"No Response" Yet From North Korea On Talks With Trump

Following all the excitement, back-patting, and media reports of the weekend, The BBC reports that South Korea says it has yet to receive a response from Pyongyang on a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump.
Local media even suggested even more goodwill yesterday with offers of US Embassies in Pyongyang and the release of prisoners.
However, as The BBC reports this morning, details on the planned talks remain vague, with no agreement yet on the location or agenda.
Analysts are skeptical about what can be achieved through talks given the complexity of the issues involved.
"We have not seen nor received an official response from the North Korean regime regarding the North Korea-US summit," a spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Unification said on Monday.
"I feel they're approaching this matter with caution and they need time to organise their stance."
The surprise proposal for the summit comes after more than a year of heated rhetoric between North Korea and the US, and global concern that the hostilities might escalate into military confrontation. North Korea has conducted several nuclear tests over the past year and developed long-distance missiles it says can carry nuclear bombs as far as the US mainland.
Talks between the countries would mark an unprecedented step in the conflict as no sitting US president has ever met with a North Korean leader.
"Pyongyang probably wants to wait to see how the offer was received in Washington," Andray Abrahamian, Research Fellow at Pacific Forum CSIS, told the BBC.
"There's already been a bit of confusion in the messaging from the White House so it probably makes sense to get some of the ground rules established before go public with it," Mr Abrahamian said.
Speculation continues on where they could meet...
Seriously, the obvious place is Switzerland.
In reply to How about a beer summit on… by ???ö?
We were just discussing this in Prof. Turgeson's class!
In reply to Sooo, Donard. Now you… by Ghost of Porky
Kim will not be willing to travel outside of N. Korea. Consequently, the only places Kim-Trump can meet are either in the Korea Demilitarized zone or in China.
I will not be surprised if the meeting will be canceled altogether.
Trump's ego overwhelmed him. The decision to announce a meeting without any agreement on where to meet and the meeting agenda was very naive/stupid one on the Trump's part. Unfortunately, Trump does not understand a difference between business and geopolitical negotiations.
In reply to We were just discussing this… by Joe Davola
Fat Kim is just playing coy. He does not want to come across as 'easy' and give it all up on the first date.
In reply to Sooo, Donard. Now you… by Ghost of Porky
I heard Sweden had offered to host talks.
In reply to Rayciss! and very funny..... by Cautiously Pes…
the meeting will be announced when the Dow needs a pump
Hey, Juggernaut x2, I'm sorry about last night. I was rude and vulgar and I apologize.
In reply to the meeting will be… by Juggernaut x2
How would the BBC know? Give me a break, they have no idea.
i am getting cold feet on this ... trump might not be getting good advice i am afraid. also, norks are somewhat jerks.
maybe it's just all a bunch of BS to justify 56% of the US budget going to the military
In reply to i am getting cold feet on… by Pandelis
to whom do they need to justify it? to you and me? my guess is there are trillions and trillions not accounted for ... it is their casino.
no my friend this is as real as it can be. it is the end of the line, no way we can push this can any further (already we are a few years passed the shelflife of the Fed (100 years); the modus operation is to have the demolition plan before they start building it). The full GS team is in place to take care of this collapse (with trump the insolvency expert at the top), otherwise, why would wilbur bother to come out of retirement to service the good public ???
In reply to maybe it's just all a bunch… by Juggernaut x2
Address to All Americans From Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un
1. Trump's delusional narcissism is not a good leadership trait
2. you are TV-regimented masses in full recline
3. there's a ton of money to be made in mortuary science
4. high IQ Pooh Bear Trump has shadows in his small cranium
5. there are enemies in your midst and they all look like you
Oh - the ole waiting and silence game heh? Tick tock bitches!
Thought Snowden was being repatriated... Tick Tock... BS
In reply to Oh - the ole waiting and… by CHoward
You see, buying time can be just that easy...Whatcha gonna do?
It amazes me how many people just don't get it. NATO wants to own North Korea, period. Let me explain something to you thick headed people, NATO is on a war footing, and only a war footing.
You know how it is, nearly everybody believes in their reality that feels better, but not the actual reality, because real reality sucks. Most people are girls, and girls just want to have fun, that's why there's so many Soy boys.
In reply to I'm glad I'm not the only… by canadian shenanigans
Guys, this meeting has already happened. The next meeting (the public one) is just going to be to formalize the what was agreed to in the other meeting.
The MI6 "Five Eyes" controlled BBC is just trying to sow fear and doubt for the Deepstate because that is all they have left. They have been completely outmaneuvered by Trump. These people are so stupid.
Let me fix this whole thing for everyone: just let Kim buy an NBA team. Nuke threat to US...done.
unraveling?
http://amp.timeinc.net/time/5192352/nikolas-cruz-withdraws-not-guilty-plea
NK probably reconsidering given that new round of US sanctions that came out days after NK and SK suddenly agreed to high level bilateral talks. Now, those sanctions were probably already in the works long before the breakthrough occurred, but it's terrible, terrible optics.
They will talk there way out of meeting yet.
Alex Jones says this is a huuuuge victory for Trump.
Poor Alex,,, He has become part of what he claimed to be fighting a few short years ago.
Like Rushbo,,, Money can buy anyone. Too funny and too sad.
It's probably going to fall through, because I don't even believe for a second that Kim Un is the coldest, meanest, SOB of a dictator in North Korea. There's always a more brutal SOB behind the curtain.
Looks like South Korea told a fib trying to corner Kim and Trump to the table.
Kim is busy reading American History....
Fools and their Orange dreams.
People always believe the reality they're more comfortable believing. But in reality the dictator of a country is always the nicer guy.