School Daze...

Sunday night was Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s turn through the CBS 60-Minutes wringer of censure with a visibly frustrated inquisitor Lesley Stahl trying to hector her into self-incrimination.
Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW— Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018
The sad truth about American schools is that they’re a mirror for the painful collapse of the society they supposedly serve - a process ongoing for decades before Ms. DeVos came on the scene.
The expectation that some uber-regent can or ought to fix public education is bound to disappoint a news media searching for saviors. The further we leave the 20th century behind, the more anomalous its organizing principles look, especially the idea of preparing masses of young people for mass, regimented work at the giant corporate scale.
There’s a big divergence underway between the promises of schooling and the kind of future that the 21st century is actually presenting — of no plausible careers or vocations besides providing “therapy” and policing for the discontented masses stewing in anomie and compensatory pleasure-seeking, with all its nasty side effects. In the meantime, we’re stuck with wildly expensive, out-of-scale, giant centralized schools where the worst tendencies of human status competition are amplified by smart phones and social media to all but eclipse classroom learning.
Education in the years to come is destined to become more of a privilege than a right, and it will probably depend more on how much an individual young person really desires an education than just compelling masses of uninterested or indisposed kids to show up everyday for an elaborate and rather poorly supervised form of day-care. But it’s difficult to let go of old habits and obsolete arrangements, especially when we’ve spent countless billions of dollars on them.
I call the future a World Made By Hand because it is going to be entirely unlike the sci-fi robotic fantasy that currently preoccupies the thought-leaders in this culture. A lot of what will be required in this time-to-come will be physical labor and small-scale skilled work in traditional crafts. There never were that many job openings for astronauts, not even in the 1960s, but in the decades ahead there will be none — notwithstanding Elon Musk’s wish to colonize Mars.
Even if you believe the current model of education must be defended and “fixed,” two issues stood out in Ms. DeVos’s interrogation.
One was the question of behavior in the classroom. The Dept of Education under Mr. Obama put out a directive to reduce suspensions of black and Hispanic students because they were being punished at a greater rate than whites and Asians and it looked bad. Lesley Stahl tried to put over this idea as if it were just a matter of racial animus.
“…let’s say there’s a disruption in the classroom,” she said, “and a bunch of white kids are disruptive and they get punished, you know, go see the principal, but the black kids are, you know, they call in the cops. I mean, that’s the issue: who and how the kids who disrupt are being punished.”
I doubt that it happens that way. Rather, it’s probably the case that there is more disruption among the black student demographic, and probably more violent disruption. The reasons may range from bad parenting (especially absent fathers), inability of students to express themselves (and subsequent frustration) due to poor language skills that are not corrected in school, and the victim narrative that emanates from the universities and distorts culture everywhere else. But to actually state that would be branded as “racist,” so the authorities have to dissemble acrobatically to evade the truth, and in the end it’s learning that suffers.
The other issue was the Obama-era directive (“guidance,” they call it) that sexual misconduct be prosecuted more aggressively by colleges and universities. That led to an era of campus kangaroo courts in which due process of law was cast aside in favor of medieval-style star chambers where the accused had no right to a lawyer, or cross-examination of their accusers, and other established legal protections. Apparently, the producers of 60-Minutes thought that was a good idea, and that Betsy DeVos should not attempt to change it.
Of course, school shootings are the most shocking symptom that something has gone terribly wrong in the system we’ve set up for occupying children and teens. It will be very hard to do anything about that without turning the buildings into something like medium security prisons. We’ve already managed to design them to look like that, but now we’re seriously talking about turning teachers into armed guards. And I’m sure we’ll be spending additional billions to fortify the entrances with metal detectors and officers to mind them. That will only shove the school districts a little closer to bankruptcy.
I felt a little sorry for Ms. DeVos. She seems to understand, at least, that the trend is taking us away from the system we currently know to some uncharted territory of social organization.
Comments
It's sad, but 60 Minutes is unwatchable any more. I used to enjoy Sunday evenings tuning into 60 mins and mentally getting myself ready for another work week. Last night when I turned the TV on @ 7pm and Oprah was introduced as one of their correspondents I just had to turn the TV off. What a fricken joke! Oprah?
60 Minutes has always been left of center. However, today it is straight out leftist propaganda. The same can be said for the CBS Sunday morning show Jane Pauley took over last fall. Since she took over every story degrades conservative white men while elevating every other demographic. It used to be simple human interest stories -not political at all which is why I liked it.
Who the hell gives a crap about politics anymore? The country is toast. I've accepted that. Now let me enjoy what remains of the good 'ol days.
76 yr. old Stahl grew up in the almost totally white town of Swampscott, Mass. and went to white Wheaton long before integration. She couldn't be more out of touch with reality.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lesley_Stahl#Personal_life
Back when she was in her 30's(1970's), I was getting suspended from school for defending myself against the black plague. The cowardly principal was at least honest and said he didn't want to lose his job by punishing the offenders. Luckily, I had relatives in an all white school district. Unfortunately no rich ones like Stahl.
I type this over and over, but if you can... homeschool your children. The public (and even private) schools are so dumbed-down and politically correct, that it's child abuse to willingly send your innocent kids through them. Not only will they barely learn the 3-Rs, but their morals will be eroded by the curriculum that the Federal Government demands with their funding leverage. I know there are some goods districts out there, but more are failing as true institutions of learning.
American Schools do exactly what's intended, school, as in fish blindly following the pack, the twitter mob........
Education is what happens after you graduate school, and the real world begins slapping you in the face.
Unless you get a .gov or education job
Schools are out of place in a country like the USA run by drug dealers (the Bush crime family), murderers (the Clintons) and degenerates (most of Hollywood these days). Vos's brother employed meth heads as security guards in Bagdad, where they machined gunned civilians while high on drugs. You cannot grow food in a desert, and the USA is a wasteland now.
The US education system COULD be turned around in 5 years. It would take shooting some (maybe 10k) liberals, and actually telling Johnny and Suzie, that they suck and that if they dont want to suck they have to WORK at it. No Fucking more participation trophies.
This is by no means unintentional, the left has sabotaged education from within, its ongoing and ITS ACCELERATING Rapidly. I have one in college in HS and one in Elementary.
I went to public school and state university.... then several colleges for my three post graduate degrees.
I went to public school, too. We read Chinua Achebe instead of Walter Scott... We spent 8 months on world history and 2+ years on slavery and Masonic political theater. Was there a class in logic? Latin? I went to a magnet school thank god, and I'm studying a practical STEM subject at State University... But I'm not so deluded as to believe I received a good education. I studied Hume, Kant, Voltaire, Nietzsche, etc. etc. on my own time. I read Goethe, Cervantes, Moliere, de Stael, Aeschylus, Malory, Priestly, Juvenal, etc. for pleasure. The American education system would rather you spend a decade learning about nigger behavior like lip smacking and black panther than true scholarship.
Hell, Bio 101 at State University involves an experiment where you "prove" race is a social construct. That's the stupidest thing I've ever heard in my life, and I grew up in the Bush era.
Minorities are only a part of the problem (ok in inner cities they are alot of the problem) in white suburbia its the administration.
American Schools were destroyed by the Supreme Court in the Brown decision. They took terribly neglected Black Children and immediately forced them into the best school system in the world. Soon that system sank to the lowest common denominator. So much for legislation from the bench.
Had the court demanded equal funding for 10 years and then when the Black children were brought up to speed done integration we would still have the best school system in the world.
Now it is ghetto crap.
Also, don't forget that forcibly removing black kids from their own communities in order to "integrate" is another factor in black community breakdown. When you create children with no family, no community, and an attitude that all of their problems are someone else's fault, the result is as predictable as it is horrifying.
As John Taylor Ghatto said, "it takes approximately 100 hours of teaching to fully educate children in math and English." So WTF is the rest of the time spent in screwell wasted on? Oh yeah. Indoctrinating kids into believe lies and that everything isn't fair so you should vote for politicians who will give you everything, don't work for anything, all whites are rayciss and America sucks. Oh and fund over bloated public screwell teacher pensions.
http://johntaylorgatto.com/ ~> required reading for independent thinkers, those interested in truth, etc.,.
"The Underground History of American Education" is excellent.
They're teaching second and third graders how to diagram sentences and expounding on what gerunds are rather than teaching them how to write and speak well ... then turning around and giving them Cs when their book reports are just summarizing the plot (like future service drones) rather than exploring characters' states of mind (like future leaders).
Also, having taught for two years on a visiting science program, I have to say Gatto is spot on in regard to the period system. If I could teach one class for a full day (or two for half a day each), a 15-20 minute intro followed by hours of activity would allow for some very interesting and deep learning. Instead, I had to cram complex topics into a 5-10 minute intro (which I had trouble doing), and then by the time most of the kids could figure out what was going on during the activity, the period was already over. This meant that activities were always shallow, and I had to disappoint students who wanted more because "the curriculum says we can't spend more time on this."
I came away with the feeling that curricula are designed to make students *feel* educated, without actually receiving any education. It's a scam.
We need to start kicking shit students out. They are a waste of everyone's time and money.
Are the pupils sh*t, or is it the teachers and/or teaching methods?
With the internet available for communication you could cut out 90% of teachers.
Go up one more level. People think public schools are student-teacher, but in reality the true decisions and power are a few levels up in the administration, and the decisions are made by people who will never try ideas in a classroom themselves. Teachers are drug along and forced to play ball (you want your pension don't you?), and the teachers drag the students in turn.
A man on a white horse generally rides right past leaving behind nothing but dust & horse manure.
Through the Looking Glass, kidz
I think a good first step would be to be honest with kids. Stop with this B.S. notion that if you don't go into massive debt (college) you'll never be happy. There are many skilled trades out there where a person can make a comfortable living. Maybe even let the kids do a sort of apprenticeship with perspective employers where they can try a trade out they might enjoy and gain real world skills and a understanding of what the trade they are interested entails. This would also give them a leg up when they are done with school because the good ones can have their foot in the door to a successful career and the income that comes along with it.
A good trade is far better than any social science degree. One will teach you how to earn a living, the other will teach you envy of those that earn a living.
Public Education at this point, at least the through elementary school is ostensibly daycare with some learning involved. It gets a little more structured once middle school / jr. high come around, and once again in high school.
The reality is we spend billions of dollars a years trying to convince ourselves that we're all the same (we're not) and that where theres any disparities they must be attributed to something someone else has done. There is truth to that, but not the way most people think. Folks who truly want to better themselves likely will. Those who are not interested won't. Hasnt it been this way since the beginning of time?
"Fix" education = put another coat of paint over the rotting wood
'Murika pays teachers shit wages......... and expects world class results. So why is everyone baffled about the state of education in 'Murika?
And if you paid teachers by results, some would be millionaires and most would die of starvation.
Look at the spending per pupil (over $10k/year/student in some cases, meaning over $250k/teacher/year). There is plenty of money in schooling, but where is the money going?
Teachers get paid plenty, and they get 3 months off every summer and sabbaticals and a pension when they retire.
The liberalization of California is in no small part due to the work of the nearly omnipotent CTA union.
Their overcompensation is the reward for the great job of decades of lobotomizing students into non-thinking reflexive SJWs, as they have been told to do.
Yet again...we are to pretend that with a little tweek here and a little tweek there....we can fix the "educational system". All we have to do is ignore reality....at least till this segment of 60 Minutes is over....Step 1. School should not be mandatory. ..... Step. 2. Disband the teachers union.........Step 3. Eliminate the Department of Education.....Step 4. All schools should be run by private organizations......
States were better managers, communities make the best schools. Especially if the federal government is out of the picture. Down hill after federalization.
Take government out of the education picture completely and things will be fine.
If the problem is a white kid, it is a problem that can be solved by working with the kid.
If the problem is a black kid, it is a racist issue that can only be addressed by more Govt regulation and increasing the number of school administrators.
Most importantly, the issue will not be solved by working with the kid because that would be racist
