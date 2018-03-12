Ron Paul: Here's Why Tariffs Are Not The Answer

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
President Trump’s planned 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports may provide a temporary boost for those industries, but the tariffs will do tremendous long-term damage to the American and global economies. Tariffs raise the price of, and reduce demand for, imported goods. Tariffs ensure the preferences of politicians, instead of the preferences of consumers, to determine how resources are allocated. This reduces economic efficiency and living standards.
Some justify these economic inefficiencies as being worth it to save American jobs. This ignores how tariffs increase costs of production for industries reliant on imported materials to produce their products. These increased costs lead to job losses in those industries. For example, President Trump’s proposed steel tariff could cost nearly 40,000 jobs in the steel-dependent auto manufacturing industry. Tariffs also cause job losses in industries reliant on exports. This is especially true if — as is likely to be the case — other countries respond to President Trump’s actions by increasing tariffs on US products.
Many of President Trump’s critics do not themselves support true free trade, which is the voluntary exchange of goods and services across borders. Instead, they support the managed (by government) trade of NAFTA and the World Trade Organization (WTO). NAFTA and the WTO promote world government and crony capitalism, not free markets. Any libertarian or free-market conservative who thinks the WTO promotes economic liberty should remember that the WTO once ordered Congress to raise taxes!
Foreign manufacturers may make convenient scapegoats for the problems facing US industry. However, the truth is that most of the problems plaguing American businesses stem from the US government. American businesses are burdened by thousands of federal regulations controlling every aspect of their operations. The tax system also burdens businesses. Until last year’s tax reform bill, the US had the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world. The tax reform bill lowered corporate taxes, but the US corporate tax rate is still higher than that of many other developed countries.
The United States not only spends more on military weapons than the combined budgets of the next eight biggest spending countries, but also spends billions subsidizing the defense of developed counties like Germany, Japan, and South Korea. Bringing US troops home from these countries is an excellent place to start reducing spending on militarism.
The biggest cause of our economic problems is the Federal Reserve. America’s experiment with fiat currency has enabled a system based on private and public debt. This makes trade imbalances inevitable as the US government needs foreign investors to purchase its debt. Foreign investors get the money to purchase the US government’s debt by selling products to American consumers. A trade war could cause foreign investors to stop buying US debt instruments and could end the dollar’s world reserves currency status. This would cause a major economic crisis — but at least it would stop our shores from being flooded with “cheap foreign goods.”
President Trump’s claim that trade wars can be easily won is as credible as the neoconservative claim that the Iraq War would be a cakewalk. A trade war would likely push the global economy into a recession or worse. Instead of imposing costs on American businesses and consumers and putting those whose livelihoods depend on imports out of s job, President Trump should address the real causes of our economic problems: the welfare-warfare state, the IRS, and the Federal Reserve.
You cannot lose a trade war when you have net $600 billion trade deficits. If you subtract out the people we actually have free trade with our exposure on the downside is $50 billion. So you risk $50 billion to gain $600 billion. You cannot lose.
It's 800 billion and rising.
800 billion dollars of "free stuff" for the consumers. "Free" in the sense that it is paid for with freshly printed debt dollars which end up in overseas deposits until day x comes. Until then, it is free.
With 322 million citizens, this means about $1'200 subsidized consumption per year per citizen. Wonder if the voters like it if their toys & sweets are taken away!
I'm a big fan of Ron P, but he forgets that our government was almost entirely funded by tariffs until the Civil War.
Just look at what happened after Bush tried the same thing...
The flow of goods to and from every country in the world, visualized:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-global-goods-trade/
In short, tariffs are like getting the government to cut your nose to spite the face. But hey, you get to spite the face. Hooray.
"President Trump should [instead] address the real causes of our economic problems: the welfare-warfare state, the IRS, and the Federal Reserve." As usual, the government prefers to find a bogeyman....something that appeals to the masses.
There are multiple, complex problems. To say that Ron Paul is right about domestic manufacturers being hampered US Gov policies doesn't take away the fact it is better to fund gov from tariffs on foreign goods than domestic income taxes.
Bring the tariffs, drain the swamp and reform regulation.
The only reason to export anything is so that you have funds available to import those things that your country is not efficient in producing itself.
The US really should be able to be completely self contained, and not suffer for it. We can produce everything we need, from steel to computer chips. What is the import that we can't live without that we must purchase? Only oil, and even that is our choice.
I can see that most small countries need trade, as they have a huge array of things they can't make themselves. For US and Russia, this is not the case. Both countries could survive just fine on internal production and resources. Maybe that fact is why they are trying to destroy both countries, the US from within, and Russia from without. Somebody doesn't like any one country to have the ability to be completely independent.
Let Trump tariff the shit out of everybody. The worst thing that can happen is some growing pains as the U.S. becomes completely self sufficient, and Americans are lucky enough to live in a country where such a thing is possible.
If the reason a country trades is not resources, but to exploit cheap overseas labor, we now have abundant automation that will allow us to remove that as a consideration.
"The biggest cause of our economic problems is the Federal Reserve"
^^^ THIS ^^^
I'm trying to get my head round this, and it feels way more complex than simple overviews suggest.
Having a widely adopted internationalized currency as premier reserve currency/petrodollar seems a strong insurance policy.
The strength and sustainability of the petrodollar being deeply woven to Middle East (esp Saudi) geopolitics...
Foreign reserves held in Dollars - bleed off? Inflation by the back door???
I don't believe this is going to pan out as it's currently being portrayed....
bring back honest money, then we'll talk about 'free' trade
I'm a big fan of Ron P, but he forgets that our government was almost entirely funded by tariffs until the Civil War.
That's the way it is intended to be. It is why the federal government was given the power to tax imports in the first place. Today, they just steal all they need (want) from the people they are meant to serve.
Yes. And without income or sales taxes. The government was maybe 10% of its current size. I'm sure Ron Paul would gladly go back to those days. Even Harry Browne favored that, because tariffs and duties have a fixed upside. If they're too high, domestic substitutes reduce the government's revenues.
Hey Ron...
Why can every other country on Earth do tariffs but we can't ????????... 🤔
"Tariffs ensure the preferences of politicians".. So Paul is equating an American politician, no matter how flawed, with a Communist Chinese dictator who just gave himself a lifetime appointment. That sounds like a globalist to me.
Low interest rates & tariffs will help the inefficient business models producing at higher costs. They'll be able to follow IBM's example of stock buy backs to keep the EPS high in declining sales and profitability. This way bonuses are still awarded to the upper crust of company. If things get really bad, they can go to the FED window and hold out their tin cup, right behind Fanny Mae, Freddie Mac and financial institutions. Why compete when the Gov't has yoar back. There are losers in this case and it ain't the corporatocracy.
Why compete when you can tax out the competition or buy them out and shut them down..
Let's keep perspective here:
1. RP is an MD and career politician -- not an expert at business, economics or social complexity.
2. RP is an Economy Fundamentalist, an Ideolog.
3. RP has never run a large company, especially one with a national or global presence, to know what they are faced with:
a. Zero backing from assholes, idiots, traitors and ill-informed ideologues in Congress.
b. European and Asian companies get a boat-load of Gov backing and labor subsidies -- especially if these hi-cost (engineering) labor leads to many manufacturing jobs for the unwashed masses. They take a system approach, not a peacemeal approach of asshole, parasitic lobbyists.
I happen to know more about all this in my pinkie, than ideologues and DC politicians know in their whole body.
I'm not buying what RP and his ilk are selling.
Go Donald Trump! If they're squealing, it's because it's good for the US, and bad for them and their overpaid DC lobbyists.
MAIN St, not Wall St. W/o the former, you won't have the latter much longer.
it's a net sum so it's retarded to say you can't lose.
if the trade deficit shrinks, not because we export any more, but because our consumers are even poorer and can't afford to import more, that's a lots.
so, congrats, if the deficit shrinks $200B but the US exports $100B less AND imports $500B less
The current US trade deficit is 807 BILLION DOLLARS!
YES, YOU CAN'T LOSE A TRADE WAR WHEN YOU HAVE ALREADY LOST IT!
Ron Paul is great on idealism, but we have huge facts here that he doesn't take into consideration in his theory; like the $807 billion and how huge this number is. Also, he mentions or implies that trade wars are bad and the US should not engage in them but doesn't mention that other countries have already attacked the US with their surreptitious trade war tactics. China has been doing it in so many ways I don't even want to mention it anymore. I think in Japan they don't let anyone start US car dealers so no one buys US cars in Japan. The trade wars have already been happening for many years and we have lost them, just now the news media mentions them when we try to keep ourselves from totally losing all manufacturing.
Some may like to take down the US since when US consumers have less money they will consume less and reproduce less, and if the US money gets transferred to 3rd world nations and they have more money then they will reproduce less; so it's a win-win in a very few sick minds. This doesn't apply to Ron Paul, he's just idealistic with his economic theories and doesn't look at the current meaningful variables. When we lose manufacturing jobs, people go on: welfare, homelessness, unemployment, disability, or take out student loans from money printing. Competitive advantage economic theory does not account for important variables. Other economic theories do not also. Trump is practical and knows how to make money instead of being an economic professor. Plus he may only be throwing this protectionism talk in order to get a good deal. Or maybe having steel and aluminum produced in the US rather than in China would also give us a better deal since the US could make tanks and planes in necessary.
Politically, at least, in the long term the memory of the Smoot-Hawley tariff has kept Americans committed to a free-trade policy. For more than 60 years, a guiding principle of U.S. international economic policy has been that tariffs and other trade barriers should be reduced, that trade wars must be avoided at all costs, and that the best way to achieve those goals is through multilateral negotiations. Thus, the United States took the lead in establishing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade that reduced global tariffs in the decades following World War II, and spearheaded major GATT rounds of multilateral trade liberalization, including the Kennedy Round, Tokyo Round, and Uruguay Round.
The hypocrisy is also evident in foreign policy. A ship without a rudder.
"You cannot lose a trade war when you have net $600 billion trade deficits."
Exactly. That would suggest you have already lost the trade war. How many U.S. factories will be shut down now? Oh, wait....
A temporary trade war forces your opponents back to the table.
As much as I respect the man, this is one of those times that Ron Paul is blinded by his own ideology. For example, US corporations only had the "highest tax rate" on paper -- none of the big boys paid close to the full rate. And competing with slave labor countries with no environmental regulations is only possible if your country wants to compete on wages/pollution, meaning a race to the bottom.
This:
And competing with slave labor countries with no environmental regulations is only possible
This treat this issue as-if the US and China are not on the same planet or something. All that pollution in China WILL EVENTUALLY come back to bite us on the ass.
Well at least on the slave labor issue, the U.S. are doing something. Highest rate of prisoners in the world in the US Gulag Archipelago. Helps to be competitive with China and North Korea.
The 97 month car loan will fix any tariff.
Free trade is a device of global communism, Dr. Paul. This is why libertarians are retards.
The Libertarian party was founded in 1971, the same year honest money was abandoned. It's a tool of the globalist to splinter ideologues away from pragmatists. Divide and conquer.
Cant this Globalist Hillary supporting Cocksucker just die already? Not supporting the Orange Clown, but Ron Paul hasnt had a plan in forever, and his insensate bashing of the Right is getting tiring
He says the bombing of the M.E. is about oil, but it's not. It's about uprooting indigenous people, and flooding them into other cultures to dilute and weaken them as well. There's only one tribe that's allowed to exist, that's how they control the whole world with such a small percentage.
Diversity and multiculturalism are weaponized to weaken the goy
The oil thing is just icing on the cake for them. He needs to please stop with that false meme
deracinated, deracinating. 1. to pull up by the roots; uproot; extirpate; eradicate. 2. to isolate or alienate (a person) from a native or customary culture or environment.
The biggest cause of our economic problems is the Federal Reserve.
And what is the name of the (((cabal))) that runs the FED? If we can't even name the enemy we definitely can't beat them.
Ron Paul needs to stick with what he does best.........talk
The Don is going to pull he plug on NAFTA....book it
He's not good at talking at all. He sounds bewildered and unsure of himself.
Ron Paul has been singing his same old song for decades, and it's getting long in the tooth.
"Audit the FED!"
"Audit the FED!"
"Audit the FED!"
And the FED NEVER will be Audited!
If Paul ever got actual traction- I get the feeling that he'd get Kennedy'd!
If there was an audit they'd come out looking squeaky clean. Every company has 2 sets of books. It would do us no favors.
It's like a band with no new songs and too many tours, for too long.
RP is turning into a Lawrence Welk of politics:
"And a one, and a two..."
I do not care if it is bad in the long run.
We have been on the wrong track for far, far to long. Time to rock the boat, shake things up, even if it does capsize.
The only true free trade that exists on this planet is the illicit drug trade, and even that's arguable, given the banking systems of various Developed Nations (and thus, the nations themselves) being involved in it.
funny story. i wanted to do my masters thesis on black market pricing models but couldn't get a sponsor. the reason i wanted to study black market economics is because it seems to me that there is a lot of applied free market, libertarian ideas in that market precisely because your life is also priced in.
stupid cartoon. pearl harbor was caused by an oil embargo not a trade war. christ, japan has the most protectionist economy in the world and they have done remarkably well considering the free traders would suggest they would have done alot better if the didn't protect their economy with taxes and trade policy.
Thinking the idea of the cartoon is that the Japanese thought that the war against the U.S. would be a cakewalk, after Pearl Harbour.
so sad Ron is advanced in age and dementia has set in..you were right alot Ron but now the old age Alzheimer's has hit..
"A man's gotta know his limits." - Dirty Harry
RP, it's time to retire gracefully and enjoy your DC pension, golf... and the grandkids.
Thank you and Vaya con Dios.
The President will walk back all this tariff stuff anyway. If anything happens at all it will be mickey mouse nickel and dime
much ado about nothing
There is a macro physical economy problem with so called free trade ( it is not free trade , it is the plantation / urban center model )
That is the energy required for distribution is lost....it is not final consumption , it is the reason for our ongoing extreme rationing....
Hey Ron, nobody hears you, just like the way they don't hear you about the Fed.
kooky mother fucker. one track mind.
kooky mother fucker, or actor playing a kooky mother fucker to drown out some more genuine and effective voices.
Ron Paul has all the answers