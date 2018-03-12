These Are The Regions The Ultra Rich Want To Leave

As part of Knight Frank's latest Wealth Report, a survey of over 500 leading private bankers and wealth advisers was conducted to gain insights into the mindset of the world's ultra rich.
The respondents, who represent roughly 50,000 'ultra high net worth individuals' (UHNWIs), were asked whether their clients planned to permanently emigrate to another country.
As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows, the responses varied depending on the region the wealthy individual was currently residing in.
While the target country could of course be within the same region, the largest share of UHNWIs with itchy feet were from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States - 45 percent said they planned to emigrate.
Interesting that Europe, the Middle East and Africa all show 19%.
It's very interesting, indeed. Europe is now an amalgamation of itself with Africa and the Middle East, hence the consistency of the polling.
Given the trends, I'd be inclined to short the Russian departures. At least they have some sense of nation, borders, religion and culture. Europe is fucked and cucked.
In reply to Interesting the Europe, the… by BGO
as a billionaire you belong to a class that owns the planet anyway. Emigration has a meaning for those only who have skin in the game when they leave because they have to surrender parts of their assets and restart somewhere else.
apart from that, the numbers probably qualify as statistical rubbish.
In reply to It's very interesting,… by CunnyFunt
I don't understand. ZH regularly assures us that Russia is a golden earthly paradise, freer and happier than anywhere else on earth.
In reply to cofounded variabls in play… by giovanni_f
Australia wins!
Wish all the leftist, wealthy would leave the USA!
If 45% of Russians want to leave, why are all the Russian babes so damn picky and demanding?
https://www.russiancupid.com/
Damn... if they are all leaving everywhere, where are they leaving to? Mars?
A little island in the antipodes called New Zealand, maybe you've heard of it...
In reply to Damn... if they are all… by Jambo Mambo Bill
Russia 45%? I call total BS.