The Mysterious Chinese Company Looking To Buy Rosneft

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
When a little-known private Chinese company said in September 2017 that it would be buying 14 percent in Rosneft, many analysts were wondering how an obscure fuel trading company rose to such prominence as to become a major global M&A player to the point of agreeing to pay as much as US$9 billion for the stake in Russia’s oil giant.
Six months later, the mystery surrounding CEFC China Energy is not only left unsolved - it has become even more unclear, with a flurry of media reports over the past week revealing that its CEO is under investigation by the Chinese authorities and that the Chinese state has taken over management of the company as it seeks to rein in private businesses and their unrestrained spending.
With all the negative news surrounding CEFC China Energy over the past week, analysts are now wondering if the company has fallen out of favor with the Chinese authorities and if the acquisition of the stake in Rosneft is in jeopardy.
When it announced the deal to buy 14 percent in the Russian oil giant from Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), CEFC China Energy said that it is invested in oil and gas development in Russia, Central Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and owns oil and gas terminals in Europe, including oil refineries and gas stations.
On February 21, 2018, Glencore said in its 2017 results release that the Rosneft deal, “subject to customary regulatory approval processes, is expected to complete in H1 2018.”
Just a week later, reports emerged that Chinese authorities were investigating the chief executive of CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming, on suspicion of economic crimes.
CEFC said that those reports were “unfounded” and “irresponsible”. Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev told Reuters that the investigation was not related to the Russian company.
Nevertheless, the reports about CEFC’s chief executive being investigated are reminiscent of China seizing control of Anbang Insurance Group last month and charging its chairman with fraud and abuse of position.
A day after reports emerged about CEFC’s Ye being investigated, the South China Morning Post reported that the state is taking over the management and daily operations at CEFC China Energy, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Shanghai Guosheng Group, a portfolio and investment agency controlled by the municipal government of Shanghai, has taken over management at CEFC China Energy in a widening crackdown on private entrepreneurs, SCMP reported, noting that most of CEFC’s acquisitions were funded by Chinese state banks, primarily China Development Bank, which is financing projects in line with China’s state policies.
CEFC China Energy is also said to have failed to pay for registered capital of an oil trading joint venture that it would have created with a company controlled by the Chinese Zhejiang province, and the government-controlled company has scrapped the JV plan, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg.
The flow of media reports about troubles at CEFC China Energy makes analysts question the company’s ability to close to the Rosneft deal, as it looks like that the Chinese firm is in the crosshairs of the crackdown on private businesses after President Xi Jinping’s government warned just last week that no Chinese billionaire, no matter how well-connected, is safe from scrutiny and investigation.
Commenting on CEFC China Energy’s predicaments, Li Li, a research director with commodities researcher ICIS China, told Bloomberg:
“Now, many people in the industry are questioning not only its capability to finalize the Rosneft deal but to sustain normal operations.”
According to Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Nisha Gopalan, while the Rosneft deal is unlikely to be totally scrapped, should the Chinese government take over control of CEFC, this could provide a pretext to renegotiate the financial terms of the stake’s acquisition.
While China and Russia continue to boost their oil relations, the Chinese government is stepping in to rein in private businesses and possibly obtain direct control over private Chinese energy ventures overseas.
Comments
Anything you can do, China (thinks it) does better!
Rosneft is run by incompetent Putin's cronies. They have managed to run down an oil company to have a loss and asked the government for $1 Trillion in aid last year.
Their gasoline and diesel is one of the worst among brand name gas stations.
Now they are seeking funds infusion from China.
In reply to Anything you can do, China … by Petrodollar Sy…
Absolutely right, Rosneft is 'run' by Igor Sechin: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Igor_Sechin
In reply to Rosneft is run by… by Belrev
It's a dry hole boss.
Russia has the largest oil deposits in the world, it has the largest landmass on earth, and huge untapped reserves that could last 500 years or more.
In reply to It's a dry hole boss. by Arnold
Correct David, so why sell 7% of Rosneft?
In reply to Russia has the largest oil… by Davidduke2000
CEFC's assets are probably rehypothecated a dozen times over to various and sundry banks. Imagine their surprise when they meet all the other lenders when they try to sieve CEFC's assets as collateral against loans
I have a ware house full of copper to use as collateral.
(hits send to all contacts)
Oldie but goodie.
China’s giant pile of copper is inflating its credit bubble
https://qz.com/179674/chinas-giant-pile-of-copper-is-inflating-its-cred…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-02/pledged-assets-are-not-there-…
In reply to CEFC's assets are probably… by gregga777
Money laundering on a global scale.
we are investigating cefc china energy and expect to find wrong doing and will seize the company due to wrong doing (corruption).
this is coming from the china regulatory wonks that are as corrupt as, well, just about every last corporation on the face of the earth.
so, why bother, unless of course, there is moar graft available from oil, the biggest of all gorillas throwing off huge sums of graftable
monies. simple shit sum tin wong...
The Government assigned Political Officer is taking his family on a skiing trip to Vancouver.
In reply to we are investigating cefc… by new game
Something calls to mind the mysterious Singapore "holding company" thru which Intesa routed the financing for the Glencore/Qatari deal ...
and the shadowy means by which the state owned crony-capitalist controlled Russian enterprise basically refinanced itself last year.
With the arrival of DEAR LEADER FOR LIFE in the socialist paradise of Pandaville... many a mask can come off... and the delicate charade of 'private' investors & "state capitalists" can be put to rest.
The Russkies will surely be planning a DEAR LEADER escapade for themselves, so as to secure relief from the vagaries & hardships of 'market-driven' enterprise.
And... like peas in a pod... the two Leninist-legacy economies will be once agin - joined at the hip... via the surgical skills of their joint international finance capital physicians... in London &NYC... and their newer nodal support bases in Singapore/Shanghai!
In reply to we are investigating cefc… by new game
A bit long winded,
but one of the few times you've made a coherent and correct point.
In reply to Something calls to mind the… by BobEore
That is when you know your best friend is fucking your girl ! Damn
Who gives a rat's ass about this deal ?