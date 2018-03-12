Russia Retires "Satan": Moscow Replaces Massive Soviet-Era ICBM With Hypersonic Nuke

Just as the US is in the process of modernizing its nuclear arsenal (at a cost which could be north of $1 trillion), Russia too will begin scrapping its family of outdated Soviet-era R-36M ICBMs, better known by their NATO designation "Satan", according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The replacement missile will be the recently introduced RS-28 Sarmat, which we learned two weeks ago boasts cutting-edge, hypersonic capabilities.
The video below showcases the original "Satan" in its glory days:
And here is the RS-28 Sarmat, aka "Satan II."
“[The Satan missile] is at the end of its life span, and we are about to start discarding that missile,” the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said. Borisov did not elaborate on the exact model though.
The R-36M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was first deployed in 1975, becoming the most powerful silo-based strategic nuclear munition in the world. Two further modifications of the missile were made since then, and its booster stage also received tweaks according to RT.
The latest modification of the liquid-propelled missile is known in Russia as R-36M2 Voevoda, but in the West it’s dubbed with the fearsome name, "Satan." The aging weapon will be replaced with new-generation Sarmat missiles, which are to become the latest additions to Russian arsenal, Borisov said.
“There is no doubt that by the end of Voevoda’s resource capabilities, we will get new Sarmat missiles,” he said.
The ICBM is capable of overcoming missile defense systems and has already completed tests, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during his state of the nation address on March 1.
The missile has “practically no range restrictions” and is capable of carrying a wide range of nuclear weapons. Sarmat missiles are compatible with existing R-36M silos and can fit into them with just some minor modification.
Just hours after Russia showcased its latest nuclear ICBM, a Darpa director demanded much more funding to avoid falling behind Russia (and China) in the hypersonic arms race.
Comments
Looks as if we already have fallen behind but the question is where is all that money that the DOD can't account for?
Until they learn just basic accounting, it seems foolish to keep giving them more.
Looks like a giant...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpiP_jN1Pv4
In reply to Looks as if we already have… by FoggyWorld
Maybe get to see these in action ;)
2 days to respond :D :D
https://www.rt.com/uk/421078-may-skripal-russia-parliament/
Because we a rouge state :D :D
https://www.rt.com/uk/421087-parliament-statements-russia-skripal/
JUSA still pissed about Syria :D :D
Ex-spy Skripal poisoning 'clearly came from Russia' & 'will trigger response' – Tillerson
https://www.rt.com/usa/421091-skripal-tillerson-russia-response/
Fucktards still looking for WW3
https://www.rt.com/usa/421068-us-haley-syria-un/
Lets cross the Rubicon
In reply to Looks like a giant… by DillyDilly
So, what will the NATO code name be for the Sarmat?
I suggest “Hilda Beast”.
In reply to Maybe get to see these in… by 07564111
I suggest “Iblis”
In reply to So, what will the NATO… by Slippery Slope
I had such hopes in Tillerson. Probably, either they have some financial malfeasance from Exxon and are holding that against him, or they have pics of him boinking 12-year olds. In either case, he is clearly just going along with the whatever his handlers tell him. What a piece of disgusting shit.
In reply to Maybe get to see these in… by 07564111
The Russians are making some really great military PR movies. Stunning action, narration, and music. I think our military is outshone in this regard.
In reply to Looks like a giant… by DillyDilly
It comes real fast too.
No sooner it's up and going, and it's over.
In reply to Looks like a giant… by DillyDilly
Does the US have secret weapons equal to Russia's Sarmat? Of course not. The money we spend on defense here is WW2 stuff. The rest goes to contractor jobs and corporate dividends. Think Clinton Global Initiative - same scam story.
In reply to Looks as if we already have… by FoggyWorld
Here is another hint friend. The majority of line workers at US defense factories are Teamster union members. They are rabidly pro Democrat and many are fairly illiterate. They are like a more nasty postal worker.
MIC/Pentgram's main objective is to steal taxpayer's money.
In reply to Does the US have secret… by Baron von Bud
I'm actually glad that the damn Ruskies have this edge.
Else we'd have war much sooner, if the M'CNeocons had their way.
Think STRATEGIC. Think 3-5 moves ahead.
In reply to Does the US have secret… by Baron von Bud
Grand slam Foggy!
+++
In reply to Looks as if we already have… by FoggyWorld
Yeah, so what? .... how many homosexual and transexual troops do they have? How many genders do their troops have? Just 1 I bet , we have lots !!! ..... see!!! ... having the fastest most powerful weapons in the world isn't everything ... so there !
In reply to Looks as if we already have… by FoggyWorld
Remarkable times, when Satan is RIFfed.
In reply to Looks as if we already have… by FoggyWorld
I'm sure that we are will benefit immensely from the $1,000,000,000,000 dollars of new ICBM technology... protecting us from the evil Putin (whom wiped out ISIS). The repairs to the crumbling USSA infrastructure can wait till later... We need to continue to stuff dollars in the pockets of the Military-Industrial Complex.
In reply to Looks as if we already have… by FoggyWorld
Thank God the world has Russia to contain the United Satans.
Go get 'em Putin.
LOLZ!
Trillions of military spending
And overnight we are a 3rd-rate power behind both China and Russia
No one at the Pentagon foresaw the need for these hypersonic thingies?
They have the same technology, silly. Don't be so dense, ya hurd?
In reply to LOLZ!… by Peak Finance
they just cannot account for the technology.
like they cannot account for the money.
In reply to They have the same… by paradox
What we have is the equivalent to junk. The DOD is a money laundering outfit. They've both updated anything because they're keeping the money in offshore accounts. How can people be so fucking stupid not to see that the US psychopathic bullies will fund and arm jihadist to bully, murder and ruin smaller countries but when it comes to Russia, it is active INCITEMENT to genocide. A war crime under International law. We can't win a major war.
In reply to LOLZ!… by Peak Finance
Nope. We can't win a major war but we got "dial a yield" air dropped B61 bombs to make the NorKs tremble. Like damn near everything the US builds they aren't effective against China or Russia but can push small dictators around.
In reply to What we have is the… by CatInTheHat
They only paid $13 billion for that Ford aircraft carrier. You want it to launch planes too ? Correction. "We" paid $13 billion for it. My ass hurts just saying that price tag.
In reply to Nope. We can't win a major… by BlindMonkey
Well, what's the US MIC got? A Cuisinart?
A brigade of gay and transgendered troops?
In reply to Well, what's the US MIC got?… by holdbuysell
One Hell of a cappuccino machine.
In reply to Well, what's the US MIC got?… by holdbuysell
Private luxury bunkers and reservations in the DUMBs.
In reply to Well, what's the US MIC got?… by holdbuysell
Somebody please explain how it is that the U.S. spends way more on its military than Russia and China combined and has inferior weapons? Or does it?
USAA Inc, a Roth$child holding company, spent $2 trillion in taxpayer money on the F-35 and the H1-B Indian programmers are still working on the code.
The Russians are very very good at rocket engines, software development, physics, and mathematics for starters. The stuff you really need to be good at for state of the art ICBMs.
The Pentagram is good at stealing/spending taxpayers money and false flags.
The USSA Inc. is also good at letting Jared Kushner and Ivanka's pal Soros engage in left wing agitation and flooding the west with Africans, Mexicans, Muslims and Christ killers. Soros latest venture is getting gun control laws passed from a recent false flag.
In reply to Somebody please explain how… by warsev
Fuck you. You are disrespecting our great military. We are strong because we have transgenders, gays, LGBTQ. Our strength is in our diversity. Also, our military budget is around $800 BILLION. Russia has an economy smaller than Portugal. Russia is poorer than Senegal. USA is the richest nation in the world. Russia's military budget is smaller than Saudi Arabia. Russia cannot compete with the great USA. Russia is a third, no fourth, rate power. Don't lose sleep over any threats to the US homeland by the clown Putin. He is a tyrant and a thug. People in Russia have NO freedom, unlike the free American people. They have thugs for a police, their government spies on them, they are taxed to death, they have deficits of trillions of dollars per year, they have a government that does not have care about its people, they have most of their wealth owned by just a few 1% of their population, they have bad health care and they have a problem with opiods and drugs that has ruined their society. Putin is a billionaire who threatens the freedom of press, and has possibly killed leakers and journalists in car blasts.
Thank GOD I live here in the land of the FREE.
In reply to USAA Inc, a Roth4child… by Freddie
Russia has already deployed Su-57 stealths to Syria probably to test F-22 capabilities in field conditions while F-35 remains an over expensive lame duck before widely distributed to vassal states. You cannot afford to run a defense force by investing $ 5000 every toilet.
In reply to USAA Inc, a Roth4child… by Freddie
Am I the only one noticing Putin is running the same playbook the US ran against the USSR but with a little different slant? They have strategically spent on capability that will cost the US exponentially more per advancement in capability. He will bankrupt the US getting them to catch up if it is even possible (i.e. can't spend enough money fast enough to field a comparable capability or effective countermeasure in the near future).
Exactly. Oddly enough, Putin is more like Russia's Reagan than the dual shitizen scum in the corrupt USSA's Congress. Or Trump's son in law Jared Kusner-Soros aka 666 Park Ave. Jared.
One thing Russia did was create very accurate cheap technology kits to retrofit old iron bombs to turn them into JDAMs(?) or smart bombs. Very cheap retrofit and it was genius.
The USSA and the Pentagram has spent over $2 trillion on the F-35 and it is a joke and hangar queen.
The Pentgram lines the pockets of their friends, former generals and Congressmen and women including that Indian squaw from Massachusetts. She has a $5 million dollar teepee. The lying cunt refused to take a DNA test to show she was an Indian. F**king fraud like Kerry who she replaced.
In reply to Am I the only one noticing… by PorscheNoSub
Asymmetrical missile capabilities for defense means that Russia proper can't be touched by the US with anything short of ICBMs and pet jihadists.
In reply to Exactly. Oddly enough,… by Freddie
Fuck you Putin troll! You are disrespecting our great military. We are strong because we have transgenders, gays, LGBTQ. Our strength is in our diversity. Also, our military budget is around $800 BILLION. Russia has an economy smaller than Portugal. Russia is poorer than Senegal. USA is the richest nation in the world. Russia's military budget is smaller than Saudi Arabia. Russia cannot compete with the great USA. Russia is a third, no fourth, rate power. Don't lose sleep over any threats to the US homeland by the clown Putin. He is a tyrant and a thug. People in Russia have NO freedom, unlike the free American people. They have thugs for a police, their government spies on them, they are taxed to death, they have deficits of trillions of dollars per year, they have a government that does not have care about its people, they have most of their wealth owned by just a few 1% of their population, they have bad health care and they have a problem with opiods and drugs that has ruined their society. Putin is a billionaire who threatens the freedom of press, and has possibly killed leakers and journalists in car blasts.
Thank GOD I live here in the land of the FREE.
In reply to Am I the only one noticing… by PorscheNoSub
Some one needs to tell poor Rex and Theresa before their right hands become permanently disfigured from "too much"!... And that they better think more clearly before escalation with the announcement heard round the globe last week with these nuclear annihilation "goodies" the Russians keep making "pop" "up"!
https://www.rt.com/usa/421091-skripal-tillerson-russia-response/
https://www.rt.com/uk/421078-may-skripal-russia-parliament/
Looks like the chemical weapons use in Syria is no longer "front and center" to the Anglo-American ONES... Wonder if we have any of our people trapped or dead inside Eastern Ghouta? (https://southfront.org/u-s-officially-threatens-to-strike-syrian-army-i…)
Anyone care to place a bet that we do?!!!
I've been wondering what the West has in Ghouta that is making them crazy. So far Syrian army has found chemical weapons, french, US and Israeli weapons. Is there anything else there or is it also people that might be captured?
In reply to Some one needs to tell poor… by Son of Captain Nemo
15 MIRVs per warhead? F*ck. Good luck stopping that.
Well the Clintons through that Bernie Schwartz guy of Loral sold China our "bus" technology for MIRVs on ICBMs to China. Bernie was the biggest DNC contributor at the time.
Dear Russia, please deposit all of your old, worn out Satan missiles on Washington, D.C. for recycling.
Don't forget the NY Fed and Hollywood.
In reply to Dear Russia, please deposit… by I am Groot
So basically the west dubbed Russia's missiles "Satan", which is weird because the enemies of Jesus called him Satan, and they said John had a devil. Lets just face the truth here, the U.S is the locust from the bottomless pit with an insatiable appetite for lust. So in reality if you're against Russia then you're against Jesus Christ. It's what comes out of your mouth that defiles you.
Since the last thing I want to see is anymore wars between whites, if this prevents the Zionists from getting us into a stupid war with Russia, this is excellent news.
great cgi. almost as believable as NASA.
Another Putin/Russia win.
The article doesn't define terms. Just so everyone understands.....
Supersonic = Greater than the speed of sound in the medium where the measurement is made.
Hypersonic = At least 5 times the speed of sound in the medium where the measurement is made.
Speed of Sound = In dry air at 0 °C (32 °F), the speed of sound is 331.2 metres per second (1,087 ft/s; 1,192 km/h; 741 mph; 644 kn). Hypersonic must exceed 3,700 mph.
Does Putin really own a 700 car collection? Because that's what the radio just said. God might be jealous because God only owns the universe.
which scale? 1:40?
In reply to Does Putin really own a 700… by MusicIsYou
They didn't say and I don't really care because many celebrities have huge car collections.
In reply to which scale? 1:40? by oncemore1
They didn't say. If that's the scale then heck I own about 50 cars.
In reply to which scale? 1:40? by oncemore1
Putin, not that you would, but I bet you could catch some folks with their pants down.
Now who is that country, always, cruising for the bruising?
Hey America, have you noticed lately that the state has taken over your favorite radio station, and when the DJs speak they sound like they're reading from a script?