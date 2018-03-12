James Howard Kunstler: The Coming Economy Of "Less"

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
Author and commentator James Howard Kunstler returns as our podcast guest this week for an update on where we are in The Long Emergency timeline.
In this wide-raging discussion ranging from the pervasiveness of propaganda in today's media to the risk of nuclear war, Kunstler also re-news his warnings of a current secular economic slowdown.
After too many years of market interventions, magical thinking, racketeering, and bleeding the 99% dry, he warns that our culture and economic system will soon reach a snapping point:
The important story is what happens in the financial sector and how it effects the economy in the next twelve to eighteen months. As we know, the financial system is the most abstract and fragile of all the systems that we depend on because the other systems can't run without it. The trucks won't make the food deliveries to the supermarkets unless the finance system works. The gasoline won't get to the pumps at the stations.
Nothing's going to move if the financial system cracks up. People no longer trust each other to transact, to get paid. And so they stop transacting.
We're talking about a falling standard of living and getting used to an economy of "less". It sounds kind of Ebenezer Scrooge-ish to suggest that people may have to do with less rather than more, because more has always been the expectation in our lifetime. But that's probably a fact. And as I've said more than once, reality has mandates of its own. Circumstances are going to inform us about how this economy is emerging and where we need to go with it. And we can either pay attention or just sit there with our fingers in our ears.
What we're talking about here is the armature of our culture and economy that people hang their lives on. And that armature is crumbling. There are fewer things that people can hang a life on in a meaningful way, or a way that even ensures that they can have a little bit of security looking into even a short-term future.
For example, I had a day yesterday that felt like national Murphy's Law Day. I got a screw in a tire. The screw was in a place where, under New York State law, they're not allowed to fix the tire if the screw is near the outside of tread. So I had to buy a brand-new tire. And then I was going to take the trash to the dump in my old pickup truck, which I keep around for that purpose. But the battery was dead. So I had to go down to the auto parts store and buy a new battery, and bring it home and put it in.
Now, I'm among the lucky people in this land who can actually buy a new tire and buy a car battery. But probably some enormous percentage of the population, like 78% or 84% -- I'm not quite sure what it is -- they don’t have enough money to buy a new car battery if their car dies on some god forsaken freeway shoulder 38 miles from home. Imagine how crazy-making that is. I can easily, because I was a truly starving bohemia until well into my 40s, struggling just to pay the light bill while writing book after book. So I know what it's like to live day after day in that kind of financial anxiety.
I imagine that the financial anxiety out there right now is just so extreme that there's a whole mass of people who are being pushed to the limits of their sanity.
Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with James Howard Kunstler (57m:11s).
People like Kuntler, Porter Stansberry, etc., have been making predictions about imminent economic, social, civilizational collapse literally for years. But, economic collapse is like bankruptcy: gradual at first and then suddenly. Only God knows when we will hit Seneca's Cliff and he ain't making any predictions.
It takes an average family twice as many years of work to afford the average home as compared to the 60s
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
Here is why "wage inflation" shouldn't be a concern for anyone. Income has barely moved in terms of purchasing power since 1999.
"Nothing's going to move if the financial system cracks up. People no longer trust each other to transact, to get paid. And so they stop transacting."

But if the financial system cracks up, people will get very angry at those in charge. Poor people can vote and will vote. Those who are in government when things start to fail will be swept away, quickly. Those in charge know that and will move heaven and earth to see that things don't get that bad. It's a long way from where we are to Venezuela.
I agree. Normalcy bias it toxic. My safety net? Cash, a duffel bag of silver bullion, some gold bullion, and tradables (silver and gold jewelry). Oh, and a valid passport.

If I think it is going to be that bad I am leaving for an extended vacay.
The Moneylenders have fixed the entire system since 1913 in this country so that all assets float into their accounts, strip mine anything of value in the world while crushing the life out of other societies making them dependent of BIS/IMF loans, but somehow the REAL PROBLEM is Human Beings who want to create human life to love and nurture. This is the narrative of the Controllers whose only concern is that you and your's continue the Master/Slave relationship.
In addition, they engineered the Great Depression to destroy the Middleclass who were becoming too "uppity" and bought their land holdings in forced sales for pennies on the dollar. Yep, it really is too many damn people reproducing OTHER THAN THE Elites.
