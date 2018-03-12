Netflix Slides After Citron Says "Short To $300", "Stranger Things Are Happening"

Having hit an all time high last week, and repeatedly crushing skeptics such as David Einhorn and his short basket, Netflix appears simply unstoppable. It did stop, however, and drop nearly 2% moments ago when short seller Citron Research tweeted that it's time to short the stock back to $300 as "content spend is unsustainable in the long term."
"Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term. Great article today's FT tinyurl.com/y9cwvqbu Congrats to bulls, historic run."
Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term. Great article today's FT https://t.co/jTM8lGoWdp Congrats to bulls, historic run— Citron Research (@CitronResearch) March 12, 2018
Of course, Netflix's "unsustainable" content spending is a very familiar thesis and is hardly news: we made this point last August in "Netflix Is Spending Twice As Much As Amazon On Content", when we showed not only NFLX's soaring debt load, which is needed to fund the company's content library in lieu of cash flow...
... but also the massive cash content spend compared to its biggest peers: a strategy meant to gain market share without any regard for the cost, and which works until i) central banks raise the cost of capital, ii) investors realize they've been drinking Kool-aid for years.
In any case, for now Citron has managed to hit the stock, which is lower on the day...
... although like on every previous occasion, this will likely just become another invitation for algos to BTFD.
If Netflix is getting downgraded, what happens to the rest of the FANG? This could be bad news for the DOW.
Yes wait until the share buyback blackout and then see if there are any willing buyers of the FANGs
In reply to If Netflix is getting… by junction
"businesses" that ALWAYS run at a loss...
like netflix, tesla and in the past , amazon.
In reply to Yes wait until the share… by Racer
Amazon runs a big part of its business at increasing losses to starve out the competition
In reply to "businesses" that ALWAYS run… by HenryKissinger…
Not to mention the Obama put. How many cancellations loom from his proposed work with Netflix. The liberal boycotts are ineffective. However...talk to Kellogs, Papa Johns, the NFL........
In reply to "businesses" that ALWAYS run… by HenryKissinger…
Here's a news flash: most of the markets are going to go down because it's all fcking buIIshit.
In reply to If Netflix is getting… by junction
short to 300? so basically short to last 3 days of gains? they really went out on a limb.............
In reply to If Netflix is getting… by junction
Netflix is going to eventually go down because eventually millennials are going to unplug from Netflix as well. I knew Netflix reached it's peak when they brought in Obama to produce a Netflix program. Just as I knew the U.S had reached it's peak symbolized by Obama becoming POTUS.
I admit to a Netflix binge or two, but I have seen all I want.
Who are you and what have you done to the real Music?
In reply to Netflix is going to… by MusicIsYou
Why, am I violating the litte compartmentalization of the quaint little category you had placed me into?
In reply to I admit to a Netflix binge… by Arnold
The judge that issues restraining orders says you are in violation of the order.
Yes.
Does Brock often let you change the narrative?
In reply to Why, am I violating the… by MusicIsYou
obuma will kill netflix watch if they are stupid enough to go thru with a deal with him..
In reply to Netflix is going to… by MusicIsYou
What is Netflix?
Netflix is one of many dying devices of globalists. Yeah and so now globalists are retreating back to pushing the UFO meme that Orson Welles began so long ago with his War of the World's shock radio broadcast. Because of course, Orson Welles was a globalist.
In reply to What is Netflix? by ZENDOG
I recently killed my Netflix streaming subscription- nothing but weird freakin' distopian filth on there anymore and they never have any movies streaming that I actually want to watch.
In reply to Netflix is one of many dying… by MusicIsYou
Too early.
Yes, NFLX is way overly valued but reality hasn't hit home yet. They really don;t have any proprietary except for size and market share. With Amazon that makes sense as they drive main street competitors away,
In the 'entertainment industry' there are no main st. comps and there will be all kinds of competition for NFLX.
It will go to $400 before it hits $300 again.
Should be good test of whether ANYTHING EVEN MATTERS ANYMORE.
Reed Hastings is just fattening up NFLX for sale to Comcast or Disney or some other obsolete media behemoth
Entertainment or social engineering? Content is targeted to the lowest slave-mentality and the "leading" actors roles are demeaning.
I'm going to kill Bill.
In reply to Entertainment or social… by rlouis
Don't know about netflix but am seriously considering shorting TSLA. CFO left (one of many in upper management) and they "suspended" production... Has all the earmarks of a company on the verge of implosion. Maybe they should be more concerned with delivering vehicles that launching them into space.
I agree.
I would rather be short TSLA then NFLX. However, looking how Musk has developed I imagine he has US govt. sponsorship, CIA, NSA so the fundamental may not matter one whit.....
In reply to Don't know about netflix but… by shizzledizzle
yes when you manufacture rolling tracking devices you need .gov support...........
In reply to I agree. … by 107cicero
Musky just shot a Tesla into space, so his car sales are out of this world! His goal is to tap the alien market.
His big problem is that Obozo is no longer sending him "free" money. He'll actually will need to turn a profit somehow.
In reply to Don't know about netflix but… by shizzledizzle
Obama didn't send anybody free money- the Fed did- just like they are still doing with Trump in the WH
In reply to Musky just shot a Tesla into… by wmbz
A down grade is good news in this world. There is no bad news, that can effect stawk price.
They could lose a few hundred million and the stock will just go back up.
There are many " deflation shorts " out there. TSLA, AMZN, MSFT, FB, CCI
But the market can stay long high of course
rofl, from 320 to 300 - what a gutsy, great conviction call.
deflation in entertainment continues..nobody pays for the mega ju run corps out put..we steal it or wait until it becomes free..
the publishing ju biz is only still here because of generous gifts from mega elite and .gov programs
PBS still gets tax dollars?? Trump fix that please
Mega ju?
In reply to deflation in entertainment… by overmedicatedu…
I believe a lot of the pundits are gaining influence. Like last week the futures were down over 400 points and when the Shep Wave traders said they were buying the dip the markets all rallied.
It is all rigged!
Netflix gives far greater creative control to it's content producers than anyone else. That is why they are becoming the 800 lb gorilla. They don't micromanage. Most everyone else is doing this the old way and fucking up. All the best writers and a lot of A-listers are starting to go to them. I would not be shorting Netflix any time soon.
nobody listens to a dwarf..unless he is a ju dwarf ceo like lloyd, or soros, Eisner it's a long list..
In reply to Netflix gives far greater… by RedDwarf
You did, you even took the time to respond, even if it was to say something irrelevant.
In reply to nobody listens to a dwarf… by overmedicatedu…