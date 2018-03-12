May Declares Russia "Clearly" Responsible For Spy Poisoning: "An Unlawful Use Of Force Against UK"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:41

As previewed last night, Theresa May has officially blamed Russia for a nerve-agent attack on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent, and his daughter Yulia, that led to the hospitalization of 21 people.

In a speech to the House of Commons, May fleshed out the evidence that the UK has gathered to make its determination, while insisting that actions would be taken to hold the regime accountable - raising the possibility of more sanctions against Russia.

May

May told lawmakers that it was "highly likely" that Russia was responsible for the attack, explaining how a known Russian nerve agent had been discovered by investigators at the scene of the attack in Salisbury. If Moscow is unequivocally proven to have masterminded the attack, May said the UK government would consider it "an unlawful use of force."

The British PM told the House of Commons that the former spy was poisoned with “military-grade nerve agent of the type developed by Russia”, according to world-leading experts at Porton Down, the government’s chemical weapons research centre.

However, instead of conclusively declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized the attack, May said UK intelligence said there are two possibilities of the origin of this action: That the attack was ordered by the Russian state, or the Russian state lost control of these nerve agents, which were then utilized to attack Skripal.

"Russia has previously produced this agent, and the government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible," May said.

She pointed out that the attack happened "against a backdrop of Russian state aggression" citing the annexation of Crimea and unrest in the Donbas region. May added that Russia has meddled in elections. "We will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil," May said.

May said the British government had summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office and has given him a  36 hour ultimatum to explain how state developed nerve agent used in Salisbury, or face “extensive measures”.

Meanwhile the UK stood ready to take “much more extensive measures” to retaliate against Moscow.

“I share the impatience of this house and the country at large to bring those responsible to justice and take a full range of appropriate responses….but as a nation that believes in justice and the rule of law it’s right we proceed in the right way,” Mrs May said.

The attempted murder was not just a crime against the Skripal family but was an “indiscriminate and reckless” act against the UK, said the prime minister who also added that it fitted into a “well-established” pattern of Russian state aggression including the illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and the hacking of the German parliament and Danish government as well as the murder of Alexander Litvinenko.

Quoted by the FT, Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, denounced the “shocking events” in Salisbury on March 4 but said Britain should not cut off diplomatic ties with Russia. He said the government should maintain a “robust dialogue” with Moscow.

* * *

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin brushed aside questions about Russia's involvement, telling a BBC journalist that the UK needs to figure this out for itself before approaching Russia with any accusations, per RT.

Sort this out for yourselves first, then come talk to us,” said the Russian president, when asked about the case by a BBC journalist during a visit to the southern region of Krasnodar. Putin then emphasized that he was in the region to deal with matters related to agriculture, not international espionage.

Following the official accusation by Theresa May, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that "this is a circus act in the British Parliament." Dismissing the allegations as "fairy tales," she said, "It’s just another political-information campaign based on a provocation."

Echoing Zakharova, a member of the Russian Senate’s international affairs committee said that Russia had no reason to kill Skripal.

* * *

Despite May's rhetoric, it's possible that the UK response will be more bark than bite: As Bloomberg points out, British authorities took only modest countermeasures in 2006, when Russian agents poisoned a former MI6 informant with a rare and toxic isotope, polonium 210.

May explained that Russia’s ambassador to the U.K. has been summoned to explain how a Russian nerve agent turned up in Salisbury, the English city where Skripal and his adult daughter were sickened. Later, she said she would return to the House of Commons to review the options for responding to the attack - which is expected to include sanctions.

Manthong Shitonya Serfs Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:51

 

Salisbury attack on British spy er, former Russian Spy… chemical agent determined to be of Russian origin

Hmm..  of course the Deep State in the US and UK could not spoof the origin like they do for software or possibly chemical attacks in Syria.

Of course the allegations or insinuations will not affect the World Cup like the doping allegations affected Russian reputation and team at the recent winter Olympics.  

DillyDilly trulz4lulz Mon, 03/12/2018 - 14:17

Well, THAT, &, not trying to be purposefully misogynist here, but it's starting to appear to me that FEMALE politicians, (vis-a-vis 'Merkle', 'Haley', 'May', 'Freeland', seem to be TWICE as easy prey for globalist agendas with fat wallet backers.

 

I'm trying to be as even handed as possible here, but it's starting to become a compelling observation.

 

Edit ~ @Joe Davola <above> ~ +1 classic ZZ Top

EuroPox Shitonya Serfs Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:51

This comment contains some additional information to the comment I posted yesterday.
 

In 1995, Sergey Skripal was recruited by an MI6 undercover agent, Pablo Miller, who at the time was posing as Antonio Alvarez de Hidalgo and working at the British Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia.

Pablo Miller was exposed in the early 2000s, after multiple Russians were arrested for spying and fingered Miller as their recruiter.  One of Miller’s other recruits was Alexander Litvinenko. [Note: Polonium was also used to murder Arafat – the source is said to have been Israel’s Dimona reactor.]

Miller and Skripal met frequently: Skripal (whose codename was “Forthwith”) passed the entire Russian military intelligence telephone handbook to Miller, containing details of more than 300 of his colleagues in Russian intelligence.  In 2006 Skripal was jailed.

After the spy swap in 2010, Skripal decided to resettle in Salisbury, where Pablo Miller also lived.  In 2015 Miller retired and received an OBE for services to Her Majesty’s Government.  No doubt Miller was Skripal’s minder and was probably the reason Skripal had gone to Salisbury.

According to his LinkedIn entry (deleted a few days ago), Miller worked as a consultant for Christopher Steele – Miller is the consultant whose name was withheld by the Telegraph.  Steele's Orbis Business Intelligence was hired by Fusion GPS in 2016 to research Trump.

In testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee (on 3 November, 2017), it was stated that Daniel Jones (a member of Fusion GPS), had described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” and was funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.”

Between 26 November, 2017 and 10 January, 2018 George Soros (who is a prolific tweeter) was silent.  Not a single tweet.  Why, where was he?

Steele has refused to comment about which projects he involved Miller but given Miller’s Russian contacts, it is not credible that the Trump dossier was not one of them – in which case it is also not credible that Skripal was also not involved.

Join the dots.... cui bono?  Why would Putin be interested in a has-been spy he could have killed long ago?  On the other hand, might certain people connected with the Trump dossier be keen to silence sources, now that Sessions is investigating the FISA warrants and at the same time, implicate Russia?

serotonindumptruck Shitonya Serfs Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:57

What does she intend to do about it?

Impose more meaningless "sanctions" that the Russians will just laugh at?

Launch a full scale nuclear attack upon Moscow?

Being the lap-dog poodle of the US government, she won't do anything more provocative than shake her fist in self-righteous indignation at Russia, while she continues with the wailing and gnashing of teeth.

 

gregga777 serotonindumptruck Mon, 03/12/2018 - 14:18

Prime Minister Teresa May: I order the Royal Navy to sail the new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the Baltic Sea as a show of force to impress the Russians with British resolve. 

First Sea Lord: Uh, Madam Prime Minister, we have no aircraft with which to equip her*.

PM May: Oh my, is that important?

 

*the British scrapped their Harrier jump jets before having any replacement aircraft in hand. Well, actually they surplused them to the Americans who were happy to acquire them for spare parts. 

 

ROTFLMAO (rolling on the floor laughing my a** off).  

chubbar Pandelis Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:48

No one is going to believe your bullshit when you preface the indictment with false statements. Everyone now knows that Crimea voted to join Russia AFTER the US gov't/Soros NGO's staged a color revolution to overthrow the gov't of Ukraine and install their own puppet. Ukraine voted against joining the UN, that was the crime that got their gov't overthrown.

May is a puppet, which is why Brexit hasn't happened, they are stalling. Time for the people of UK to throw that bitch out of office and put someone in willing to do what has to be done to get the fuck out of the EU.

Pandelis chubbar Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:56

the brits have been lucky with her, she is just old school (got there by accident i suppose, the other women who lied on her CV was the choice).  the bad things will start once she is out ... which might come soon.  in any case it does not make much difference ... my guess is that (((they))) are demolishing the whole building... for britain, it seems brexit is the formula to do it.... most probably northern ireland and scotland will go, then jobs from the citi and so on ... it is the end of the line people... look at syria and understand there is a plan concerning the whole world ... dont look at one piece at a time, look at the whole picture as connected and one.

BorisTheBlade DeadFred Mon, 03/12/2018 - 14:16

One should strongly argue that Russians already poisoned the entire progressive world with one substance that is experimentally proven to cause people with a severe level of exposure to:

  • act irresponsibly, even stupidly and quite often violently
  • have prolonged periods of anxiety, dehydration and general sense of depression, particularly next morning upon exposure
  • feel and pride themselves as being unusually 'tough' and 'invulnerable' having had been exposed to a substance best suited for 'crazy ass Russkies'

In a sense, while being less pronounced as a physical symptom, the last symptom bears all necessary marks of making this substance a great and dangerous subversive weapon in the hands of the Russian security services.

Note: particularly dangerous around young and attractive female Russian 'security' services operatives.

follow the link if you wish to learn more: http://bit.ly/2tJJ2Om

BarkingCat Squid Viscous Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:56

>>>

"Russia has previously produced this agent, and the government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible," May said.

<<<

 

Russia has previously produced it or the Soviet Union? 

I bet it was the Soviet Union. 

Maybe Britain should sanction the Soviet Union.

They might as well declare war against the Ottoman Empire while they are at it.

 

Seriously,  if it was a Soviet nerve agent then Britain certainly has samples of it.

 

ZENDOG Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:44

Shut yer trap May,,,,the UK is dead and you know it from all the Immigrants. What are you going to do to Russia? Send a strongly worded letter?

Piss Off.

SHADEWELL ZENDOG Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:55

Maybe the UK, asks the US to join and kick Russia's ass, like they already did to Russia in Syria..maybe we expose that the super duper missle  just unveiled by Russia s nothing more than a fantasy propaganda paper airplane

Face it, when it comes to go time you drunken Russian fucks would prefer to inhale bottles of Vodka, while your comrades are mowed down

drink up,  savages

ted41776 Mon, 03/12/2018 - 13:45

if the russians wanted to take out some double agents using nerve agent, wouldn't they have used a non-russian one? what am i missing here? did putin leave his fucking business card? is this some 6d chess that i'm just too stupid to understand?