"Asteroids, WWIII, Or North Korea" - South Dakotans Transform Military Bunkers Into Survivalist Homes

The motto "always be prepared" is wise advice, but, as RT reports, one man is taking the mantra to the max. He's got former military bunkers spanning a space that is three-quarters the size of Manhattan, and is selling them to survivalists.
Survivalists and so-called "preppers" are often the brunt of jokes, with insults ranging from "paranoid" to "weird" and everything in between. But Robert Vicino couldn't disagree more. He runs a company which is currently focused on transforming military bunkers into doomsday shelters.
The shelters are in Middle of Nowhere, USA, otherwise known as Edgemont, South Dakota. It's barely on the map, but it's about to host the "largest survival community on the planet." That's big news for a town with a population of just 774 people.
Describing the bunker community as "large" is perhaps an understatement. "...This base is 18 square miles (47 square kilometers), about three quarters the size of Manhattan," Vicino told RT's Ruptly agency. He says the community has 575 bunkers and will be able to hold between 6,000 and 10,000 residents.
If the idea has you imagining some kind of "tiny home" situation, think again. "This place is huge," Vicino said while giving Ruptly a tour of a 2,200 square foot bunker. It's "bigger than most houses in the world." That's likely a good thing, if you're planning on having to spend the rest of your days inside an underground bunker with your crazy Aunt Martha.
Vicino says it would be nuts not to prepare for the worst, as each bunker will cost buyers just $25,000.
"To not have this and to have a back-up plan for mankind, to have an insurance policy, is crazy. The cost we are able to do this... it's nothing. It's crazy not to, it's nothing more than life assurance."
He also had a rebuttal for anyone who thinks those backing the project are crazy. He said those buying such structures "are people that are aware. They are not paranoid, they are highly intelligent, they read a lot."
When it comes to possible reasons someone might need to flee to their underground bunker, Vicino's answers ranged from natural disaster to a nuclear attack by Kim Jong-un. Basically, just about anything that could be scary for Earthlings.
"The whole world is concerned... some are concerned about North Korea, others are concerned about an economic collapse, others are concerned about World War III... there's threats from the sun, a coronal mass ejection, there's threats of asteroids hitting the earth and there`s near misses every week now..."
But there's a catch if you decide you want to spend the rest of your days in one of Vicino's bunkers. The nearest town is 30 minutes away and there's no mobile connectivity. Of course, if the world is coming to an end, that's probably the least of anyone's concerns.
Vicino's company also offers luxury survivalist dwellings in the German town of Rothenstein. Those bunkers cost more than $25,000, however, as the complex boasts swimming pools, theaters, gyms, restaurants, and a helicopter service.
Comments
Survive as what?
Exactly! Some quality living there! Alive, just like a seed in Norway!
In reply to Survive as what? by Lost in translation
q. how to get into one of those things?
a. clingfilm air intake, wait by door.
In reply to Exactly! Some quality… by TheRunningMan
What, no internet?
id rather be dead!
In reply to q. how to get into one of… by spag
The ironic thing is that preppers were like 10 years ahead of the curve, yet manhattan types will come in a few months before the end and buy everything up.
In reply to W by stacking12321
2200 sq feet! You could fit about 1874 illegal Mexicans in there
In reply to Exactly! Some quality… by TheRunningMan
Ha...Exactly!
Rather die on my feet apocalyptic style , than have to live through some new-age ...we hid just right while everyone else fought it out...and were here now to be the voice of reason and build a new world bullshit.
Pussies are no fun.
In reply to Survive as what? by Lost in translation
It's not the $25,000 price tag of the bunker that's the problem - it's the $5,000,000 for the private jet to get you there if you need it.
In reply to Ha...Exactly!… by makinbacon
"Wealthy" post-Armageddonian "niche" walking-dead cult-movie's glow-in-the-dark props...?
In reply to Survive as what? by Lost in translation
Who wants to live after WW3 and nuclear Armageddon? Enjoy I guess.
I don't think I'd make it to S. Dakota within 30 minutes from the left coast. We'll be the first ones to go in a nuke weapon from Russia anyway.
How toxic is rocket fuel?
Hydrazine? As toxic as it gets...
Call it an appetizer to nuclear Armageddon...
In reply to How toxic is rocket fuel? by VWAndy
You have to get there first...
Perhaps Elon Musk can start working on a hyper-sonic hyperloop.
Here's how it works. Your ballistic missile takes off from your Bel air mansion, and 15 minutes later the rocket descends backward, engines on, and slides right down into the silo. Then a bunch of young color coordinated dipshits start clapping and cheering uncontrollably as a moderator explains -- after this miracle of technological achievement -- that the live video recording this historic event, cut out due to insurmountable "vibrations."
In reply to You have to get there first… by cheech_wizard
Prime real estate. Buy and flip as the war rhetoric escalates.
Edgemont, eh?
Note to file.
I am thinking of buying one of these. Fucking 25K? Wait til you see these banker pricks shrivel this market. It's gonna look like chump change- about 150 shares of paper that says Whirlpool Co on it.
Same here. $25K? Sign me up.
In reply to I am thinking of buying one… by lunaticfringe
Irony " He was heading to his doomsday bunker and died of a heart attack "
Right after he ran over some smart ass.
In reply to Irony " He was heading to… by Bill of Rights
Yes hide in a bunker while most life is stripped from the planet that way you can die slower after you come out of the bunker- and that's just one of the main benefits of these awesome bunkers. But wait there's more. Whether you're enjoying a swim in the bunker pool, or watching a movie in your underground abode, you will also have plenty of time to contemplate your impending death after reemerging from your bunker.
You have no sense of adventure a'tall.
Poor american human.
In reply to Yes hide in a bunker while… by MusicIsYou
i think you would be smelling your neighbors farts in that sh--thole. But then again you can come out to see your shadow after the nuke hits. Yeah, if the world is still glowing or not after the strike. Just like a groundhog!
Hey I'm thinking, the owners are going to need a 24/7 caretaker right, maybe i can get paid to survive while they are in Manhattan, having another Manhattan, you know spruce up the place, water the plants, test the food, order fresh can goods.
I would be concerned about the quality of air, water, septic, flood prevention, blast doors, radiation protection, etc.
Maybe the asparagus wasn't steamed? What do you want for $25k, a babysitter?
In reply to I would be concerned about… by bunkers
Okay, I want one!
Why are they above ground? That doesn't do shit when the blast hits.