Strauss II, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Beyonce

 

Kneel Before:

 

a) ZOD

b) MLK

c) Obama

d) The American Flag during the playing of the national Anthem

hootowl Keyser Mon, 03/12/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

The Demonrats won't even let anyone run for elective or appointed positions unless they can prove thay are pedophiles, drugsuckers/pushers, MS-13 members, wife beaters, baby killers, etc., etc., etc., the more skeletons in their skeleton closet the better views their DNC candicacy potential.

 

It is just so damn hard to control honest people possessed with even a semblance of Christian backbone,......there is less ammunition with which to blackmail and extort them into following DNC orders.

Antifaschistische DPLETTENBERG Mon, 03/12/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Okay...let's make a deal with Maxine.

All Congresshumans will take two tests.

1.  A lie detection test to determine if they have ever had sex with an attractive woman[women take the same test].   (footnote:  consider asking if they have even thought about having sex with an attractive woman)

2.  A IQ Test AND an 8th grade math AND reading AND history AND geography test.

 

PT TeamDepends Mon, 03/12/2018 - 08:02 Permalink

Every time TPTB need to bury some real dirt, they sift through Trump's (real or imagined) past.

What is Stormy distracting us from?

Side note:  I used to think the Lewinsky vs Bill Clinton thing was also brought up purely to bury something else or to steer Bill towards some "right" decisions.  Innocent or guilty, we all know they can do anything and it will be covered up / ignored as long as they do whatever TPTB tell them to do.

Sort out PizzaGate, Uranium One, CGI, CF and after that is all sorted out, if Trump's past is still a problem then no-one will care if you look at that too. 

P.S.  No-one believes the rest of Congress is innocent of anything similar.  We just believe they can get away with it because they do as they are told.

SummerSausage Jumanji1959 Mon, 03/12/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

Twitter's parody account https://twitter.com/MaxinePWaters is a hoot. Thing is - it captures her perfectly.

"All over my district, @ICEgov has been installing these holding cells for people to drop off suspected undocumented immigrants. This is not only illegal, it’s inhumane. And I will not stand for it. #ProtectDreamers #DACA"

(Picture of ice machines in front of convenience stores.)

"That son of a bitch Trump just called me “Low IQ Maxine”?? Wants me to take an IQ test?? What kind of man tells an elderly woman of color she needs to pee in a cup to prove how smart she is? #INPEACH"

esum deez_f_nutz Mon, 03/12/2018 - 07:59 Permalink

TED KENNEDY   "LION OF THE SENATE"    MURDERED A WOMAN

BJ CLINTON   DEMOCRAT SUPER DELEGATE  MULTIPLE RAPIST

DJ TRUMP   ALLEGATIONS BY A PORN "STAR" UNPROVEN... SO WHAT

MAXINE WATERS...  CRIMINAL... BUT DEMS DONT GET PROSECUTED.. ITS RACIST

The House ethics committee on Monday outlined its charges against Rep. Maxine Waters, who is accused of helping a bank in which her husband owned stock secure federal bailout funds.

The committee charged the 10-term California Democrat with three counts of violating House rules and the federal ethics code in connection with her effort to arrange a 2008 meeting between Treasury officials and representatives with OneUnited bank