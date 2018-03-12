Russia Retires "Satan": Moscow Replaces Massive Soviet-Era ICBM With Hypersonic Nuke

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:27

Just as the US is in the process of modernizing its nuclear arsenal  (at a cost which could be north of $1 trillion), Russia too will begin scrapping its family of outdated Soviet-era R-36M ICBMs, better known by their NATO designation "Satan", according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The replacement missile will be the recently introduced RS-28 Sarmat, which we learned two weeks ago boasts cutting-edge, hypersonic capabilities.

The video below showcases the original "Satan" in its glory days:

And here is the RS-28 Sarmat, aka "Satan II."

“[The Satan missile] is at the end of its life span, and we are about to start discarding that missile,” the Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said. Borisov did not elaborate on the exact model though.

The R-36M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was first deployed in 1975, becoming the most powerful silo-based strategic nuclear munition in the world. Two further modifications of the missile were made since then, and its booster stage also received tweaks according to RT.

The latest modification of the liquid-propelled missile is known in Russia as R-36M2 Voevoda, but in the West it’s dubbed with the fearsome name, "Satan." The aging weapon will be replaced with new-generation Sarmat missiles, which are to become the latest additions to Russian arsenal, Borisov said.

“There is no doubt that by the end of Voevoda’s resource capabilities, we will get new Sarmat missiles,” he said.

The ICBM is capable of overcoming missile defense systems and has already completed tests, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during his state of the nation address on March 1.

The missile has “practically no range restrictions” and is capable of carrying a wide range of nuclear weapons. Sarmat missiles are compatible with existing R-36M silos and can fit into them with just some minor modification.

Just hours after Russia showcased its latest nuclear ICBM, a Darpa director demanded  much more funding to avoid falling behind Russia (and China) in the hypersonic arms race.

FoggyWorld Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Looks as if we already have fallen behind but the question is where is all that money that the DOD can't account for?

Until they learn just basic accounting, it seems foolish to keep giving them more.

07564111 DillyDilly Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

Maybe get to see these in action ;)

2 days to respond :D :D
https://www.rt.com/uk/421078-may-skripal-russia-parliament/

Because we a rouge state :D :D
https://www.rt.com/uk/421087-parliament-statements-russia-skripal/

JUSA still pissed about Syria :D :D

Ex-spy Skripal poisoning 'clearly came from Russia' & 'will trigger response' – Tillerson
https://www.rt.com/usa/421091-skripal-tillerson-russia-response/

Fucktards still looking for WW3

https://www.rt.com/usa/421068-us-haley-syria-un/

Lets cross the Rubicon

Peak Finance Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

LOLZ!

Trillions of military spending

And overnight we are a 3rd-rate power behind both China and Russia

No one at the Pentagon foresaw the need for these hypersonic thingies? 

CatInTheHat Peak Finance Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

What we have is the equivalent to junk. The DOD is a money laundering outfit. They've both updated anything because they're keeping the money in offshore accounts. How can people be so fucking stupid not to see that the US psychopathic bullies will fund and arm jihadist to bully, murder and ruin smaller countries but when it comes to Russia, it is active INCITEMENT to genocide. A war crime under International law. We can't win a major war. 

warsev Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

Somebody please explain how it is that the U.S. spends way more on its military than Russia and China combined and has inferior weapons? Or does it?

Freddie warsev Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:40 Permalink

USAA Inc, a Roth$child holding company, spent $2 trillion in taxpayer money on the F-35 and the H1-B Indian programmers are still working on the code.

The Russians are very very good at rocket engines, software development, physics, and mathematics for starters.  The stuff you really need to be good at for state of the art ICBMs.

The Pentagram is good at stealing/spending taxpayers money and false flags.

The USSA Inc. is also good at letting Jared Kushner and Ivanka's pal Soros engage in left wing agitation and flooding the west with Africans, Mexicans, Muslims and Christ killers. Soros latest venture is getting gun control laws passed from a recent false flag.

EternalAnusocracy Freddie Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:27 Permalink

Fuck you.  You are disrespecting our great military.  We are strong because we have transgenders, gays, LGBTQ.  Our strength is in our diversity.  Also, our military budget is around $800 BILLION.  Russia has an economy smaller than Portugal.  Russia is poorer than Senegal.  USA is the richest nation in the world.  Russia's military budget is smaller than Saudi Arabia.  Russia cannot compete with the great USA.  Russia is a third, no fourth, rate power.  Don't lose sleep over any threats to the US homeland by the clown Putin.  He is a tyrant and a thug.  People in Russia have NO freedom, unlike the free American people.  They have thugs for a police, their government spies on them, they are taxed to death, they have deficits of trillions of dollars per year, they have a government that does not have care about its people, they have most of their wealth owned by just a few 1% of their population, they have bad health care and they have a problem with opiods and drugs that has ruined their society.  Putin is a billionaire who threatens the freedom of press, and has possibly killed leakers and journalists in car blasts.  

Thank GOD I live here in the land of the FREE.

PorscheNoSub Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

Am I the only one noticing Putin is running the same playbook the US ran against the USSR but with a little different slant? They have strategically spent on capability that will cost the US exponentially more per advancement in capability. He will bankrupt the US getting them to catch up if it is even possible (i.e. can't spend enough money fast enough to field a comparable capability or effective countermeasure in the near future).

Freddie PorscheNoSub Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:51 Permalink

Exactly.  Oddly enough, Putin is more like Russia's Reagan than the dual shitizen scum in the corrupt USSA's Congress. Or Trump's son in law Jared Kusner-Soros aka 666 Park Ave. Jared. 

One thing Russia did was create very accurate cheap technology kits to retrofit old iron bombs to turn them into JDAMs(?) or smart bombs.  Very cheap retrofit and it was genius.

The USSA and the Pentagram has spent over $2 trillion on the F-35 and it is a joke and hangar queen.

The Pentgram lines the pockets of their friends, former generals and Congressmen and women including that Indian squaw from Massachusetts.  She has a $5 million dollar teepee. The lying cunt refused to take a DNA test to show she was an Indian.  F**king fraud like Kerry who she replaced.

EternalAnusocracy PorscheNoSub Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:29 Permalink

Fuck you Putin troll!  You are disrespecting our great military.  We are strong because we have transgenders, gays, LGBTQ.  Our strength is in our diversity.  Also, our military budget is around $800 BILLION.  Russia has an economy smaller than Portugal.  Russia is poorer than Senegal.  USA is the richest nation in the world.  Russia's military budget is smaller than Saudi Arabia.  Russia cannot compete with the great USA.  Russia is a third, no fourth, rate power.  Don't lose sleep over any threats to the US homeland by the clown Putin.  He is a tyrant and a thug.  People in Russia have NO freedom, unlike the free American people.  They have thugs for a police, their government spies on them, they are taxed to death, they have deficits of trillions of dollars per year, they have a government that does not have care about its people, they have most of their wealth owned by just a few 1% of their population, they have bad health care and they have a problem with opiods and drugs that has ruined their society.  Putin is a billionaire who threatens the freedom of press, and has possibly killed leakers and journalists in car blasts.  

Thank GOD I live here in the land of the FREE.

Son of Captain Nemo Mon, 03/12/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Some one needs to tell poor Rex and Theresa before their right hands become permanently disfigured from "too much"!... And that they better think more clearly before escalation with the announcement heard round the globe last week with these nuclear annihilation "goodies" the Russians keep making "pop" "up"!

https://www.rt.com/usa/421091-skripal-tillerson-russia-response/

https://www.rt.com/uk/421078-may-skripal-russia-parliament/

Looks like the chemical weapons use in Syria is no longer "front and center" to the Anglo-American ONES...  Wonder if we have any of our people trapped or dead inside Eastern Ghouta? (https://southfront.org/u-s-officially-threatens-to-strike-syrian-army-i…)

Anyone care to place a bet that we do?!!!

Freddie Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

15 MIRVs per warhead?  F*ck.  Good luck stopping that. 

Well the Clintons through that Bernie Schwartz guy of Loral sold China our "bus" technology for MIRVs on ICBMs to China.  Bernie was the biggest DNC contributor at the time.

MusicIsYou Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:10 Permalink

So basically the west dubbed Russia's missiles "Satan", which is weird because the enemies of Jesus called him Satan, and they said John had a devil. Lets just face the truth here, the U.S is the locust from the bottomless pit with an insatiable appetite for lust. So in reality if you're against Russia then you're against Jesus Christ. It's what comes out of your mouth that defiles you.

Dancing Disraeli Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

Since the last thing I want to see is anymore wars between whites, if this prevents the Zionists from getting us into a stupid war with Russia, this is excellent news.

 

Montana Cowboy Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

The article doesn't define terms. Just so everyone understands.....

Supersonic = Greater than the speed of sound in the medium where the measurement is made.

Hypersonic = At least 5 times the speed of sound in the medium where the measurement is made.

Speed of Sound = In dry air at 0 °C (32 °F), the speed of sound is 331.2 metres per second (1,087 ft/s; 1,192 km/h; 741 mph; 644 kn). Hypersonic must exceed 3,700 mph.

luna_man Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

 

Putin, not that you would, but I bet you could catch some folks with their pants down.

Now who is that country, always, cruising for the bruising?

MusicIsYou Mon, 03/12/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

Hey America, have you noticed lately that the state has taken over your favorite radio station, and when the DJs speak they sound like they're reading from a script?