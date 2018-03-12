Netflix Slides After Citron Says "Short To $300", "Stranger Things Are Happening"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:04

Having hit an all time high last week, and repeatedly crushing skeptics such as David Einhorn and his short basket, Netflix appears simply unstoppable. It did stop, however, and drop nearly 2% moments ago when short seller Citron Research tweeted that it's time to short the stock back to $300 as "content spend is unsustainable in the long term."

"Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low.  Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300.  Content spend unsustainable long term. Great article today's FT tinyurl.com/y9cwvqbu Congrats to bulls, historic run."

 

Of course, Netflix's "unsustainable" content spending is a very familiar thesis and is hardly news: we made this point last August in "Netflix Is Spending Twice As Much As Amazon On Content", when we showed not only NFLX's soaring debt load, which is needed to fund the company's content library in lieu of cash flow...

... but also the massive cash content spend compared to its biggest peers: a strategy meant to gain market share without any regard for the cost, and which works until i) central banks raise the cost of capital, ii) investors realize they've been drinking Kool-aid for years.

In any case, for now Citron has managed to hit the stock, which is lower on the day...

... although like on every previous occasion, this will likely just become another invitation for algos to BTFD.

Tags
Business Finance
Integrated Circuits
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:10 Permalink

Netflix is going to eventually go down because eventually millennials are going to unplug from Netflix as well. I knew Netflix reached it's peak when they brought in Obama to produce a Netflix program. Just as I knew the U.S had reached it's peak symbolized by Obama becoming POTUS.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou ZENDOG Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Netflix is one of many dying devices of globalists. Yeah and so now globalists are retreating back to pushing the UFO meme that Orson Welles began  so long ago with his War of the World's shock radio broadcast. Because of course, Orson Welles was a globalist.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
107cicero Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Too early.

Yes, NFLX is way overly valued but reality hasn't hit home yet.  They really don;t have any proprietary except for size and market share.  With Amazon that makes sense as they drive main street competitors away, 

In the 'entertainment industry' there are no main st. comps and there will be all kinds of competition for NFLX.

It will go to $400 before it hits $300 again.

 

 

 

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rlouis Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Entertainment or social engineering?  Content is targeted to the lowest slave-mentality and the "leading" actors roles are demeaning.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
shizzledizzle Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Don't know about netflix but am seriously considering shorting TSLA. CFO left (one of many in upper management) and they "suspended" production... Has all the earmarks of a company on the verge of implosion. Maybe they should be more concerned with delivering vehicles that launching them into space.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wmbz Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

A down grade is good news in this world. There is no bad news, that can effect stawk price.

They could lose a few hundred million and the stock will just go back up.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
overmedicatedu… Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

deflation in entertainment continues..nobody pays for the mega ju run corps out put..we steal it or wait until it becomes free..

the publishing ju biz is only still here because of generous gifts from mega elite and .gov programs

PBS still gets tax dollars?? Trump fix that please

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
martydz Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

I believe a lot of the pundits are gaining influence. Like last week the futures were down over 400 points and when the Shep Wave traders said they were buying the dip the markets all rallied. 

 

It is all rigged!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
RedDwarf Mon, 03/12/2018 - 10:43 Permalink

Netflix gives far greater creative control to it's content producers than anyone else.  That is why they are becoming the 800 lb gorilla.  They don't micromanage.  Most everyone else is doing this the old way and fucking up.  All the best writers and a lot of A-listers are starting to go to them.  I would not be shorting Netflix any time soon.