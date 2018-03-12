Trump Blocks Broadcom Takeover Of Qualcomm On National Security Grounds

President Trump has issued an executive order blocking Singapore-based Broadcom's $117 billion takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national security grounds.
The heated battle for ownership of Qualcomm has ended with a presidential decree barring Broadcom from ever owning the company after CFIUS cited national security concerns with the prospect of such a deal. $QCOM. $AVGO— David Faber (@davidfaber) March 12, 2018
Additionally, Reuters reports that the Trump order says all 15 candidate directors proposed by Broadcom are disqualified for Qualcomm board.
Trump's decision confirms what Hayman Capital's Kyle Bass explained last week....
Bass explained on CNBC why he didn’t think the U.S. can allow Broadcom’s potential purchase of Qualcomm to go through because of QCOM’s importance to developing 5G technology: commented earlier in CNBC interview.
“We can’t possibly let the Broadcom Qualcomm merger go through. We can’t possibly allow that technology and that technological know how” to fall into hands of others.
The U.S. government is also worried about the issue. The Treasury Department wrote a letter Monday to lawyers involved in the deal expressing concern about Chinese competitors in 5G network development, which raises national security concerns over the Broadcom-Qualcomm merger. Broadcom said in a letter to Congress regarding its offer to acquire Qualcomm that the company will not sell any "critical national security assets" to any foreign companies.
But that was not enough to satisfy the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).
As Bloomberg reports, the president acted on a recommendation by CFIUS , which reviews acquisitions of American firms by foreign investors. The decision to block the deal was unveiled just hours after Broadcom Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan met with security officials at the Pentagon in a last-ditch effort to salvage the transaction.
"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that Broadcom Ltd." by acquiring Qualcomm "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order released Monday evening in Washington.
Trump’s order came after CFIUS found that Broadcom’s acquisition would undermine Qualcomm’s leadership in 5G wireless technology, opening the door for China’s Huawei Technologies Co. to become dominant.And just like that, the China M&A premium in the tech market disappears...
Comments
The Don doing work.....the Globalist will howl 3,2,1
Great now break up google and Facebook.
In reply to The Don doing work.....the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
And Scamazon.
In reply to Great now break up google… by Fiat Pirate
any word on doing a fucking thing about
Zionism??
the MIC??
Wall Street??
the FED??
you know, the true threats to national security...
nm, thought so
In reply to And Scamazon. by VAL THOR
Or regulate them as utilities .... that will hurt the Left .... badly
In reply to Great now break up google… by Fiat Pirate
"Singapore-based Broadcom's "
- finally concern for National Security
- finally opposition to gaming by TBTF, big banks, big FIREs, big monopolies who are not patriotic nor on shore
- Finally... well we will have to wait and see... State Capitalism is alive... business dynamism has declined for smaller & younger firms
https://www.kauffman.org/-/media/kauffman_org/research-reports-and-cove…
https://www.kauffman.org/~/media/kauffman_org/microsites/sotf/data_sour…
https://www.kauffman.org/what-we-do/research/business-dynamics-statisti…
Jr shorting Qcom
You mean made in China, stamped on all our Military Hardware, is not a good Idea? now there is a strange concept.
Umm...more like U.S. developed military technology made in China for China.
In reply to You mean made in China,… by Dragon HAwk
I'm guessing Broadcom didn't pay the Clintons enough to get a favorable ruling from CFIUS on this one. They should have taken a page from Uranium One's playbook and gotten Bill a junket to Little Saint James.
selling antitank arms to Ukraine is what ?
I like this move.
Stupid, racist, and Satanic Trump whores will cry foul when Democrats agree with the President tRUMP.
Meanwhile, the authoritarian take over by Don the Con continues.
(loud voice to appeal to ethos of courage) "You kill 5,000 people with drugs because you're smuggling them in and ya making a lot of money and people are dying. And they don't even put you in jail. They don't do anything. But you might get 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, you might get a year. But you're not gonna get...(Don the Con plants the thought into his stupid followers at this point in his Authoritarian, big government speech). (Now transitions to soft voice to appeal to the ethos of kindness) And then you wonder why we have a problem. That's why we have a problem folks. And I don't think we should play games."
RESEARCH THE VIDEO YOURSELVES AND EXAMINE HOW HE IMPLANTS "DEATH SENTENCE" DURING THE SPEECH.
I know y'all love getting ass fucked by the president and are loyal and emotional pigs but do pick your country over party.
That whole confused rant was because you think he's trying to "implant" the idea of death sentences for major drug dealers into his base? He has flat out said that it's something we should think about. No "implanting" necessary.
There have been multiple busts where the dealer/mule was caught with enough fentanyl to kill over one million and in two instances, 18 million people and 32 million people. That's serious weapons of mass destruction level death tolls. If a government attacked us with such a weapon, we would nuke them. Seems like we should at least be able to kill one guy that has a similar ability to deal death.
In reply to I like this move… by Simplifiedfrisbee
