Mammoth Treasury Issuance Begins With 3Y Auction Pricing At Highest Yield Since May 2007

Starting today's barrage of Treasury Bill and Note supply, which will see $145BN in 3M and 6M Bills, and 3Y and 10Y Notes, moments ago the Treasury sold $28BN in 3Y notes in what was a surprisingly strong auction. This was the biggest 3Y auction since June 2014 as the Treasury begins to pre-fund the surging US budget deficit.
The auction high yield of 2.436% stopped through the When Issued 2.438% by 0.2 bps. It was the highest yield since May 2007 (when it was suspended until November 2008), and well above last month's 2.28%.
The bid to cover of 2.94 was fractionally below February's 3.00%, but just above the 6 month auction average of 2.93.
The internals were solid, with Indirects taking down 50.0%, above last month's 49.8%, but just below the 6M average of 52.9%. Directs were awarded 9.3%, above the 6 auction average of 9.2%, leaving Dealers holding 40.7%, virtually identical with last month's 40.5% if slightly above the recent average of 37.9%
At the same time the Treasury also sold 6Month bills which saw a spike in demand, with the Bid to Cover jumping 3.67%, well above the previous auction's 3.19.
As Bloomberg notes, the auction was expected to benefit from outright yield and curve valuation, while negatives include increased size, biggest since June 2014. In the end the positives appear to have won, and overall it was a solid start to today's mammoth issuance, which will see 3M and 10Y auctions pricing in just under 90 minutes, at 1pm ET.
BULLSHIT!..The FED is buying everything...Like all the markets, the Treasury Market is RIGGED and one complete JOKE!
"Mammoth Treasury Issuance Begins"
Comeon... Its all Among Friends...
dear fed: lower rates at your march 21st meeting
(i'd love to see the 30yt at 4%)
which i could prefund my retirement and possible expat escape...
don't need much to acheive my goal, half a mil, uncle sam?
pretty plez, i'll leave and never ask again and be a good citizen...
Does any of this matter once it becomes a "market" with only one participant...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
shotgun! (You get a great yield or not!) Lard arse on a picket fence markets! Its only three years to negative yields anyhow?
David Rosenberg mentioned that at the Mauldlin Conference for every Bond Bull there were 5 Bears. Also lots and lots of talk about Inflation.
So the surprising market-shafting event will most likely be...?
Everybody talks about how nobody will buy US 10s at 3%. Really?? I recall people wolfing them down at 1.40% not too long ago.
All it will take are 1 or 2 high-profile corporate bankruptcies in the upcoming downturn and these Treasury "bears" will be singing a very different tune.
Who writes this shit?
Yields are at their highest since 2007 but demand is surprisingly strong? Are you just playing with my emotions or what?
The great recession started with interest rates and not minorities, your neighbors or even predator lenders? Notice the date and what happened? Good f-cking place to review how we all got raped.....by Hank f-cking Paulson!!!!
Well, it turns out that the Fed DOES know what it's doing. They plan on taking it all down at some point. How is borrowing from credit card B to pay credit card A a financial planning strategy? I wonder if I can turn my credit cards into a pension plan? Oh right, I don't get interest-rates that fall below the rate of inflation, but if I could, I might be able to Ponzi that mofo. Am I right?
its called shear the sheeple strategy
yeah, it is your future money being sold at a small profit.
1 dollar =8 oz. Can of beans or I can trade it to the federal reserve and they buy the bean farm? (In my name) More beans cookie?
I know, I know, the concept is a long way from production.
Paper is too third party vulnerable! Any paper promise!
Treasury auctions are now known as "Mammoth garbaaahge time".
