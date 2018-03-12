Larry Kudlow "Leading Contender" To Replace Gary Cohn: Report

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 11:56

The story with Gary Cohn's replacement is becoming increasingly fluid.

In the days after the resignation of the Goldman COO as head of Trump's National Economic Council, we have seen an avalanche of names who were supposed to fill Cohn's shoes. First, it was Peter Navarro, and while media reports suggested that he is not being considered, other reports said that he would take the role if offered.

Then, Politico reported that Cohn himself had picked Shahira Knight - a former Hill staffer, ex-lobbyist and the NEC’s resident tax expert  — as his replacement, although on Sunday the NYT reported that she was not interested in the opportunity. At the same time, the NYT also reported that Christopher P. Liddell - a New Zealand businessman who works as an assistant to Trump and director of strategic initiatives, and who was CFO of Microsoft previously - was the frontrunner for Cohn's spot.

And now, we go back to square one as CNBC's Jim Cramer reports that Larry Kudlow, the man who was originally mentioned as the logical replecement for Gary Cohn, is once again the front runner to lead Trump's National Economic Council "and would take the job if offered it."

According to CNBC, while Trump has not formally offered the job, "Kudlow is a leading choice of not only Trump but also some of his advisors."

Kudlow, a long-time supporter of Trump, helped to craft economic policy during the Reagan administration.

The market's reaction was initially favorable to the news, due to Kudlow's well-known opposition to Trump's import tariffs and trade wars, however the modest bounce appears to now be fading.

TeethVillage88s blindfaith Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

He is an Ideologue.  Trickle Down, Supply Side Economics, Liaise Fair (live & Let Live), Status Quo,... no Capital Controls on any one but the common people, No Problem with Off-Shore Tax havens/Jurisdictions, No Problem with Monopolies, No Problem with Slave Labor Rates to kill US Jobs & Tax Base, No Problem evidently with Unlimited Federal MIC and Whole Budget Spending (Welfare not withstanding)... No Problem with the Power of Banks, the Power of FIREs to Create Money out of Thin Air and Extract Usury from the Common Man while Planning Inflation Attacks on the old, infirm, youth, fixed income, or those that want a Sabbatical to study Economics & Banking ... Neo Con & NeoLiberal.

- Laissez-faire Economic environment in which transactions between private parties are free from intrusive government restrictions, tariffs, and subsidies, with only enough regulations to protect property rights  (Kind of Anti-Fascist, so actually could be anti-federal power, anti-globalist maybe)

- But Kudlow, Larry Kudlow, might be Acceptable to the Bankers, FIREs, Investors, Market Players & Lobbyist. 

DillyDilly TeethVillage88s Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Seriously people... This isn't as bad as it all sounds...

 

Fuck Kudlow (who cares, everyone knows he's a clown). What's IMPORTANT is to realize is that the stock market is gonna tank hard no matter what happens which is why people like Cohn & Blankfein are jumping ship in the first place... (so you need a 'donkey' to pin it on)... That's all the average dipshit knows about the economy anyway (how the stock market is doing)...

 

Trump could actually use 'somebody else' behind the scenes as the real consultant, but why not put some blowhard figurehead like Kudlow out there as the sacrificial lamb for the press to eat up?

DillyDilly Blankone Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

I have zero comments about 'other' appointees or 4d chess.

 

What I am commenting on is 'perception'... Rewind to Nov 2016, stock market, and anyone with half a brain KNEW that, sooner or later, the stock market bubble was gonna crash ON TRUMP'S WATCH (& whereby the only comparison was gonna be the OBAMA stock market which was a simple result in PRINTING 5 trillion dollars, but that the average joe knows SQUAT about because they listen to Peggy Joseph & Maxine Waters)...

 

So here we are & it's finally starting to happen... OTHER attempts to trip up have been:

 

- Electoral Gate

- ICE Gate

- Russia Gate (still ongoing)

- Stormy Gate (still ongoing)

- Parkland Gate

 

all #FAIL's... So the only thing left to do is to either tank the stock market, or have a space alien invasion...

 

Cohn, Blankfein, and the GS tribe has left the WH, and 'Dutch Boy' is out as FED Chair... What a better time to tank the stock market? None of it has anything to do with Trump, but that's all that's left to cling to anymore...

 

Kudlow would make the perfect clown.

lincolnsteffens IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

Kudlow spews forth mildly presented mind control in the fake statistics department. He was, as I remember, the architect of trickle down economics which didn't turn out too well. Also, if memory serves me, on Reagan's / Kudlow's watch we had the Savings and Loan scams. The only possible use for him is perhaps he knows where the bodies are buried and will whisper in Trump's ear.

whosyerdaddy IH8OBAMA Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

December 2007 Kudlow and bobblehead yesboy Jerry Bowyer adamantly assured the viewership of Kudlow and Company there would be no recession in 2008. Bowyer famously told permabear Jim Rogers that the "15% capital gains tax rate" meant there would be no more recessions ever. If this report is true then I am finally worried,Kudlow made more sense when he was coked up.

Global Hunter Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:00 Permalink

I'd only hire Kudlow if I wanted a connection for good blow but I don't use that shit for years (learned my lesson) and POTUS doesn't do any drugs or drink so this doesn't make any sense to me. 

Consuelo Mon, 03/12/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

A completely given-over Zionist, Putin-hating Necon (if you have ever listened/seen his programs).   Not the sort of influence needed near the President right now - as if the place isn't stuffed full of them already.