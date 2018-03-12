Stocks Slump As Breakevens Tumble, VIX Jumps Above 16

On Friday we remarked how 'odd' the surge in stocks was relative to the unchanged levels of bonds, dollar, and gold. While this morning started exuberantly (as usual), stocks have given back their overnight gains and are sinking rapidly back to other asset-class realities.
Breakevens have tumbled...
And VIX is spiking back above 16 after its flash crash on Friday
Bitcoin led the decline...
Good let's pound the SPY so I can at least break even.
Yeah, Gartman fooled us last week when he said he covered his shorts.
a slumper - eh? like as in slumped and slavering over the steering wheel?
"Annnnnnnd......its gone. Its all gone."
what is a 10 year breakeven?
