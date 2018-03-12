These Are The Regions The Ultra Rich Want To Leave

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/14/2018 - 02:45

As part of Knight Frank's latest Wealth Report, a survey of over 500 leading private bankers and wealth advisers was conducted to gain insights into the mindset of the world's ultra rich.

The respondents, who represent roughly 50,000 'ultra high net worth individuals' (UHNWIs), were asked whether their clients planned to permanently emigrate to another country.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows, the responses varied depending on the region the wealthy individual was currently residing in.

Infographic: The Regions the Ultra Rich Want to Leave | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

While the target country could of course be within the same region, the largest share of UHNWIs with itchy feet were from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States - 45 percent said they planned to emigrate.

Tags
Social Issues
Real Estate Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
CunnyFunt BGO Wed, 03/14/2018 - 02:55 Permalink

It's very interesting, indeed. Europe is now an amalgamation of itself with Africa and the Middle East, hence the consistency of the polling.

Given the trends, I'd be inclined to short the Russian departures. At least they have some sense of nation, borders, religion and culture. Europe is fucked and cucked.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
giovanni_f CunnyFunt Wed, 03/14/2018 - 04:09 Permalink

as a billionaire you belong to a class that owns the planet anyway. Emigration has a meaning for those only who have skin in the game when they leave because they have to surrender parts of their assets and restart somewhere else.

apart from that, the numbers probably qualify as statistical rubbish. 

 