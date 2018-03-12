"We're Prepared For Anything" - Police Brace For Protest, Unrest As Trump Visits California

One week after Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited California to officially announce the Justice Department's lawsuit challenging the state's "sanctuary" laws during a speech in Sacramento, President Trump is preparing to visit the Sunshine state on Tuesday in his first visit since taking office.
And as one might expect, his planned visit is already generating controversy in the state. Though the LAPD says they haven't received any permits for a "Woman's March" sized rally, small protests are being planned throughout the city - including in Beverly Hills, where he will attend a fundraising dinner Tuesday evening, as the Fresno Bee reported.
Given California's status as the largest and most economically productive US state, Trump's reluctance to visit it has only strengthened the backlash against him. Trump has taken longer to visit California than any sitting president since FDR.
Of course, just because the police haven't received permit applications, doesn't necessarily mean he won't be greeted by a swarm of protesters. LA Police are bracing for spontaneous demonstrations to erupt in the city's streets.
Los Angeles Deputy Police Chief Horace Frank, who oversees the counterterrorism and special operations bureau, said that although no permitted protests in the form of marches are planned, authorities do expect to see both opponents and supporters out in numbers during a presidential visit.
"We are prepared for anything," he said.
Smaller protests are also being planned in San Diego, where Trump is planning to visit eight prototypes for his planned border wall. California politicians have complained that Trump could've chosen to visit a wall prototype in another state - so his decision to visit the San Diego border is being interpreted as a deliberate provocation.
California Gov. Jerry Brown sent Trump a letter asking him to instead visit a high-speed rail project, which the governor said would fit squarely with Trump's infrastructure push.
At least one protest is planned in Beverly Hills area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m Tuesday by a Facebook group, Trump Not Welcome in LA. More than 1,000 people have indicated they will attend. The Los Angeles Police Department is preparing for many more protests of various sizes on the Westside. Trump's earlier visits to L.A. while he was a candidate did bring out demonstrators.
Some protests are also planned for the San Diego area, where Trump is planning to visit one of the prototypes for his planned border wall. The visit has
Ron Gochez, a political secretary with political group Union del Barrio's Los Angeles chapter, is organizing the Beverly Hills protest. The same group plans a rally against Trump on Monday evening in San Diego, the day before he arrives in the region to inspect prototypes for his proposed southern border wall. He plans to visit Beverly Hills the same day, where he plans to attend a Republican fundraiser.
As of Friday afternoon, Gochez said, more than a thousand people were following the Beverly Hills protest Facebook page even though he was still unclear about where the protest would take place.
"He cannot step foot in this state and not expect an organized response to denounce him," Gochez said. "We have dignity and we can only demonstrate that through denouncing Trump and fighting for freedom from fear. We are not just going to stand with our arms crossed while they deport us or attack Muslims or women's rights."
While this isn't the first time a state has so fiercely resisted the federal government, several southern states defiantly opposed desegregation, California's situation is unique in that it's such a large and important state to the US economy.
This isn't the first time a state has so vehemently opposed a sitting president, said Louis DeSipio, a professor of political science at the University of California, Irvine.
For instance, a cluster of southern states stood in defiance in the late 1950s and early '60s when the federal government sought to desegregate schools.
Still, California stands out in that "you've never had a state as large and as economically and politically important to the nation and the world standing in outright opposition to a sitting president on a number of policies, including immigration," DeSipio said.
To be sure, more than 4 million Californians voted for Trump, and he's not without his supporters in the state. Indeed, several pro-Trump groups plan to cheer the president on.
Of course, Trump does have his supporters in the Golden State. And a few groups plan to support him at a rally Tuesday morning near the border fence prototypes in San Diego.
Robin Hvidston, executive director of We the People Rising, a Claremont-based organization against illegal immigration, said she'll be there. She's heartened by the visit.
"I always point to the fact that more than 41/2 million Californians voted for Trump," she said.
Hvidston said Trump's visit demonstrates he is serious about the border.
Craig Griffin, a 71-year-old Paramount resident, said he supports the president's immigration enforcement, but he doesn't plan to attend any rallies. He's hoping any anti-Trump protest will be peaceful.
"I think he's been doing great," he said. "He's been shaking things up."
Taken alone, California's economy would be the sixth largest in the world - right behind the UK. Still, Trump's visit will be exceedingly brief: He plans to make the five-hour flight there and back in one day - meaning his visit definitely won't exceed 24 hours, per Bloomberg.
Trump is expected to avoid California Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, all of whom have positioned themselves as antagonists to his presidency.
Over the weekend, he bashed Waters during a rally in Pennsylvania, saying she has "a very low IQ".
In addition to the DOJ lawsuit, Trump has threatened to pull ICE agents from the state, and has also threatened to cut off federal funding.
His threats prompted governor Brown to declare that the administration was "basically going to war against the state of California, the engine of the American economy."
To be sure, California has lobbed several bombs at the administration and sought to sabotage its policies ranging from immigration to health care at every turn.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who until last year represented downtown Los Angeles in the House for more than two decades, has filed 28 lawsuits against the Trump administration. He’s fought every version of the administration’s travel ban. He sued to block Trump from ending the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation. Becerra has also sued to prevent construction of the border wall.
California is also unique in that it has possibly the weakest state Republican party of any major US state.
Governor Brown is in his second consecutive term (and his fourth overall). Democrats control the cities and hold supermajorities in the legislature.
Only 14 of California’s 53 members in the House of Representatives are Republicans and several are seen as vulnerable in the 2018 midterm elections. Two of them, Representatives Darrell Issa and Ed Royce, have decided not to run for reelection.
In perhaps the biggest sign of the party's weakness, it was unable to recruit a candidate with statewide name recognition to challenge Senator Dianne Feinstein, who has voted with Trump more than 30% of the time. This fact has not been lost on the ultra-liberal wing of the state party, which has fielded a left-wing challenger to primary the long-serving senator.
Trump received 31.6% of the vote in California in 2016, underperforming Mitt Romney in every county. Republican leaders in the state say their function is to export campaign donations to bolster the president's 2020 run.
Tickets to Trump’s fundraiser on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, on behalf of the Republican National Committee, start at $35,000 and run as high as $250,000.
"We know our job here is to export dollars to win the presidential election in other places," California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte said in an interview.
California politics are so lopsided that frustrated conservatives have started moving to Texas in droves instead of tolerating unaccountable Democrats.
Comments
He is the POTUS and he can visit anywhere he pleases like the rest of us and Brown and his band of illegal criminals can go F themselves.
I hope he gets his hep shots first.
In reply to He is the POTUS and he can… by aliens is here
"Trump White House Declares Support for California-Style Gun Confiscation Orders"
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/12/trump-white-house-de…
Impeach 45
In reply to I hope he gets his shots… by One of We
Hopefully those geniuses will protest by burning down their own neighborhoods.
In reply to "Trump White House Declares… by SWRichmond
Please visit SF & LA every week until those two cities are completely burned down.
In reply to He is the POTUS and he can… by aliens is here
Trumps making me nervous with his casual disregard of his own safety. Until he disarms the deep state, he should be staying down in the fucking bunker under the white house. If he gets his ass assassinated, we are all fucked because we know what kind of assholes are lined up to take his place.
In reply to He is the POTUS and he can… by aliens is here
If the left kills Trump he'll become a martyr and the right will start a meme jihad to establish a Kekiphate and exterminate all the normies.
http://www.syrianews.cc/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/wahhabi-trump.jpg
In reply to Trumps making me nervous… by chubbar
He's a brave mo' fo'. It is always a risk to be out in public, and Trump is an "in your face" kind of guy. The day before JFK was shot in Dallas, my local newspaper ran an article on the trip that included a warning of a higher potential threat against JFK in Texas. So your warning is not misplaced, not at all and I would call it well founded. But for me an "in your face" President has double my respect. If there's a way to completely disarm the deep state, tell us about it as I haven't figured that one out.
In reply to Trumps making me nervous… by chubbar
No Guns this time .....Uranium poisoning , shhhh
In reply to He's a brave mo' fo'. It is… by DaiRR
Trump, Emperor Capone
1. flamboyant horribleness
2. locked in a teenage status competition
3. narcissism really has no limits
4. trying hard to fake it
5. terribly fearful of being exposed as an idiot and fraud
In reply to He is the POTUS and he can… by aliens is here
But, but, he was going to blow up the economy, start WWIII, and be impeached by now snowflake... what up with that?
In reply to Trump, Emperor Capone… by Deep Snorkeler
You little ditty was composed looking in the Mirror, Right?
In reply to Trump, Emperor Capone… by Deep Snorkeler
Living in your head, rent free.
In reply to Trump, Emperor Capone… by Deep Snorkeler
kalifornia, that's still a thing?
The only way to fix it is to flush it all away.
Any fucking time. Any fucking day.
Learn to swim, I'll see you down in Arizona Bay.
Let me know Trump security should you need backup.
WHAT about Russian Nerve GAS
Jared Soros-Netinyahoo and Ivanka Soros-Clinton are friends with Soros who is behind much of the BLM/Antifa, David Hogg, false flag bullshit.
Trump's own family. Jared 666 Park Ave. Even fellow tribesman and pedophile Jared Fogle ($ubway ko$her boy) did not live at a 666 address.
Maybe Trump can hug Bibi some more while Callie Democrats fu*k over homeless Americans for illegals.
In reply to WHAT about Russian Nerve GAS by hotrod
The only way to restore law and order to California is going to be martial law. The normal societal and governmental structure has been completely destroyed throughout that state.
Why I live in the hills with a few remaining sane Californians that are more heavily armed than I am.
Miffed
In reply to The only way to restore law… by navy62802
Hmm... no date listed for Trump's visit.
3/13.
In reply to Hmm... no date listed for… by serotonindumptruck
“President Trump is preparing to visit the Sunshine state on Tuesday in his first visit since taking office.”
In reply to Hmm... no date listed for… by serotonindumptruck
Doh!
In reply to “President Trump is… by pitterrier
Trump, don't follow the cabbie around the corner to the donkey show!
Please let me be the first to say....welcome to California, President Trump! We're looking forward to completion of the wall asap!
Melania is packing quite rack in that photo...
Competing with Stormey now.
In reply to Melania is packing quite… by Hongcha
Look very nice but sadly fake. I saw her premodeling pictures. Why she did this is beyond me, I think she looked fine before.
Miffed
In reply to Melania is packing quite… by Hongcha
What's wrong with me?
I can't help but have vivid thought about Melania.
/ I must be a "self-hating, maladjusted WM, who just can't appreciate a hairy, deo-free multi-racial, bisexual, feminazi, transgender personhood being", right? /s
"Prepared for anything" Well, fuck you Jerry ... how about your arrest for sedition - and the mejors of Berkeley, Oakland, SF ...
Push them to the ocean.
"most economically productive". What happens when calipersT, California's pension comes to DC asking for billions of unfunded liabilities.
Ugh, I feel bad for him visiting that leftist shithole.
Waters and Pelosi cosmetic shopping.
In reply to Ugh, I feel bad for him… by shimmy
Brown's train that'll never go anywhere except a closed prison in the Valley? Cost overruns of 100 of %'s on this boondoggle ? 200 BILLION in the hole for Calpers? 250 BILLION state budget short fall? Sounds like a South Africa preview. Political center of the Country? Is Brown on meth? What they need is a deep insertion of charges into the fault line. 2 hour warning. I'll pull the switch in Vegas for free.
Trump should not go and shun that fucdup state for the next 7 years and further cut all of its federal funding.
Probably more dangerous for Trump to go to cali than to DPRK...
Having balls means in your face.
gdp is bogus, it does not reflect how a country is rich, it indeed represent how the country's assets are over priced.
Let's do it right...GET THEM EGGS AND TOMATOES READY!
Give him a real cali welcome!
pinata tuesday!