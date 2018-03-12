Larry Kudlow "Leading Contender" To Replace Gary Cohn: Report

The story with Gary Cohn's replacement is becoming increasingly fluid.
In the days after the resignation of the Goldman COO as head of Trump's National Economic Council, we have seen an avalanche of names who were supposed to fill Cohn's shoes. First, it was Peter Navarro, and while media reports suggested that he is not being considered, other reports said that he would take the role if offered.
Then, Politico reported that Cohn himself had picked Shahira Knight - a former Hill staffer, ex-lobbyist and the NEC’s resident tax expert — as his replacement, although on Sunday the NYT reported that she was not interested in the opportunity. At the same time, the NYT also reported that Christopher P. Liddell - a New Zealand businessman who works as an assistant to Trump and director of strategic initiatives, and who was CFO of Microsoft previously - was the frontrunner for Cohn's spot.
And now, we go back to square one as CNBC's Jim Cramer reports that Larry Kudlow, the man who was originally mentioned as the logical replecement for Gary Cohn, is once again the front runner to lead Trump's National Economic Council "and would take the job if offered it."
According to CNBC, while Trump has not formally offered the job, "Kudlow is a leading choice of not only Trump but also some of his advisors."
Kudlow, a long-time supporter of Trump, helped to craft economic policy during the Reagan administration.
The market's reaction was initially favorable to the news, due to Kudlow's well-known opposition to Trump's import tariffs and trade wars, however the modest bounce appears to now be fading.
He is an Ideologue. Trickle Down, Supply Side Economics, Liaise Fair (live & Let Live), Status Quo,... no Capital Controls on any one but the common people, No Problem with Off-Shore Tax havens/Jurisdictions, No Problem with Monopolies, No Problem with Slave Labor Rates to kill US Jobs & Tax Base, No Problem evidently with Unlimited Federal MIC and Whole Budget Spending (Welfare not withstanding)... No Problem with the Power of Banks, the Power of FIREs to Create Money out of Thin Air and Extract Usury from the Common Man while Planning Inflation Attacks on the old, infirm, youth, fixed income, or those that want a Sabbatical to study Economics & Banking ... Neo Con & NeoLiberal.
Kudlow spews forth mildly presented mind control in the fake statistics department. He was, as I remember, the architect of trickle down economics which didn't turn out too well. Also, if memory serves me, on Reagan's / Kudlow's watch we had the Savings and Loan scams. The only possible use for him is perhaps he knows where the bodies are buried and will whisper in Trump's ear.
From Wiki: "In the mid-1990s, Kudlow entered a twelve-step program in order to deal with his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. He subsequently converted to Catholicism under the guidance of Father C. John McCloskey III.[28][31][32]"
In reply to NO! Not Kudlow, he's just… by IH8OBAMA
December 2007 Kudlow and bobblehead yesboy Jerry Bowyer adamantly assured the viewership of Kudlow and Company there would be no recession in 2008. Bowyer famously told permabear Jim Rogers that the "15% capital gains tax rate" meant there would be no more recessions ever. If this report is true then I am finally worried,Kudlow made more sense when he was coked up.
In reply to NO! Not Kudlow, he's just… by IH8OBAMA
If I remember correctly, Larry had a huge cocaine problem in the past. He was also saying, "goldilocks economy" before the 08 crash. Yeah, he sounds right for the job.
Wow. I always thought he was tired and running on coffee fumes or caffeine pills. Coke? Kinda sounds more like the way he looks. Gay? I suppose could be. He's not a Ladies Man is he. "Kudlow later admitted to a $10,000 a month cocaine habit.[17] - New York Times, 4 July 1995"
70 yrs old, former Democrat, Spouse(s)Nancy Gerstein (1974–1975), Susan Cullman Sicher (Married 1981; Divorced), Judith Pond (m. 1986)... Did his first wife die? Maybe data unavailable.
