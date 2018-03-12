Disillusionment Is Deepening: Most Students See College Campuses Opposing Free Speech

Self-proclaimed “idealists” on college campuses across the country are growing increasingly intolerant of political views that challenge the liberal establishment or conservative values on topics ranging from homosexuality to immigration.
Of course, the suppression of conservative views isn’t an officially sanctioned policy (at least, not at most schools, though that is slowly beginning to change). But one thing to remember is that this militant adherence to political correctness is enforced by a tiny minority of students. And the outsize influence that they exert on school administrators, and on school policies, is stoking resentment among more conservative students.
A recent Gallup poll measuring attitudes about intellectual freedom on university campuses showed that students are increasingly aware that it’s not acceptable for some students to speak their mind in class or elsewhere on campus. But instead of this trend leading to a backlash, the study showed that a growing number of students have come to accept this strictures.
Even Democrats Have Their Doubts
Contrary to what one might expect, students who identify as Democrats (63%) and are even more likely than Republicans (53%) to acknowledge that students can’t speak their minds on their respective college campuses. independents (62%), meanwhile, are about as skeptical as Democrats.
Per Gallup, these results were gleaned from its 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey of 3,014 randomly sampled US college students about First Amendment issues. The survey is an update of a nationally representative 2016 Knight Foundation/Newseum Institute/Gallup survey on the same topic.
Disillusionment Is Deepening
In addition to Republicans, most key subgroups are more inclined now than in 2016 to agree that climate on their campus can inhibit expression. Independents and blacks show slightly greater increases, 13% and 14%, respectively, than other subgroups.
Fewer Students Prefer Campus That Allows All Types of Speech
While more students now agree that their campus climate stifles free speech, fewer students now (70%) than in 2016 (78%) favor allowing unfettered free speech, even that which is offensive. In contrast, 29% of students now, up from 22% in 2016, would rather campuses be "positive learning environments for all students" by prohibiting certain speech that is offensive or biased.
With these findings in mind, we’d like to direct your attention to a report we published early this year showing six things college students were offended about last year.
Comments
Free speech in America is an illusion. There are things Americans have no right to question and the MSM won't even touch.
But Universities are the greatest illusion. An expensive piece of paper that gets you a job flipping burgers. More students should look into blue-collar careers where demand is always great and the money not too shabby.
In reply to Free speech in AMerica is an… by lloll
Do you have to talk to yourself at the top of every thread?
In reply to But Universities are the… by beepbop
^^^ lloll & beepbop^^^ CHRONIC SPAMMER ^^^ VIRUS ALERT ^^^^
Here we see Our Favorite Spammer in conversation WITH HIMSELF.
This whackjob (aka "stizazz" and "pier" -- hopefully banned) is a CHRONIC SPAMMER whose "disguised links" will take you to his Spam- and Trojan-laden webpage, fondly known by ZHers as "The Whacked Out Biblicism SPAM page" where you will be the happy recipient of numerous virus from this very disturbed and obsessed individual, spamming here for more than five years.
END SPAM!
Copy and send this text to abuse@zerohedge.com
"Please remove all postings and ban log-on from user "LLOLL" who chronically posts short-URL links to his virus- and spam-filled website. This is the same individual posting chronically as "STIZAZZ" "PRIVETHEDGE" "BEEPBOP" "SLOPZ38" and "PIER", among dozens of other banned log-ons (that's YOU "This is what I do" and dailywesterner and biblicisminstitute). Thank you."
In reply to But Universities are the… by beepbop
american students want to be someone's bitch, someone who would beat them daily and call them names, someone who spit on them and treat them like dirt, someone who is macho enough to make them submit.
Cue Islam and/or cultural Marxism. One of these will deliver what the students really want.
Subjugation.
In reply to american students want to be… by Davidduke2000
newsflash: It's not just on college campuses. It's in our jobs too. particularly in large corporate America. It's acceptable for the left to discuss their positions and make their criticisms. It's not acceptable for "the right" and it's certainly not acceptable for anyone to say good things about Trump. He is blacklisted.
I worked in manufacturing and in 2009 the boss told me to take the American flag off my toolbox. He said it may offend some people. College boy from California who didn't know jack shit about anything.
I can only imagine what that place is like now.
In reply to newsflash: It's not just on… by Antifaschistische
Recommendation to liberals in college:
Kill all your school Deans and the University President because, let's face it, they aren't nearly radical enough for you and deserve to die. Arm yourselves and barricade yourselves in the buildings. Demand your view of things be accepted. Wait wait for people like me to arrive. We can play out the movie "Taps" together.
"Most Students See College Campuses Opposing Free Speech"
Really? From all I see, most students don't have a clue what "free speech" even means.
FUCK COLLEGES ! Nothing but liberal turd indoctrination centers that cost $60-100K.
Where were their parents during those formidable years?
In the 60's kids protested, and also fed themselves.
These children belong in wood chippers mixed with paper fiat.
Here we go... Another hardworking Single Mother disagrees with me?
Please export the Illegals. The United States has enough internal riff~raff to deal with.
Once again, Don't fucking procreate unless you can afford to! There's NOT a lack of protection out there? The Libtards specialize in killing babies.
Turns out they dont like getting laughed at by everyone with a job.
A friend of mine dropped this one on a SWJ. Ha ha your an idiot get a job. Shut um right up!
... try to get a job ...
In reply to Turns out they dont like… by VWAndy
Work to get a job, hustle to get a job.
In reply to ... try to get a job ... by SubjectivObject
Get out of your basement and flip some burgers. Learn some humanities skills?
In reply to ... try to get a job ... by SubjectivObject
The only hope for the future are millennials who didn't go to college.
Nice comment.
If you're well spoken, respectful, and of reasonable intelligence, you'll do very well in life.
Ohhh, I forgot one other major prerequisite. You need to be highly motivated.
In reply to The only hope for the future… by gwar5
Start a war with the EU, draft all their sorry asses, and send them over to be kill or be killed. Since they are basically thugs, they should really enjoy the killing part of war.
I say burn them all down scrape up the ashes and start over...
3000 people? What a statistically shitty sample pool. Not that I don’t disagree with the overall premise— but that’s some garbage statistics that should never be hypothesized on.
Snowflakes trapped in a world they never made.
I visited a college campus today. The young man leading our tour boasted of the student lead programs and their ability to make things happen. His proudest achievement to date was booking a comedian and Bernie Sanders.
I didn’t say anything.
I am angry. Sometimes you do things for your kids that you wouldn’t do for anyone.
72K in tuition a year well spent...
The blade cuts both ways...
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/04/ohio-state-turns-t…
Outlawing dissent is the fastest way to gain a consensus
More social distortions funded by massive debt, in a printed, fiat, unbacked currency, courtesy of the Federal Reserve
Orwell must be thinking 'Damn, why didn't I think of that' when you all divide yourself so obligingly into left / right categories.
Rs blame the Ds and vice versa. How perfect!! And the orchestrators sit on the balcony watching you all destroy each other.