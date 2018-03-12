Dollar Dumps, Treasury Yields Erase Post-Payrolls Spike

After Friday's excited celebration of slowing wage growth spiked 30Y Treasury yields, it appears a weekend of reality-checks has prompted some to see economic growth prospects sliding...
And the yield curve is testing back to its flasttest since the start of Feb...
And the dollar is plunging...
As The Dollar dropped to pre-trade wars levels...
Comments
In reply to Oh dear poor Gundlach (… by P.K.Snosage
In reply to I was buying at the peak… by InnVestuhrr
In reply to Dollar "plunging"? Seriously… by vegas
In reply to Dollar "plunging"? Seriously… by vegas