"Asteroids, WWIII, Or North Korea" - South Dakotans Transform Military Bunkers Into Survivalist Homes

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:00

The motto "always be prepared" is wise advice, but, as RT reports, one man is taking the mantra to the max. He's got former military bunkers spanning a space that is three-quarters the size of Manhattan, and is selling them to survivalists.

Survivalists and so-called "preppers" are often the brunt of jokes, with insults ranging from "paranoid" to "weird" and everything in between. But Robert Vicino couldn't disagree more. He runs a company which is currently focused on transforming military bunkers into doomsday shelters.

The shelters are in Middle of Nowhere, USA, otherwise known as Edgemont, South Dakota. It's barely on the map, but it's about to host the "largest survival community on the planet." That's big news for a town with a population of just 774 people.

Describing the bunker community as "large" is perhaps an understatement. "...This base is 18 square miles (47 square kilometers), about three quarters the size of Manhattan," Vicino told RT's Ruptly agency. He says the community has 575 bunkers and will be able to hold between 6,000 and 10,000 residents.

If the idea has you imagining some kind of "tiny home" situation, think again. "This place is huge," Vicino said while giving Ruptly a tour of a 2,200 square foot bunker. It's "bigger than most houses in the world." That's likely a good thing, if you're planning on having to spend the rest of your days inside an underground bunker with your crazy Aunt Martha.

Vicino says it would be nuts not to prepare for the worst, as each bunker will cost buyers just $25,000. 

"To not have this and to have a back-up plan for mankind, to have an insurance policy, is crazy. The cost we are able to do this... it's nothing. It's crazy not to, it's nothing more than life assurance."

He also had a rebuttal for anyone who thinks those backing the project are crazy. He said those buying such structures "are people that are aware. They are not paranoid, they are highly intelligent, they read a lot."

When it comes to possible reasons someone might need to flee to their underground bunker, Vicino's answers ranged from natural disaster to a nuclear attack by Kim Jong-un. Basically, just about anything that could be scary for Earthlings.

"The whole world is concerned... some are concerned about North Korea, others are concerned about an economic collapse, others are concerned about World War III... there's threats from the sun, a coronal mass ejection, there's threats of asteroids hitting the earth and there`s near misses every week now..."

But there's a catch if you decide you want to spend the rest of your days in one of Vicino's bunkers. The nearest town is 30 minutes away and there's no mobile connectivity. Of course, if the world is coming to an end, that's probably the least of anyone's concerns.

Vicino's company also offers luxury survivalist dwellings in the German town of Rothenstein. Those bunkers cost more than $25,000, however, as the complex boasts swimming pools, theaters, gyms, restaurants, and a helicopter service.

CatInTheHat Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:06 Permalink

I don't think I'd make it to S. Dakota  within 30 minutes from the left coast. We'll be the first ones to go in a nuke weapon from Russia anyway. 

Ignatius cheech_wizard Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:20 Permalink

Here's how it works.  Your ballistic missile takes off from your Bel air mansion, and 15 minutes later the rocket descends backward, engines on, and slides right down into the silo.  Then a bunch of young color coordinated dipshits start clapping and cheering uncontrollably as a moderator explains -- after this miracle of technological achievement -- that the live video recording this historic event, cut out due to insurmountable "vibrations."

lunaticfringe Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

I am thinking of buying one of these. Fucking 25K? Wait til you see these banker pricks shrivel this market. It's gonna look like chump change- about 150 shares of paper that says Whirlpool Co on it.

MusicIsYou Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:24 Permalink

Yes hide in a bunker while most life is stripped from the planet that way you can die slower after you come out of the bunker- and that's just one of the main benefits of these awesome bunkers. But wait there's more. Whether you're enjoying a swim in the bunker pool, or watching a movie in your underground abode, you will also have plenty of time to contemplate your impending death after reemerging from your bunker.

Blankfuck Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:25 Permalink

i think you would be smelling your neighbors farts in that sh--thole. But then again you can come out to see your shadow after the nuke hits. Yeah,  if the world is still glowing or not after the strike. Just like a groundhog!

Dragon HAwk Tue, 03/13/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

Hey I'm thinking, the owners are going to need a 24/7 caretaker right, maybe i can get paid to survive while they are in Manhattan, having another Manhattan,  you know spruce up the place, water the plants, test the food, order fresh can goods.