Dollar Dumps, Treasury Yields Erase Post-Payrolls Spike

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/12/2018 - 14:36

After Friday's excited celebration of slowing wage growth spiked 30Y Treasury yields, it appears a weekend of reality-checks has prompted some to see economic growth prospects sliding...

 

And the yield curve is testing back to its flasttest since the start of Feb...

 

And the dollar is plunging...

 

As The Dollar dropped to pre-trade wars levels...

InnVestuhrr Mon, 03/12/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

I was buying at the peak rates.

Good for me I have to much intelligence, knowledge, experience and good judgement to NOT believe and follow the tsunami of self-serving doom porn on ZH, especially from the shiny shit cult.