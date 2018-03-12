These Are The Regions The Ultra Rich Want To Leave

As part of Knight Frank's latest Wealth Report, a survey of over 500 leading private bankers and wealth advisers was conducted to gain insights into the mindset of the world's ultra rich.

The respondents, who represent roughly 50,000 'ultra high net worth individuals' (UHNWIs), were asked whether their clients planned to permanently emigrate to another country.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows, the responses varied depending on the region the wealthy individual was currently residing in.

You will find more infographics at Statista

While the target country could of course be within the same region, the largest share of UHNWIs with itchy feet were from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States - 45 percent said they planned to emigrate.