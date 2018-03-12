"If Mueller Doesn’t Get You, Stormy Will" Maxine Rages After Trump Knocks Her "Low IQ"

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) told MSNBC that she's "not intimidated" by President Trump, while repeating her own worn out threat that Trump's impeachment was just a matter of time. Waters then suggested that if special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation doesn't result in an impeachment, Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) will.

"This business about Stormy is not going away," Waters said. "If for some reason Mueller does not get him, Stormy will. So we know that this is going to go on.”

As a reminder, Waters has been robotically repeating about Trump's imminent impeachment for over a year.

Trump told a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday night that "We have to defeat Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, a low IQ individual,” Trump then said - going back into another impression, this time of Waters: “Do you ever see her? We will impeach him!” President Trump said mockingly.

Trump calls Maxine Water a "very low IQ individual" during his rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Emtkuz8fMv — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) March 11, 2018

Waters hit back; "I’m not gonna run from it, I’m not intimidated by by him, and so he can keep calling names. I’ve got plenty for him. As a matter of fact, everybody knows he’s a con man, he’s been a con man all of his life."

The irony here is that "very low IQ" Maxine, who's been a legislator for 41 years, believes Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels could actually lead to his impeachment - which so far not one legal expert has suggested. Trump would only risk impeachment if he perjured himself under oath like Bill Clinton did - when he lied to congress about the affair he had with a subordinate in the Oval Office, as President.

Of note, when impeachment proceedings were brought against Bill Clinton in December, 1998, Waters denounced the "tawdry and trashy thousands of pages of hearsay, accusations, gossip and telephone chatter" (NYT Oct. 9, 1998) which she said came nowhere close to proving impeachable offenses against Clinton.

Waters added: "It is time to move on, reprimand the president [Clinton], condemn him. But let's move on ... These grossly unfair procedures will only tear this Congress and this nation apart."

Apparently Maxine Waters only cares about tearing the nation apart when it's a Democrat in the hot seat.