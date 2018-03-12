May Declares Russia "Clearly" Responsible For Spy Poisoning: "An Unlawful Use Of Force Against UK"

As previewed last night, Theresa May has officially blamed Russia for a nerve-agent attack on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter Yulia, that led to the hospitalization of 21 people.
In a speech to the House of Commons, May fleshed out the evidence that the UK has gathered to make its determination, while insisting that actions would be taken to hold the regime accountable - raising the possibility of more sanctions against Russia.
May told lawmakers that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack, explaining how a known Russian nerve agent had been discovered by investigators at the scene of the attack in Salisbury. If Moscow is unequivocally proven to have masterminded the attack, May said the UK government would consider it "an unlawful use of force."
The British PM told the House of Commons that the former spy was poisoned with “military-grade nerve agent of the type developed by Russia”, according to world-leading experts at Porton Down, the government’s chemical weapons research centre.
However, instead of conclusively declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized the attack, May said UK intelligence said there are two possibilities of the origin of this action: That the attack was ordered by the Russian state, or the Russian state lost control of these nerve agents, which were then utilized to attack Skripal.
"Russia has previously produced this agent, and the government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible," May said.
She pointed out that the attack happened "against a backdrop of Russian state aggression" citing the annexation of Crimea and unrest in the Donbas region. May added that Russia has meddled in elections. "We will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil," May said.
May said the British government had summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office and has given him a 36 hour ultimatum to explain how state developed nerve agent used in Salisbury, or face “extensive measures”.
Break: Theresa May gives Russian ambassador 36 hour ultimatum to explain how state developed nerve agent used in Salisbury, or face “extensive measures”.— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) March 12, 2018
Meanwhile the UK stood ready to take “much more extensive measures” to retaliate against Moscow.
“I share the impatience of this house and the country at large to bring those responsible to justice and take a full range of appropriate responses….but as a nation that believes in justice and the rule of law it’s right we proceed in the right way,” Mrs May said.
The attempted murder was not just a crime against the Skripal family but was an “indiscriminate and reckless” act against the UK, said the prime minister who also added that it fitted into a “well-established” pattern of Russian state aggression including the illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and the hacking of the German parliament and Danish government as well as the murder of Alexander Litvinenko.
Quoted by the FT, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, denounced the “shocking events” in Salisbury on March 4 but said Britain should not cut off diplomatic ties with Russia. He said the government should maintain a “robust dialogue” with Moscow.
* * *
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed aside questions about Russia's involvement, telling a BBC journalist that the UK needs to figure this out for itself before approaching Russia with any accusations, per RT.
“Sort this out for yourselves first, then come talk to us,” said the Russian president, when asked about the case by a BBC journalist during a visit to the southern region of Krasnodar. Putin then emphasized that he was in the region to deal with matters related to agriculture, not international espionage.
Following the official accusation by Theresa May, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that "this is a circus act in the British Parliament." Dismissing the allegations as "fairy tales," she said, "It’s just another political-information campaign based on a provocation."
Echoing Zakharova, a member of the Russian Senate’s international affairs committee said that Russia had no reason to kill Skripal.
* * *
Despite May's rhetoric, it's possible that the UK response will be more bark than bite: As Bloomberg points out, British authorities took only modest countermeasures in 2006, when Russian agents poisoned a former MI6 informant with a rare and toxic isotope, polonium 210.
May explained that Russia’s ambassador to the U.K. has been summoned to explain how a Russian nerve agent turned up in Salisbury, the English city where Skripal and his adult daughter were sickened. Later, she said she would return to the House of Commons to review the options for responding to the attack - which is expected to include sanctions.
Comments
yeap, we know what you are up to ... that is you Mrs.
I was waiting for this news. What are the chances this is a CIA/MI6 operation to frame Russia?
Probably 50/50 chance either way.
In reply to yeap, we know what you are… by Pandelis
She got a pearl necklace!
In reply to I was waiting for this news… by JethroBodien
May: Umm, our investigations show this was likely Russians
Logic: Let's see your reports.
May: Ummm, no, those are classified and secret.
In reply to She got a pearl necklace! by Joe Davola
Salisbury attack on British spy er, former Russian Spy… chemical agent determined to be of Russian origin…
Hmm.. of course the Deep State in the US and UK could not spoof the origin like they do for software or possibly chemical attacks in Syria.
Of course the allegations or insinuations will not affect the World Cup like the doping allegations affected Russian reputation and team at the recent winter Olympics.
In reply to May: Umm, our investigations… by Shitonya Serfs
Could have been CIA. Just sayin'.
In reply to … by Manthong
Next. Mueller indicts a head of cabbage.
In reply to Could have been CIA. Just… by Government nee…
The clear and present danger to the world is the psychopathic, obviously mentally delusional western elitists and politicians. They are playing a game with no winning hand.
In reply to Next. Muller indicts a head… by ???ö?
Let's beat them with rocks and sticks until they ask for mercy in Mandarin.
I don't understand Mandarin.
In reply to The clear and present danger… by trulz4lulz
Well, THAT, &, not trying to be purposefully misogynist here, but it's starting to appear to me that FEMALE politicians, (vis-a-vis 'Merkle', 'Haley', 'May', 'Freeland', seem to be TWICE as easy prey for globalist agendas with fat wallet backers.
I'm trying to be as even handed as possible here, but it's starting to become a compelling observation.
Edit ~ @Joe Davola <above> ~ +1 classic ZZ Top
In reply to The clear and present danger… by trulz4lulz
Which head of cabbage? Pelosi? Waters? McCain? Obama? Dubya? Clinton?
Too vague. Then again, if we imprison all the pols with the wits of a cabbage, we're good, right?
In reply to Next. Muller indicts a head… by ???ö?
This comment contains some additional information to the comment I posted yesterday.
In 1995, Sergey Skripal was recruited by an MI6 undercover agent, Pablo Miller, who at the time was posing as Antonio Alvarez de Hidalgo and working at the British Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.
Pablo Miller was exposed in the early 2000s, after multiple Russians were arrested for spying and fingered Miller as their recruiter. One of Miller’s other recruits was Alexander Litvinenko. [Note: Polonium was also used to murder Arafat – the source is said to have been Israel’s Dimona reactor.]
Miller and Skripal met frequently: Skripal (whose codename was “Forthwith”) passed the entire Russian military intelligence telephone handbook to Miller, containing details of more than 300 of his colleagues in Russian intelligence. In 2006 Skripal was jailed.
After the spy swap in 2010, Skripal decided to resettle in Salisbury, where Pablo Miller also lived. In 2015 Miller retired and received an OBE for services to Her Majesty’s Government. No doubt Miller was Skripal’s minder and was probably the reason Skripal had gone to Salisbury.
According to his LinkedIn entry (deleted a few days ago), Miller worked as a consultant for Christopher Steele – Miller is the consultant whose name was withheld by the Telegraph. Steele's Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by Fusion GPS in 2016 to research Trump.
In testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee (on 3 November, 2017), it was stated that Daniel Jones (a member of Fusion GPS), had described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” and was funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.”
Between 26 November, 2017 and 10 January, 2018 George Soros (who is a prolific tweeter) was silent. Not a single tweet. Why, where was he?
Steele has refused to comment about which projects he involved Miller but given Miller’s Russian contacts, it is not credible that the Trump dossier was not one of them – in which case it is also not credible that Skripal was also not involved.
Join the dots.... cui bono? Why would Putin be interested in a has-been spy he could have killed long ago? On the other hand, might certain people connected with the Trump dossier be keen to silence sources, now that Sessions is investigating the FISA warrants and at the same time, implicate Russia?
In reply to May: Umm, our investigations… by Shitonya Serfs
Yes but absolutely nothing of that is in the UK MSM. The vitriol in the articles is astonishing. Very few here are aware of the potential for a failed Arkanside or similar.
Only Russia is discussed so it must be them.
http://truepublica.org.uk/united-kingdom/sergei-skripal-theres-more-to-…
In reply to In 1995, Sergey Skripal was… by EuroPox
What does she intend to do about it?
Impose more meaningless "sanctions" that the Russians will just laugh at?
Launch a full scale nuclear attack upon Moscow?
Being the lap-dog poodle of the US government, she won't do anything more provocative than shake her fist in self-righteous indignation at Russia, while she continues with the wailing and gnashing of teeth.
In reply to May: Umm, our investigations… by Shitonya Serfs
I say she will order the Royal Navy (all 4 ships that still float and have a crew) to attack Murmansk.
In reply to What does she intend to do… by serotonindumptruck
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2015/01/18/24CF8CF200000578-0-image-a-47…
In reply to I say she will order the… by cossack55
BritBob has already deployed those ships to the Falkland Islands to protect the Queen Mum's Royal Sheep
In reply to I say she will order the… by cossack55
Prime Minister Teresa May: I order the Royal Navy to sail the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Baltic Sea as a show of force to impress the Russians with British resolve.
First Sea Lord: Uh, Madam Prime Minister, we have no aircraft with which to equip her*.
PM May: Oh my, is that important?
*the British scrapped their Harrier jump jets before having any replacement aircraft in hand. Well, actually they surplused them to the Americans who were happy to acquire them for spare parts.
ROTFLMAO (rolling on the floor laughing my a** off).
In reply to What does she intend to do… by serotonindumptruck
Yes, the pearl necklace, I hope the rest of you guys get this!
In reply to She got a pearl necklace! by Joe Davola
Jethro, I would say there was a 100% chance.
In reply to I was waiting for this news… by JethroBodien
Positively the Russians- we know cause they are the only ones to use such nerve agents or radio-active poisons; I seen it in the James Bond movies, I have no doubts. And besides, Putin, he's ex KGB, he kills journalists and uses state powers against his political adversaries; something 0bozo would never do
In reply to I was waiting for this news… by JethroBodien
In reply to I was waiting for this news… by JethroBodien
100% if they work together!
In reply to 50% this was set up by CIA… by Wage_Slave
Note the connections between this guy and Christopher Steele.
Also note that it is convenient to link the Russians et al. to the use of chemical agents as per the propaganda de jur about Syrian regime chemical weapons use and new calls for western nations to attack the Assad regime.
In reply to I was waiting for this news… by JethroBodien
No one is going to believe your bullshit when you preface the indictment with false statements. Everyone now knows that Crimea voted to join Russia AFTER the US gov't/Soros NGO's staged a color revolution to overthrow the gov't of Ukraine and install their own puppet. Ukraine voted against joining the UN, that was the crime that got their gov't overthrown.
May is a puppet, which is why Brexit hasn't happened, they are stalling. Time for the people of UK to throw that bitch out of office and put someone in willing to do what has to be done to get the fuck out of the EU.
In reply to yeap, we know what you are… by Pandelis
the brits have been lucky with her, she is just old school (got there by accident i suppose, the other women who lied on her CV was the choice). the bad things will start once she is out ... which might come soon. in any case it does not make much difference ... my guess is that (((they))) are demolishing the whole building... for britain, it seems brexit is the formula to do it.... most probably northern ireland and scotland will go, then jobs from the citi and so on ... it is the end of the line people... look at syria and understand there is a plan concerning the whole world ... dont look at one piece at a time, look at the whole picture as connected and one.
In reply to No one is going to believe… by chubbar
Iraq. Powell. WMDs. Invasion. Saddam.
Nobody remembers that trillion dollar line of MSM bullshit?
In reply to the brits have been lucky… by Pandelis
The WH talker girl was on fake news this am describing the new Russian weapons as "destabilizing" and "provocative" and she also said US has known all about these weapons for years.
That takes a helluva nerve.
In reply to No one is going to believe… by chubbar
Not exactly stalling, getting the DUP to agree is the problem that May created herself by calling an early election.
Let me guess that the nerve agent was produced in the Ukraine for the Russians,that would implicate the CIA because
they own Ukraine now.
In reply to No one is going to believe… by chubbar
You can check out any time you like but you can never leave
In reply to No one is going to believe… by chubbar
"Amounts To Unlawful Use Of Force Against UK"
What a fucking hypocritical ugly bag she is. Her country has murdered millions through the ages in defence of the 'empire'.
In reply to yeap, we know what you are… by Pandelis
In exchange for spy Christopher Steele, they can have their bust of Churchill back.
In reply to "Amounts To Unlawful Use Of… by Traderone
this boogy man is to big to pitch off the back of a carrier. just my 2 cents
In reply to yeap, we know what you are… by Pandelis
a "Russian nerve agent"?
didn't know they had a patent, ruthless and ingenious bastards!!
Yea sure. And Assad gassed his own kids, cause ya know, these people are all just dumb, right?
In reply to a Russian nerve agent?… by Squid Viscous
In a world filled with false flag attacks having a direct link like this is pretty much evidence that it WASN'T Russia. I'm pretty sure if I were going to murder someone in another country the idea of using chemicals traceable back to me would be low on the list of 'good ideas'
In reply to Yea sure. And Assad gassed… by TahoeBilly2012
Exactly, like Russia don't have a 'drop gun' for their wet work, when needed.
Frankly I'm surprised they didn't find a passport at the scene.
In reply to In a world filled with false… by DeadFred
One should strongly argue that Russians already poisoned the entire progressive world with one substance that is experimentally proven to cause people with a severe level of exposure to:
In a sense, while being less pronounced as a physical symptom, the last symptom bears all necessary marks of making this substance a great and dangerous subversive weapon in the hands of the Russian security services.
Note: particularly dangerous around young and attractive female Russian 'security' services operatives.
follow the link if you wish to learn more: http://bit.ly/2tJJ2Om
In reply to In a world filled with false… by DeadFred
And don't forget how that monster Saddam tossed them babies out of those incubators...
In reply to Yea sure. And Assad gassed… by TahoeBilly2012
Yes, it causes hammer and sickle cell anemia.
In reply to a Russian nerve agent?… by Squid Viscous
If could identify, must know formula
know from Loundon speak came twice
World Wars targeted Germany
This nothing new
only this sad old bag when before Churchill
In reply to a Russian nerve agent?… by Squid Viscous
>>>
"Russia has previously produced this agent, and the government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible," May said.
<<<
Russia has previously produced it or the Soviet Union?
I bet it was the Soviet Union.
Maybe Britain should sanction the Soviet Union.
They might as well declare war against the Ottoman Empire while they are at it.
Seriously, if it was a Soviet nerve agent then Britain certainly has samples of it.
In reply to a Russian nerve agent?… by Squid Viscous
I am so shocked.
More echo chamber "Russia did it" bullshit in an attempt to flip the geopolitical narratives.
In reply to I am so shocked. by DEMIZEN
it's the Ghouta tantrum.
In reply to More echo chamber "Russia… by Ignatius
...
Shut yer trap May,,,,the UK is dead and you know it from all the Immigrants. What are you going to do to Russia? Send a strongly worded letter?
Piss Off.
Maybe the UK, asks the US to join and kick Russia's ass, like they already did to Russia in Syria..maybe we expose that the super duper missle just unveiled by Russia s nothing more than a fantasy propaganda paper airplane
Face it, when it comes to go time you drunken Russian fucks would prefer to inhale bottles of Vodka, while your comrades are mowed down
drink up, savages
In reply to Shut yer trap May,,,,the UK… by ZENDOG
Israelhole controls London even more than NYC .
if the russians wanted to take out some double agents using nerve agent, wouldn't they have used a non-russian one? what am i missing here? did putin leave his fucking business card? is this some 6d chess that i'm just too stupid to understand?