More Than Half Of 2018 Earnings Growth Is From Trump's Tax Cuts And Stock Buybacks

Heading into 2018, UBS has been one of the most bullish banks, with its equity analyst Keith Parker predicting the S&P500 hits 3,150 by year-end.
And while UBS' optimism is admirable if hardly unique with much of Wall Street expecting a similar return (which means that the pain trade is for everyone to be wrong), what is more interesting is how UBS gets to its target, and specifically its "EPS bridge" from 2017 to 2018E. What it reveals is that more than half of the (non-GAAP) EPS growth in 2018 is expected to come from the Trump tax cuts and buybacks.
Specifically, as shown in the chart below, when moving from the 2017 non-GAAP number of 132.50 to the UBS 2018 forecast of 157, 55% of this 24.5 delta, or 13.60 is expected to come from the "Trump tax uplift" (10.30 EPS units) and the "Buyback tailwind" (another 3.30). Meanwhile, organic US GDP growth is expected to contribute just 6.5 to this bridge.
In other words, Trump's tax reform, which resulted in corporate tax cuts and a tax regime that has prompted a surge in buybacks courtesy of offshore cash repatriation, will boost EPS growth by more than double compared to what US economic growth would do alone!
Ok, so now we know how UBS gets to one component of its year-end stock price, the EPS. What about the PE multiple it is applying to this number, which obviously has to be 20.1 for the numbers to fit.
The answer is shown below, and represents one of the most glaring examples of goalseeking data we have ever seen, because apparently in a time when everyone is slashing PE multiples as a result of rising rates (even the market now expects 3 more hikes in 2018 which will send the Fed Funds rate to 2%), UBS not only goes the other way, but magically calculates that its "fitted" PE should be 28.8x...
... and while it does not state it explicitly, the reason why UBS believes the market is still cheap is because if one applies the goalseeked P/E of 28.8 to the bank's EPS estimate of 157, one gets an S&P number of 4,520, or as UBS says "The macro drivers of the P/E multiple are not at "average" levels and point to higher valuations."
Surely, seen in this light, the bank's much more "modest" S&P target of 3,150 is downright cheap.
So to summarize: 9 years into the world's 2nd biggest bull market, in the second longest economic expansion in history, a bank predicts that at a time when the Fed is aggressively hiking rates, S&P earnings will grow by 18% while a "credible" PE for the market is, drumroll, 28.8x!
We look forward to a post-mortem of this analysis one year from now.
Comments
For a US economy that has a razor-thin cushion of saving, dependence on rising asset prices has never been more obvious
I have a ware house of copper to borrow against.
In reply to For a US economy that has a… by davatankool
Trump's Tax Cuts
trumptards : bankers
evangelicals : pharisees
In reply to I have a ware house of… by Arnold
Ephemeral at BEST
In reply to trumptards : bankers… by BullyBearish
If it ever comes to pass, at least your copper will hold some value.
In reply to I have a ware house of… by Arnold
If asset prices were rising faster than credit is expanding, we might actually have reason for comfort.
In reply to For a US economy that has a… by davatankool
Yes but the invisible backdrop is global peace and economic growth. The portion of the US corporate sector 'exposed' to global growth is pretty substantial these days. Since most people don't comprehend the breadth and speed of the current outbreak of world peace, this is not priced in (of course it could be considered part of the 'crazy/rigged market' story).
Just look at World Bank regional economic outlooks. They are jacking up growth estimates for Africa, Latin America etc. Billions at peace, shopkeepers and schoolteachers left to their business as peace deals are reached in a dozen 'impossible' conflict zones.
In reply to For a US economy that has a… by davatankool
Took Trump 10 months to crush ISIS.
Muhammad Obama had 8 years to grow it.
In reply to Yes but the invisible… by Jim in MN
Lmao, because that's sustainable and so is $233,000,000,000,000.
Well all that money had to come from somewhere. Crony capitalism at its finest!
Let's say 5 hail mary's, 5 our fathers, and 5 Captain oh my Captain Robin Williams
MOTHGA - Make Offshore Tax havens Great Again
MOPGA - Make Offshore Production Great Again
MADDA - Make American Dollar Deflate Again
MAPESA - Make American Poor Eat Shit Again
MOYIPA - Make Our Youth Idiot Patriots Again (for the next Wars, for Empire, for Off Shore Corporate Wealth)
In reply to Well all that money had to… by Silver Savior
No one cares about the economy. Why produce a product, why build a plant, why hire people, why market a product, why pay federal/state and local taxes? Just manipulate the 'market' with QE and stock buybacks. President Trump made us all out to be fools to not place restrictions on the use of the tax cut monies. Thank God I'm retired and not looking for a job. This will not end well. Be warned.
Patience, he has proven to be right so many times.
In reply to No one cares about the… by Pollygotacracker
Most of which is debt based.
The consequences await.
The future is bleak.
Does that constitute a Haiku...?
In reply to Most of which is debt based… by Don Sunset
nonsense
Good! Corporations have been fully compensated for losing their supply of slave workers in China.
Now, turn off the flow of slave made products, and let the companies pay $2hr for Mexicans to produce the low cost goods, combined with the relocation of 20 million Mexicans back to Mexico.
The Dollar Store can be renamed the $1.05 cent store and everyone is a winner. Except the Commie Generals and their US partners.
Chamber of Commerce, making slaves the world over
Who the fuck didn't know that tax cuts would go to buybacks?
MAGA fucking hilarious!!